A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush imageView gallery

A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush

review star

No reviews yet

650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE.

MIAMI, FL 33130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Frita By Kush
The Classic
Wings

APPETIZERS

Guacamole

$15.00

Onions, cilantro, Pickled relish, lime, salsa, tortilla chips...

New Mexico Chili

$10.00

Jack cheese, White onions, tortilla chips...

Fried Shrooms

$13.00

Marinated portobello strips, Cajun seasoning, creamy garlic...

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our homemade bang bang sauce...

Chicken Tender Tips

$14.00

Chicken tender tips served with fries

Angry Fries

$9.00

Tumbleweeds

$12.00

Grilled Cheese con Sopa de Tomate

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

Buff Chicken Egg Roll & IPA

$20.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Wings

$20.00+

Served with celery, carrots and Blue cheese. Choice of naked, BBQ, Buffalo, Old Bay rub, Sofrito rub ... 10 wings $15 ... 20 wings $25

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

SALADS

Yeyo Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, bacon, black pepper, jack cheese, creamy garlic...

Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy shrimp, romaine, croutons, caesar dressing, parmesan...

West Grove Salad

$16.00

BBQ chicken, mixed greens, romaine, red onions, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, creamy garlic...

Zuni's Employee Meal

$17.00

Lemon pepper chicken, grilled romaine, peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, asparagus, avocado, parmesan, Lokal vinaigrette...

Yeyo NO PROTEIN

$12.00

Caesar NO PROTEIN

$12.00

Zuni's NO PROTEIN

$14.00

Brian's NO PROTEIN

$14.00

Brian's Blues

$17.00

BURGERS

Chili Burger

$18.00

Chili, jack + cheddar cheese, white onion...

Death Burger

$18.00

Jack cheese, sauteed onions, jalapeños, BBQ...

Frita By Kush

$18.00

(Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the us.) Guava jelly, potato stix, bacon, swiss cheese, lokal sauce, pressed on a flat top...

Miami Blues

$18.00

Blue cheese, lettuce, red onions, bacon, ketchup...

The Classic

$18.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onions, pickles, yellow mustard, mayonnaise...

Angry Chef

$18.00

Lokal Burger

$18.00

SANDS & MORE

Tobacco Road Pan Con Bistec

$18.00

CHALLAH BUN, PHILLY MEAT, WORSTECHIRE, LIME WEDGE, GRILLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, KETCHUP & MAYO

Cracker Cowboy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

(Voted best sandwich by some guy we know.) BBQ chicken, jack cheese, slaw, BBQ sauce. Served with a side...

Collier County Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Cage-free chicken, jack cheese, arugula, red onions, avocado, honey mustard, honey whole wheat bun. Served with a side...

Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Jack cheese, arugula, white onions, lokal sauce, challah bun. Served with a side...

Vegan Jambalaya

$17.00

Vegan chick’n & chorizo sausage, peppers, onions, cajun sauce...

Mama Bear's Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Crispy cage-free chicken, Belgian waffles, bacon, powdered sugar, sriracha maple syrup...

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Black bean patty, avocado, salsa, basil, cilantro, red onions and sriracha....

SIDES

50/50 Fries

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

$ Carrots & Celery w/Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Peppers & Mushrooms

$6.00

Roasted Peppers

$6.00

Roasted Portabella Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Vine Tomatoes

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

DESSERTS

Coquito Tres Leches

$11.00

(Contains Alcohol) Berries, bananas, caramel, whipped cream, cherry.

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Award Winning Pie (Made In-House) Graham cracker, pecans, lime zest, whipped cream...

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Kush Brownie

$12.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, bacon...

Whole Key Lime Pie-24 Hr Notice Required

$35.00

24 Hour Notice Required* Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles. Please specify desired date and pick up time.

Pecan Pie a la mode

$11.00

Whole Coquito Tres Leches - 24 Hr Notice Required

$60.00

(Contains Alcohol) Berries, bananas, caramel, whipped cream, cherry. **For whole Tres Leches orders, please include desired date and time for pick up. (24 hr notice required).

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$3.00

Liquid Death SPARKLING

$4.00

Liquid Death Still

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Redbull

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Retail

Not From FL Shirt

$30.00

Dan F*ing Marino Shirt

$25.00

Legalize Kush Shirt

$20.00

Tobacco Road Shirt

$20.00

Tobacco Road Hat

$30.00

KUSH Camo Hat

$30.00

Dade County Kush Hat

$30.00

Legalize Kush Hat

$30.00

Orange Meme Hat

$30.00

KUSH Bucket Hat

$30.00

KUSH Beanie

$18.00

Growler 32oz

$15.00

TBRD Souvenir Cup

$4.00

KUSH Lighter

$5.00

SHOTS

ABASOLO SHOT

FINLANDIA SHOT

APPLETON SHOT

Sebastian Strong Foundation

$1 DONATION

$1.00

$5 DONATION

$5.00

$10 DONATION

$10.00

$20 DONATION

$20.00

BOTTLES

Voli 305 Bottle

$85.00

ELEVEN Bottle

$90.00

Don Julio Bottle

$120.00

Fords Bottle

$75.00

Havana Club Bottle

$75.00

Monkey Shoulder Bottle

$110.00

Jack Daniels Bottle

$110.00

Bombay Sapphire

$110.00

COCKTAILS

Jack & Coke

$11.00

Vodka Cranberry

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Fireball & Tonic

$11.00

SPECIALS

Orange Is The New Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Jameson Shot & A PBR

$12.00

Jameson & Mixer

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI, FL 33130

Directions

Gallery
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush image

Similar restaurants in your area

Geisha 69 - 1060 Brickell Ave, L1-B
orange starNo Reviews
1060 Brickell Ave, L1-B Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Greenlife Organic Bowls - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
909 Brickell Ave. Kiosk F Brickell, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Shukran
orange starNo Reviews
609 BRICKELL AVE, FL Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Purple Orchid Downtown Miami
orange star3.0 • 1
333 SE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Borsalino Cafe
orange star5.0 • 38
119 SE 1ST AVE Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Cane A Sucre - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
21 NW Miami Court Miami, FL 33128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita
orange star4.0 • 3,361
1000 S Miami Ave MIAMI, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Novecento - 900 - Brickell
orange star4.3 • 2,828
1414 BRICKELL AVENUE Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
PM Fish & Steak House - 1453 S Miami Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,816
1453 S. MIAMI AVENUE Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Brickell
orange star4.7 • 2,662
1000 S. Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - Brickell
orange star4.2 • 2,634
1250 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Little Haiti
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston