Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Toasted Pickle - Grand Haven

451 Reviews

$

112 Washington Ave.

Grand Haven, MI 49417

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Fries
Beer Battered Fries
Full Crusty Cuban

Odd Side Delivery

Add Your Table # to the Cart

Add Your Table # to the Cart

For delivery to Odd Side please pick & add your table # to your order - we will bring it to your table!

Featured

Specials change each week with pictures & descriptions are posted to Facebook!
Full Tony Baloney

Full Tony Baloney

$10.95

Grilled local bologna with melty cheddar topped with hottie pickle chips, house fried potato chips and Beaver mustard on toasty sourdough

Half Tony Baloney

$6.95

Grilled local bologna with melty cheddar topped with hottie pickle chips, house fried potato chips and Beaver mustard on toasty sourdough

Mocha Shake

Mocha Shake

$4.95

Hand made shake with coffee, chocolate, whip cream & sprinkles

House Made Soup

Always house made, always with fresh ingredients. Available in a cup or a bowl.
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Made with our secret blend of herbs and spices and topped with crema. A must- have with our grilled cheese sandwiches

Chicken Fajita Soup

Chicken Fajita Soup

$4.00+

House made soup with pulled chicken, peppers and onion with a slightly spicy broth

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$4.00+

House made with broccoli and cheddar

Sandwiches

Full Crusty Cuban

Full Crusty Cuban

$11.95

House pulled pork, sweet & spicy pickles, smoked bacon & tangy aioli on a hoagie

Full Italian Bomber

Full Italian Bomber

$11.95

Salami, Michigan ham, local bologna, aged provolone, spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, red onion & tangy aioli on a toasted hoagie

Full Long Tall Sally

Full Long Tall Sally

$12.95

Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough

Half Long Tall Sally

$7.95

Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough

Full Green Goddess

Full Green Goddess

$13.95

Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.

Half Green Goddess

$8.95

Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.

Full Gooey Grilled

Full Gooey Grilled

$9.95

Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’

Half Gooey Grilled

$6.95

Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’

Full BlackJack

Full BlackJack

$13.95

Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on rye (can sub turkey for corned beef)

Half BlackJack

$8.95

Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on rye (can sub turkey for corned beef)

Full Sixie from Dixie

Full Sixie from Dixie

$12.95

Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough

Half Sixie from Dixie

$7.95

Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough

Full High Nooner

Full High Nooner

$14.95

Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli

Half High Nooner

$8.95

Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli

Full Billy From Philly

Full Billy From Philly

$13.95

Roast beef with grilled bell peppers, onions, provolone and house made horsey sauce on a toasted hoagie

Full Monte Cristo

Full Monte Cristo

$11.95

Sliced turkey, Michigan ham and Swiss between two pieces of sourdough French toast. Served with a house made raspberry dipping sauce

Get Pickled Grilled Cheese

Get Pickled Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Gooey grilled with our house Pimento Cheese, sweet hottie pickles, dill pickles & bacon make up this Toasted Pickle original! Comes with a side of Toasted Pickle ranch

Nashville Hottie

Nashville Hottie

$14.95

Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun

Smokin' Dragon

Smokin' Dragon

$11.95

Roast beef, melty beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onion strings & spicy giardiniera on a toasty brioche bun - once a feature sandwich & now on the menu!

Tipsy Texan

Tipsy Texan

$11.95

House pulled pork, our own stout brew BBQ sauce made with beer from Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions & melty cheddar on a brioche bun

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$13.95

House made burger with bacon, sauteed onions & peppers and beer cheese sauce on a toasty brioche bun

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.95

Burger topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar and serrano crema on a brioche bun

All American

All American

$11.95

Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Kickin’ Pickle sauce on a brioche bun

Mustang Sally - Full

$12.95

Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread

Mustang Sally - Half

$6.95

Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread

Full Story & Clark

Full Story & Clark

$11.95

Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye

Half Story & Clark

$6.95

Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye

Full Billy Goat

Full Billy Goat

$10.95

(vegetarian) Fresh tomato and onion salad, goat cheese, house sweet pesto, spinach and cucumber on a hoagie

Full Smart Alec

Full Smart Alec

$9.50

(Vegan) House made red pepper hummus, tomato and onion salad, spinach, cucumber & avocado on hearty wheat bread

Half Smart Alec

$5.95

(Vegan) Hummus, tomato and onion salad, spinach, cucumber & avocado on hearty wheat bread

