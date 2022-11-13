Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toasted Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

2972 Crockett Street

Ft Worth, TX 76107

Order Again

Popular Items

French My Toast
Latte
Breakfast Bad Boy

Coffees

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe Con Leche

$3.25+

Primal Coffee

$5.50

Drip coffee with grass-fed butter & MCT oil.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Cold-brew coffee & sweetened condensed milk,

Double Espresso

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Beverages

Full-Leaf Tea

$2.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00

Kombucha Draft

$4.00+

Kava Water

$5.00

Kava Tea

$8.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mayawell Water

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50+

OJ

$2.50+

Soda

$2.00

Smoothies

Super Freak

Super Freak

$7.00

bananas, cold-brew coffee, milk, vanilla, & cinnamon

The Elvis

The Elvis

$7.00

bananas, peanut butter, chocolate, & milk

Green Giant

Green Giant

$8.00

avocado, bananas, matcha, honey, & almond milk

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$7.00

strawberries, bananas, milk, & agave

Blue-Very-Keto

Blue-Very-Keto

$8.50

blueberries, coconut milk, vanilla, & MCT oil

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$7.00

kale, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, agave, & coconut milk

Yellow Out

Yellow Out

$7.00

tumeric mix, bananas, ginger, lemon juice, honey, coconut milk, & orange juice

Beach Therapy

Beach Therapy

$8.00

pineapple, bananas, spinach, coconut water, agave, & chia seeds

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$8.00

bananas, walnuts, chia seeds, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, & soy milk

Spa-De-Da

Spa-De-Da

$7.00

cucumber, pear, strawberries, lime juice, honey, herbal tea, & ginger

Peach On Earth

$7.50

frozen peaches, oats, vanilla, orange juice, & cinnamon powder

Toasts

Don't Get Salty

Don't Get Salty

$6.50

Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)

Avo-Ca-Damn

Avo-Ca-Damn

$6.50

Avocado slices, sriracha red, & green serrano on toasted rye

Bohemian Raspberry

Bohemian Raspberry

$7.00

Raspberries, walnuts, dark chocolate drizzle, & rose cream cheese on toasted 9-grain

Coma-Toast

Coma-Toast

$4.50

Torched cinnamon sugar & butter on toasted brioche

It's My Jam

It's My Jam

$5.25

Raspberry jam, butter & choice of peanut butter or almond butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)

Ricotta Be Kidding

Ricotta Be Kidding

$5.50

Honey-ricotta spread, pear slices, & walnuts on toasted 9-grain

Smokey The Salmon

Smokey The Salmon

$8.50

Smoked salmon lox, pineapple habanero cream cheese, diced cucumbers, shallots, & chives on toasted milano & served with fruit

All I Avo Wanted

All I Avo Wanted

$8.75

Sliced avocados, jammy soft-boiled egg, pickled watermelon radish, alfalfa sprouts, ginger chili oil, black salt, & pepper on 9-grain toast & served with fruit

Shroom With A View

Shroom With A View

$8.25

Sautéed mushrooms, onion ricotta spread, arugula, ginger chili oil, roasted red-pepper vinaigrette, & shaved cured egg yolk on toasted milano & served with fruit

Breakfasts

All-Day BAE

All-Day BAE

$10.50

Bacon & two eggs with queso fresco, avocado slices, & black-bean spread over toasted rye & served with fruit

Eggs In Jail

Eggs In Jail

$11.00

Two poached eggs incarcerated in a circle of bacon & brioche toast with hollandaise & served with fruit

Eggs In Jail (Spicy)

Eggs In Jail (Spicy)

$12.00

Two poached eggs, bacon, hollandaise, jalapenos, guajillo sauce, & spicy cilantro sauce over toasted brioche. Served with fruit.

Always Sunny

Always Sunny

$10.00

Grilled sausage, provolone, cheddar, & swiss topped with sunny-side-up eggs over toasted brioche & served with fruit

Nacho Mama!

Nacho Mama!

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, queso fresco, tomatoes, & onions with black-bean spread, avocados, & salsa verde over toasted milano & served with fruit

Hasher In The Rye

Hasher In The Rye

$9.00

Corned beef, egg (your way), potatoes, onions, & hollandaise with toasted rye

Omelet It Be

Omelet It Be

$10.00

Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast

Pork It Over

Pork It Over

$11.00

Two bacon strips, two eggs (your way), & grilled sausage with milano toast

Chilaquiles Amigos!

Chilaquiles Amigos!

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with assorted cheeses, mixed peppers, onions, tortillas, & green cilantro sauce with a side of black beans

Steakin' Me Creggsy

Steakin' Me Creggsy

$15.00

Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.

French My Toast

French My Toast

$9.00

Two golden-brown french toasts with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit

Hottie Hotcakes

Hottie Hotcakes

$8.00

Three home-style pancakes served with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit

Sandwiches

Breakfast Bad Boy

Breakfast Bad Boy

$10.00

Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon, sausage, or chorizo on toasted milano & served with fruit

Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese

Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese

$9.50

Grilled cheese with melted provolone, cheddar, & swiss on toasted milano. Served with chips & pickle.

Plucking Good

Plucking Good

$11.50

Grilled chicken with sriracha mayo, provolone, lettuce, & tomato on toasted milano. Served with chips & pickle.

Talk Turkey To Me

Talk Turkey To Me

$11.50

Thin-sliced peppered turkey breast, roasted raspberry chipotle sauce, arugula, havarti cheese, & avocado on toasted milano & served with chips & pickle.

Baconado LT

Baconado LT

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & sriracha mayo on toasted milano. Served with chips & pickle.

Reu-ben Around

Reu-ben Around

$11.50

Corned beef, swiss, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, horseradish pickles, & russian dressing on toasted rye. Served with chips & pickle.

Sandwich Combo

Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Choose any 1/2 sandwich with either: a) daily soup cup b) side garden salad c) fruit medley cup

Salads & Soups

Kale Me Caesar

Kale Me Caesar

$8.00

Kale, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, & toasted croutons

Garden Of Eat It

Garden Of Eat It

$5.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cranberries, radish, olive oil, goat-cheese crumbles, & lemon-zest dressing

Fruit Of Our Labor

Fruit Of Our Labor

$4.00

Refreshing medley of seasonal fruits in a cup

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

Ask about our daily soup offerings

Sides / Kids / Add-Ons / Subs

Avocado

$2.50

Egg

$2.00+

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Chorizo

$2.50Out of stock

Chicken

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Steak

$8.00
Potatoes

Potatoes

$1.50

Black Beans

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Tomato

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Chips

$1.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single French Toast

$4.50

Toast By The Slice

$1.25

GF Toast By The Slice

$2.25

Desserts

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Espresso over ice cream.

Breads

Banana-Nut Bread

Banana-Nut Bread

$6.25+
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$6.25+

9-Grain Bread

$4.25+

Milano Bread

$4.25+

Rye Bread

$4.25+

Brioche Bread

$4.25+

Retail

Coffee Beans

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Metal Straw

$5.00

Jelly Jar

$10.00

Peanut Butter Jar

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$6.00

Gift Pack

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please order catering items 48 hours in advance to ensure we have sufficient time to prepare your order. Thank you!

Website

Location

2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

