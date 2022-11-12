Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Toast Society

review star

No reviews yet

6005 S. Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Favorite
Breakfast Crunch
Toast & Lox

Toasts

House Favorite

House Favorite

$11.50

Smashed avocado, tomatoes, crumbled feta, sesame seeds, micro greens, sea salt and olive oil

Breakfast Crunch

Breakfast Crunch

$10.50

Hand roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, blueberries, granola (GF), cinnamon and honey drizzle

The Greek

The Greek

$11.00Out of stock

Hummus, sliced cucmber, avocado, feta, olive oil, sea salt & oregano

Toast & Lox

Toast & Lox

$13.00

Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill

Perfect Pear

Perfect Pear

$10.50

Goat cheese, sliced pear, crumbled walnuts, cinnamon and honey drizzle

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth

$10.50

Dark chocolate peanut butter spread, fresh strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds, cinnamon and honey drizzle

Avo Everything

Avo Everything

$11.00

Cream cheese, sliced avocado, everything sesame seasoning, olive oil drizzle

Monthly Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Salted PB Cup

$11.00

Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, cacao powder, cacao nibs, protein, honey, dash of sea salt and cinnamon

Vanilla Spiced Chai

$11.00

Unsweetened Chai, Almond Milk, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Banana, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Nutmeg & Dates

Dark Chocolate Buzz

$12.00

Espresso, Oat Milk, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Oats, Almond Butter, Banana & Dates

Glowing Green

$12.00

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, Matcha, Ginger & Honey

Coffee (In-Store)

12oz Daily Drip

$3.25

12oz Espresso Shot

$3.00

12oz Latte

$3.75

12oz Decaf

$3.50

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

12oz Americano

$3.50

12oz Coconut Keto Coffee

$6.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

12oz Pumpkin Chai

$4.50

12oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.25

12oz Tumeric Latte

$4.75

12oz Chagaccino

$5.75

12oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.00

12oz white chocolate mocha

$4.50

12oz Mocha

$4.50

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12oz Hot Water

$0.50

16oz Daily Drip

$3.75

16oz Latte

$4.25

16oz Decaf

$4.00

16oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Americano

$4.00

16oz coconut keto coffee

$7.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

16oz Pumpkin Chai

$5.00

16oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.75

16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50

16oz Chagaccino

$6.25

16oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.50

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

16oz Mocha

$5.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

16oz Chlorophyll Water

$5.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Water

$0.50

16oz 2% Milk

$3.00

16oz Almond Milk

$3.75

16oz Oat Milk

$3.75Out of stock

16oz Coconut Milk

$3.75

Coffee (online ordering)

12oz Daily Drip

$3.25

12oz Decaf

$3.50

12oz Espresso Shot

$3.00

12oz Latte

$3.75

12oz Cappuccino

$3.75

12oz Americano

$3.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

12oz Pumpkin Chai

$4.50

12oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.25

12oz Chagaccino

$5.75

12oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.00

12oz Tumeric Latte

$4.75

12oz white chocolate mocha

$4.50

12oz Mocha

$4.50

12oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12oz Hot Water

$0.50

16oz Daily Drip

$3.75

16oz Latte

$4.25

16oz Decaf

$4.25

16oz Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz Americano

$4.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

16oz Pumpkin Chai

$5.00

16oz Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.75

16oz Chagaccino

$6.25

16oz Cacao Chagaccino

$6.50

16oz Tumeric Latte

$5.50

16oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

16oz Mocha

$5.00

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

16oz Hot Water

$0.50

BOWLS

Matcha Chia Pudding

$10.00

Chia pudding with Matcha (V/DF), topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola (GF), coconut flakes and honey drizzle

Cacao Chia Pudding

Cacao Chia Pudding

$10.00

Chia pudding made with oat milk, organic cacao and vanilla. Topped with slow roasted peanut butter, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, coconut & honey

OATMEAL

Loaded Original oats

$9.50

BEVERAGES

Water - small

Water - small

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25
Peach Ginger Vybes

Peach Ginger Vybes

$8.00
Strawberry Lavender Vybes

Strawberry Lavender Vybes

$8.00
Blueberry Mint Vybes

Blueberry Mint Vybes

$8.00
Turmeric Immunity Suja Shot

Turmeric Immunity Suja Shot

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Barcode Lemon Lime

$5.50Out of stock

Barcode Watermelon

$5.50

Pressed Juice

$8.00

Vitality Shot

$4.00

Wellness Shot

$4.00

Barcode flavor

$5.50

Retail - Food & Other Edible Products

Purely Elizabeth Plain Oatmeal

$5.00

NoWhere Brownie

$5.99

Vital Proteins Packet

$2.00

Vittoria 2.2 LB coffee beans

$37.95

Vittoria Ground Coffee 13.3oz

$12.95

Chagaccino

$49.99

Kouzini Olive Oil

$17.99

Matcha whisk

$12.99Out of stock

Rachael’s Matcha

$29.99

Vital Collagen Mini

$10.99

VP Marine Collagen

$28.99

NoWhere Cookie Mix

$15.99

Retail - Clothing & Merch

16oz Blush (Pink) Mug

16oz Blush (Pink) Mug

$36.95
16oz Black Mug

16oz Black Mug

$36.95
10oz Cloud (White) Mug

10oz Cloud (White) Mug

$34.95

Candle

$22.00
Matcha Book

Matcha Book

$24.95

Bamboo Cutlery

$9.95

Matcha Whisk

$12.99

black toast hat

$24.95

white toast hat

$24.95

Beige Toast Hat

$19.95

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.99

Crewneck Sweater

$44.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Directions

Gallery
Toast Society image
Toast Society image
BG pic
Toast Society image

Similar restaurants in your area

Founders Coffee - Durango
orange starNo Reviews
6410 S Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe - Buffalo
orange starNo Reviews
7365 South Buffalo Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
orange starNo Reviews
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115 Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar
orange star4.0 • 75
5587 S RAINBOW BLVD LAS VEGAS, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas - 8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120
orange starNo Reviews
8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120 Las Vegas, NV 89178
View restaurantnext
Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
7905 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston