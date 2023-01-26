A map showing the location of Plantasia 126 West CottageView gallery

Plantasia 126 West Cottage

126 West Cottage

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

WINE

Cabernet Spartico Tempranillo (Spain)

$8.00+

Malbec Inkarri Estate (Argentina)

$10.00+

Pino Noir Biokult (Austria)

$12.00+

Prosecco Pizzicato Spumante (Italy)

$8.00+

Red Blend Domaine Gioulis (Greece)

$10.00+

Rose Chateau Beaubois (France)

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Koyle Family Vineyard (Chile)

$10.00+

Vetliner Biokult Gruner (Austria)

$12.00+

COCKTAILS

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Coconut Hibiscus

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Grapefruit Refresher

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Shake Your Plume

$12.00

Tamarind Mule

$12.00

CANS

Apple Juice

$1.75

Bubbly Water

$1.75

Celsius Energy

$2.25

Kavita Kombucha

$3.50

Sparkling Water Proud Source

$4.15

Still Water Proud Source

$4.15

Stubborn Soda

$3.50

Wild Tonic (contains honey)

$3.99

Yurba Mate Yachak

$3.00

COFFEE/ TEA

Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

BEER CANS

928 Local

$4.00

Athletic

$3.75

Holiday Blond GF

$4.00

Oceanfront Property

$4.00

Pie Hole Porter

$4.00

White Claw

$3.00

Starters

Kale Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Nachos

$11.00

Crab Cake

$10.00

No Cheese Board

$20.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day CUP

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Rainbow Salad

$13.00

Falafel Salad

$15.00

Lunch

Chickpea Salad Wrap

$15.00

Portobello Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00

Veggie Burger of the Week

$18.00

Dinner

Tofu Salmon

$19.00

Pasta of the Week

$18.00

Hemp Tamale Plate

$20.00

Classic Lentil Meatloaf

$17.00

Kid's Meal

Beyond Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Sides

Side Rosemary Mashed Potatoes with Mushroom Gravy

$5.00

Side Seasoned Black Beans

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Bread With Oil and Vinegar

$5.00

Side Shawarma Fries

$5.00

Side Berries

$4.00

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Scone/Coffee Cake

$5.00

Cake Slice

$7.00

Daily Special

Grilled Cheese with Soup

$14.00

Cups/ Mugs

Pick Me Pint glass

$9.99

Pick Me Mug

$9.99

Clothing

Buh Bye Meat T-Shirt

$25.99

Plantasia T- Ball Shirt

$28.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-based Eatery

Location

126 West Cottage, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

