Tobo Sushi Ship's Wheel

2025 Reynolds Avenue

North Charleston, SC 29405

HIBACHI

Chicken Hibachi

$13.00

Filet Hibachi

$14.50

Shrimp Hibachi

$14.50

2 Meat Combination

$16.00

BURRITO

Sushi Burrito (Tuna/Salmon)

$12.00

Cold or Fried

Sushi Burrito (Crab/Shrimp)

$12.00

Cold or Fried

SUSHI ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

Tempura Shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad topped w/ salmon, tempura bits and chef's sauces

California Roll

$7.50

Snow Crab, cucumber, avocado

Caribbean Roll

$12.00

Tempura Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped w/ plantains,sweet soy glaze, siracha

Charleston Roll

$12.00

Tempura Shrimp and cream cheese topped w/ crab salad, green onions, chef's sauces

Competition Roll

$14.00

Cream cheese, asparagus, snow crab, yellowtail, avocado topped w/ sweet mango, fried onions, sweet chili sauce

Crazy Boy Roll

$12.00

Tempura filet, asparagus, topped w/ seared filet, fired onions, japanese steak sauce

Crunch Roll

$7.50

Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Sauce

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, lightly fried and topped w/ masago

Lover Roll

$18.00

Tempura Shrimp, avocado, crab, cream cheese topped w/ filet, wasabi sauce, spicy mayo, siracha, sesame seeds, green oions

Paradise Roll

$15.00

Spicy Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ yellow fin & tail, wasab sauce, smell roe, green onions

Philly Roll

$7.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado

Samurai

$7.50

Salmon, cucumber, avocado

SC Crunch Roll

$12.00

Tempura Crab, cucumber, crwm cheese, topped w/ avocado, shrimp, eel saue, spicy mayo

Shrimp Califorina Roll

$7.50

Shrimp, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Salmon Special

$7.50

Salmon, cucumber, green onion, spicy sauce

Spicy Shrimp Special

$7.50

Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, tempura, spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna ROLL

$7.50

Chopped spicy tuna, cucumber

Sunkist Roll

$10.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/ salmon and lemon

Super Crunch Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna. Tempura bits topped w/ ebi shrimp, avocado, eel sauce

Tobago Roll

$15.00

Snow Crab, tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, shrimp, avocado, tempura bits, siracha, eel sauce

Tuna Avocado

$7.50

Tobo Tuna Roll

$7.50

Yellow Fin Tuna, spicy sauce, temura, avocado, cream cheese

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrots

Veggien Roll

$8.00

Asparagus, Cucumber, cripsy onion, cilantro, topped w/ avocado

Spicy Tuna BITES

$12.00

Sexy Roll

$16.00

APPETIZERS

Beef Dumplings

$6.00

Edamame

$5.00

Fried Spring Rolls (4)

$6.00

Fresh spring rolls

$6.00

Tsunami Salad

$7.00

ship wheels shrimp bang bang

$9.00

Tuna ships

$12.00

asparagus apps

$6.95

10 pieces beef tataki

$8.50

10 pieces tuna tataki

$8.50

Crab Salad

$4.95

POKE

Your choice of crab and shirmp or tuna and salmon. Sushi rice, cucumbers, lettuce, avocado, edamame, green onions, masago, kimchi wasabi, eel sauce, siracha and spicy mayo.

Tuna & Salmon

$12.00

Crab & Shrimp

$10.00

Specials Tuesday, Wednesday

California roll

$3.75

Shrimp California Roll

$3.75

Spicy tuna

$3.75

Tuna Avocado

$3.75

Spicy Salmon

$3.75

Spicy Shrimp Special

$3.75

Crunch roll

$3.75

Tobo Tuna roll

$3.75

Chicken Hibachi

$6.50

Saint Patrick Bowls

chicken bowl

$9.50

Steak Hibachi Bowl

$11.00

Shrimp Hibachi Bowl

$12.00

lunch Special

Chicken bowl

$7.95

Steak Bowl

$8.95

Shrimp Hibachi Bowl

$8.95

2 classic rolls special

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2025 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Directions

Tobo Sushi image

