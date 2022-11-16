Main picView gallery

Toasted Sandwich

888 Union Mill Rd

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Create Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Onion Rings

Toasted

Create Your Own Toast

$5.00

Your Choice of Toasted Bread, Spread & Toppings

Power Toast

$6.00

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Honey Drizzle, Multigrain Bread

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Everything Seasoning, Multigrain Bread

Apple Granola Toast

$6.00

Apples, Peanut Butter, Granola, Cinnamon, Multigrain Bread

Strawberry & Cream Cheese Toast

$6.00

Strawberries, Cream Cheese, Honey Drizzle, Bagel

French Toast

Create Your Own French Toast

$6.00

Our French Toast with Your Choice of Spread & Toppings

Nutella French Toast

$7.00

Nutella, Bananas, Chocolate Drizzle

Apple Crumb French Toast

$7.00

Sweet Cream Cheese, Caramelized Apples, Granola, Cinnamon Sugar

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$7.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese, Fresh Strawberries, Graham Cracker Crust, Strawberry Drizzle

Bananas Foster French Toast

$7.00

Cinnamon Cream Cheese, Caramelized Bananas, Walnuts, Cinnamon Sugar

Salads

Create Your Own Salad

$7.00

Your Choice of Greens, Veggies, Nuts, Fruits, Protein, & Dressing

Mixed Berry Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Blueberries, Craisins, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Waldorf Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Craisins, Apple, Walnuts, Feta

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta

Chicken Sandwiches

Create Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Your Choice of Roll, Chicken, Cheese & Toppings

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy Chicken, Mayo, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Multigrain Bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Bun

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy Chicken, Nashville Sauce, Mayo, Coleslaw, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Burgers

Create Your Own Burger

$10.00

Create your own, Aloo (Potato), Turkey, or Beef Burger!

Aloo Burger

$10.00

Homemade Potato Patty, Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro Chutney, Brioche Bun

Greek Turkey Burger

$14.00

Homemade Turkey Patty, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Brioche Bun

Southwestern Burger

$13.00

Homemade Angus Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Tomato, Red Onions, Smashed Avocado, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun

Mac & Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon, Fried Mac N' Cheese Balls, Cheddar Cheese

Gourmet Sandwiches

Toasted Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss, Cheddar, American, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Texas Toast (Cannot Be Modified)

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Rye Bread (Cannot Be Modified)

Short Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Braised Boneless Short Rib, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Texas Toast (Cannot Be Modified)

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Slow-Roasted Pulled Pork, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Yellow Mustard, Pressed Long Roll (Cannot Be Modified)

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Chipotle Mayo, Multigrain Bread

Vodka Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken or Eggplant, Homemade Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Long Roll. (Cannot Be Modified)

Pastrami Ruben

$12.00

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickle, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Paninis

Southwestern Panini

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Jalapeno, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo

Chicken Tikka Panini

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Tikka Sauce, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tzatziki Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Mild Sauce

Mediterranean Panini

$12.00

Hummus, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta, Balsamic Glaze

Sides

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Strips,Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Tzatziki & Pita

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Of Ranch

French Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$5.00

Masala Fries

$4.00+

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Shredded Iceberg, Grated Parm Cheese, Croutons

Sweet Cream Cheese Spread (8 oz)

$8.00

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread (8 oz)

$8.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread (8 oz)

$8.00

Beverages

20oz Sodas

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino

$5.00

Rockstar Orignal

$5.50

Rockstar Sugar Free

$5.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

2L Soda

$6.00

Muscle Milk Chocolate

$8.00

Muscle Milk Vanilla

$8.00

On the Side

Chipotle Mayo (2 oz)

$0.50

BBQ Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Pesto Mayo (2 oz)

$0.50

Hot Sauce (2 oz)

Ranch (2 oz)

$1.00

1000 Island (2oz)

$1.00

Tikka Sauce (4 oz)

$1.00

Nashville Sauce (2 oz)

$0.50

Cilantro Chutney (2 oz)

$0.50

Vodka Sauce (4 oz)

$1.00

Ketchup

Balsamic Vinaigrette (2 oz)

$1.00

Dijon Vinaigrette (2 oz)

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette (2 oz)

$1.00

Pickles (2 oz)

$1.00

Feta (2oz)

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles (2oz)

$1.00

Parmesan (2oz)

$1.00

Tzatziki (2oz)

$1.00

Mayo (2 oz)

$0.50

Boxed Lunches

Wrap Box

$12.99

Each box includes your choice of wrap and a salad. Individual box for catering only

Salad Box

$11.99

Burger Box

$13.99

Gourmet Sandwich Box

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich Box

$15.99

Panini Box

$13.99

Trays

Small Assorted Cold Hoagie Tray (Serves 8-10)

$89.00

Large Assorted Cold Hoagie Tray (Serves 18-20)

$159.00

Small Assorted Wrap Tray (Serves (8-10)

$89.00

Large Assorted Wrap Tray (Serves 18-20)

$149.00

Small Assorted Club Tray (Serves 8-10)

$89.00

Large Assorted Club Tray (18-20)

$159.00

Assorted Burger Tray (Serves 8-10)

$99.00

Small Assorted Panini Tray (Serves 8-10)

$89.00

Large Assorted Panini Tray (Serves 18-20)

$159.00

Stuffed French Toast Tray (Serves 8-10)

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Toasted is your sandwich, burger, french toast, and salad restaurant.

888 Union Mill Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

