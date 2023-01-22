Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

574 Reviews

$$

280 S Mangum St

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Caesar Salad
Grilled Salmon

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$11.00

Chicken, cheese, scallions and buffalo sauce rolled in a crispy wrapper with sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sipping sauce

Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

This fave appetizer is back! Rolled chicken tacos served with chipotle aioli and a cilantro sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Pureed plum tomatoes, jalapenos, onions, garlic, and chipotle peppers. Served with house-made tortilla chips

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Thinly sliced. locally grown green tomatoes lightly dusted in seasoned cornmeal and flash fried. Served with local goat cheese and basil pesto over mixed greens.

Hummus with Tahini & Spicy Chickpeas

Hummus with Tahini & Spicy Chickpeas

$10.00

Creamy hummus topped with crispy chickpeas and jalapeños, served with pita chips.

Mini Crab Cakes

Mini Crab Cakes

$15.00

Three mini crab cakes served over southern creamed corn and country ham, topped with fried onions

Pork Spare Ribs

$12.00

Dry-rubbed ribs cooked slowly and basted with a sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Served with spicy tobacco slaw.

Tobacco Road Sliders

$10.00+

Choose one of the following: Mini Cheeseburger with grilled onions, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomato. NC BBQ Sandwich with spicy tobacco coleslaw. Hot Chicken Sandwich with bread and butter pickles. Sloppy Joe with shredded Ashe County hoop cheddar.

Warm Pimento Cheese Dip

$11.00

Served with warm pita bread.

Wings

$12.00

Six chicken wings smothered in one of our house-made sauces and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. **There is currently a chicken wing shortage, causing prices to double. We hope the shortage ends soon and we can go back to offering a pound of wings at this price instead of six.

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Soft pretzel bites topped with sea salt and served with our own Brightleaf IPA cheese fondue

Salads & Soups

Farm Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, shaved fennel, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, focaccia croutons, and basil-balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herbed croutons, and classic Caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$10.00

UPDATED - Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon, red onions, boiled eggs, tossed in blue cheese dressing.

Strawberry & Avocado

$15.00

Mixed greens, strawberries and avocados tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette served over whipped goat cheese spread & topped with toasted Marcona Almonds.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, boiled egg, banana peppers and pickled okra topped with grilled chicken. Served with basil-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Southwest Steak Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, diced tomatoes, black beans, diced onions, pepperjack cheese, avocado, and tortillas strips topped with house marinated steak. Served with ranch dressing.

Tomato Florentine Soup

$5.00+

Choose Cup or Bowl.

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.00

House-made tortilla chips piled high with melted Mexican cheeses, black bean sauce, buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, scallions, and sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sauce

Down East Nachos

Down East Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips piled high with melted Mexican cheeses, black bean sauce, eastern NC pulled pork, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, pickled okra, and BBQ aioli

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips piled high with melted Mexican cheeses, black bean sauce, chipotle ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and jalapenos

Entrees

BBQ Beef Ribs

BBQ Beef Ribs

$24.00

Four large pieces of slow roasted beef ribs smothered in our house-made BBQ sauce served with a choice of one side dish

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Joyce Farms boneless chicken thighs marinated with our house-made BBQ sauce, grilled, basted, and served over garlic smashed potatoes and whole fresh fried okra

Country Frizzled & Drizzled Chicken

$16.00

Two fried boneless chicken breasts drizzled with Busy Bee honey and black pepper gravy, garlic smashed red potatoes, and roasted vegetables

Greek Lemon Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breasts served with garlic smashed red potatoes, sauteed spinach, feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and lemon cream sauce, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar glaze

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with housemade chorizo sausage, bell peppers and tomatoes served over white pepperjack grits with low country gravy.

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Our famous mac n cheese made with elbow pasta, bechamel, crispy country ham, and a blend of sharp cheddar and parmesan cheese

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

On garlic mashed potatoes with a lemon cream sauce. Served with asparagus.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$22.00

10oz Certified Angus Beef sirloin steak, red eye coffee-rubbed and grilled to your liking. Served with garlic smashed red potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Demon Deacon

$15.00

It's back! Our popular penne pasta with mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, peas, and country ham in chipotle cream sauce.

Pasta Primavera Alfredo

$16.00

Penne pasta with broccoli, carrots, onions, tomatos, and spinach in an alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Three flour tortillas filled with seasoned sautéed shrimp and topped with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, avocado and cilantro cream sauce. Served with black beans & rice.

Steak Tacos

$16.00

House marinated steak, avocado, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with black beans and rice.

Surf & Surf

$20.00

Crab cakes, shrimp scampi, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, and chipotle aioli sauce.

Entree Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 fresh chicken tenders with a choice of a single side

Burgers

The Burger

$12.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and house-made bread & butter pickles on a toasted brioche roll.

All American Burger

$14.00

Topped with white cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made bread & pickles and smoked thousand island dressing on a toasted brioche roll.

Eagle Pride Burger

$15.00

Topped with leaf lettuce. tomato, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, and our own Brightleaf IPA cheese fondue on a toasted sesame bun.

Bison Burger

$17.00

Carolina Bison burger with smoked mozzarella, roasted red tomatoes, and arugula on a toasted brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce tomato, red onion and house-made bread & butter pickles on a toasted sesame bun.

The Impossible Burger

$17.00

Delicious plant-based burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. You can also make any burger an Impossible Burger by selecting it from the Burger Menu and choosing Impossible Burger in the Burger Additions & Modifications section.

Durham Bull Burger

$14.00

Freshly ground beef patty with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and our housemade BBQ sauce.

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Large crab cake with chive honey mustard, mixed greens, and sliced tomato on a sesame bun.

East Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

NC pulled pork with spicy tobacco slaw and house-made bread & butter pickles on a brioche bun

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and Duke's mayo on toasted country white bread.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

A southern classic. Pimento cheese and roasted tomato on country white bread and griddled to perfection.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Two grilled chicken breasts with pepper bacon, smoked mozzarella, lemon aioli, arugula, and tomato on toasted white bread.

K-Ville Chicken Club

$15.00

Fried chicken thighs with smoked mozzarella, pepper bacon, spring mix, tomato, and BBQ mayo on toasted brioche.

Old School Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Shredded chicken, onions, celery and Duke's Mayo topped with lettuce and tomato on toasted rosemary focaccia

Open-faced Veggie Sandwich

Open-faced Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled hoagie with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, goat cheese, and a drizzle of red wine vinegar reduction.

Tarheel Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, Ashe County hoop cheddar and rosemary mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Tobacco Road Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thin slices of ribeye steak sauteed with onions and green peppers, topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Tomato & Avocado

$10.00

Tomatoes, sliced avocado, Duke’s mayo and a sprinkle of black pepper on toasted country white bread.

Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret spices. Topped with house-made bread & butter pickles and spicy tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with our regular house-made buffalo sauce.

Sandwich Feature

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

with choice of 1 side item

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

with choice of 1 side item

Kids Mac n Cheese (No Ham)

$6.00

with choice of 1 side item

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

with choice of 1 side item

Kids Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

with choice of 1 side item

Sides

French Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Texas Pete-Dusted Tater Tots

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00

contains pork

Cream Corn

$4.00

contains pork

Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Garlic Smashed Red Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

Mac and Cheese (Side portion)

$5.00

contains ham

Spicy Tobacco Slaw

$4.00

White Pepper Jack Grits

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Visit Tobacco Road Sports Cafe in Durham for a unique dining experience overlooking the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and located on the American Tobacco Campus, within walking distance to the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC). Enjoy fresh, local food, exceptional service, and infinite sports.

Website

Location

280 S Mangum St, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

