Toasted - Windermere

review star

No reviews yet

6506 Old Brick Road

Suite 100A

Windermere, FL 34786

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Buffalo Chicken
The Big Cheese

Grilled Cheese

As Gouda As It Gets

$7.89

Smoked Gouda, pulled chicken, roasted red peppers, garlic spinach

Braised Brisket

$7.89

Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions

Buffalo Chicken

$7.69

Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Fig & Goat

$7.59

Havarti, Goat Cheese, mission fig, honey, basil

Pesto Chicken

$7.69

Mozzarella, pulled chicken, pesto, tomato chutney, arugula

Roasted Vegetable

$7.79

Jack cheese, confit portobello mushrooms, tomato chutney, garlic spinach, roasted red pepper

Smokehouse

$7.89

Cheddar, BBQ pulled pork, and mac & cheese

The 101

$5.99

Cheddar, choice of tomato

The Big Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, Jack cheeese, arugula

Truffle Melt

$7.29

Havarti, truffle oil, pepper, arugula

Barbacoa Melt

$7.89

Jack cheese, barbacoa braised beef, housemade cilantro chimmichurri, pickled red onion, Cotija Cheese

Mac Attack

$7.89

Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, Jack cheeese, arugula, bacon, mac & cheese

Autumn Melt

$7.00

Cheddar, housemade pumpkin spread, grannysmith apples, applewood smoked bacon, dried cranberries

Burgers

The Classic

$7.29

Cheddar, spring mix, tomato

Southern Comfort

$7.99

Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mac & cheese, BBQ Sauce

Angry Burger

$7.89

Chipotle Cheddar, charred jalapenos, sweet tea caramelized onions, sriracha

Triple B

$7.89

Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon

Buffalo Bomb Burger

$7.89

Muenster, housemade buffalo cheese, mixed greens and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Banh Mi

$7.89

Turkey burger, pickled carrot & diakon, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha mayo, cilantro

Sweet Heat

$7.89

Jack cheese, caramelized pineapple, sriracha bbq sauce, cilantro

The Bella

$7.89

Swiss, confit portobello mushrooms, sweet tea caramelized onions

Viva La Vegan

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Toasted sauce, tomato chutney, arugula

Holy Basil

$7.89

Turkey burger, Mozzarella, tomato chutney, pesto, arugula

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$4.39+

Spring mix, Goat Cheese, dried cranberries, roasted pistachios & housemade balsamic dressing

Summer Salad

$4.39+

Spring Mix, Blue Cheese crumbles, grannysmith apples, red onion, candied pecans, housemade sesame poppyseed dressing

Caprese Salad

$4.39+

Spring Mix, Buffalo Mozzarella, roasted red pepper, grape tomato, cucumber, basil & housemade truffle honey dressing

Barbacoa Salad

$4.39+

Spring mix, Cotija cheese, cucumber, grape tomato, pickled red onion, housemade chimmichurri ranch dressing

Sides

Truffle Fries

$3.59

Tossed in truffle oil & fresh rosemary

French Fries

$2.99

French fries (salted)

Soup Cup

$2.79

Housemade roasted tomato soup (8oz; contains chicken stock and dairy)

Soup Dipper

$2.29

Housemade roasted tomato soup (4oz; contains chicken stock and dairy)

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Housemade with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Asiago

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Burger

$5.49

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella, Asiago

Vegan Grilled Cheese

Vegan 101

$5.99

Cheddar style vegan cheese, choice of tomato

Vegan Inferno

$6.99

Cheddar style vegan cheese, jalapeno, tomato slices, sriracha

Vegan Roasted Vegetable

$7.79

Cheddar style vegan cheese, tomato chutney, roasted red peppers, garlic spinach, confit portobellos

Vegan Truffle Melt

$7.29

Cheddar style vegan cheese, truffle oil, arugula, black pepper

Vegan 101 Build Your Own

$6.25

Cheddar style vegan cheese, choice of toppings

Vegan Burgers

Viva La Vegan

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Toasted sauce, tomato chutney, arugula

The Vegan Bella

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Cheddar style vegan cheese, confit portobello mushrooms, sweet tea caramelized onions

Vegan Banh Mi

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, pickled carrot & diakon, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha, cilantro

Vegan Sweet Heat

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, caramelized pineapple, choice of sriracha and/or bbq sauce, cilantro

Vegan Classic Burger

$7.29

Choice of vegan patty, Cheddar style vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato

Vegan Angry Burger

$7.89

Choice of vegan patty, Cheddar style vegan cheese, chipotle spice, charred jalapenos, sweet tea caramelized onion

Vegan Salads

Tuscan Salad Vegan

$4.39+

Spring Mix, dried cranberries, roasted pistachios, housemade balsamic dressing

Summer Salad Vegan

$4.39+

Spring Mix, grannysmith apples, red onion, candied pecan, housemade sesame poppyseed dressing

Vegan Sides

Truffle Fries

$3.59

French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary

Vegan Truffle Cheese Fries

$4.75

Cheddar style vegan cheese, truffle oil, rosemary

Angry Vegan Cheese Fries

$5.49

Cheddar style vegan cheese fries with diced jalapenos & sriracha

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6506 Old Brick Road, Suite 100A, Windermere, FL 34786

Directions

