Tobias Frogg - Berks
2613 Hampden Boulevard
Reading, PA 19604
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bang Bang Shrimp$14.99
Crispy shrimp, coated in a creamy, spicy sauce!
- Boneless Wings$13.99
House Breaded Boneless Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.99
Shredded Chicken baked with cream cheese, hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips and celery.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$15.99
Fresh Cut Fries, Topped with Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Three Cheese Blend and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- Cheese Fries$12.99
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$15.99
Rib Eye steak, onions, and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection.
- Chesapeake Fries$15.99
Fresh cut fries, smothered with crab and goat cheese dip, topped with cheese.
- Chicken Mac Fries$15.99
- Chips and Salsa$7.99
- Creamy Brussels Sprouts$10.99
- Crunchy Coconut Shrimp$13.99
Large gulf shrimp dredged with coconut, cornflakes and seasoned flour, fried and served with our mango chipotle sauce.
- Drunken Shrimp
Shell on shrimp cooked steamed in our house blend of spices. Served with onions, peppers and lemon wedges.
- Fried Calamari$13.99
Hand-breaded tender rings, deep fried with banana peppers, served with a spicy marinara and cilantro lime aioli.
- Fried Mozz$11.99
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella, flash fried and served with fresh roasted tomato sauce.
- Fried Pickles$10.99
4 Golden Fried Pickle Spears Served with Siracha Ranch and Our Chef's Secret Sauce
- Hot Crab Gratin$14.99
Crab, cream cheese, goat cheese and parmesan baked to perfection and served with grilled bread and tortilla chips.
- Mac N Cheese$9.99
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.99
- Pork Pot Stickers$12.99
Fresh Pork, Green Onions, Cilantro, Garlic & Ginger, Filled in a Wonton Wrapper, with Sweet Chili Sauce, Served with a Side of Sesame Ginger Sauce
- Wings
Jumbo Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest *Wings are cooked to order from scratch, and take approximately 25 mins.
Boli
- Ham & Cheese Boli$16.99
Ham, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side
- Cheese Steak Boli$16.99
Cheesesteak Meat, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side
- Pepperoni Boli$14.99
Pepperoni, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara on the Side
- Italian Boli$17.99
Chef Specials
- pork and kraut$14.99
- Fish Spec$19.99
- Egg Roll Spec$14.99
- Steak Spec$36.99
- 1/2 Slab Rib$16.99
- Full Slab Rib$23.99
- Chicken Dinner$16.99
- Shrimpand Scallop$22.99
- Short Rib Pot$14.99
- Football Smash Burger$10.99
- Pretzel Bites$10.99
- spinach n artichoke dip$12.99
- Fried Tortellini$9.99
- Creamy Brussels with Bacon$9.99
- Surf n Turf$21.99
- smoked ham panini$14.99
Desserts
Entrees
- Fried Chicken Mashed Bowl$15.99
Mashed Potato Base, Fried Chicken Bites, Corn, Cheese, and Chicken Gravy
- Chicken Tender Basket$15.99
Fresh, juicy and hand-breaded to order, prepared in house, deep fried and served with house made honey mustard, and french fries.
- Crab Cake Entree$25.99
Jumbo lump crab cake dinner served with jasmine rice and vegetable du jour. #nofiller
- Fish & Chips$16.99
Corona battered cod with hand cut fries with a side of coleslaw.
- Frogg's Alfredo$14.99
Grilled Chicken sauteed with fettuccine in house garlic, parmesan cream sauce with grilled baguette.
- Savory Salmon$21.99
Grilled salmon fillet served with a honey garlic sauce, jasmine rice and a vegetable du jour.
- Korean Noodle Stirfry$16.99
Korean Sauce, Linguini Noodles, Mixed Veggies and a Red Pepper Paste, topped with Scallions. Add a protein and request your level of Heat (None, Mild, Medium, Hot)
- Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese$17.99
Cavatappi pasta, tossed in our frogg 3 cheese blend, chunks of Maine Lobster, topped with cheesy seasoned bread crumbs.
