Bars & Lounges
American

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe Raleigh

review star

No reviews yet

505 W Jones Str.

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Chopped Salad
Mac n Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Main Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House-fried tortilla chips served with a chipotle salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, scallions, & buffalo sauce wrapped in a crispy wrapper. Served with sun-dried bleu cheese sauce.

Spicy Sausage Dip

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Served with bacon jam & pimento cheese.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Creamy hummus topped with crispy chickpeas, & jalapenos served with pita chips.

Crab Dip

$13.00

Local crab mixed with cream cheese, peppers, lemon, & fresh herbs served with house seasoned RITZ crackers.

Warm Pimento Dip

Warm Pimento Dip

$10.00

Warmed pimento cheese served with pork rinds.

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Topped with sea salt served with our own Brightleaf IPA Beer cheese fondue.

Wings

$12.00

Six chicken wings smothered in one of our house-made sauces & served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. **There is currently a chicken wing shortage, causing prices to double. We hope the shortage ends soon and we can go back to offering a pound of wings at this price instead of six.

Guac

$9.00

Tate Skins

$10.00

Salads & Soups

Farm Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, shaved fennel, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom grape tomatoes, & drizzled with basil balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Local romaine hearts tossed with focaccia croutons, Caesar dressing, & shaved Grana Padano.

Strawberry & Roasted Beet Salad

Strawberry & Roasted Beet Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens tossed with fresh strawberries & roasted beets with white balsamic dressing topped with goat cheese, Marcona almonds, & drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Chopped Salad

$7.00+

Local romaine hearts chopped with in-house smoked turkey, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, boiled egg, tossed in green goddess dressing, & topped with Ashe County Hoop Cheddar.

Bacon & Bleu Salad

Bacon & Bleu Salad

$6.00+

Shaved Brussel sprouts, tossed in a bacon vinaigrette, with bacon, & heirloom grape tomatoes topped with bleu cheese.

Apple Dijon Kale Salad

$6.00+

Shredded Tuscan kale tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette with toasted walnuts, granny smith apples, & raisins.

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Melted cheese blend, black bean sauce, fried buffalo chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sun-dried tomato bleu cheese sauce, & green onions.

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$15.00

Melted Cheese blend, black bean sauce, chipotle ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, & sliced jalapenos.

Down East Nachos

Down East Nachos

$15.00

Melted cheese blend, black bean sauce, Eastern NC pulled pork, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickled onions, pickled okra, and BBQ aioli.

Entrees

Country Frizzled & Drizzled Chicken

$15.00

Two fried chicken breasts drizzled with Busy bee honey & black pepper gravy served over garlic smashed red potatoes & roasted vegetables.

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$18.00

Atlantic salmon pan roasted & served with roasted squash, sautéed spinach, & caramelized onions topped with lemon cream sauce.

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$12.00

Slow roasted Heritage farms pork belly wrapped in a corn/flour tortilla topped with pickled red onions, spicy tobacco slaw, habanero pineapple salsa, & Cotija Cheese.

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Our famous Mac n’ Cheese made with elbow pasta, bechamel, crispy country ham & a blend of sharp cheddar & Grana Padano.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$18.00

12oz Heritage Farm bone-In pork chop, glazed in a Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce served over white grits & sautéed shaved Brussel sprouts.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Joyce farms boneless chicken thighs marinated in house-made BBQ sauce, grilled & served over garlic smashed red potatoes & roasted vegetables.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$20.00

10 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin steak with red-eye coffee rub grilled to temperature. Served with garlic smashed red potatoes & roasted vegetables.

Roasted butternut Squash and Shrimp Pasta

Roasted butternut Squash and Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Roasted butternut squash, jumbo shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, & spaghetti tossed with brown butter & crushed Marcona almonds topped with pecorino cheese.

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with Andouille sausage & bell peppers smothered in a smoked tomato gravy.

Adult Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Served with choice of side.

Burgers

Served with choice of side.

The Burger

$11.00

8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, & B&B pickles.

All American Burger

$13.00

8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, B&B pickles, & smoked 1000 island dressing served on a toasted Brioche roll.

Mushroom Provolone Burger

$13.00

8oz ground in house Certified Angus Beef patty topped with a blend of roasted mushrooms, provolone cheese, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and bread and butter pickles. Served on a sesame bun.

Feature Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Served with choice of side.

Tobacco Road Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thin slices of Ribeye steak sautéed with onions & green bell peppers topped with provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Open-faced Veggie Sandwich

Open-faced Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted mushrooms, sautéed onions, peppers, & tomatoes served on a toasted baguette topped with goat cheese & red wine reduction.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with smoked mozzarella, baby arugula, sliced tomato, & lemon aioli served on a sesame bun.

Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich

Wolfpack-Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Ashley Farm's chicken thighs marinated in pickle juice, breaded, fried and tossed with our Chef's secret hot spices. Topped with bread and butter pickles and tobacco slaw on a sesame bun. Also available with regular house-made buffalo sauce.

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

In-house smoked turkey wrapped in a spinach tortilla with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, smoked applewood bacon, local hoop cheddar, & rosemary aioli.

East Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Eastern NC pulled pork served with spicy tobacco slaw, & B&B pickles on a toasted brioche roll.

Old School Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Two breaded fried chicken breasts tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, & cucumber. Served with choice of side.

Featured Sandwich

$11.00

Sides

White Pepper Jack Grits

$4.00

Texas Pete-Dusted Tater Tots

$4.00

Garlic Smashed Red Potatoes

$4.00

Cheddar Mac Pasta Salad (Served Cold)

$4.00

Cream Corn

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Spicy Tobacco Slaw

$4.00

Bread & Butter

$1.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Sauteed Brussels

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Kids Menu

Served with choice of side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with choice of side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served with choice of side.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Served with choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Served with choice of side.

Kids Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Served with choice of side.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Club Soda

Tonic

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Dessert

Coconut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Heath Bar Cake

$6.00Out of stock

French Apple Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$7.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Monday Drink Specials

Popfly Pilsner

$4.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy

$4.50

Hell Yes Ma'am

$3.00

Sycamore Lager

$4.50

Trophy Wife

$3.00

Bill & Ted's

$4.50

Noda

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our Raleigh location is in the historic Powerhouse building in downtown Raleigh and features a brewery, restaurant, private event space, game room and patio. Enjoy scratch-made delicious food paired with our Tobacco Road beers brewed at this location.

Website

Location

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

