Toasted Winter Park

1945 Aloma Avenue

Winter Park, FL 32789

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Braised Brisket
Smokehouse

Grilled Cheese

As Gouda As It Gets

As Gouda As It Gets

$7.89

Smoked gouda, pulled chicken, roasted red peppers, garlic spinach

Barbacoa Melt

Barbacoa Melt

$7.89

Jack cheese, Cotija cheese, Barbacoa braised beef, housemade cilantro chimichurri, pickled red onion

Braised Brisket

Braised Brisket

$7.89

Fontina, BBQ braised brisket, sweet tea caramelized onions

Buffalo Chicken

$7.69

Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served with choice of housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side

Fig & Goat

Fig & Goat

$7.59

Havarti, Goat cheese, mission fig, basil, honey

Pesto Chicken

$7.69

Mozzarella, pulled chicken, pesto sauce, tomato chutney, arugula

Roasted Vegetable

$7.79

Jack cheese, confit portobello mushrooms, tomato chutney, roasted red pepper, garlic spinach

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$7.89

Cheddar, chipotle BBQ pulled pork, mac & cheese

The 101

$5.99

Cheddar, choice of tomato

The Big Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, Jack cheese & arugula

Truffle Melt

$7.29

Havarti, truffle oil, black pepper, arugula

Mac Attack

$7.89

Swiss, Muenster, Cheddar, Jack cheese, arugula, mac & cheese, applewood smoked bacon

Autumn Melt

$7.00Out of stock

Cheddar, housemade pumpkin spread, grannysmith apples, applewood smoked bacon, dried cranberries

Burgers

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Plant based Impossible Burger topped with choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato and sweet tea caramelized onion. Choice of side.

The Classic

$7.29

Cheddar, Toasted's sauce, spring mix, tomato

Southern Comfort

$7.99

Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, mac & cheese, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Bomb

$7.89

Beef burger, housemate buffalo cheese, muenster, spring mix, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Angry Burger

$7.89

Chipotle Cheddar, charred jalapenos, sweet tea caramelized onions, sriracha

Sweet Heat

$7.89

Jack cheese, caramelized brown sugar pineapple, housemade sriracha BBQ sauce

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$7.89

Vietnamese pickled carrot & diakon, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha mayo

The Bella

$7.89

Swiss, confit portobello mushrooms, sweet tea caramelized onion

Viva La Vegan

Viva La Vegan

$7.89

Choice of housemade vegan patty or Impossible burger patty, tomato chutney, Toasted's sauce, arugula.

Holy Basil

$7.89

Mozzarella, pesto, tomato chutney, arugula

Salads

Tuscan Salad

$4.39+

Spring mix, Goat cheese, dried cranberries, roasted pistachios, housemade balsamic vinegarette

Summer Salad

$4.39+

Spring mix, Blue cheese crumbles, grannysmith apples, red onion, candied pecan, sesame poppyseed dressing

Caprese Salad

$4.39+

Spring Mix, Buffalo mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, roasted red pepper, basil, housemade truffle honey dressing

Barbacoa Salad

$4.39+

Spring Mix, Cotija cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, chimmichurri ranch dressing

Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$3.59

French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary

French Fries

$2.99

French fries (salted)

Soup Cup

$2.79

Housemade Roasted Tomato Soup (8oz)

Soup Dipper

$1.99

Housemade Roasted Tomato Soup (4oz)

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Housemade with sharp Cheddar, Mozzarella and Asiago

Angry Mac

$3.79

Mac & Cheese topped with sriracha & jalapeno

BBQ Mac

BBQ Mac

$3.79

Mac & Cheese topped with housemade sriracha bbq sauce, Cotija Cheese and cilantro

Fancy Mac

$3.79

Mac & Cheese topped with truffle honey

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's grilled cheese made with American cheese & choice of tomato. Served with choice of side & juice box.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.49

Kid's burger made with American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served with choice of side & juice box.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, Asiago

Vegan Grilled Cheese

Vegan 101

$5.99

Vegan grilled cheese made with Cheddar style vegan cheese, choice of tomato

Vegan Fireball

$6.99

Vegan grilled cheese made with Cheddar style vegan cheese, jalapeno, tomato, sriracha

Vegan Roasted Vegetable

Vegan Roasted Vegetable

$7.29

Vegan grilled cheese made with Cheddar style vegan cheese, portobello mushrooms, tomato chutney, roasted red pepper, garlic spinach

Vegan Truffle Melt

$7.29

Vegan grilled cheese made with Cheddar style vegan cheese, truffle oil, fresh ground pepper, arugula

Vegan Autumn Melt

$7.00Out of stock

Vegan grilled cheese made with Cheddar style vegan chese, housemade pumpkin spread, grannysmith apples, dried cranberries

Vegan Burgers

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Plant based Impossible Burger topped with choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato and sweet tea caramelized onion. Choice of side.

Viva La Vegan

Viva La Vegan

$7.89

Choice of housemade vegan patty or Impossible burger patty, tomato chutney, Toasted's sauce, arugula.

The Vegan Bella

$7.89

Choice of housemade vegan patty or Impossible burger patty, Cheddar style Vegan Cheese, portobello mushroom, sweet tea caramelized onion

Vegan Banh Mi

Vegan Banh Mi

$7.89

Choice of housemade vegan patty or Impossible burger patty, Vietnamese pickled carrot & daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, sriracha & cilantro

Vegan Sweet Heat

$7.89

Choice of housemade vegan patty or Impossible burger patty, Brown sugar caramelized pineapple, choice of BBQ or sriracha sauce, cilantro

Vegan Angry Burger

$7.89

Choice of Vegan patty, charred jalapenos, chipotle spiced vegan Cheddar cheese, sweet tea caramelized onion

xVegan Classic Burger

$8.75

Choice of Vegan patty, vegan style cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Vegan Salads

xTuscan Salad Vegan

$4.39+

Spring Mix, roasted pistachios, dried cranberries & housemade balsamic dressing

xSummer Salad Vegan

$4.39+

Spring Mix, grannysmith apples, candied pecans, red onion, housemade sesame poppyseed dressing

Vegan Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$3.59

French fries tossed with truffle oil & rosemary

French Fries

$2.99

French fries (salted)

Vegan Truffle Cheese Fries

Vegan Truffle Cheese Fries

$4.75

Cheddar style vegan cheese fries with truffle oil & rosemary

Angry Vegan Cheese Fries

Angry Vegan Cheese Fries

$4.75

Cheddar style vegan cheese fries with diced jalapenos & sriracha

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1945 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Toasted image
Toasted image