- Tiki Stir Fry$15.99
Fresh sauteed vegetables and chef blended soy sauce over brown rice, with your choice of protein
- Surf n Turf$21.99
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.99
Diced Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, & Bleu Cheese Crumbles
- BBQ Flatbread$15.99
Crispy flatbread topped with tender chicken breast in a honey BBQ sauce and baked with our 3 cheese blend, cheddar, bacon, green onions and caramelized onions.
- Caprese Flatbread$15.99
Basil pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with our balsamic glaze.
- Cheese Faltbread$10.99
- Pepperoni Flatbread$13.99
Kids Menu
Salads
- Beets and Goat Cheese$13.99
Fresh flavors put together in a fresh way. House roasted red beets and goat cheese over fresh greens with cider vinaigrette and walnuts.
- BLT Flank Steak Salad$18.99
Mixed greens, diced tomato, three cheese blend, Hard-boiled egg, avocado, and bacon flank steak, served with chipotle ranch
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$16.99
Add more meat to your veggies. An american classic, made with chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles.
- Frogg's Garden$10.99
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
- Grilled Greek Salad$13.99
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
- Land or Sea$11.99
The whole food pyramid on your plate. Fresh Greens topped with tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheese, crispy Old Bay Fries and Catalina Dressing with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Seared Beef Tips, or a Pan Fried Crab Cake
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
- Summer Chicken Salad$16.99
Sandwiches
- Black & Blue Burger$15.99
8 oz fresh beef burger with applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions and blue cheese crumbles.
- BLT$9.99
- Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Savory smoked brisket, with applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and topped with frizzled onions
- Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice & beans, roasted corn salsa, fresh jalapeno and avocado with a spicy queso.
- BYO$14.99
Your Sandwich...Your Way. Your choice of a Beef, Turkey or Quinoa Patty on a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and a pickle
- Cheesesteak$13.99
Our fresh baked roll stuffed with thinly sliced sautéed rib-eye beef and melted american cheese.
- Chesapeake Crab Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, smothered with a crab and goat cheese gratin, lettuce, tomato, topped with our 3 cheese blend.
- Chicken Ceasar Wrap$13.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
- Crabcake Sandwich$22.99
Jumbo lump crab cake, pan seared and served on a Alfred & Sam Bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
- Cuban Press$14.99
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham and pickles, on fresh bread with Dijon mustard, american cheese, sliced ham and pickles served hot n toasted.
- Flank Steak Wrap$17.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato dill pickles and house made chipotle ranch.
- Frogg Burger$15.99
Fresh 8 oz burger with applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, topped with a mango chipotle sauce.
- Frogg Tip Sub$14.99
A mean sub with Tenderloin Tips, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers, provolone, topped horseradish mayo.
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
- Monterey Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, cheddar cheese, covered in BBQ sauce
- MacBrisket Wrap$14.99
What you get if Mac & Cheese and BBQ Brisket had a Baby! Brisket Wrap with Mac & Cheese
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Slow roasted pork and house bbq piled high on fresh brioche with coleslaw, spicy mayo and provolone cheese.
- Rachel$13.99
Turkey, Swiss cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing
- Sunset Club$15.99
Roasted Turkey, Pit Ham and American Cheese layered with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce and tomato on white or wheat bread.
- The BBQ Ultimate Grilled Cheese$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch. Served with French Fries.
- The Spicy Ultimate Grilled Cheese$14.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños, Pepperjack Cheese, & Mango Chipolte Sauce. Served with French Fries.
Sauces
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- Chipt. Ranch$0.50
- Mango Chipt.$0.50
- Sweet chili$0.50
- Hot$0.50
- Medium$0.50
- Mild$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Bals. Ving.$0.50
- Cider Ving.$0.50
- Avo. Ving$0.50
- 1,000 Island$0.50
- Catalina$0.50
- Mayo$0.50
- Marinara$0.50
- Cilantro Aioli$0.50
- HorseRadish Aioli$0.50
- Old Bay$0.50
- Sriracha$0.50
- Bay on fire$0.50
- Tartar$0.50
- Cocktail$0.50
- Mustard$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Southwest$0.50
- Nacho Cheese$0.75
- Alfredo Sauce<