Tocayos
6652 US Highway 6
Portage, IN 46368
Popular Items
Build Your Own-Entrée
House Burrito
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our House Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
Up-Grade Burrito
A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
1 House Taco
Your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
1 Up-Grade Taco
Your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
3 House Tacos
3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
3 Up-Grade Tacos
3 of the same kind of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla flour or corn, & your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.
House Quesadilla
A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of House filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.
Up-Grade Quesadilla
A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Up-Grade filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.
House Taco Salad
A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa
Up-Grade Taco Salad
A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa
House Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, layered with your choice of one of our House fillings, covered in our queso sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & shredded cheese.
Up-Grade Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips, layered with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, covered in our queso sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & shredded cheese.
1 House Enchilada
One individual Enchilada, made with your choice of one of our House fillings, rolled in a corn tortilla, covered in our queso sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.
1 Up-Grade Enchilada
One individual Enchilada, made with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, rolled in a corn tortilla, covered in our queso sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.
3 House Enchiladas
3 of the same kind Enchiladas, made with your choice of one of our House fillings, rolled in corn tortillas, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.
3 Up-Grade Enchiladas
3 of the same kind Enchiladas, made with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, rolled in corn tortillas, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.
House Tocayos Bowl
Your choice of one our House fillings, layered with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and topped with shredded cheese.
Up-Grade Tocayos Bowl
Your choice of one our Up-Grade fillings, layered with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and topped with shredded cheese.
1 Tostada House
One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
1 Tostada-Up Grade
One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
House Torta
Made with a fresh locally made telera roll, layered with refried beans, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, & sour cream.
Up-Garde Torta
Made with a fresh locally made telera roll, layered with refried beans, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, & sour cream.
Fajita Meal
Your choice of either Steak or Chicken grilled with tomatoes, onions, & green pepper, seasoned to perfection, served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, side salad, & your choice of tortillas.
Family Taco Meal Kit House Options
Our House Taco Meal Kit Includes your choice of one of our House fillings, a family size order of Rice and Refried Beans, Your choice of Flour or Hard shells, Chips & Salsa Hot or Mild, & 3 topping of your choice.
Family Taco Meal Kit Up-Garde Options
Our House Taco Meal Kit Includes your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, a family size order of Rice and Refried Beans, Your choice of Flour or Hard shells, Chips & Salsa Hot or Mild, & 3 topping of your choice.
Nacho Fries House
Crispy golden fries topped with your choice of House Filling, cover in our queso sauce, and sour cream.
Nacho Fries Up-Grade
Crispy golden fries topped with your choice of Up-Grade Filling, cover in our queso sauce, and sour cream.
3 Quesa-birria
Sides
Rice
Mexican style rice
Beans
Refried beans topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheese
Rice&Beans
Fries
Crispy Golden Brown Fries
Cup of Mexican Corn- Elote
A cup of fresh sweet corn, topped with mayonesa (mexican style mayo), cotija cheese, a mild lime flavored tajin chili powder, & lime wedge to squeeze on top if you like.
Chicharon
Apps
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Quesadilla R&B
A kid sized cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla, grilled to a golden brown perfection, served with Mexcian rice, and refried beans.
Kid House Taco R&B
One Taco with your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with your choice of American style, Mexican style, or both, your choice of tortilla, served with rice and beans.
Kid House Burrito R&B
A small kid sized burrito filled with one of our house fillings, rolled in a flour tortilla and topped in our queso sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Kids Chicken Nugget & Fries
All white meat breaded chicken nuggets fried to perfection, served with crispy golden fries.
Kid Corn Doggies & Fries
Crispy mini corn doggies fried to perfection, served with golden brown fries.
Kid Enchilada R&B
One Enchilada your choice of one of our House fillings, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso sauce only, served with rice and beans.
Desserts
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Convenient Authentic Mexican Food! *$ 15.00 Minimum for all Delivery orders*
6652 US Highway 6, Portage, IN 46368