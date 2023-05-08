Todo Bueno 3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the SLO public market, come in and see what we are all about!
Location
3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bottlecraft - San Luis Obispo -
No Reviews
3845 S Higuera St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Baht - 3845 South Higuera St Suite 105
No Reviews
3845 South Higuera Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
More near San Luis Obispo