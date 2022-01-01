Main picView gallery

TOCA Football Naperville

No reviews yet

1740 Quincy Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Hot Food

Hot Dogs

$3.50

Chicken Tenders (4pc)

$5.50

Cheese Pizza (5in)

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Chicken Wings (6pc)

$5.50

Snacks

Candy

$1.38

Chips

$1.38

Granola Bars

$0.92

Non-Alcoholic

20oz Powerade

$2.25

20oz Powerade - Zero Sugar

$2.25

20oz Vitamin Water

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20oz Coke

$2.25

20oz Dasani

$2.25

20oz Coke Zero

$2.25

20oz Mellow Yellow

$2.25

20oz Body Armor

$3.50

20oz Smart Water

$3.00

16oz Reign

$3.00

16oz Monster

$3.00

16oz Body Armor

$3.00

16oz ZOA

$3.00

16oz Zen Water

$3.00

16oz Icee

$1.84

24oz Icee

$2.76

32oz Icee

$3.67

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

24oz Fountain Drink

$3.00

12oz Coffee

$2.00

16oz Coffee

$3.00

24oz Coffee

$4.00

Heineken

$3.50

Samuel Adams

$3.50

Small

$1.84

Medium

$2.76

Large

$3.67

Alcoholic

Fist City

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

805

$3.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Hazy Pitch

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

2 Fools Pinehopple

$5.50

Amstel Light

$4.50

Sol Chelada

$4.50

Anti Hero

$5.50

Miller High Life

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

2 Fools Cherry Limeade

$5.50

2 Fools Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Hazy Hero

$5.50

Crispy Boy

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Noon Whistle

$5.50

Guiness

$5.00

Vizzy

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

White Claw Surge

$4.50

Simply Spiked

$4.50

Cayman

$4.50

Dogfish Head

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Ranch Water

$4.50

Aloha Punch

$4.50

Exile

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Summer Shandy

$3.00

Miller Lite - Pitcher

$14.00

Summer Shandy - Pitcher

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TOCA Naperville Concessions Counter

Location

1740 Quincy Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Main pic

