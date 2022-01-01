Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bachi Yaki- Tacos and Beer 7065 W Sunset blvd
57 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7065 W Sunset blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugar Taco (Melrose & La Brea, Hollywood)
No Reviews
7257 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant