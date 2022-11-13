Burgers
Vegan
Sandwiches
Toasted - UCF
1,891 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11551 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
South Philly Steaks - Avalon Park Orlando
4.5 • 1,405
12001 Avalon Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
South Philly Steaks - Avalon Park Orlando
4.5 • 1,405
12001 Avalon Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
Vespr Coffee Bar - 626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105
4.6 • 1,282
626 N. Alafaya Trail Suite 105 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant