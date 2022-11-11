Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Burrito
Chips and Salsa
Naked Burrito

ANTOJITOS

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Mexican Cheese Fondue with Queso Oaxaca, Chorizo, Roasted Poblanos and Salsa Roja.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

An extra-large charboiled Quesadilla cut into pieces to share. Filled with Melted Cheeses and topped with Avocado, Pico de Mango and Sour Cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Crispy Totopos covered with Melted Cheeses, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, grilled Peppers and Onions.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.00

Fried Taquitos filled with Barbacoa or Shredded Chicken and topped with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco and Guacamole.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$3.00
Guacamole 4oz

Guacamole 4oz

$5.00
Side of Salsa 4oz

Side of Salsa 4oz

$2.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00

Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.

2oz Queso Dip

2oz Queso Dip

$1.50

ENSALADAS & SOPAS

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.

Soup Of The Day (Chicken And Rice Soup)

Soup Of The Day (Chicken And Rice Soup)

$4.00
Salad

Salad

$4.00
Soup of the Day 16oz

Soup of the Day 16oz

$8.00
Soup of the Day 32oz

Soup of the Day 32oz

$12.00

BURRITOS

Grilled Burrito

Grilled Burrito

$13.00

Grilled Flour Tortilla filled with Rice, Black Beans, Melted Cheese, Guajillo Salsa and Your Choice of Protein. Served with a Casa Side Salad.

Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$13.00

Your Choice of Protein with Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo served in a bowl without the Tortilla.

TACOS TOCAYO

Octopus

Octopus

$19.00

Flour Tortilla with Grilled Octopus, Mango Habanero Salsa, Red Onions, Arugula, and Toasted Chile de Arbol.

Steak

Steak

$17.00

Flour Tortilla with Ribeye Steak, Arugula, Red Onions, Salsa Roja, Queso Fresco and Cilantro.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$17.00

Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.

Fish

Fish

$16.00

Flour Tortilla with Seasonal Breaded Fish, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions.

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$15.00

Blue Corn Tortilla with Shredded Beef, Grilled Onions, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Salsa Roja.

Chicken & Chorizo

Chicken & Chorizo

$15.00

Blue Corn Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, Queso Oaxaca, Red Onion, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, and Citrus Mix.

Cauliflower & Portabella

Cauliflower & Portabella

$15.00

Blue Corn Tortilla with Roasted Cauliflower, Portabella, Corn, Zucchini, Bell Peppers, Fried Plantains, Arugula, Salsa Roja, and Toasted Chile de Arbol.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$14.00

Flour Tortilla with Shredded Pork Shoulder, Guacamole, Tomato, Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Tortilla Crumbles, and Queso Fresco.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$14.00

Blue Corn Tortilla with Pork Shoulder, Red Onions, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro, and Roasted Pineapple.

Chicken

Chicken

$13.00

Blue Corn Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Cilantro Lime Salsa, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Kale, and Queso Fresco.

Beets

Beets

$12.00

Blue Corn Tortilla with Roasted Beets, Chile Ancho, Kale, Mole, Sour Cream, and Queso Fresco.

FAJITAS

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.00

Grilled Bell Peppers and Onions with Your Choice of Protein. Served with Fiesta Rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese and Warm Flour Tortillas.

Mix 2 Fajitas

Mix 2 Fajitas

$19.00
Mix 3 Fajitas

Mix 3 Fajitas

$21.00

COMBO

Pick Two Combo

Pick Two Combo

$14.00

Choose from the following Two Items. Accompanied with Rice and Black Beans.

DESSERT

Churros con Chocolate

Churros con Chocolate

$9.00

Cinnamon Sticks filled with Caramel Sauce, dipped in Dark Chocolate and paired with Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream.

Flan

Flan

$7.00

Mexican Custard with Caramel Sauce

Espresso Lava Cake

Espresso Lava Cake

$9.00

Espresso Ice Cream paired with Molten Lava Cake and Sesame Seed Candy.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Cake made with three different types of Milk.

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

A LA CARTE

COMBO ITEMS

SIDE

2 OZ

2 OZ

4 OZ

4 OZ

CATERING

APPETIZER BOX

$80.00

10pc Beef Quesadillas, 10pc Shredded Chicken Quesadillas, 10pc Chicken Taquitos, 16oz Queso Dip, 16oz Guacamole, 16oz Pico de Gallo, 16oz House Salsa, 1 Chip Tray.

FAJITA FIESTA

$160.00

2lb Steak Fajitas, 2lb Chicken Fajitas, 2lb Shrimp Fajita, 30pcs Flour Tortillas, 48oz Black Beans, 48oz Rice, 16oz Roasted Tomato Salsa, 16oz Sour Cream, 16oz Shredded Cheese, 16oz Pico de Gallo.

NACHO TRAY

$80.00+

1 Tray Chips, 24oz Queso Dip, 18oz Grill Onions and Peppers, 12oz Jalapenos, 12oz Sour Cream, 12oz Shredded Cheese.

SALAD BAR

Mix Greens & Tomato(Full Tray),Your Choice of Chicken,Steak Or Veggies(1/2 Tray),Cilantro Lime dressing(12oz),Balsamic Vinaigrette(12oz),Roasted Corn (12oz),Black Beans(12oz) and Roasted Poblano peppers(12oz).

TOCAYO ADD-ONS

$14.00+

TAQUIZA

1.5lb. of your choice of protein, 10pcs tortillas per protein, 12oz of each topping per protein.

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00
MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$4.50
JARRITOS BOTTLE

JARRITOS BOTTLE

$4.50

S.PELLEGRINO (250ml)

$2.50

S. PELLEGRINO (500ml)

$5.00
HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$7.00
SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$5.00
MARGARITA MIX TO-GO

MARGARITA MIX TO-GO

32 OZ NON-ALCOHOLIC MARGARITA MIX

JUICE

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tocayo specializes in Handcrafted Tacos and fresh Margaritas.

Website

Location

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Directions

