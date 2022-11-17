El Callao 5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5060 Dorchester Rd Unit 200, North Charleston, SC 29418
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Seasons Of Tokyo Tanger Outlet
No Reviews
4948 Centre Pointe Dr # 105 North Charleston, SC 29418
View restaurant
Sportsbook - at Tanger Outlets
No Reviews
4950 centre pointe drive ste 166 north charleston, SC 29418
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant