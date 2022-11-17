Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Callao 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200

No reviews yet

5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200

North Charleston, SC 29418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Apps

Green Fries App

$7.00

Empanada

$5.00

Tequenos

$7.50

Nikkei App

$9.00

Black Bean Dip

$8.95

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Crab Soup

$7.50

Ceviche

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Pan Con Bistec

$12.00

Big Fish

$11.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$3.50

Pork Belly Taco

$3.50

Ropa Vieja Taco

$3.50

Fried Fish Taco

$3.50

Pollo Saltado Taco

$3.50

TACO PLATES (2 tacos with rice, beans and plantains)

$14.95

Entrees

Carne Al Jugo

$16.50

Bandeja Paisa

$18.95

Short Ribs

$22.00

Pernil

$16.50

Pollo Al Coco

$16.50

Pollo Saltado

$16.00

Low Carb Bowl

$14.00

Ropa Vieja

$15.50

Chorrillana Chilena

$18.50

Lomo Saltado

$16.50

Pabellon Criollo

$16.50

Big Red

$22.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

Camarones Al Ajo

$16.50

Pulpo

$21.95

Salad

Ensalada del Mercado

$9.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Ensalada Rusa

$9.50

Lentil Salad

$9.00

Burritos

Crab & Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Tuna & Salmon Burrito

$14.00

Beef & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.00

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Side of Green Fries

$5.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Side Veg

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Bread

$2.95

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Tostones

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Natural Juice

$5.50

Soda

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Postres

Jack Daniel Bread Pudding

$6.65

Churros de Cajeta

$6.75

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Flan del Callao

$6.25

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cafes

Cafe con Leche

$3.87

Cafe Regular

$2.87

ADD PROTEIN

SHRIMP

$6.00

BEEF

$4.00

CHICKEN

$4.00

Specials

ENTREE SPECIALS

Dessert Special

$7.00

Lobster Empanada

$9.00

Short Ribs Empanada

$9.00

COCKTAILS

MARGARITA

$6.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$6.00

MOJITO

$6.00

PINA COLADA

$6.00

COCONUT JALAPENO MARGARITA

$8.00

GUAVA MINT MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

PALOMA

$7.00

SANGRIA

$6.25

BEER

MODELO

$4.00

HEINEKEN

$4.00

CORONA EXTRA

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

BUDLIGHT

$3.00

TACO TRAY

ONE TRAY

LUNCH SPECIAL

CUBAN SANDWICH

$10.00

PAN CON BISTEC

$10.00

BIG FISH SANDWICH

$10.00

TUNA & SALMON BURRITO

$10.00

CRAB & SHRIMP BURRITO

$10.00

ALCOHOL

HOUSE VODKA

$4.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$4.00

LIGHT RUM

$4.00

DARK RUM

$4.00

SPICED RUM

$4.00

TITO'S VODKA

$4.00

MALIBU COCONUT

$4.00

JAMESON

$5.00

WINE

HOUSE RED

$4.00

HOUSE WHITE

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200, North Charleston, SC 29418

Directions

