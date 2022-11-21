Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Tobias S. Frogg

review star

No reviews yet

1766 Columbia Ave

Lancaster, PA 17603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Crunchy Coconut Shrimp
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$11.99

4 Jumbo scallops wrapped with applewood smoked bacon, flash fried and served with honey mustard.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.99

Crispy shrimp, coated in a creamy, spicy sauce!

Boneless Wings

House Breaded Boneless Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest

Brie

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.99

Fresh Cut Fries, Topped with Shredded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Three Cheese Blend and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.99

Shredded Chicken baked with cream cheese, hot sauce and blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips and celery.

Buffalo Chicken Pretzel

$14.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.99

Rib Eye steak, onions, and cheese, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection.

Chesapeake Fries

$14.99

Fresh cut fries, smothered with crab and goat cheese dip, topped with cheese.

Chicken Mac Fries

$15.99

Chips and Salsa

$7.99

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

Big Ole oven baked bavarian pretzel, with our crab dip.

Crazy Clams

$14.99

18-20 Little Neck Clams, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, in a Garlic White Wine Sauce, Served with Garlic Bread

Crunchy Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Large gulf shrimp dredged with coconut, cornflakes and seasoned flour, fried and served with our mango chipotle sauce.

Drunken Shrimp

Shell on shrimp cooked steamed in our house blend of spices. Served with onions, peppers and lemon wedges.

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Hand-breaded tender rings, deep fried with banana peppers, served with a spicy marinara and cilantro lime aioli.

Fried Mozz

$9.99

Hand breaded fresh mozzarella, flash fried and served with fresh roasted tomato sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

4 Golden Fried Pickle Spears Served with Siracha Ranch and Our Chef's Secret Sauce

Hot Crab and Goat Cheese Gratin

$13.99

Crab, cream cheese, goat cheese and parmesan baked to perfection and served with grilled bread and tortilla chips.

Mac N Cheese

$9.99

Plain Pretzel

$9.99

Plain Pretzel w/ Mustard

$9.99

Pork Pot Stickers

$9.99

Fresh Pork, Green Onions, Cilantro, Garlic & Ginger, Filled in a Wonton Wrapper, with Sweet Chili Sauce, Served with a Side of Sesame Ginger Sauce

Wings

Jumbo Wings, deep fried to order and tossed in your choice of sauce. Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Mild Garlic Parm, Medium Garlic Parm, Hot Garlic Parm, Butter Garlic Parm, Old Bay, Sriracha, Bay on Fire, Irish BBQ, Sweet Chili, Jerk, Southwest *Wings are cooked to order from scratch, and take approximately 25 mins.

South West Eggrolls

$12.99Out of stock

Oysters Half

$10.99Out of stock

Whole Oyster

$18.99Out of stock

Street Corn Dip

$10.99

Boli

Ham & Cheese Boli

$12.99

Ham, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side

Cheese Steak Boli

$14.99

Cheesesteak Meat, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce on the Side

The Triple Threat Boli

$15.99

Bacon, Brisket, Pulled Pork, House BBQ and Cheddar Cheese. Served with a Side of House BBQ

Pepperoni Boli

$12.99

Pepperoni, American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Marinara on the Side

Buffalo Chicken Boli

$14.99

Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hot Sauce, With Bleu Cheese Dressing

Italian Boli

$15.99

Chef Specials

$8.00 Chesse Pizza Spec.

$8.00

Baked Penne

$16.49

Chicken Marsala

$18.99Out of stock

Clams Ling

$19.99Out of stock

Duck Salad

$17.99Out of stock

Cap Bolognese

$15.99

Linguini tossed in Chef's Creation Meat Sauce, Garnished with Parmesan Cheese and Served with Garlic Bread

Sea Scallops

$12.99Out of stock

Short Rib Rav

$18.99Out of stock

Smash Burger Monday

$6.00Out of stock

T-Bone Steak

$28.99Out of stock

Bangers And Mashec

$13.99Out of stock

Bangers And Mashed

$13.99Out of stock

Summer Salad

$14.99

Chorizo Loaded Fries

$12.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.99

Fried Jalapeño Firecracker Bites

$9.99

Potato Skins- Traditional

$12.99

Potato Skins- Chili & Cheddar

$12.99

Potato Skins- Broccoli & White Cheddar

$12.99

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Mac-dilla Quesadilla

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Croquettes

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Croquettes

$13.99

Crab Croquettes

$13.99

Pittsburgh Sandwich

$11.99

Polish Po-boy

$10.99

BigMac Eggrolls

$12.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Exactly what You Think.....A Funnel Cake, But Fries

Ginger Bread Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee Cheesecake with a Splash of Maple Cream Liqueur

PB Choc Mousse

$7.00

Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse on top of an Oreo crust & topped with a chocolate ganache

Apple Pie

$7.00

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Spec Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Ny Chzcake

$7.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.00

Homemade Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Rum Raisin Bread Puddin

$7.00

Entrees

Angry Pasta

$18.99

SPICY Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Sauce, Shrimp, Cheese, & Fettuccini

Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

Fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs seasoned and fire-grilled for extra flavor. Brushed with our signature housemade BBQ sauce, served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw.

