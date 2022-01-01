Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bachi Yaki- Tacos and Beer 7065 W Sunset blvd

57 Reviews

$$

7065 W Sunset blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrada

Cielito Snack

$15.50

Nachos

$14.25

Hot Chetto Fries

$16.99

Fries

$14.25

Comida

Celo Taco

$7.50

Taco Vaquero

$6.25

Chiwis Taco

$6.50

Taco Borracho

$3.50

Taco Divorsiado

$6.00

Para Compartir

La Traicionera

$54.90

Merequetengue

$49.99

La Canasta

$37.50

Extras

Queso

$1.50

Asada

$2.00

Pollo

$2.00

Camaron

$2.50

Cebollitas

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7065 W Sunset blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos Gavilan - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7070 SUNSET BLVD HOLLYWOOD, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Doomie's #NextMex
orange starNo Reviews
1253 Vine St Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Sugar Taco (Melrose & La Brea, Hollywood)
orange starNo Reviews
7257 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
GO by Citizens - Hyde
orange starNo Reviews
8117 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Taco Vega - 456 N Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
456 N Fairfax Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Kye's Western - 615 N Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
615 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Harold's Chicken - LA
orange star4.2 • 2,976
6523 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Gwen
orange star4.5 • 2,337
6600 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Marino Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,228
6001 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston