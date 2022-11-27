Restaurant header imageView gallery
Toast Coffee House - Express

4250 Veterans Memorial Highway

Holbrook, NY 11741

Popular Items

Classic Egg Sandwich
BLT On Multigrain

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

London Fog Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Iced Teas

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Smoothies

Washington Post Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Banana

The Chicago Tribune

$6.00

Coconut & Pineapple

Miami Herald

$6.00

Mixed Berry

Orlando Sun

$6.00

Mango

Breakfast

Classic Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Almond Butter Toast

$5.95

Acai Bowl

$6.95

Fruit Parfait

$5.95

Bagel

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Roll

$3.00

Fruit

$1.00

Avocado Toast

Newsstand Avocado Toast

$7.95

Mediterranean Avocado Toast

$7.95

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chicken in the Garden

$10.95

Lemon Chicken Salad

$12.95

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.95

Lunch

Hummus Wrap

$10.95

The Bad Larry

$9.95

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.95

Brooklyn Chicken

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.95

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

BLT On Multigrain

$9.95

Toast Turkey Club

$9.95

Side Chicken Salad

$6.95

Custom Sandwich

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Located in the lobby of the American Portfolios building at 4250 Vets Highway, we are serving up quick & delicious meals for breakfast or lunch, as well as handcrafted espresso drinks and coffees

Location

4250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Holbrook, NY 11741

Directions

