Toco Grill

185 Reviews

$

1658 LaVista Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

Order Again

Popular Items

"Real Deal" Beef Burger
French Fries
Wings

TOCO FLAIR

The Mendel

The Mendel

$10.99

Potato Knish sliced open with a spread of deli mustard stuffed with grilled pastrami

Sausage w/grilled onions, sauerkraut ,deli mustard

Sausage w/grilled onions, sauerkraut ,deli mustard

$8.99Out of stock
Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$9.99Out of stock

Authentic steak tacos with onions, cilantro and our own Salsa Verde sauce..

Shawarma Tacos

Shawarma Tacos

$8.99Out of stock

Our silky, smooth shawarma with onions, cilantro and our own Salsa Verde sauce…Authentic & fresh!

BURGERS

"Real Deal" Beef Burger

"Real Deal" Beef Burger

$11.99

Our juicy, meaty beef burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and our own garlic mayo sauce

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$18.99

Our classic beef burger topped with grilled pastrami & grilled onions

Shawarma Burger

Shawarma Burger

$17.99

Our classic juicy, meaty beef burger w/lettuce,tomato,onion topped with a layer of shawarma

Goldie’s Burger

Goldie's Burger

$14.99

Our juicy, meaty beef burger topped with a grilled sunny side-up egg

Antonio’s Burger

Antonio's Burger

$16.99

Juicy beef Burger w/fried jalapeños, sliced pickles, grilled onions topped with an onion ring.

Sam I Am Burger

Sam I Am Burger

$14.99

Fried Chicken covered in our famously home-made Sammy sauce topped w/lettuce,tomato,onions on a challah hamburger bun

Chewnami Burger

Chewnami Burger

$19.99

Our fried chicken burger topped w/ grilled pastrami, grilled onions, and grilled peppers.

Pulled Beef Burger

Pulled Beef Burger

$18.99

Silky-smooth & sweet..served w/lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic mayo sauce on top of our beefy burger.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$9.99

PITAS

Pita Shawarma

Pita Shawarma

$13.99

dark-meat chicken seasoned, marinated then roasted on a vertical spit shaved into thin slices..Silky, Smooth deliciousness!

Pita Pargiyot

Pita Pargiyot

$13.99

dark-meat chicken seasoned, marinated and grilled to perfection..Juicy & flavorful!

Pita Grilled Chicken

Pita Grilled Chicken

$13.99

white-meat chicken seasoned, marinated and grilled just right.. TASTY!!

Pita Schnitzel

Pita Schnitzel

$13.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast seasoned, breaded and fried just right.. that crispy taste!

Pita Sababa

Pita Sababa

$9.99

sunny side up egg with falafel. Now your Falafel will be oozing with flavor!

Pita Sabich

Pita Sabich

$9.99

Grilled hard boiled egg w/grilled strips of fresh eggplant and tomatoes

Pita Falafel

$9.99
Pita Strictly Veggie

Pita Strictly Veggie

$8.99

LAFFAS

Freshly baked flat bread where we throw it all inside and we roll… A journey for your taste buds!!
Laffa Shawarma

Laffa Shawarma

$16.99

Laffa Pargiyot (grilled baby chicken)

$16.99
Laffa Grilled Chicken

Laffa Grilled Chicken

$16.99
Laffa Schnitzel (Fried,breaded boneless chicken)

Laffa Schnitzel (Fried,breaded boneless chicken)

$16.99
Chetzi-Chetzi Laffa

Chetzi-Chetzi Laffa

$18.99
Shloime's Laffa

Shloime's Laffa

$20.99

grilled pargiyot, grilled beef pastrami, grilled onions and your choice of veggies.. A Grillers Pride!!!

Laffa Sababa

Laffa Sababa

$12.99
Laffa Falafel

Laffa Falafel

$11.99
Laffa Strictly Veggie

Laffa Strictly Veggie

$9.99

BAGUETTES

Baguette Shawarma

$17.99

Baguette Pargiyot (grilled baby chicken)

$17.99
Baguette Grilled Chicken

Baguette Grilled Chicken

$17.99
Baguette Schnitzel (Fried,breaded boneless chicken)

Baguette Schnitzel (Fried,breaded boneless chicken)

$17.99
Baguette Falafel

Baguette Falafel

$12.99

SALAD BOWLS

A Bowl filled with lettuce and our fresh veggies served with your choice of 1 entree. Choose your sauces wisely!!
Shawarma Salad bowl

Shawarma Salad bowl

$15.99
Pargiyot salad bowl

Pargiyot salad bowl

$15.99
Grilled Chicken salad bowl

Grilled Chicken salad bowl

$15.99
Shnitzel salad bowl

Shnitzel salad bowl

$15.99
Sababa salad bowl

Sababa salad bowl

$12.99
Falafel salad bowl

Falafel salad bowl

$12.99
Strictly Veggie salad bowl

Strictly Veggie salad bowl

$11.99

PLATTERS

served on a bed of rice or fries, grilled pita, and you choice of fresh veggies

Shawarma (Plate)

$20.99

Pargiyot (Plate)

$20.99
Grilled Chicken (Plate)

Grilled Chicken (Plate)

$20.99

Shnitzel (Plate)

$20.99
Shloime's Stash

Shloime's Stash

$24.99

Grilled pargiyot, grilled pastrami, fries with grilled onions and peppers. served on a plate. A flavorful experience!

SIDES

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Freshly cut O's served with a home-made horseradish sauce

Shawarma Fries

Shawarma Fries

$12.99
Hummus Basar

Hummus Basar

$11.99

A plate of hummus with a mountain of ground beef in the middle layered with grilled onions. grilled pita on the side.

Poppers

Poppers

$12.99

12 pieces of our freshly coated nuggets covered in our honey buffalo Toco sauce. Once you pop, you can’t stop …just ask Mickey

Wings

Wings

$4.99+

Sauces: Toco(honey Buffalo), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Spicy LP, yellowbelly (A1 steak sauce/bbq), honey mustard, sweet chili mango

Chicken Soup

$7.99
Falafel Balls (set of 4)

Falafel Balls (set of 4)

$2.00

Moroccan Cigars

$10.99
Potato Knish

Potato Knish

$4.99

12 piece nuggets

$11.99

Rice

$2.99

KIDS MENU

Kids Hamburger w/fries

Kids Hamburger w/fries

$5.99
Kids Hot Dog w/fries

Kids Hot Dog w/fries

$5.99
Kids Nuggets w/fries

Kids Nuggets w/fries

$6.99

1/2 Pita Shawarma

$7.99

Cans

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Nestea

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Dr. Brown’s black cherry

$2.50

Diet Dr. Brown’s black cherry

$2.50

Dr. Brown Diet Cream Soda

$2.50

Bottles

Water bottle

$1.25

Sparkling Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Root Beer

$3.50

Sparkling Cream Soda

$3.50

Sparkling Orange

$3.50

Sparkling Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sparkling Raspberry Seltzer

$3.50

Sparkling Lemon Seltzer

$3.50

Sparkling Lime Seltzer

$3.50

Sparkling Ginger Ale

$3.50

Snapple raspberry tea

$3.50

Snapple lemon tea

$3.50

Snapple peach tea

$3.50
Restaurant info

Fusing Middle-Eastern flare with some good ole’ American flavor. Shawarma, falafel, Wings, burgers and much more!!

Location

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

