A map showing the location of Tobi's Poke & Shave Ice 137 Hana HwyView gallery

Tobi's Poke & Shave Ice 137 Hana Hwy

127 Hana Highway

Paia, HI 96779

Plates

Fresh Ahi Poke Plate

$19.00

⅓ lb fresh yellowfin ahi tuna mixed to order with your choice of marinade, 2 scoops of rice with shoyu & furikake, local mixed lettuce, house miso mayo dressing, crispy wontons.

Fresh Ahi Salad

$19.00

Seared Ahi Plate

$19.00

⅓ lb fresh yellowfin ahi tuna seasoned in garlic, ginger, sesame seasoning & lightly seared, 2 scoops of rice with shoyu & furikake, local mixed lettuce, house miso mayo dressing, crispy wontons.

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.00

Seared Ahi Burger

$18.00

Fresh ciabatta roll, crispy wontons, mixed greens, raw onions, garlic ginger sesame seasoned & seared ahi, & your choice of wasabi mayo or miso mayo

Acai Bowl

$11.00

Dairy-free acai sorbet, granola, local fruit, coconut flakes, maui honey

Shoyu Chicken Plate

$16.00

Two chicken thighs slow cooked in a sweet/salty shoyu marinade, 2 scoops of rice with shoyu & furikake, local mixed lettuce, house miso mayo dressing, crispy wontons.

Hot Dog - Plain

$7.00

6” all beef hot dog on a fresh sesame bun

Chili Dog

$9.00

Chili & Rice

$8.00

Chili Nachos

$7.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Aloha Maid Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Vitalitea Kombucha

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Frozen Desserts

Shave Ice

$6.00+

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$4.00+

Pineapple Dole Whip

$4.00+

Snacks & Sides

1/4 lb fish

$8.00

Banana Bread

$8.00

Chips/Snacks

$2.50

Dried bananas

$5.00

Nori

$3.00

Pickles

$3.00

Piece Chicken

$5.00

Poi

$2.00

Scoop Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Retail

Tshirt

$20.00

Poke by the Pound

1/4 lb

$8.00

1/2 lb

$15.00

1 full pound

$29.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the freshest poke, authentic shave ice, and comforting local food!

Location

127 Hana Highway, Paia, HI 96779

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

