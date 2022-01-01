Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tocayos

review star

No reviews yet

6652 US Highway 6

Portage, IN 46368

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Up-Grade Tacos
3 House Tacos
Chips & Salsa Mild

Build Your Own-Entrée

House Burrito

House Burrito

$7.99

A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our House Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.

Up-Grade Burrito

$8.99

A Large 12" Tortilla filled with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, stuffed with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream.

1 House Taco

$2.25

Your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.

1 Up-Grade Taco

$2.99

Your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.

3 House Tacos

3 House Tacos

$5.99

3 of the same kind of tacos with your choice of one of our House Fillings, your choice of tortilla, topped with your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.

3 Up-Grade Tacos

3 Up-Grade Tacos

$6.99

3 of the same kind of Tacos, with your choice of one of our Up-Garde Fillings, your choice of tortilla flour or corn, & your choice of style American, Mexican, or Both styles.

House Quesadilla

House Quesadilla

$7.99

A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of House filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.

Up-Grade Quesadilla

Up-Grade Quesadilla

$8.99

A Large 10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Up-Grade filling, filled with shredded cheese, and grilled to golden brown perfection.

House Taco Salad

House Taco Salad

$7.99

A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa

Up-Grade Taco Salad

$8.99

A Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with, refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, and your choice of a side of French, Ranch, or Sm mild salsa

House Nachos

$7.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips, layered with your choice of one of our House fillings, covered in our queso sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & shredded cheese.

Up-Grade Nachos

Up-Grade Nachos

$8.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips, layered with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, covered in our queso sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & shredded cheese.

1 House Enchilada

$2.99

One individual Enchilada, made with your choice of one of our House fillings, rolled in a corn tortilla, covered in our queso sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.

1 Up-Grade Enchilada

$3.99

One individual Enchilada, made with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, rolled in a corn tortilla, covered in our queso sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.

3 House Enchiladas

3 House Enchiladas

$7.99

3 of the same kind Enchiladas, made with your choice of one of our House fillings, rolled in corn tortillas, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.

3 Up-Grade Enchiladas

$8.99

3 of the same kind Enchiladas, made with your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, rolled in corn tortillas, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso only.

House Tocayos Bowl

House Tocayos Bowl

$7.99

Your choice of one our House fillings, layered with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and topped with shredded cheese.

Up-Grade Tocayos Bowl

Up-Grade Tocayos Bowl

$8.99

Your choice of one our Up-Grade fillings, layered with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and topped with shredded cheese.

1 Tostada House

$2.99

One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

1 Tostada-Up Grade

1 Tostada-Up Grade

$3.99

One individual Tostada, a crispy flat corn tortilla, layered with refried bean, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

House Torta

$7.99

Made with a fresh locally made telera roll, layered with refried beans, your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, & sour cream.

Up-Garde Torta

Up-Garde Torta

$8.99

Made with a fresh locally made telera roll, layered with refried beans, your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, & sour cream.

Fajita Meal

Fajita Meal

$9.99

Your choice of either Steak or Chicken grilled with tomatoes, onions, & green pepper, seasoned to perfection, served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, side salad, & your choice of tortillas.

Family Taco Meal Kit House Options

Family Taco Meal Kit House Options

$35.00

Our House Taco Meal Kit Includes your choice of one of our House fillings, a family size order of Rice and Refried Beans, Your choice of Flour or Hard shells, Chips & Salsa Hot or Mild, & 3 topping of your choice.

Family Taco Meal Kit Up-Garde Options

$40.00

Our House Taco Meal Kit Includes your choice of one of our Up-Grade fillings, a family size order of Rice and Refried Beans, Your choice of Flour or Hard shells, Chips & Salsa Hot or Mild, & 3 topping of your choice.

Nacho Fries House

$7.99

Crispy golden fries topped with your choice of House Filling, cover in our queso sauce, and sour cream.

Nacho Fries Up-Grade

$8.99

Crispy golden fries topped with your choice of Up-Grade Filling, cover in our queso sauce, and sour cream.

3 Quesa-birria

$10.99

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.25

Mexican style rice

Beans

Beans

$2.25

Refried beans topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheese

Rice&Beans

$4.00

Fries

$2.99

Crispy Golden Brown Fries

Cup of Mexican Corn- Elote

$2.99

A cup of fresh sweet corn, topped with mayonesa (mexican style mayo), cotija cheese, a mild lime flavored tajin chili powder, & lime wedge to squeeze on top if you like.

Chicharon

$3.99

Apps

Chips & Salsa Mild

$3.99

Chips & Salsa Hot

$3.99

Chips & Pico

$3.99
Chips & Cheese dip (Queso)

Chips & Cheese dip (Queso)

$5.99

Chips & Bean dip

$3.99

Chips & Guac

$5.99

Jalapeño poppers

$4.99

Grilled Jalapenos &Onions

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Quesadilla R&B

$5.99

A kid sized cheese quesadilla on a flour tortilla, grilled to a golden brown perfection, served with Mexcian rice, and refried beans.

Kid House Taco R&B

$5.99

One Taco with your choice of one of our House fillings, topped with your choice of American style, Mexican style, or both, your choice of tortilla, served with rice and beans.

Kid House Burrito R&B

$5.99

A small kid sized burrito filled with one of our house fillings, rolled in a flour tortilla and topped in our queso sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Kids Chicken Nugget & Fries

$5.99

All white meat breaded chicken nuggets fried to perfection, served with crispy golden fries.

Kid Corn Doggies & Fries

$5.99

Crispy mini corn doggies fried to perfection, served with golden brown fries.

Kid Enchilada R&B

$5.99

One Enchilada your choice of one of our House fillings, covered in our queso cheese sauce, topped with your choice of fresh mild red salsa, fresh mild green salsa, or queso sauce only, served with rice and beans.

Desserts

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Tres Leche Cake

$4.99

Sopapilla

$3.99
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice cream bar

$1.99Out of stock

Churros

$2.99

Flan

$3.99Out of stock

Drinks

SM Coke

$1.75

LG Coke

$2.25

SM Diet Coke

$1.75

LG Diet Coke

$2.25

SM Sprite

$1.75

LG Sprite

$2.25

SM Orange Fanta

$1.75

LG Orange Fanta

$2.25

SM Root Beer

$1.75

LG Root Beer

$2.25

SM Lemonade

$1.75

LG Lemonade

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Mexican Bottled Soda

$2.25

Large Horchata

$3.50

Small Horchata

$2.50

Monster

$3.50

Extras

Onion

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Lime

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Shredded cheese

$0.75

Add Lettuce

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Small green salsa

$0.50

Small red salsa Hot

$0.50

Sour cream

$0.99

Side of guacamole (2oz)

$1.50

Side of Cheese dip (2oz)

$0.99

Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Bag Chips

$1.99

Sm Side of Pico (2oz)

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Convenient Authentic Mexican Food! *$ 15.00 Minimum for all Delivery orders*

Location

6652 US Highway 6, Portage, IN 46368

