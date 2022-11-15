- Home
The Toasted Pickle - Grand Haven
451 Reviews
$
112 Washington Ave.
Grand Haven, MI 49417
Popular Items
Odd Side Delivery
Featured
Full Tony Baloney
Grilled local bologna with melty cheddar topped with hottie pickle chips, house fried potato chips and Beaver mustard on toasty sourdough
Half Tony Baloney
Grilled local bologna with melty cheddar topped with hottie pickle chips, house fried potato chips and Beaver mustard on toasty sourdough
Mocha Shake
Hand made shake with coffee, chocolate, whip cream & sprinkles
House Made Soup
Tomato Soup
Made with our secret blend of herbs and spices and topped with crema. A must- have with our grilled cheese sandwiches
Chicken Fajita Soup
House made soup with pulled chicken, peppers and onion with a slightly spicy broth
Broccoli Cheese Soup
House made with broccoli and cheddar
Sandwiches
Full Crusty Cuban
House pulled pork, sweet & spicy pickles, smoked bacon & tangy aioli on a hoagie
Full Italian Bomber
Salami, Michigan ham, local bologna, aged provolone, spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, red onion & tangy aioli on a toasted hoagie
Full Long Tall Sally
Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough
Half Long Tall Sally
Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough
Full Green Goddess
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
Half Green Goddess
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
Full Gooey Grilled
Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’
Half Gooey Grilled
Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’
Full BlackJack
Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on rye (can sub turkey for corned beef)
Half BlackJack
Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on rye (can sub turkey for corned beef)
Full Sixie from Dixie
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough
Half Sixie from Dixie
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough
Full High Nooner
Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli
Half High Nooner
Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli
Full Billy From Philly
Roast beef with grilled bell peppers, onions, provolone and house made horsey sauce on a toasted hoagie
Full Monte Cristo
Sliced turkey, Michigan ham and Swiss between two pieces of sourdough French toast. Served with a house made raspberry dipping sauce
Nashville Hottie
Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun
Smokin' Dragon
Roast beef, melty beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onion strings & spicy giardiniera on a toasty brioche bun - once a feature sandwich & now on the menu!
Tipsy Texan
House pulled pork, our own stout brew BBQ sauce made with beer from Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions & melty cheddar on a brioche bun
Pub Burger
House made burger with bacon, sauteed onions & peppers and beer cheese sauce on a toasty brioche bun
Bacon Jam Burger
Burger topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar and serrano crema on a brioche bun
All American
Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Kickin’ Pickle sauce on a brioche bun
Mustang Sally - Full
Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread
Mustang Sally - Half
Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread
Full Story & Clark
Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye
Half Story & Clark
Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye
Full Billy Goat
(vegetarian) Fresh tomato and onion salad, goat cheese, house sweet pesto, spinach and cucumber on a hoagie
Full Smart Alec
(Vegan) House made red pepper hummus, tomato and onion salad, spinach, cucumber & avocado on hearty wheat bread
Half Smart Alec
(Vegan) Hummus, tomato and onion salad, spinach, cucumber & avocado on hearty wheat bread
Fries & Snacks
Pickle Poppers
Dill pickle spears & house made pimento cheese sauce wrapped in a thin dough & fried crispy. Served with Kickin’ Pickle sauce
Truffle Fries
Our crispy battered fries tossed with truffle oil & topped with parmesan cheese served with either house made Pimento Cheese or Kickin' Pickle dippin' sauce. Available in Regular and Share sizes
Beer Battered Fries
Crisp & lightly battered fries. The perfect side with any sandwich.
Pulled Pork Nachos
House pulled pork, beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, giardiniera & our smokey onion sauce piled on house kettle chips
Stacked Mac
Mac & cheese stacked with house pulled pork, BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws
Mac n Cheese
Rich cheddar sauce & cavatappi noodles topped with potato chips
Kettle Chips
Basket of house-fried potato chips served with pimento cheese or Kickin’ Pickle Sauce
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage and carrot in a zingy house slaw dressing
Jumbo Dill
A big dill pickle to share...or not
Dilly Deal
Get a Dilly Deal...a deal on house made chips and a fountain drink
Salads
Michigan Cherry Salad
Baby greens, diced red onion, dried cherries, candied pecan pieces, goat cheese & herbed croutons with herb vinaigrette dressing
Chopped Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken, tomato, red onion, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & Green Goddess dressing
Dilly Deli Salad
Iceberg lettuce, hard boiled egg, Michigan ham, turkey, croutons, tomato, cucumbers & cheddar with Kickin’ Pickle dressing. Add crispy chicken or grilled chicken for $3.
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, croutons with house made ranch dressing
Kids
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids mac n cheese - not served with kettle chips on top but available upon request
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese sandwich - without any sauce or anything fancy
Kids Deli Sandwich
Kids turkey or ham sandwich with cheese on bread - no sauce or anything gross on it, cold or grilled
Milk
Cup of cold milk for kids of all ages
Drinks
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade in a dozen+ flavors...always fresh squeezed and only at The Toasted Pickle
Lemonade Growler
Fresh squeezed lemonade in your own Toasted Pickle growler! Always fresh squeezed and available in a dozen+ flavors
Bottled Water (17oz)
Root Beer Float
Classic hand made root beer float
Coffee
Cup a joe
Iced Tea
Unsweetened fresh made iced tea
Coke
Coke fountain drink
Diet Coke
Diet Coke fountain drink
Mello Yello
Mello Yellow fountain drink
Sprite
Sprite fountain drink
Root Beer
Root Beer fountain drink
PIBB Extra
PIBB Extra fountain drink
Pumpkin Pie Shake
Hand made pumpkin pie shake topped with whip cream and pumpkin pie spice
Vanilla Shake
Hand made vanilla shake topped with whip cream
Chocolate Shake
Hand made chocolate shake topped with whip cream
Oreo Shake
Hand made shake with vanilla ice cream and crushed Oreos - topped with whip cream
Strawberry Shake
Hand made shake with vanilla ice cream and real strawberries - topped with whip cream
Mocha Shake
Hand made shake with coffee, chocolate, whip cream & sprinkles
Extras
Extra Kickin Pickle Sauce
The one and only Toasted Pickle Kickin' Pickle sauce made fresh throughout the day 7 days a week
Extra Pimento Cheese Sauce
It's the perfect dippin' sauce for Truffle Fries but it's also great on sandwiches and with Kettle Chips
Extra Ketchup Packets (4)
Ketchup packets are included with some items - if you would like "extra" ketchup packets add this to your cart or ask for them at the walkup window
Extra Toasted Pickle BBQ Sauce
Made in house with Odd Side beer it's what makes the Tipsy Texan tipsy
Extra House Made Aioli
Tangy house made aioli - featured on the Crusty Cuban
Extra House Raspberry Sauce
The sweetest, raspberriest house made sauce anywhere
Extra Toasted Pickle Hottie Sauce
Secret house made hottie sauce that makes the Nashville Hottie what it is
Extra Toasted Pickle Pesto
The Green Goddess just wouldn't be the Green Goddess without it...you could never have too much
Extra Bacon Jam Sauce
House made Bacon Jam Sauce featured on the Bacon Jam burger
Extra House Ranch Dressing
Ranch makes EVERYTHING better - especially when it's made fresh in house
Extra Herb Vin Dressing
House made Toasted Pickle Herb Vin
Extra Green Goddess Dressing
House made Green Goddess dressing
Extra Cheese Sauce (4oz.)
Side of Toasted Pickle cheese sauce for dippin', pourin' or dunkin'
Extra Mayo
Extra mayo packets
Salt & Pepper Packets
Little salt and pepper packets
Extra Goat Cheese
Extra serving of goat cheese
Extra Giardiniera
Extra serving of giardiniera
Extra Tomato Shot
A shot of our house made tomato soup comes with grilled cheese sandwiches but you can get an extra
Extra Kickin' Pickle Dressing
House made Kickin' Pickle dressing
Fried Chicken Breast
Single breaded, fried chicken breast. No sauce, frills, fanfare, bun - nothin but chicken.
Side of Hottie Pickles
Get a little cup of hottie pickles you can put on anything!
Extra Brioche Bun
A extra Brioche Bun with nothing on it
Grand Haven Post Cards
Wish You Were Spear Post Card
Let a loved one know that you wish they were spear with you eating toasty sandwiches in Grand Haven
I Got My Pickle Toasted Post Card
You have the t-shirt and now you can let your friends know you had a good time in Grand Haven through US Mail!
Toast Guard Post Card
All it takes is a stamp and you can let anyone in the country know that you went to Coast Guard City USA and joined the Toast Guard!
Greetings From Grand Haven Post Card
If you plan to visit Grand Haven, enjoy the spectacular beaches, walk the pier, hug a pickle and then write something inspiring about it...have we got a post card for you!
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Outside dining now open for the Summer. If online ordering is 'unavailable' during open hours it's paused as we work through orders in the queue. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff
112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417