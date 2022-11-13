Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Vegan
Sandwiches

Toasted - UCF

1,891 Reviews

$$

11551 University Blvd

Orlando, FL 32817

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Smokehouse
Pesto Chicken

Grilled Cheese

As Gouda As It Gets

As Gouda As It Gets

$7.89

Smoked gouda, pulled chicken, roasted red peppers, garlic spinach

Barbacoa Melt

Barbacoa Melt

$7.89

Jack cheese, Cotija cheese, Barbacoa braised beef, housemade cilantro chimichurri, pickled red onion

Braised Brisket

Braised Brisket

$7.89

Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions

Buffalo Chicken

$7.69

Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side

Fig & Goat

Fig & Goat

$7.59

Havarti, Goat cheese, mission fig, basil, honey

Pesto Chicken

$7.69

Mozzarella, pulled chicken, pesto sauce, tomato chutney, arugula

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$7.89

Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese

The 101

$5.99

Cheddar, choice of tomato

The Big Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, Jack cheese & arugula

Truffle Melt

$7.29

Havarti, truffle oil, black pepper, arugula

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$7.89

Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, Jack cheese, mac & cheese, bacon & arugula

Autumn Melt

$7.00

Cheddar, housemade pumpkin spread, grannysmith apples, applewood smoked bacon, dried cranberries

Burgers

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Plant based Impossible burger, choice of vegan or dairy cheese, sweet tea caramelized onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of side

The Classic

$7.29

Cheddar, Toasted's sauce, spring mix, tomato

Southern Comfort

$7.99

Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mac & cheese, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Bomb

$7.89

Beef burger, housemate buffalo cheese, muenster, spring mix, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Angry Burger

$7.89

Chipotle Cheddar, charred jalapenos, sweet tea caramelized onions, sriracha

Sweet Heat

$7.89

Jack cheese, caramelized brown sugar pineapple, housemade sriracha BBQ sauce

Triple B

$7.89

Blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Banh Mi

$7.89

Vietnamese pickled carrot & diakon, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha mayo

The Bella

$7.89

Swiss, confit portobello mushrooms, sweet tea caramelized onion

Viva La Vegan

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, tomato chutney, Toasted's sauce, arugula.

Holy Basil

$7.89

Mozzarella, pesto, tomato chutney, arugula

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$4.39+

Spring mix, Goat cheese, dried cranberries, roasted pistachios, housemade balsamic vinegarette

Summer Salad

$4.39+

Spring mix, Blue cheese crumbles, grannysmith apples, red onion, candied pecan, sesame poppyseed dressing

Caprese Salad

$4.39+

Spring Mix, Buffalo mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, roasted red pepper, basil, housemade truffle honey dressing

Barbacoa Salad

$4.39+

Spring Mix, Cotija Cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, housemade chimmichurri ranch dressing

Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$3.59

French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary

French Fries

$2.99

French fries (salted)

Soup Cup

$2.79

Housemade roasted tomato soup (8oz)

Soup Dipper

$2.29

Housemade roasted tomato soup (4oz)

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Housemade with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Asiago

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice/Canned Soda

$1.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese, choice of tomato served with choice of side and juice box

Kids Burger

$5.49

Choice of protein, American cheese, lettuce, tomato served with choice of side and juice box

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Made with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Asiago served with choice of side and juice box

Vegan Grilled Cheese

Vegan 101

$5.99

Cheddar style vegan cheese, choice of tomato

Vegan Inferno

$6.99

Cheddar style vegan cheese, tomato, jalapeno, sriracha

Vegan Roasted Vegetable

Vegan Roasted Vegetable

$7.79

Cheddar style vegan cheese, confit Portobello mushrooms, tomato chutney, roasted red pepper, garlic spinach

Vegan Truffle Melt

$7.29

Cheddar style vegan cheese, truffle oil, fresh ground pepper, arugula

BYO Vegan 101

$6.25

Build your own vegan grilled cheese

Vegan Burgers

Viva La Vegan

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, tomato chutney, Toasted's sauce, arugula.

The Vegan Bella

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Cheddar style vegan cheese, confit portobello mushrooms, sweet tea caramelized onions

Vegan Banh Mi

Vegan Banh Mi

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Vietnamese pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha

Vegan Sweet Heat

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, brown sugar caramelized pineapple, choice of BBQ or sriracha sauce

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Plant based Impossible burger, choice of vegan or dairy cheese, sweet tea caramelized onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of side

Vegan Angry Burger

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Cheddar style vegan cheese, chipotle spice, charred jalapenos, sriracha

Vegan Classic

$7.29

Choice of vegan patty, Cheddar style vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato

Vegan Salads

Tuscan Salad Vegan

$4.39+

Spring Mix, roasted pistachios, dried cranberries & housemade balsamic dressing

Summer Salad Vegan

$4.39+

Spring Mix, grannysmith apples, candied pecans, red onion, housemade sesame poppyseed dressing

Vegan Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$3.59

French Fries tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary

French Fries

$2.99

French fries (salted)

Vegan Truffle Cheese Fries

Vegan Truffle Cheese Fries

$4.75

French fries topped with Cheddar style vegan cheese, truffle oil, rosemary

Angry Vegan Cheese Fries

Angry Vegan Cheese Fries

$4.75

French fries topped with Cheddar style vegan cheese, diced jalapeno, chipotle spice, sriracha

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

