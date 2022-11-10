Toasted Hog imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream

Toasted Hog 9299 Erie Road

4 Reviews

9299 Erie Road

Angola, NY 14006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Extras (Great for Kids!)
Toasted Hog

Food

Toasted Hog

$12.00

Ancho-Rubbed Pork Belly, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Crispy Lettuce, Topped with a House-Made Chipotle Aioli.

Hot Hog

$12.00

Adobo-Braised Chuck Steak, Seasoned Rice, Black Beans, Pickled Red Cabbage, and Caramelized Onions.

Cluckin' Hog

$10.50

Juicy Marinated Chicken, Seasoned Rice, Salsa Verde, Avacado Crema and Pickled Onions

Basic Hog

$10.50

It’s Taco Tuesday! Seasoned Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Cheddar Cheese.

Not So Hog

$10.00

Seasoned Quinoa, Roasted Corn Salsa, Tortilla Chips, and Jalapeño Crema. *Subsitute Guac for Crema to make Vegan!

Create Your Own

Taco

Extras (Great for Kids!)

Add a side of chips and a cup of our queso, a crispy chicken quesadilla, or some of our many other mouth-watering extras to your order!

Taco in a Bag

Family Pack

$37.00

It's taco time for the whole family! Have it taco style or nacho style and choose from our seasoned ground beef, juicy marinated chicken, ancho-rubbed pork belly, spicy chuck steak, or our vegan seasoned quinoa. Includes either 12 6-inch soft shell tortillas or 2 large bags of tortilla chips, up to 5 toppings and up to 2 sauces. Serves 4-6.

Drinks

Take Out

Dine In

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and get Toasted!

Location

9299 Erie Road, Angola, NY 14006

Directions

Gallery
Toasted Hog image
Toasted Hog image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Azteca Cantina - 3953 Vineyard Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3953 Vineyard Drive Dunkirk, NY 14048
View restaurantnext
Just Pizza - South Park Just Pizza & Wing Co
orange star4.6 • 165
2249 South Park Ave Buffalo, NY 14220
View restaurantnext
TaQo
orange starNo Reviews
36 W Main Street Fredonia, NY 14063
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Chippewa
orange starNo Reviews
92 West Chippewa St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Deep South Taco
orange star4.0 • 1,513
291 Ellicott St Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Allentown
orange starNo Reviews
194 Allen Street Buffalo, NY 14201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Angola
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Fredonia
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston