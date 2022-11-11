Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toast Society

review star

No reviews yet

10960 S Eastern ave Ste 103

Henderson, NV 89052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted PB Cup
Avo Everything
Loaded Original oats

Toasts

House Favorite

House Favorite

$11.50

Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil

Breakfast Crunch

Breakfast Crunch

$10.50

Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle

The Greek

The Greek

$11.00

Hummus, sliced cucmber, avocado, feta, olive oil, sea salt & oregano

Toast & Lox

Toast & Lox

$13.00

Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill

Perfect Pear

Perfect Pear

$10.50

Goat cheese, sliced pear, crumbled walnuts, cinnamon and honey drizzle

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth

$10.50

Dark chocolate peanut butter spread, fresh strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds, cinnamon and honey drizzle

Avo Everything

Avo Everything

$11.00

Cream cheese, sliced avocado, everything sesame seasoning, olive oil drizzle

Monthly Toast

$12.00

Smoothies

Salted PB Cup

$11.00

Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, cacao nibs, protein, honey, dash of sea salt and cinnamon

Vanilla Spiced Chai

$11.00

Unsweetened Chai, Almond Milk, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Nutmeg & Dates

Dark Chocolate Buzz

$12.00

Espresso, Oat Milk, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Oats, Almond Butter, Banana & Dates

Glowing Green

$12.00

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Ginger & Honey

Coffee (In-Store)

12oz Daily Drip

$3.25

12oz Espresso Shot

$3.00

12oz Americano

$3.25

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

12oz Latte

$3.75

12oz Decaf

$3.50

12oz Flat White

$3.75

12oz Dirty Chai (2 shots)

$6.00

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

12oz Pumpkin Chai

$4.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

12oz Coconut Keto Coffee

$6.50

12oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.25

12oz Tumeric Latte

$4.75

12oz Chagaccino

$5.75

12oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.00

12oz white chocolate mocha

$4.50

12oz Mocha

$4.50

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12oz Hot Water

$0.50

16oz Daily Drip

$3.75

16oz Latte

$4.75

16oz Decaf

$4.50

16oz Americano

$4.00

16oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Flat White

$4.75

16oz Dirty Chai (2 shots)

$6.25

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

16oz coconut keto coffee

$7.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.75

16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50

16oz Chagaccino

$6.00

16oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.50

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

16oz Mocha

$4.75

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

16oz Chlorophyll Water

$5.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Water

$0.50

16oz 2% Milk

$3.00

16oz Almond Milk

$3.75

16oz Oat Milk

$3.75

16oz Coconut Milk

$3.75

Coffee (online ordering)

12oz Daily Drip

$3.25

12oz Decaf

$3.50

12oz Espresso Shot

$3.00

12oz Americano

$3.00

12oz Latte

$3.75

12oz Flat White

$3.75

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

12oz Dirty Chai

$6.00

12oz Chai Latte

$4.25

12oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.25

12oz Chagaccino

$5.50

12oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.00

12oz Tumeric Latte

$5.00

12oz white chocolate mocha

$4.25

12oz Mocha

$4.25

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12oz Hot Water

$0.50

16oz Daily Drip

$3.50

16oz Americano

$3.50

16oz Decaf

$4.00

16oz Latte

$4.25

16oz Flat White

$4.25

16oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

16oz Dirty Chai

$6.25

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

16oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.75

16oz Chagaccino

$6.00

16oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.50

16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

16oz Mocha

$4.75

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

16oz Hot Water

$0.50

BOWLS

Matcha Chia Pudding

$10.00

Chia pudding with Matcha (V/DF), topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola (GF), coconut flakes and honey drizzle

Cacao Chia Pudding

Cacao Chia Pudding

$10.00

Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey

OATMEAL

Loaded Original oats

$9.50

BEVERAGES

Water - small

Water - small

$3.00

Perrier

$3.25

Pineapple Ginger Elixer

$6.50

Apricot Lemon Elixer

$6.50

Watermelon Lime Elixer

$6.50
Turmeric Immunity Suja Shot

Turmeric Immunity Suja Shot

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Barcode watermelon

$5.50

Barcode lime

$5.50

Retail - Food & Other Edible Products

Purely Elizabeth Plain Oatmeal

$5.00

Vital Proteins Packet

$2.00Out of stock

Vittoria 2.2 LB coffee beans

$37.95

Vittoria Ground Coffee 13.3oz

$12.95

Chagaccino

$49.99

Kouzini Olive Oil

$17.99

Matcha whisk

$12.99

Rachael’s Matcha

$29.99

Nowhere cookie mix

$15.99

Retail - Clothing & Merch

Matcha Whisk

$12.99

Crewneck Sweater

$44.99

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.99

black toast hat

$24.95

white toast hat

$24.95

Beige Toast Hat

$19.95

Wood Boards

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10960 S Eastern ave Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HUMMUS - Anthem
orange starNo Reviews
10895 S. Eastern Ave STE#100 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique
orange starNo Reviews
10890 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 114 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Coffee - 10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
10720 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 120 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean - Henderson (Near Anthem)
orange starNo Reviews
10612 S.Eastern Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Pizza
orange star5.0 • 74
2540 Anthem Village Drive Suite #100 Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henderson

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
orange star4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston