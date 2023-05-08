Restaurant header imageView gallery

Todo Bueno 3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220

review star

No reviews yet

3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Entrees

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$10.75

Seared in a wok, beef served with rice, beans, slaw, pickled onions, and crispy tortilla chips

Chicken Bowl

$9.75

Herb marinated chicken served with rice, beans, jalapeno cream slaw, pickled onions, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla chips.

Pork Bowl

$10.75

BBQ pork, served with rice, beans, grilled pineapple slaw, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla chips.

Shrimp Bowl

$10.50

Oaxacan shrimp served with rice, beans, grilled pineapple slaw, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla chips.

Shrooms Bowl

$11.50

A mix of brown beech, button and shitake mushrooms, served with rice, beans, jalapeno cream slaw, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla chips

Burgers

All Good

$10.90

Two seared USDA choice sirloin patties served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, sweet & tangy sauce all on a Brioche bun.

Mile-High

$13.90

Two seared USDA choice sirloin patties served with smoked bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, sweet & tangy sauce all on a Brioche bun.

Fire!

$11.80

Two seared USDA choice sirloin patties served with jalapeno cream slaw, American cheese, salsa, fried jalapenos, and spicy mayo all on a Brioche bun.

Chili Con Carne

$12.75

Two seared USDA choice sirloin patties served with award winning chili, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mustard on a Brioche bun.

Burritos

Alaskan Cod Burrito

$13.50

Mission style burrito served with Alaskan Cod, rice, beans, jalapeno cream slaw, and cotija cheese.

Beef Burrito

$10.50

Mission style burrito served with seared beef, a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Chicken Burrito

$8.50

Mission style burrito served with herb marinated chicken, a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Pork Burrito

$9.50

Mission style burrito served with BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, sesame seeds, and grilled pineapple slaw.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

Mission style burrito served with Oaxacan shrimp, a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, sesame seeds, and grilled pineapple slaw.

Shrooms Burrito

$11.50

Mission style burrito served with mushrooms (brown beech, button, and shitake) a variety of cheeses, rice, beans, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Specials

Award-Winning Chili

$12.85

Piping hot in a 12 oz bowl, our award-winning chili topped with onions. (Add beans at your own risk!)

Alaskan Cod Brioche

$11.45

Lightly seasoned cod served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and tartar cream on a toasted brioche bun.

Fish & Chips

$14.95

White fish, lightly breaded, served with lemon, tartar sauce, and shoestring fries.

Tacos

Alaskan Cod Taco

$5.75

Toasty flour tortilla served with Alaskan Cod, a variety of melted cheeses, and jalapeno cream slaw. Topped with pickled onions and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Beef Taco

$4.25

Toasty flour tortilla served with seared beef, a variety of melted cheeses, and jalapeno cream slaw. Topped with pickled onions and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Toasty four tortilla served with herb marinated chicken, a variety of melted cheeses, and jalapeno cream slaw. Topped with pickled onions and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Pork Taco

$4.25

Toasty flour tortilla served with BBQ pork, a variety of melted cheeses, and grilled pineapple slaw. Topped with pickled onions and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Toasty flour tortilla served with Oaxacan shrimp, a variety of melted cheeses, and grilled pineapple slaw. Topped with pickled onions and sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Shrooms Taco

$4.50

Toasty flour tortilla served with brown beech, button, and shitake mushrooms, a variety of melted cheeses and jalapeno cream slaw. Topped with pickled onions and a sprinkle of cotija cheese.

Tortas

Beef Torta

$9.50

Toasted Brioche bun filled with seared beef, a variety of cheeses, tomatoes, pickled onions and jalapeno cream slaw.

Chicken Torta

$8.50

Toasted Brioche bun filled with herb marinated chicken, a variety of cheeses, tomatoes, pickled onions and jalapeno cream slaw.

Pork Torta

$8.75

Toasted Brioche bun filled with BBQ pork, a variety of cheeses, tomatoes, pickled onions, and grilled pineapple slaw.

Shrimp Torta

$10.50

Toasted Brioche bun filled with Oaxacan shrimp, a variety of cheeses, tomatoes, pickled onions and grilled pineapple slaw.

Shrooms Torta

$9.90

Toasted Brioche bun filled with brown beech, button, and shitake mushrooms, a variety of cheeses, tomatoes, pickled onions, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadilla

$10.50

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with a custom blend of melted cheeses, seared beef and jalapeno cream slaw.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with a custom blend of cheeses, herb marinated chicken, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Chili con Carne Quesadilla

$9.50

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with award-winning chili, a custom blend of melted cheeses, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Pork Quesadilla

$9.95

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with BBQ pork, a custom blend of melted cheeses, and grilled pineapple slaw.

Shrooms Quesadilla

$10.95

Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with a custom blend of cheeses, brown beech, button, & shitake mushrooms, and jalapeno cream slaw.

Cheese Only

$8.50

Cheese only

Appetizers & Sides

Apps & Sides

Jalapeno Corn Fritters

$4.00

Pickled jalapeno rings and cheese fried in a corn batter

Calamari Fritos

$13.95

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Fried Jalapenos

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.75

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Savory Beans

$3.00

Cup of Chili

$7.50

Jalapeno Cream Slaw

$3.00

Grilled Pineapple Slaw

$3.50

Nacho Bites

$6.95

Desserts

Dessert

Smores-A-Dilla

$8.00

Ice Cream Floats

$4.50

Chocolate Sundae

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kid Menu

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.50

Meat and Cheese

Kid's Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid's Burrito

$5.00

Rice, Beans, and Cheese

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Brioche Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Nachos

$5.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Wine

Chardonnay Tolosa

$11.00

Chardonnary Joyce Submarine Canyon

$8.75

Sauvignon Blanc J.Lohr

$8.00

Pinot Grigio J. Dusi

$8.00

Cabernet Maddalena

$8.75

Cabernet Opolo

$9.50

Pinot Noir l.Lohr

$8.00

Red Blend Sans Liege "The Offering"

$10.75

A blend of 44% Grenache (greh-nash), 36%Syrah (sir-raw), and 20% Mourvedre (mor-veh-druh). Scents of black cheery cola, frankincense, fresh peeled Clementine orange and vanilla extract lead to a well-structured balance of curried mix-berry cobbler, turmeric, dark chocolate cocoa nibs and black pepper with rocky, silky tannins.

Beer

Firestone 805

$6.50

Stella

$6.50

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.75

Modello

$6.50

Coors Lite

$4.50

805 Cerveza

$6.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the SLO public market, come in and see what we are all about!

Location

3845 S. Higuera Street Suite 220, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bottlecraft - San Luis Obispo -
orange starNo Reviews
3845 S Higuera St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Humble Oven
orange starNo Reviews
3845 South Higuera Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Baht - 3845 South Higuera St Suite 105
orange starNo Reviews
3845 South Higuera Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
The Switch SLO
orange starNo Reviews
12304 Los osos valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
orange star4.1 • 316
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston