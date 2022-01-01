Restaurant header imageView gallery

Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Cafe & Pub

29 Reviews

$

5625 SE Abshier Blvd

Belleview, FL 34420

Order Again

Popular Items

BLT
Side Of Bacon Bacon
French Dip

Taco Plate

soft

$10.00

hard

$10.00

Taco Tuesday X-tra

Pico De Gallo & Chips

$3.99

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$2.00

1 Taco Hard

$1.99

1 Soft Taco

$1.99

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side Of Refried Beans

$1.99

2 EGG COMBOS - OLO

2 Egg Combo NO Meat

$6.00

2 Egg Combo w/Bacon

$9.00

2 Egg Combo w/Sausage

$9.00

2 Egg Combo w/Ham

$12.00

2 Egg Combo w/ 2 Hotcakes SPECILITY ?

$12.50

2 Egg Combo w/ 2 French Toast SPECIAITY ?

$11.50

2 Egg Combo w/ 1 Specialty Hotcake

$13.00

HOTCAKES & FRENCH TOAST - OLO

2 Hotcakes

$8.50

3 Hotcakes

$11.50

2 French Toast

$5.50

3 French Toast

$7.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES - OLO

Egg, Cheese Brkft Sand

$6.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Brkft Sand

$8.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Brkft Sand

$8.00

Ham, Egg, Cheese Brkft Sand

$8.00

Meat Lovers Brkft Sand

$12.00

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

BREAKFAST EXTRAS - OLO

1 Biscuit

$1.79

1 French Toast

$2.75

1 Special Hotcake

$7.00

2 Slices Toast

$1.49

Side Of Bacon Bacon

$3.65

1 Egg

$1.59

Extra Ham

$4.99

Side Of Sausage

$3.65

Fresh Cut Fruit

$2.75

Grits - Bowl

$3.99

Grits - monkey bowl

$2.99

Home-Fries

$3.25

Hotcake

$4.35

Side Of Sausage Gravy

$2.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.49

Croissant

$2.49

BISCUITS & GRAVY - OLO

B&G 1/2 Order

$6.00

B&G Full Order

$8.00

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy \2Eggs

$8.00

2 EGG OMELETS - OLO

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Cheese Omelet

$8.00

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Meat-Lovers Omelet

$13.00

Mexican Omelet

$11.00

Philly Omelet

$12.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Western Omelet

$12.00

BREAKFAST DRINKS & COCKTAILS - OLO

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Tea

$2.75

Lg Choco Milk

$5.00

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea SWEET

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.35

Lg Milk

$4.55

Lg Orange Juice

$4.75

Rasp Tea

$2.75

Strawberry Tea

$2.75

Sandwich Combos - OLO

BLT

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00+

Deli Sliced Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$12.00+

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00+

French Dip

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chix Bacon Ranch Sub

$13.00+

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Gyro Combo

$13.00

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Sub

$13.00+

Parmesan Peppercorn Turkey Dip

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$13.00+

Pressed Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Roast Beef & Swiss Sub

$13.00+

Southen Tomato Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00+

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Gyro Combo

$9.00

Veggie Sub

$10.00+

Veggie 12" Sub

$10.49

Just Sandwiches - OLO

BLT Sandwich

$9.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50+

Deli Sliced Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$8.00+

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50+
French Dip

French Dip

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.49+

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00
Gyro

Gyro

$10.00

Hot Pastrami

$9.50

Italian Sub

$8.99+
Parmesan Peppercorn Turkey Dip

Parmesan Peppercorn Turkey Dip

$9.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99+
Pressed Cuban Sandwich

Pressed Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Reuben

$9.50

Roast Beef and Swiss Sub

$8.99+

Southern Tomato Sandwich

$6.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50+

Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.00

Veggie Gyro

$9.00

Wrap Combos - OLO

Antipasto Wrap

$14.00

BLT Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Cranberry Pecan Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Deli Sliced Ham, Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$15.00

Egg Salad Wrap

$14.00

French Dip Wrap

$15.00

Greek Wrap

$13.00

Grill Chick Mand Orange Sesame Ging Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Hot Pastrami Wrap

$15.00

Italian Wrap

$15.00

Parm Peppercorn Turkey Dip Wrap

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$15.00

Pressed Cuban Wrap

$15.00

Reuben Wrap

$15.00

Roast Beef & Swiss Wrap

$15.00

Snl Fruit Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Southern Tomato Wrap

$9.00

Taco Wrap

$14.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Just Wraps - OLO

Antipasto Wrap

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Cranberry Pecan Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Deli Sliced Ham, Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$11.00

Egg Salad Wrap

$11.00

French Dip Wrap

$12.00

Greek Wrap

$10.00

Grill Chick Mand Orange Sesame Ging Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Hot Pastrami Wrap

$12.00

Italian Wrap

$12.00

Parm Peppercorn Turkey Dip Wrap

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.00

Pressed Cuban Wrap

$12.00

Reuben Wrap

$12.00

Roast Beef & Swiss Wrap

$12.00

Snl Fruit Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Southern Tomato Wrap

$6.00

Taco Wrap

$11.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Salads - OLO

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Cranberry Pecan Chix Salad

$12.00

Egg Salad Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mandarin Orange Sesame Ginger Salad

$12.00

Snl Fruit Chicken Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad Salad

$12.00

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Soups - OLO

To-Go Soup Family Size 32 oz.

$12.00

To-Go Soup 12oz

$5.50

To-Go Soup 16oz

$6.50

To-Go Soup 8oz

$4.50

N/A Beverages - OLO

Root Beer

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Tea

$2.75

Lg Choco Milk

$5.00

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Lg Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Iced Tea SWEET

$2.75

Iced Tea UNSWEET

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Lg Milk

$4.55

HI-C Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lg Orange Juice

$4.75

Rasp Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Strawberry Tea

$2.75

V 8

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Sm. Apple Juice

$3.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5625 SE Abshier Blvd, Belleview, FL 34420

Directions

Gallery
Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Produce Market image
Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Produce Market image
Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Produce Market image

