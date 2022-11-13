Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toasted Joe's

28011 W Old Parks Hwy

Willow, AK 99688

Popular Items

Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24
Cold Brew | 12,16,20,24,32
Americano | 8,12,16,20,24

Hot Drinks

Latte | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.75+

Steamed milk and espresso

Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Steamed milk, chcocolate, and espresso

White Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Steamed milk, white chcocolate, and espresso

Breve | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Steamed half and half and espresso

Mocha Breve | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.50+

White Mocha Breve | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.50+

Steamed Half and half, chocolate, and espresso

Americano | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.00+

Hot water and espresso

Tiger Chai | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Oregon Chai | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Vanilla Chai | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.50+

Steamed milk and espresso

Steamer | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.00+

Steamed milk and flavored syrup

Hot Cider | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.00+

Cappuccino | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.75+

Foamed milk and espresso

London Fog | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.75+

Mexican Mocha | 8,12,16,20,24

$3.00+

Steamed milk, spicy chcocolate, and espresso

Drip Coffee | 8,12,16,20,24

$1.50+

Brewed coffee

Hot Tea | 8,12,16,20,24

$2.00+

Variety of teas to choose from

Sludge Cup | 8,12,16,20,24

$1.50+

+ .50/shot Brewed coffee with shots of espresso

Puppy Chow Mocha Iditarod Special

$4.00

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.00+

Cold brewed drip coffee

Iced Latte | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.50+

Milk and espresso over ice

Iced Mocha | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.75+

Milk, Chocolate, and espresso over ice.

Iced White Mocha | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.75+

Milk, White Chocolate, and espresso over ice.

Iced Breve | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.75+

Half&Half, espresso over ice

Iced Mocha Breve | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.25+

Half&Half, chocolate, espresso over ice

Iced White Mocha Breve | 12,16,20,24

$4.25+

Iced Americano | 12,16,20,24,32

$2.50+

Espresso and water over ice.

Iced Tiger Chai | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.50+

Spiced tea over ice.

Iced Oregon Chai | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.50+

Spiced tea over ice.

Iced Vanilla Chai | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.50+

Iced Mexican Mocha | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.75+

Milk, Spicy Chocolate, and espresso over ice.

Iced Tea | 12,16,20,24,32

$2.75+

Brewed tea over ice

Italian Soda | 12,16,20,24,32

$3.00+

Classic Italian Soda with club soda and your choice of syrup flavorings

Lotus Energy Soda | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.25+

Lotus Energy, flavored syrup, over ice

Red Bull Soda | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.25+

Red Bull, Flavored Syrup over ice.

Utah Soda | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.00+

Blended Drinks

Frappe | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.50+

Mocha Frappe | 12,16,20,24,32

$5.00+

White Mocha Frappe | 12,16,20,24,32

$5.00+

Wild Berry Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.00+

Peach Smoothie | 12.16.20,24,32

$4.00+

Red Bull Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.25+

Red Bull, Flavored Syrup, blended with ice.

Lotus Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32

$4.25+

Red Bull, Flavored Syrup, blended with ice.

PB&J Protein Shake 16oz

$7.00

Power Mocha Protein Shake 16oz

$7.00

Pineapple Express Protein Shake 16oz

$7.00

Utah Soda Smoothie | 12,16,20,24,32

$5.00+

Desserts

Almond Poppyseed Muffin

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Whole blueberry muffin

Chocolate Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate muffin filled with choclate chips

Thai Tea White Chocolate Chip Gourmet Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.25

Denali Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.50

Monster Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Frosted Seasonal Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Brownie

$5.00

White Satin Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

50mg CBD Honey Stick

$6.00

Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting

$4.50Out of stock

Smores Rice Krispy

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Cake With Blackberry Frosting

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Square

$5.00

Iced Pumpkin Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Streusel Muffin

$2.25

2 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.00

Cinnamon Nutmeg Cake With Caramel Frosting

$5.00

Caramel Apple Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Audrey’s Cookie 💜

$3.50

Drinks

8.4oz Red Bull Can

$2.50

12oz Soda Can

$1.50

Liquid IV Packet

$2.00

16.9oz Water Bottle

$1.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Sugsr Free Red Bull Can

$2.50

Everyday Combo Deals

$10 Breakfast Sandwich & 16oz Mocha Combo

$10.00

$5 Ham & Cheese Croissant + ANY Size Drip Coffee

$5.00

$10 24oz Lotus + Ham & Cheese Croissant

$10.00

HCC UTAH SODA CHIPS

$8.00

Gift Cards

$23 of Value for $20 - Gift Card

$20.00

$69 of Value for $57 - Gift Card

$57.00

$138 for $115 / Buy 5 get One Free - Gift Card

$115.00

16oz Drink Card

$5.00

Toasties

Avocado and EBB Seasoning on Jalapeno Cheddar Toastie

Avocado and EBB Seasoning on Jalapeno Cheddar Toastie

$7.00

This savory treat features a delicious Avocado spread with Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning! The bread is a locally made loaf from Dough in the Snow with rings of real cheddar and pieces of Jalapeno throughout to make sure each bite has a slightly different ratio of delicious flavors! We will also offer a sriracha drizzle to spice things up even more!

Cookie Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie

Cookie Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie

$7.00

Just like Audrey used to pack a box of Trader Joe's items to bring back from her trips to the lower 48, we decided to bring a taste of Trader Joe's to Toasted Joe's! Cookie Butter is a delicious, creamy, sweet treat that combines with the chocolate drizzle and the cinnamon from the bread to create an explosion of flavor. This unique treat is sure to have you stopping by every time you make the trip out to Willow!

Local Honey and Peanut Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie

Local Honey and Peanut Butter on Cinnamon Raisin Toastie

$7.00

Creamy Skippy Peanut Butter and Local Honey from First Colony Farms top the cinnamon raisin bread from Dough in the Snow to create a true homage to the local Willow community and its support for Toasted Joes!

Cookie Butter on Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Peanut Butter on Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Hot Food

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.00

Lean Ham and swiss cheese on a croissant

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$2.50

Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.50

Cinnamon Spice Oatmeal

$2.50

Bacon, Egg, and Pepper Jack Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Sausage, Egg, and Pepper Jack Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Croissantadilla

$3.00Out of stock

Sausage, Habanero Cheese, and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon Hot Habanero And Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Chips

$1.00

Weekly Lunch Special

$6.00

Tacoroissant Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

Tacocroissant Bacon

$7.00Out of stock

Waffle Sandwich Sausage

$12.00

Waffle Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Waffle Sandwich Bacon

$10.00

Kat's Epic Trail Bites

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$5.00
Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$5.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.00
Chocolate Strawberry

Chocolate Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$5.00Out of stock
Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.00
Cookies n Cream

Cookies n Cream

$5.00
Lemon Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00
Maple Cinnamon

Maple Cinnamon

$5.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00
Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$5.00
Vanilla Chai

Vanilla Chai

$5.00

Vegan Vanilla Chai

$5.00

Vegan Cookie Dough

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

White Choc Chip Cookie Dough

$5.00

Vegan Banana Cream Pie

$5.00

Vegan Maple Cinnamon

$5.00

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.00

Vegan Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Local Made Items

Local Honey 10oz Jar

$15.00

Local Honey 5oz Jar

$7.50Out of stock

Local Honey 20oz Jar

$30.00

Local Honey 40oz Jar

$60.00

Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Dozen

$7.00

Handmade Cup Cozys by Rosemary Makes

$6.00

Denali Blend Coffee Beans Cafe D'Arte 12oz

$17.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Stop by and enjoy a cup of joe

Location

28011 W Old Parks Hwy, Willow, AK 99688

