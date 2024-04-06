- Home
Tocolo Cantina - Glen Cove Glen Cove
120 Village Square
Glen Cove, NY 11452
Guacamoles
Appetizers
- Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla, Queso Chihuahua, Rajas de Chile Poblano, Salsa Pasilla
- Chicken Empanadas$12.00
2 Corn empanadas, queso chihuahua, shredded chicken with traditional tinga sauce, served with avocado salsa and queso fresco.
- Loaded Fries$13.00
Hand cut seasoned fries, melted cheese sauce, chorizo rojo, cilantro, scallion and chipotle Mayo.
- Nachos Grande$18.00
Shredded Chicken tinga, melted queso, black bean purée, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions, guacamole and crema.
- Chorizo Rojo Queso Fundido$15.00
- Mushroom Fundido$14.00
- Plain Queso Fundido$12.00
- Spinach Fundido$13.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
- Birria Empanadas$13.00
- Chili Nachos$15.00Out of stock
- App Trio$22.00
Large Salads
Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos$15.00+
Grilled Flank Steak, Arbol Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Fried Onion
- Chicken Tacos$14.00+
Grilled Marinated Chicken Thigh, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Salsa, Queso Fresco
- Carnitas Tacos$14.00+
Slow Roasted Pork, Pickled Onions, Salsa Borracha
- Grilled Fish Tacos$16.00+
Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Mango Salsa, Lime Mayo
- Baja Fish Tacos$14.00+
Tempura Style, Green Cabbage, Cilantro, Red Fresno Pepper, Lime Mayo
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00+
Spicy Tomato Marmalade, Scallion, Hass Avocado
- Vegetable Tacos$10.00+
Seasonal Vegetables, Romanesco Salsa, Queso Cotija, Cilantro
- Birria Taco$16.00+
Adobe braised pulled beef short ribs. Served with chopped onion and cilantro
- Quesa Birria$17.00+
- Avocado Taco$12.00+
- Chorizo Tacos$13.00+
- Cauliflower Taco Special$13.00+
- Taco Entree
4 tacos, pick 2 types.
- Tray of 8 Tacos$56.00
Burritos & Bowls
- Chicken Burrito$18.00
Marinated chicken thigh, poblano peppers, onions, pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, red rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Carne Asada Burrito$19.00
Grilled Flank Steak, poblano peppers, onions, pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, red rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Carnitas Burrito$17.00
Slow Roasted Pork, poblano peppers, onions, pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, red rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Vegetable Burrito$16.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Romanesco Salsa, Queso Cotija, Cilantro
- Shrimp Burrito$19.00
Chipotle marinated grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, onions, chihuahua cheese, red rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Birria Burrito$19.00
- Grilled Fish Burrito$17.00
Entrees
- Chicken Fajita$30.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast. Served with peppers and onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso chihuahua and warm corn tortillas.
- Steak Fajita$32.00
Sizzling Black Angus Sirloin. Served with peppers and onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso chihuahua and warm corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$31.00
Grilled Marinated Shrimp. Served with peppers and onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso chihuahua and warm corn tortillas.
- Veggie Fajita$22.00
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables
- Mixed Grill for Two$50.00
- Chicken Enchilada$25.00
Shredded chicken in Traditional Tinga Sauce, Romaine, Queso Chihuahua, Radishes, Cilantro, Crema
- Carnitas Enchilada$25.00
Slow Roasted Pork, Traditional Tinga, Queso Chihuahua
- Vegetable Enchilada$22.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Tomatillo Salsa, Queso Chihuahua
- Cheese Enchilada$18.00
- Short Rib Enchilada$26.00
- Shrimp Enchilada$29.00
- Salmon Yucateco$28.00
Pan seared filet of salmon, mango, habanero chile, red onion, bell pepper, cilantro.
- Braised Short Rib$32.00
Creamy corn polenta, watercress salad, cascabel chile, Negra Modelo ajus.
- Mocajete Grill$45.00
- Shrimp Polenta$30.00
Sides
- Side Rice & Beans$4.00
- Yucca Fries$5.00
Yucca Fries served with Chipotle Mayo dipping sauce
- Mexican Street Corn$6.00
Roasted Corn on the cob with Chipotle Mayo and Queso Cotija and Tajin spice mix
- Sweet Plantain$6.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Black Beans$4.00
- Red Rice$4.00
- Side Guacamole$3.50
- Side Avocado Salsa$1.50
- Side Crema$1.50
- Side Chipotle Mayo$1.50
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side Queso Fresco$1.50
- Chihuahua Cheese$2.00
- 1 Salsa$2.50
- Extra Corn Tortillas$3.00
- Extra Flour Tortillas$3.00
- Tortilla Chips$2.50
- Side Melted Queso$4.00
- Roasted Seasonal Vegetables$7.00
Desserts
Family Meals
- Taco Pack$69.00
Includes: Guacamole & Chips, 8 Tacos (Choose 2: Steak, Chicken, Pork, Vegetable) Rice & Beans, Churros
- Fajita Pack$73.00
Includes: Guacamole & Chips, Fajitas (Choose 2: Steak, Chicken, Shrimp), Includes Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Queso Chihuahua, Warm Corn Tortillas, Rice & Beans, Churros
Tocolo Gift Cards
Large Format Guacamole and Salsa
Large Format Salads
Large Format Build Your Own Tacos
- BYO Carne Asada Tacos$50.00
Build Your Own Tacos. Makes 15 Tacos.
- BYO Vegetable Tacos$40.00
Build Your Own Tacos. Makes 15 Tacos.
- BYO Baja Fish Tacos$45.00
Build Your Own Tacos. Makes 15 Tacos.
- BYO Carnitas Tacos$45.00
Build Your Own Tacos. Makes 15 Tacos.
- BYO Chicken Tacos$45.00
Build Your Own Tacos. Makes 15 Tacos.
- BYO Shrimp Tacos$70.00
Build Your Own Tacos. Makes 15 Tacos.
Large Format Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
120 Village Square, Glen Cove, NY 11452