Bayou Penne

$22.99

Cajun Alfredo, Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Shrimp, Cheese, Penne Pasta, & Garlic Bread

Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Mashed Potato Base, Fried Chicken Bites, Corn, Cheese, and Chicken Gravy

Chicken Bowl W Bacon

$14.49

Mashed Potato Base, Fried Chicken Bites, Corn, Cheese, and Chicken Gravy, Topped with Bacon

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Chicken & Veggies Cooked in Gravy, topped with a Puffed Pastry

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Fresh, juicy and hand-breaded to order, prepared in house, deep fried and served with house made honey mustard, and french fries.

Crab Cake

$25.99

Jumbo lump crab cake dinner served with jasmine rice and vegetable du jour. #nofiller

Filet Oscar

$36.99

Two 4.oz fillet medallions topped with crab and asparagus, on a bed of mashed potatoes, garnished with our in house hollandaise sauce.

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Corona battered cod with hand cut fries with a side of coleslaw.

Frogg's Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled Chicken sauteed with fettuccine in house garlic, parmesan cream sauce with grilled baguette.

Faroe Island Salmon

$21.99

Grilled salmon fillet served with a honey garlic sauce, jasmine rice and a vegetable du jour.

Key West Penne

$23.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Lobster with Artichokes, Sun-dried Tomato, Mediterranean Olives, Mixed in a Creamy Garlic Sauce

Korean Noodle Stirfry

Korean Sauce, Linguini Noodles, Mixed Veggies and a Red Pepper Paste, topped with Scallions. Add a protein and request your level of Heat (None, Mild, Medium, Hot)

Lemon Chicken

$15.99

Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Cavatappi pasta, tossed in our frogg 3 cheese blend, chunks of Maine Lobster, topped with cheesy seasoned bread crumbs.

Meatloaf Bowl

$15.99

Mashed Potato Base, Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf, Corn, Cheese, and Beef Gravy

Short Rib Baked Potato

$14.99

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$22.99

Angel hair pasta, shrimp and scallops, diced tomato, green onions and fresh basil with a white wine lemon butter sauce.

Tiki Stir Fry

$17.99

Fresh sauteed vegetables and chef blended soy sauce over brown rice, with your choice of protein

Ponzu Salmon

$21.99

Tuscan Pasta

$20.99

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Diced Chicken, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, & Bleu Cheese Crumbles

BBQ Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy flatbread topped with tender chicken breast in a honey BBQ sauce and baked with our 3 cheese blend, cheddar, bacon, green onions and caramelized onions.

Caprese Flatbread

$13.99

Basil pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with our balsamic glaze.

Greek Flatbread

$13.99

Sun dried tomato paste, roasted red peppers, spinach, greek olives and feta cheese topped with a balsamic reduction.

Chesse Faltbread

$9.99

Pep Flatbread

$10.99

Chesse Flatbread

$9.99

Southwest Pork Carnitas

$14.99

Shrimp Pizza

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Half Quesadilla served with Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Two Chicken Tenders with Fries

Kids Burger

$8.99

Beef Patty served with Fries

Mac Cheese Kidz

$8.99

Cavatappi Pasta, Tossed in our Frogg 3 Cheese Blend

Pirate Pasta

$8.99

Your Choice of Marinara, Butter, or Alfredo

Kid Fry

$2.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Salads

Beets and Goat Cheese

$13.99

Fresh flavors put together in a fresh way. House roasted red beets and goat cheese over fresh greens with cider vinaigrette and walnuts.

BLT Flank Steak Salad

$17.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, three cheese blend, Hard-boiled egg, avocado, and bacon flank steak, served with chipotle ranch

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Hail the great Caesar. The classics became a classic for a reason. We put together a mean Caesar with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Add more meat to your veggies. An american classic, made with chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, turkey, ham, blue cheese crumbles.

Frogg's Garden

$10.99

Fresh Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and croutons with choice of dressing.

Grilled Greek Salad

$13.99

Flavorful taste of the Mediterranean. Grilled romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives and chunks of feta dressed with our signature greek vinaigrette.

Land or Sea

$11.99

The whole food pyramid on your plate. Fresh Greens topped with tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheese, crispy Old Bay Fries and Catalina Dressing with your choice of Grilled Chicken, Seared Beef Tips, or a Pan Fried Crab Cake

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Summer Chicken Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Black & Blue Burger

$14.99

8 oz fresh beef burger with applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions and blue cheese crumbles.

Blackened Chicken

$12.99

Tenderized chicken with blackened spices, lettuce, red onion and house made tomato jam.

BLT

$9.99

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Savory smoked brisket, with applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, and topped with frizzled onions

Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with spanish rice & beans, roasted corn salsa, fresh jalapeno and avocado with a spicy queso.

BYO

$12.99

Your Sandwich...Your Way. Your choice of a Beef, Turkey or Quinoa Patty on a fresh bun with lettuce, tomato and a pickle

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Our fresh baked roll stuffed with thinly sliced sautéed rib-eye beef and melted american cheese.

Chesapeake Crab Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, smothered with a crab and goat cheese gratin, lettuce, tomato, topped with our 3 cheese blend.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.99

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.99

Jumbo lump crab cake, pan seared and served on a Alfred & Sam Bun with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Cuban Press

$11.99

Slow roasted pork, sliced ham and pickles, on fresh bread with Dijon mustard, american cheese, sliced ham and pickles served hot n toasted.

Flank Steak Wrap

$15.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh, hand-breaded chicken breast fried to order and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato dill pickles and house made chipotle ranch.

Frogg Burger

$14.99

Fresh 8 oz burger with applewood smoked bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, topped with a mango chipotle sauce.

Frogg Tip Sub

$13.99

A mean sub with Tenderloin Tips, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers, provolone, topped horseradish mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Key West Burger

$14.99

8oz Blackened Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Topped with Pineapple Salsa and Sweet Chili Glaze

MacBrisket Wrap

$14.99

What you get if Mac & Cheese and BBQ Brisket had a Baby! Brisket Wrap with Mac & Cheese

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Swiss cheese, on French Toast Bread with Sweet Potato Fries

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Seasoned chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, frizzled onions, cheddar cheese, covered in BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow roasted pork and house bbq piled high on fresh brioche with coleslaw, spicy mayo and provolone cheese.

Rachel

$10.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese, Coleslaw, and Thousand Island Dressing

Reuben

$10.99

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing

Sunset Club

$11.99

Roasted Turkey, Pit Ham and American Cheese layered with mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce and tomato on white or wheat bread.

The BBQ Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & Ranch. Served with French Fries.

The Spicy Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Jalapeños, Pepperjack Cheese, & Mango Chipolte Sauce. Served with French Fries.

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Crispy Chicken Tenders. Served with French Fries

Tobias Pitas

$12.99

Open faced pita filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, and red onion drizzled with chipotle ranch sauce

Twisted B.L.T

$12.99

Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Cajun Mayo, Lettuce & Served on a Ciabatta Roll

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Chipt. Ranch

$0.50

Mango Chipt.

$0.50

Sweet chili

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Bals. Ving.

$0.50

Cider Ving.

$0.50

Avo. Ving

$0.50

1,000 Island

$0.50

Catalina

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

HorseRadish Aioli

$0.50

Old Bay

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Bay on fire

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Southwest

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Garlic Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Hollandaise

$0.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Death Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Sides

Angle Hair Pasta Add On

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Basket of Fresh Cut Fries

$5.49

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.99

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.99

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Chicken Add On

$4.50

Chips

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Crab Cake Add On

$9.99

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.99

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Pickles

$1.50

Pita Chips

$2.00

Rice

$2.99

Rice and Beans

$3.99

Salmon Add On

$9.99

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.99

Shrimp Add On

$6.50

Side Celery

$1.50

Tips Add On

$6.50

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Scallops Add On

$9.99

Exta Cheese

$1.00

Baked Pot

$3.99

Side Jalapeos

$0.50

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$5.99

Seafood Chowder

$7.99

Tacos & Nachos

All-American Loaded Beef Nachos

$14.99

BBQ Pork Nachos

$13.99

Slow roasted pork tossed in house BBQ over tortilla chips with Frogg's nacho cheese sauce, black beans, pineapple salsa and green onions.

Naked Nachos

$12.99

Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Grilled Mahi, stuffed into 3 flour tortillas with our 3 cheese blend, lettuce, tomato, pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli drizzle.

Rockfish Tacos

$13.99

3 Breaded Rockfish Tacos served Over Lettuce, 3 Cheese Blend, Bang Bang Sauce, and topped with Pico de Gallo

Tuna Tacos

$14.99

3 Sesame Seared Ahi Tacos, Siracha Coleslaw, and Finished with Cusabi Sauce and Green Onions

Chicken Pan

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Lancaster County Favorites, with a Key West Twist Kick•Back•Relax

Website

Location

1766 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

Directions

Gallery
Tobias S. Frogg image
Tobias S. Frogg image
Tobias S. Frogg image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brendee's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
449 W Lemon Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Shot and Bottle
orange starNo Reviews
2 North Queen Street Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Max's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 740
38 W King St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Yorgo's and Kefi Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
66 NORTH QUEEN LANCASTER, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Belvedere
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Queen St Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Caruso's (Fruitville Pike)
orange star4.7 • 5,226
1908 Fruitville Pike lancaster, PA 17601
View restaurantnext
Horse Inn
orange star4.8 • 2,635
540 E. Fulton St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Annie Bailey's Irish Public House
orange star4.5 • 2,573
28 E KING ST Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza and Italian Restaurant (Columbia Ave)
orange star4.5 • 2,149
1762 Columbia Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Himalayan Curry & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,846
22 E Orange St Lancaster, PA 17602
View restaurantnext
Lombardo's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,499
216 Harrisburg Ave Lancaster, PA 17603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston