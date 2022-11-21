Tobias S. Frogg
1766 Columbia Ave
Lancaster, PA 17603
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
4 Jumbo scallops wrapped with applewood smoked bacon, flash fried and served with honey mustard.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp, coated in a creamy, spicy sauce!
Boneless Wings
House Breaded Boneless Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest
Brie
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Fresh Cut Fries, Topped with Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Three Cheese Blend and Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded Chicken baked with cream cheese, hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips and celery.
Buffalo Chicken Pretzel
Cheese Fries
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Rib Eye steak, onions, and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection.
Chesapeake Fries
Fresh cut fries, smothered with crab and goat cheese dip, topped with cheese.
Chicken Mac Fries
Chips and Salsa
Crab Pretzel
Big Ole oven baked bavarian pretzel, with our crab dip.
Crazy Clams
18-20 Little Neck Clams, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, in a Garlic White Wine Sauce, Served with Garlic Bread
Crunchy Coconut Shrimp
Large gulf shrimp dredged with coconut, cornflakes and seasoned flour, fried and served with our mango chipotle sauce.
Drunken Shrimp
Shell on shrimp cooked steamed in our house blend of spices. Served with onions, peppers and lemon wedges.
Fried Calamari
Hand-breaded tender rings, deep fried with banana peppers, served with a spicy marinara and cilantro lime aioli.
Fried Mozz
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella, flash fried and served with fresh roasted tomato sauce.
Fried Pickles
4 Golden Fried Pickle Spears Served with Siracha Ranch and Our Chef's Secret Sauce
Hot Crab and Goat Cheese Gratin
Crab, cream cheese, goat cheese and parmesan baked to perfection and served with grilled bread and tortilla chips.
Mac N Cheese
Plain Pretzel
Plain Pretzel w/ Mustard
Pork Pot Stickers
Fresh Pork, Green Onions, Cilantro, Garlic & Ginger, Filled in a Wonton Wrapper, with Sweet Chili Sauce, Served with a Side of Sesame Ginger Sauce
Wings
Jumbo Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest *Wings are cooked to order from scratch, and take approximately 25 mins.
South West Eggrolls
Oysters Half
Whole Oyster
Street Corn Dip
Boli
Ham & Cheese Boli
Ham, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side
Cheese Steak Boli
Cheesesteak Meat, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side
The Triple Threat Boli
Bacon, Brisket, Pulled Pork, House BBQ and Cheddar Cheese. Served with a Side of House BBQ
Pepperoni Boli
Pepperoni, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara on the Side
Buffalo Chicken Boli
Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hot Sauce, With Bleu Cheese Dressing
Italian Boli
Chef Specials
$8.00 Chesse Pizza Spec.
Baked Penne
Chicken Marsala
Clams Ling
Duck Salad
Cap Bolognese
Linguini tossed in Chef's Creation Meat Sauce, Garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Served with Garlic Bread
Sea Scallops
Short Rib Rav
Smash Burger Monday
T-Bone Steak
Bangers And Mashec
Bangers And Mashed
Summer Salad
Chorizo Loaded Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Fried Jalapeño Firecracker Bites
Potato Skins- Traditional
Potato Skins- Chili & Cheddar
Potato Skins- Broccoli & White Cheddar
Steak Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Mac-dilla Quesadilla
BBQ Chicken Croquettes
Buffalo Chicken Croquettes
Crab Croquettes
Pittsburgh Sandwich
Polish Po-boy
BigMac Eggrolls
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
Exactly what You Think.....A Funnel Cake, But Fries
Ginger Bread Cheesecake
Coffee Cheesecake with a Splash of Maple Cream Liqueur
PB Choc Mousse
Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse on top of an Oreo crust & topped with a chocolate ganache
Apple Pie
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Spec Cheesecake
Ny Chzcake
Red Velvet
Homemade Ice Cream
Rum Raisin Bread Puddin
Entrees
Angry Pasta
SPICY Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Sauce, Shrimp, Cheese, & Fettuccini
Baby Back Ribs
Fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs seasoned and fire-grilled for extra flavor. Brushed with our signature housemade BBQ sauce, served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.
Bayou Penne
Cajun Alfredo, Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Shrimp, Cheese, Penne Pasta, & Garlic Bread
Chicken Bowl
Mashed Potato Base, Fried Chicken Bites, Corn, Cheese, and Chicken Gravy
Chicken Bowl W Bacon
Mashed Potato Base, Fried Chicken Bites, Corn, Cheese, and Chicken Gravy, Topped with Bacon
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken & Veggies Cooked in Gravy, topped with a Puffed Pastry
Chicken Tender Basket
Fresh, juicy and hand-breaded to order, prepared in house, deep fried and served with house made honey mustard, and french fries.
Crab Cake
Jumbo lump crab cake dinner served with jasmine rice and vegetable du jour. #nofiller
Filet Oscar
Two 4.oz fillet medallions topped with crab and asparagus, on a bed of mashed potatoes, garnished with our in house hollandaise sauce.
Fish & Chips
Corona battered cod with hand cut fries with a side of coleslaw.
Frogg's Alfredo
Grilled Chicken sauteed with fettuccine in house garlic, parmesan cream sauce with grilled baguette.
Faroe Island Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet served with a honey garlic sauce, jasmine rice and a vegetable du jour.
Key West Penne
Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster with Artichokes, Sun-dried Tomato, Mediterranean Olives, Mixed in a Creamy Garlic Sauce
Korean Noodle Stirfry
Korean Sauce, Linguini Noodles, Mixed Veggies and a Red Pepper Paste, topped with Scallions. Add a protein and request your level of Heat (None, Mild, Medium, Hot)
Lemon Chicken
Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, tossed in our frogg 3 cheese blend, chunks of Maine Lobster, topped with cheesy seasoned bread crumbs.
Meatloaf Bowl
Mashed Potato Base, Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf, Corn, Cheese, and Beef Gravy
Short Rib Baked Potato
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Angel hair pasta, shrimp and scallops, diced tomato, green onions and fresh basil with a white wine lemon butter sauce.
Tiki Stir Fry
Fresh sauteed vegetables and chef blended soy sauce over brown rice, with your choice of protein
Ponzu Salmon
Tuscan Pasta
Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Diced Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, & Bleu Cheese Crumbles
BBQ Flatbread
Crispy flatbread topped with tender chicken breast in a honey BBQ sauce and baked with our 3 cheese blend, cheddar, bacon, green onions and caramelized onions.
Caprese Flatbread
Basil pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with our balsamic glaze.
Greek Flatbread
Sun dried tomato paste, roasted red peppers, spinach, greek olives and feta cheese topped with a balsamic reduction.
Chesse Faltbread
Pep Flatbread
Chesse Flatbread
Southwest Pork Carnitas
Shrimp Pizza
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Half Quesadilla served with Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two Chicken Tenders with Fries
Kids Burger
Beef Patty served with Fries
Mac Cheese Kidz
Cavatappi Pasta, Tossed in our Frogg 3 Cheese Blend
Pirate Pasta
Your Choice of Marinara, Butter, or Alfredo
Kid Fry
Kid Cheeseburger
Kid Grilled Cheese
Salads
Beets and Goat Cheese
Fresh flavors put together in a fresh way. House roasted red beets and goat cheese over fresh greens with cider vinaigrette and walnuts.
BLT Flank Steak Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, three cheese blend, Hard-boiled egg, avocado, and bacon flank steak, served with chipotle ranch
Caesar Salad
Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Add more meat to your veggies. An american classic, made with chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles.
Frogg's Garden
Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.
Grilled Greek Salad
Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.
Land or Sea
The whole food pyramid on your plate. Fresh Greens topped with tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheese, crispy Old Bay Fries and Catalina Dressing with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Seared Beef Tips, or a Pan Fried Crab Cake
Grilled Chicken Salad
Summer Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Black & Blue Burger
8 oz fresh beef burger with applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions and blue cheese crumbles.
Blackened Chicken
Tenderized chicken with blackened spices, lettuce, red onion and house made tomato jam.
BLT
Brisket Sandwich
Savory smoked brisket, with applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and topped with frizzled onions
Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice & beans, roasted corn salsa, fresh jalapeno and avocado with a spicy queso.
