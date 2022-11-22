Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toasty's Tavern

1258 S. Shelby Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Vegan Burger
Fries

Appetizers

Fried Mushroom Planks

$10.00

Buttermilk Fried Portabellas served with Ranch

Pickle Dip Platter

$10.00Out of stock

Kettle chips, cream cheese, Duke's Mayo, sweet & spicy Pop's Pickles, Toasty's Sauce.

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Bread Crumbs, Parmesan, Ranch

Merguez Delight

$12.00

5 merguez spiced Impossible meatballs, vegan ranch, pickled red onions, harrissa.

Smash Burger Fries

$10.00

Chopped smashed patty, Anderson Cooper cheese, Pop's Pickles, and Toasty's Sauce.

App Special

$7.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Smashed Patty, Griddled Onions, Iceberg, Sharp American, pickles, Toastys Sauce

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Smashed Vegan Patty, Griddled Onions, Iceberg, Sharp American, pickles, Toastys Sauce

Anderson Cooper

$12.00

Smashed Fischer Farm patty, griddled onions, iceberg, sharp American cheese, pickles, & Toasty's sauce.

Tamago Sando

$8.00

Egg salad on marbled rye, pickled red onion.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken thigh, Iceberg, pickles, Toasty’s sauce

Notzki's Sandwich

$13.00

Country Ham, Red Hog Coppa and Genoa, Garlic Mayo, Mustard, White Cheddar, Chopped Olives, LTO, Served on sourdough and with chips.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mozzerella and White Cheddar on sourdough with pomegranate molasses.

Coupe De Ville

$13.00

Smashed Impossible patty, cheese sauce, grilled poblano and onions.

Sandwich Special

$13.00

Wing Special

$10.00Out of stock

Meal In Need

Buy a meal for someone in need.

Hot Dogs

Toasty's Dog

$5.00

Nathans All Beef Hot Dog, Caramelized Onions, Toasty’s sauce, Jalapeño Relish

Bahn Mi Dog

$8.00Out of stock

Nathans All Beef Hot Dog, Sambal mayo, Pickled carrot and onion, Pate

Plain Hot Dog

$3.00

Special Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Dog Special

$8.00Out of stock

Chilli Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Choice of Bacon or Sausage, Cooked to order Egg, Sharp American, Mayo, Hashbrown Crispies, Caramelized Onions

Sides

Chef's Soup de Jour

$4.00+

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

A La Carte & Sauces

Egg

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Buttered Toast

$2.50

Toasty's Sauce

$1.00

Magic Dust

$10.00

House Ranch

$1.00

Agave Mustard

$1.00

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Yellow Mustard

Mayo

Side of Pickles

$1.50

Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Garlic Chili Aioli

$1.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Mis

$3.00

Side Of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Round for the Staff

Buy the staff a round

$15.00

Donate a Meal

Donate a Meal

$10.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Classy is a state of mind.

1258 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203

