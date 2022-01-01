Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Toasted Chicken

14 Reviews

$$

9750 S Roberts Rd

Palos Hills, IL 60465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Kush
Buddha OG "broasted" potatoes

Sandwiches

OG Kush

$12.00

The Original fried chicken breast with "toasted" Sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles!

Blue Dream

$12.00

Fried chicken breast with house with house made blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles

Fire OG

$14.00

Fried chicken breast with house made hot sauce and house made slaw!

Red Dragon

$14.00

Fried chicken breast with house made BBQ sauce, american cheese, bacon and house made slaw!

California Dream

$14.00

Fried chicken breast with house made ranch, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato!

10 Wings

$12.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Pizza Puff

$3.00

Tator Tots

$2.00

Large Tator Tots

$5.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Packed Bowl

$13.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Large Cajun Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Large Waffle Fries

$6.00

.75 Wings

$0.75

2 Thighs

$6.00

One Leg

$3.00

One Thigh

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$35.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

Infused Crispy

$8.00

Infused Cookie

$8.00

Infused Gummy

$5.00

Infused Crispy

$8.00

Catering

$150.00

Chicken Dinners Comes With Potatoes

Northern Lights (2 Pc Breast & Leg)

$10.99

2 piece side & roll

Amnesia (4 Pc Breast Thigh Leg Wing)

$13.99

4 piece side & roll

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

2 Fried Chicken Filets & Waffle

$15.99

6 Chicken Nugz & Waffles

$10.00

Wing Dinner 10 Wings w/ Fries & Bucket

$20.00

Chicken Buckets

8 piece Bucket

$18.00

12 piece bucket of chicken

16 piece Bucket

$29.00

16 piece bucket of chicken

24 piece Bucket

$39.00

24 piece bucket of chicken

Chicken Nugz

6 piece Nugz

$7.00

6 piece chicken nugz

10 piece Nugz

$10.00

10 piece chicken nugz

20 piece Nugz

$18.00

20 piece chicken nugz

Greenery

Hippie Chicken

$10.00

Fried or grilled chicken, provolone, spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons

Sides

Buddha OG "broasted" potatoes

$4.00

Large Buddha OG "broasted" potatoes

$6.00

Small Fry

$3.00

Large Fry

$5.00

Small Cole Slaw

$2.00

Large Cole Slaw

$4.00

Small Potato Salad

$3.00

Large Potato Salad

$5.00

Small Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Large Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Red Pepper Corn

$3.00

Large Red Pepper Corn

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks 6 Pcs

$5.00

3 Fried Green Tomato's

$5.00

Small Onion Rings

$4.00

Lg Onion Ring

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Corn Nugz

$4.00

Large Corn Nugz

$6.00

"toasted" Fries

$14.00

Extra Breast

$5.00

Waffle

$3.00

Muffin

$1.00

2 Legs

$4.00

Shirt

$20.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

Caesar Salad Tray

$25.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chips N Salsa

$5.25

Salsa

$4.25

Desserts

Aunt "Sheila's" Carrot Cake

$5.00

Secret family recipe

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Made in house

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.00

Made in house

Dabs

$2.50

Popcorn Ball

$3.00

Lil Budz Menu

Lil Budz OG Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Nugz (4 pc)

$6.00

Cheeba Chew (on white)

$5.00

Sauces on the Side

"toasted" Sauce

$0.50

House Made BBQ

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sweet&Sour

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Dry Mouth Cures

Soda

$2.50

20oz

Kool-Aid

$2.50

20oz Kool-Aid

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fountain Pop

$2.00

Cup Of Ice Water

Coffee

$1.50

Redbull

$4.00

8pc bucket and 2 large sides

8pc bucket

$24.99

Gift Certificates

25$

$25.00

50$

$50.00

100$

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9750 S Roberts Rd, Palos Hills, IL 60465

Directions

Gallery
"toasted" Chicken image
"toasted" Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice Factory - Burbank
orange star4.4 • 233
7141 W 79th St Burbank, IL 60459
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Evergreen Park
orange starNo Reviews
9607 S. Pulaski Ave Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - 87th Street
orange star4.2 • 1,525
3242 W 87TH ST Chicago, IL 60652
View restaurantnext
Chicken-N-Spice - Orland Hills
orange starNo Reviews
9135 W 159th Street Orland Hills, IL 60487
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Archer Heights
orange star4.2 • 434
4422 S Pulaski Chicago, IL 60632
View restaurantnext
Barrenzo's
orange starNo Reviews
4142 W 167th St #2 Oak Forest, IL 60452
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Palos Hills
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Tinley Park
review star
Avg 4.9 (18 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston