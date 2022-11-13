Toasted Joe's
28011 W Old Parks Hwy
Willow, AK 99688
Hot Drinks
Latte | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed milk and espresso
Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed milk, chcocolate, and espresso
White Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed milk, white chcocolate, and espresso
Breve | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed half and half and espresso
Mocha Breve | 8,12,16,20,24
White Mocha Breve | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed Half and half, chocolate, and espresso
Americano | 8,12,16,20,24
Hot water and espresso
Tiger Chai | 8,12,16,20,24
Oregon Chai | 8,12,16,20,24
Vanilla Chai | 8,12,16,20,24
Hot Chocolate | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed milk and espresso
Steamer | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed milk and flavored syrup
Hot Cider | 8,12,16,20,24
Cappuccino | 8,12,16,20,24
Foamed milk and espresso
London Fog | 8,12,16,20,24
Mexican Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24
Steamed milk, spicy chcocolate, and espresso
Drip Coffee | 8,12,16,20,24
Brewed coffee
Hot Tea | 8,12,16,20,24
Variety of teas to choose from
Sludge Cup | 8,12,16,20,24
+ .50/shot Brewed coffee with shots of espresso
Puppy Chow Mocha Iditarod Special
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew | 12,16,20,24,32
Cold brewed drip coffee
Iced Latte | 12,16,20,24,32
Milk and espresso over ice
Iced Mocha | 12,16,20,24,32
Milk, Chocolate, and espresso over ice.
Iced White Mocha | 12,16,20,24,32
Milk, White Chocolate, and espresso over ice.
Iced Breve | 12,16,20,24,32
Half&Half, espresso over ice
Iced Mocha Breve | 12,16,20,24,32
Half&Half, chocolate, espresso over ice
Iced White Mocha Breve | 12,16,20,24
Iced Americano | 12,16,20,24,32
Espresso and water over ice.
Iced Tiger Chai | 12,16,20,24,32
Spiced tea over ice.
Iced Oregon Chai | 12,16,20,24,32
Spiced tea over ice.
Iced Vanilla Chai | 12,16,20,24,32
Iced Mexican Mocha | 12,16,20,24,32
Milk, Spicy Chocolate, and espresso over ice.
Iced Tea | 12,16,20,24,32
Brewed tea over ice
Italian Soda | 12,16,20,24,32
Classic Italian Soda with club soda and your choice of syrup flavorings
Lotus Energy Soda | 12,16,20,24,32
Lotus Energy, flavored syrup, over ice
Red Bull Soda | 12,16,20,24,32
Red Bull, Flavored Syrup over ice.
Utah Soda | 12,16,20,24,32
Blended Drinks
Frappe | 12,16,20,24,32
Mocha Frappe | 12,16,20,24,32
White Mocha Frappe | 12,16,20,24,32
Wild Berry Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32
Strawberry Banana Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32
Peach Smoothie | 12.16.20,24,32
Red Bull Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32
Red Bull, Flavored Syrup, blended with ice.
Lotus Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32
Red Bull, Flavored Syrup, blended with ice.
PB&J Protein Shake 16oz
Power Mocha Protein Shake 16oz
Pineapple Express Protein Shake 16oz
Utah Soda Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32
Desserts
Almond Poppyseed Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Whole blueberry muffin
Chocolate Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Chocolate muffin filled with choclate chips
Thai Tea White Chocolate Chip Gourmet Muffin
Coffee Cake Muffin
Denali Cinnamon Roll
2 Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ginger Molasses Cookie
Monster Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Frosted Seasonal Cookie
Pumpkin Spice Muffin
Lemon Sugar Cookie
Peanut Butter Brownie
White Satin Brownie
50mg CBD Honey Stick
Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting
Smores Rice Krispy
Pineapple Coconut Sugar Cookie
Lemon Cake With Blackberry Frosting
Pumpkin Spice Muffin
Pumpkin Square
Iced Pumpkin Cookie
Pumpkin Streusel Muffin
2 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies
2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Cinnamon Nutmeg Cake With Caramel Frosting
Caramel Apple Sugar Cookie
Audrey’s Cookie 💜
Drinks
Everyday Combo Deals
Gift Cards
Toasties
Avocado and EBB Seasoning on Jalapeno Cheddar Toastie
This savory treat features a delicious Avocado spread with Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning! The bread is a locally made loaf from Dough in the Snow with rings of real cheddar and pieces of Jalapeno throughout to make sure each bite has a slightly different ratio of delicious flavors! We will also offer a sriracha drizzle to spice things up even more!
Cookie Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie
Just like Audrey used to pack a box of Trader Joe's items to bring back from her trips to the lower 48, we decided to bring a taste of Trader Joe's to Toasted Joe's! Cookie Butter is a delicious, creamy, sweet treat that combines with the chocolate drizzle and the cinnamon from the bread to create an explosion of flavor. This unique treat is sure to have you stopping by every time you make the trip out to Willow!
Local Honey and Peanut Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie
Creamy Skippy Peanut Butter and Local Honey from First Colony Farms top the cinnamon raisin bread from Dough in the Snow to create a true homage to the local Willow community and its support for Toasted Joes!
Cookie Butter on Belgian Waffle
Peanut Butter on Belgian Waffle
Hot Food
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Lean Ham and swiss cheese on a croissant
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal
Cinnamon Spice Oatmeal
Bacon, Egg, and Pepper Jack Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, Egg, and Pepper Jack Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Croissantadilla
Sausage, Habanero Cheese, and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Hot Habanero And Egg Sandwich
Chips
Weekly Lunch Special
Tacoroissant Sausage
Tacocroissant Bacon
Waffle Sandwich Sausage
Waffle Sandwich Combo
Waffle Sandwich Bacon
Kat's Epic Trail Bites
Apple Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Blueberry Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Chocolate Strawberry
Chunky Monkey
Coconut Cream Pie
Cookies n Cream
Lemon Cheesecake
Maple Cinnamon
Strawberry Cheesecake
Toasted Coconut
Vanilla Chai
Vegan Vanilla Chai
Vegan Cookie Dough
Pecan Pie
Key Lime Pie
White Choc Chip Cookie Dough
Vegan Banana Cream Pie
Vegan Maple Cinnamon
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter
Vegan Fudge Brownie
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Stop by and enjoy a cup of joe