BYO
Your Sandwich...Your Way. Your choice of a Beef, Turkey or Quinoa Patty on a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and a pickle
Cheesesteak
Our fresh baked roll stuffed with thinly sliced sautéed rib-eye beef and melted american cheese.
Chesapeake Crab Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, smothered with a crab and goat cheese gratin, lettuce, tomato, topped with our 3 cheese blend.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Crabcake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crab cake, pan seared and served on a Alfred & Sam Bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Cuban Press
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham and pickles, on fresh bread with Dijon mustard, american cheese, sliced ham and pickles served hot n toasted.
Flank Steak Wrap
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh, hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato dill pickles and house made chipotle ranch.
Frogg Burger
Fresh 8 oz burger with applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, topped with a mango chipotle sauce.
Frogg Tip Sub
A mean sub with Tenderloin Tips, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers, provolone, topped horseradish mayo.
Grilled Cheese
Key West Burger
8oz Blackened Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Topped with Pineapple Salsa and Sweet Chili Glaze
MacBrisket Wrap
What you get if Mac & Cheese and BBQ Brisket had a Baby! Brisket Wrap with Mac & Cheese
Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese, on French Toast Bread with Sweet Potato Fries
Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, cheddar cheese, covered in BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork and house bbq piled high on fresh brioche with coleslaw, spicy mayo and provolone cheese.
Rachel
Turkey, Swiss cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing
Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing
Sunset Club
Roasted Turkey, Pit Ham and American Cheese layered with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce and tomato on white or wheat bread.
The BBQ Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch. Served with French Fries.
The Spicy Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños, Pepperjack Cheese, & Mango Chipolte Sauce. Served with French Fries.
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders. Served with French Fries
Tobias Pitas
Open faced pita filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, and red onion drizzled with chipotle ranch sauce
Twisted B.L.T
Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Cajun Mayo, Lettuce & Served on a Ciabatta Roll
Sauces
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Chipt. Ranch
Mango Chipt.
Sweet chili
Hot
Medium
Mild
BBQ
Caesar Dressing
Bals. Ving.
Cider Ving.
Avo. Ving
1,000 Island
Catalina
Mayo
Marinara
Cilantro Aioli
HorseRadish Aioli
Old Bay
Sriracha
Bay on fire
Tartar
Cocktail
Mustard
Sour Cream
Southwest
Nacho Cheese
Spicy Mayo
Butter
Syrup
Honey Sriracha
Garlic Honey Sriracha
Lemon Pepper
Hollandaise
Bang Bang Sauce
Honey
Death Sauce
Salsa
Avocado
Marinara
Alfredo Sauce
Garlic Parm
Sides
Angle Hair Pasta Add On
Asparagus
Avocado
Bacon
Basket of Fresh Cut Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Sweet Fries
Caesar Side Salad
Chicken Add On
Chips
Chips and Salsa
Coleslaw
Crab Cake Add On
Garden Side Salad
Garlic Bread
Jasmine Rice
Side Mac N Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Pickles
Pita Chips
Rice
Rice and Beans
Salmon Add On
Seasonal Vegetable
Shrimp Add On
Side Celery
Tips Add On
Tortilla Chips
Scallops Add On
Exta Cheese
Baked Pot
Side Jalapeos
Tacos & Nachos
All-American Loaded Beef Nachos
BBQ Pork Nachos
Slow roasted pork tossed in house BBQ over tortilla chips with Frogg's nacho cheese sauce, black beans, pineapple salsa and green onions.
Naked Nachos
Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi, stuffed into 3 flour tortillas with our 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli drizzle.
Rockfish Tacos
3 Breaded Rockfish Tacos served Over Lettuce, 3 Cheese Blend, Bang Bang Sauce, and topped with Pico de Gallo
Tuna Tacos
3 Sesame Seared Ahi Tacos, Siracha Coleslaw, and Finished with Cusabi Sauce and Green Onions
Chicken Pan
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Lancaster County Favorites, with a Key West Twist Kick•Back•Relax
1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603