Get Pickled Grilled Cheese

Get Pickled Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Gooey grilled with our house Pimento Cheese, sweet hottie pickles, dill pickles & bacon make up this Toasted Pickle original! Comes with a side of Toasted Pickle ranch

Full Tony Baloney

Full Tony Baloney

$10.95

Grilled local bologna with melty cheddar topped with hottie pickle chips, house fried potato chips and Beaver mustard on toasty sourdough

Half Tony Baloney

$6.95

Grilled local bologna with melty cheddar topped with hottie pickle chips, house fried potato chips and Beaver mustard on toasty sourdough

Fries & Snacks

Truffle Fries! Award winning Pickle Poppers, Beer Battered Fries, Chips served with house Kick'n Pickle dipping sauce, Pulled Pork Nachos, Creamy Mac n Cheese, Coleslaw & more...
Pickle Poppers

Pickle Poppers

$5.95

Dill pickle spears & house made pimento cheese sauce wrapped in a thin dough & fried crispy. Served with Kickin’ Pickle sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Our crispy battered fries tossed with truffle oil & topped with parmesan cheese served with either house made Pimento Cheese or Kickin' Pickle dippin' sauce. Available in Regular and Share sizes

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$3.95+

Crisp & lightly battered fries. The perfect side with any sandwich.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.95

House pulled pork, beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, giardiniera & our smokey onion sauce piled on house kettle chips

Stacked Mac

Stacked Mac

$9.95

Mac & cheese stacked with house pulled pork, BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$4.95+

Rich cheddar sauce & cavatappi noodles topped with potato chips

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$3.95

Basket of house-fried potato chips served with pimento cheese or Kickin’ Pickle Sauce

Coleslaw

$3.95

Shredded cabbage and carrot in a zingy house slaw dressing

Jumbo Dill

Jumbo Dill

$2.50

A big dill pickle to share...or not

Dilly Deal

$4.75

Get a Dilly Deal...a deal on house made chips and a fountain drink

Salads

All salads are served with house made dressing on the side and available in full and half sizes
Michigan Cherry Salad

Michigan Cherry Salad

$12.95+

Baby greens, diced red onion, dried cherries, candied pecan pieces, goat cheese & herbed croutons with herb vinaigrette dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.95+

Iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken, tomato, red onion, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & Green Goddess dressing

Dilly Deli Salad

Dilly Deli Salad

$12.95+

Iceberg lettuce, hard boiled egg, Michigan ham, turkey, croutons, tomato, cucumbers & cheddar with Kickin’ Pickle dressing. Add crispy chicken or grilled chicken for $3.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$8.95+

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, croutons with house made ranch dressing

Kids

Straight up - without all the yucky stuff. Mac n Cheese, Grilled Cheese, Sandwiches... Cheese and bread substitutions are available.
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Kids mac n cheese - not served with kettle chips on top but available upon request

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids grilled cheese sandwich - without any sauce or anything fancy

Kids Deli Sandwich

$5.95

Kids turkey or ham sandwich with cheese on bread - no sauce or anything gross on it, cold or grilled

Milk

$1.50

Cup of cold milk for kids of all ages

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.95

Fresh squeezed lemonade in a dozen+ flavors...always fresh squeezed and only at The Toasted Pickle

Lemonade Growler

Lemonade Growler

$24.95+

Fresh squeezed lemonade in your own Toasted Pickle growler! Always fresh squeezed and available in a dozen+ flavors

Bottled Water (17oz)

Bottled Water (17oz)

$2.50
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Classic hand made root beer float

Coffee

$2.00

Cup a joe

Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened fresh made iced tea

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Coke fountain drink

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke fountain drink

Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.50

Mello Yellow fountain drink

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite fountain drink

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50

Root Beer fountain drink

PIBB Extra

PIBB Extra

$2.50

PIBB Extra fountain drink

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$4.95

Hand made pumpkin pie shake topped with whip cream and pumpkin pie spice

Vanilla Shake

$4.95

Hand made vanilla shake topped with whip cream

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.95

Hand made chocolate shake topped with whip cream

Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$4.95

Hand made shake with vanilla ice cream and crushed Oreos - topped with whip cream

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.95

Hand made shake with vanilla ice cream and real strawberries - topped with whip cream

Mocha Shake

Mocha Shake

$4.95

Hand made shake with coffee, chocolate, whip cream & sprinkles

Extras

Extra Kickin Pickle Sauce, Pimento Cheese Dippin' Sauce, House Made Dressings and more...

