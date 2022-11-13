Cookie Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie

$7.00

Just like Audrey used to pack a box of Trader Joe's items to bring back from her trips to the lower 48, we decided to bring a taste of Trader Joe's to Toasted Joe's! Cookie Butter is a delicious, creamy, sweet treat that combines with the chocolate drizzle and the cinnamon from the bread to create an explosion of flavor. This unique treat is sure to have you stopping by every time you make the trip out to Willow!