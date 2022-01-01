Restaurant header imageView gallery

33 Elmwood

234 Reviews

$$

33 Elmwood Ave

Westbrook, ME 04092

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Satay
Fries
Brussels

Food

Popcorn

$3.00

Extra virgin olive oil. Nutritional yeast. House salt

Pretzels

$7.50

Brick Oven Pretzel Sticks. Maldon Sea Salt. Yellow Mustard.

Brussels

$9.50

House made bacon lardons. Balsamic reduction (G.f., Vegan avail.)

Fried Deviled Eggs

$7.00Out of stock

(3) Dijon.Sriracha. Panko. Chive (Veg)

Beef Satay

$14.00

Crispy smoked brisket. 33Q sauce. Sweet & Spicy Mustard. Scallion (G.f.)

TAKE & BAKE

$42.00

Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Honey Garlic Meatball

$7.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Chicken Satay

$8.00Out of stock

House Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Smoked Tri Tip

$16.00

Traditional Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

House Marinara. Mozzarella Blend. (Gluten Free Dough Available)

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Mixed Baby lettuces, shaved cucumber & carrot, roasted red onions, julienne of red cabbage, choice of our house dressings (Bleu Cheese, Ranch or Balsamic) (G.f.)

Classic "33" Burger

$12.00Out of stock

(all burgers cooked medium to medium-well) 6oz. black Angus beef patty. Cheddar Cheese. Traditional garnishes. 1000 Island. Brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Beyond meat vegan patty. Cheddar Cheese. Traditional garnishes. 1000 Island. Brioche bun.

Shawarma

$15.00

Grilled curried chicken. Hummus. Indian salsa. roasted red peppers. Cucumber. Feta. Tzatziki. EVOO. Flat bread (G.f. avail)

Pork Egg Cheese

$11.00

(3) Steam Buns. Spiced Maple-Balsamic Pork Belly. Braised Red Cabbage. Orange & Apple Marmalade. Scallion. Sriracha

Shrimp Taco

$16.50Out of stock

33 ChipWich

$6.50

CHOICE OF ONE: Chocolate Chip & Vanilla // Peanut Butter & Chocolate // Oatmeal Raisin & Coffee

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.50

Gifford's Ice Cream - Chocolate // Vanilla // Coffee // Cherry Blossom (GF)

Lava Cake

$9.00

Flourless devil’s food cake with molten chocolate core. Gifford’s Cherry Blossom Ice Cream. Chocolate Drizzle. White Chocolate Shavings.

Fries

$4.00

Belgian-style twice fried potatoes. Served with Heinz 57.

Chicken Fritters

$6.50Out of stock

Crispy boneless chicken tenders in seasoned crumb. Choice of one house-made dipping sauce.

Dipping Sauces

Spicy Kewpie Mayo, 33Q Sauce, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, 33 Bistro Sauce, Honey Mustard, Cheese Sauce

Side Wedge Salad

$6.00

Mixed Lettuces, Cucumber, Shaved Carrot, Roasted Mushroom, Sprouts, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette, Toasted Sesame

SIDE Brussel

$5.00

Balsamic reduction (G.f.)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

33 Elmwood is an upscale bistro, lounge, candlepin bowling & bocce venue; perfect for social gatherings and relaxing with family and friends.

Website

Location

33 Elmwood Ave, Westbrook, ME 04092

Directions