Extra Kickin Pickle Sauce

$0.71

The one and only Toasted Pickle Kickin' Pickle sauce made fresh throughout the day 7 days a week

Extra Pimento Cheese Sauce

$0.71

It's the perfect dippin' sauce for Truffle Fries but it's also great on sandwiches and with Kettle Chips

Extra Ketchup Packets (4)

$0.25

Ketchup packets are included with some items - if you would like "extra" ketchup packets add this to your cart or ask for them at the walkup window

Extra Toasted Pickle BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Made in house with Odd Side beer it's what makes the Tipsy Texan tipsy

Extra House Made Aioli

$0.50

Tangy house made aioli - featured on the Crusty Cuban

Extra House Raspberry Sauce

$0.50

The sweetest, raspberriest house made sauce anywhere

Extra Toasted Pickle Hottie Sauce

$0.50

Secret house made hottie sauce that makes the Nashville Hottie what it is

Extra Toasted Pickle Pesto

$0.75

The Green Goddess just wouldn't be the Green Goddess without it...you could never have too much

Extra Bacon Jam Sauce

$0.75

House made Bacon Jam Sauce featured on the Bacon Jam burger

Extra House Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Ranch makes EVERYTHING better - especially when it's made fresh in house

Extra Herb Vin Dressing

$0.50

House made Toasted Pickle Herb Vin

Extra Green Goddess Dressing

$0.50

House made Green Goddess dressing

Extra Cheese Sauce (4oz.)

$0.71

Side of Toasted Pickle cheese sauce for dippin', pourin' or dunkin'

Extra Mayo

Extra mayo packets

Salt & Pepper Packets

Little salt and pepper packets

Extra Goat Cheese

$0.75

Extra serving of goat cheese

Extra Giardiniera

$0.50

Extra serving of giardiniera

Extra Tomato Shot

$1.00

A shot of our house made tomato soup comes with grilled cheese sandwiches but you can get an extra

Extra Kickin' Pickle Dressing

$0.71

House made Kickin' Pickle dressing

Fried Chicken Breast

$3.45

Single breaded, fried chicken breast. No sauce, frills, fanfare, bun - nothin but chicken.

Side of Hottie Pickles

$0.50

Get a little cup of hottie pickles you can put on anything!

Extra Brioche Bun

$1.75

A extra Brioche Bun with nothing on it

Grand Haven Post Cards

Wish You Were Spear Post Card

Wish You Were Spear Post Card

$1.50

Let a loved one know that you wish they were spear with you eating toasty sandwiches in Grand Haven

I Got My Pickle Toasted Post Card

I Got My Pickle Toasted Post Card

$1.50

You have the t-shirt and now you can let your friends know you had a good time in Grand Haven through US Mail!

Toast Guard Post Card

Toast Guard Post Card

$1.50

All it takes is a stamp and you can let anyone in the country know that you went to Coast Guard City USA and joined the Toast Guard!

Greetings From Grand Haven Post Card

Greetings From Grand Haven Post Card

$1.50

If you plan to visit Grand Haven, enjoy the spectacular beaches, walk the pier, hug a pickle and then write something inspiring about it...have we got a post card for you!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Outside dining now open for the Summer. If online ordering is 'unavailable' during open hours it's paused as we work through orders in the queue. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff

Website

Location

112 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417

Directions

Gallery
The Toasted Pickle image
Banner pic
The Toasted Pickle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop - Ferrysburg
orange star4.5 • 226
17621 174th Ave Spring Lake, MI 49456
View restaurantnext
Toast 'N Jams
orange star4.5 • 645
211 Seaway Drive Norton Shores, MI 49444
View restaurantnext
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Allendale
orange star5.0 • 280
11240 University Pkwy Allendale, MI 49041
View restaurantnext
Pekadill's
orange star4.8 • 1,658
503 S Mears Ave Whitehall, MI 49461
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Haven

Noto's at the Bil-Mar
orange star4.0 • 1,570
1223 S. Harbor Dr. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Snug Harbor and Jelly's
orange star4.2 • 1,144
311 S Harbor Dr Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
The Kirby House
orange star4.0 • 1,004
2 Washington Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Haven
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston