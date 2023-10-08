Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fresskolita

$3.50

Malta

$2.50

Nestea

$2.50

Papelón

$2.50

Agua / Water

$1.00

Chicha

$7.21

Jugo de Pachita

$3.50

Jugo de Limonada

$3.50

Jugo de Pina

$3.50

Recarga nestea

$1.00

Uvita

$3.00

Vaso con hielo

$0.50

Coca Zero

$1.99

NESTEA LIMON

$2.50

Appetizers

Servicio De Empanadas De Carne O Pollo 6 Unidades

$6.99

Meat or chicken empanadas service - 6 units

Servicio De Tequeños 6 Unidades

$6.99

Cheese sticks service - 6 units

French Fries Papitas Fritas

$4.00

Servicio De Mandocas Don Nata Y Queso / 2 Unidades

$7.99

Mandocas with cream and cheese service - 2 units

Breakfast

Empanadas

$2.99

Made from cornmeal. Fillings: ground meat, ham and cheese, only cheese or chicken (Elaboradas con harina de maíz. Rellenos: carne molida, jamón y queso, solo queso o pollo)

Tequeños

$2.50

Made from wheat flour, stuffed with cheese (Elaborados con harina de trigo rellenos de queso)

Pastelitos

$2.99

Made from wheat flour. Fillings: ground meat, ham and cheese, only cheese, chicken or pizza (Elaborados con harina de trigo. Rellenos: carne molida, jamón y queso, solo queso, pollo o pizza)

Mandocas

$2.50

Made with cornmeal, banana, cheese and panela (Elaboradas con harina de maíz plátano, queso y panela)

Tequeyoyo

$3.50

Made from wheat flour filled with banana, cheese and ham (Hecho con harina de trigo, relleno de plátano, queso y jamón)

Papita De Yuca

$2.50

A ball made from cassava coks stuffed with only cheese (Una bola hecha de yuca rellena con queso)

Arepa

$10.99

Made from cornmeal. Fillings: shredded chicken, ham and cheese, only cheese, chicken or eggs (Hecha con harina de maíz. Rellenos: carne mechada, pollo desmechado, jamón y queso, solo queso, pollo o huevos)

Desayuno Criollo

$10.99

Arepas, cheese, shredded beef, black beans, eggs and Latin American cram (Arepas, queso carne mechada, caraotas, huevos y nata)

Lunch and Dinner

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

Meat, chicken or cutlet, ham, yellow cheese, bacon, cabbage, grated potatoes and sauces (Carne, pollo o chuleta, jamón, queso amarillo, tocineta, repollo, papitas y salsas)

hamburguesa de Lomito

$14.99

Roast meat, ham, bacon, hand cheese, yellow cheese, cabbage, grated potatoes, and sauces (Lomito, jamón, queso de mano, queso amarillo, tocineta, repollo, papitas y salsas)

Fritoburger

$14.99

Meat, chicken or cutlet, fried cheese, hand cheese, yellow cheese, cabbage, ham, bacon, grated potatoes and sauces (Carne, pollo o chuleta, queso frito, queso de mano, queso amarillo, jamón, tocineta, repollo, papitas y salsas)

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Fried cheese covers stuffed with meat, chicken or cutlet, ham, yellow cheese, bacon, cabbage, grated potatoes and sauces (Carne, pollo o chuleta entre dos capas de queso frito, con queso de mano, queso amarillo, jamón, tocineta, repollo, papitas y salsas)

Triple Burger

$16.99

Meat, chicken and cutlet, ham, bacon, hand cheese, yellow cheese, cabbage, grated potatoes and sauces (Carne, pollo y chuleta, queso de mano, queso amarillo, jamón, tocineta, repollo, papitas y salsas)

Hamburguesa Mixta

$16.98

Sombrero

$48.99

Includes ham, bacon, hand cheese, yellow cheese, cabbage, grated potatoes and sauces (Incluye queso de mano, queso amarillo, jamón, tocineta, repollo, papitas y salsas)

Salchiqueso

$8.99

Sausage, hand cheese, cabbage, striped potatoes, and sauces (Salchicha, queso de mano, repollo, papas rallada y salsas)

Pan Con Pollo O Carne Esmechada

$9.99

Bread with chicken or shredded beef

Perro Caliente

$8.99

Hot dog

Pan con queso

$9.99

Pan con Huevo

$10.99

Arepas

2 Pieces Arepas

$10.99

With shredded meat, roast chicken, roast beef or pork shoulder, hand cheese or fried cheese, pico de gallo, cabbage and sauces (Con carne mechada, pollo asado, lomito o pernil, queso de mano o queso frito, pico de gallo, repollo y salsas)

Arepa De Lomito

$12.99

Arepa Pabellón

$9.99

Arepa served with plantain, shredded beef, black beans and cheese (Arepa rellena con plátano, caraotas y queso)

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$10.99

Arepa served with chicken and avocado (Arepa servida con pollo y aguacate)

Arepa Cabimera

$12.99

Chopped arepas served with carne esmechada, grilled chicken or tenderloin, cabbage, egg, cheese and sauces (arepas picadas servidas con carne esmechada, pollo asado o lomito, repollo, huevo, queso y salsas)

Arepa de carne mechada

$10.99

Arepa de pollo asado

$10.99

Arepa de pollo mechado

$10.99

Arepa de pernil

$10.99

Arepa con queso

$10.99

Pepitos

Pepito Mixto / Mixed

$17.98

Pepito Carne / Beef

$12.99

Pepito Pollo / Chicken

$12.99

Cachapas

Cachapa Criolla

$10.99

Made from corn with hand cheese (Hecha de maíz dulce con queso de mano)

Cachapa Especial

$13.99

Made from corn with hand cheese, shredded beef or pork shoulder, cream cheese and grated cheese (Hecha de maíz dulce con queso de mano, carne esmechada o pernil, queso crema y queso gratinado)

Extras

Extra Queso Frito / Fried Cheese

$2.99

Extra Queso De Mano / Hand Cheese

$2.99

Extra Carne De Hamburguesa / Burger Meat Cheese

$2.50

Extra Arepa Soltera / Arepa Plain

$1.50

Extra Lomito

$4.00

Extra Pollo / Chicken

$2.50

Extra Carne / Meat

$2.50

Extra Cutlet / Chuleta

$2.50

Extra Pernil / Pork Shoulder

$2.50

Papas fritas

$4.00

salsa tartara

$5.99

vaso con hielo

$1.00

Huevo

$1.99

JAMON

$1.99

CHIMICHURRI

$1.50

Papas fritas y coca

$4.50

Platos

Cabiplátano

$12.99

Served with ripe plantain, roast beef, shredded beef or chicken, cheese, cabbage and sauces, beef, black beans and cheese (Plátano maduro, lomito, carne o pollo esmechado, queso, repollo y salsas)

Picada De Carne O Pollo

$12.99

Carne o pollo / beef or chicken. Acompañado de dos arepas, queso, nata y pico de gallo

Patacón

$9.99

Includes roast beef, hand cheese, cabbage or lettuce, egg and sauces (Incluye queso de mano, repollo o lechuga, huevo y salsas)

Picada Mixta

$14.99

Carne y pollo / beef and chicken. Acompañado de dos arepas, queso, nata y pico de gallo

PROMO

SOMBREROS

Promo Sombrero Pollo

Promo Sombrero Carne

AREPAS

Promo 2 Arepas de Pollo y 2 de carne

$14.99

Promo 2 Arepas de Carne 2 de pernil

$14.99

Promo 2 Arepas de Pollo y 2 de Pernil

2 cocas

1 coca 1 sprite

2 Sprite

PATACONES

3 Patacones Promo

$18.99

EMPANADAS

Promo Empanadas 5x10

$10.00

Promo Empanada Pequena

$1.50

HAMBURGUESA

Promo Hamburguesa

$20.00

Coca

Sprite

Children Menu

Nuggets De Pollo Con Papas Fritas

$6.99

Chicken nuggets with French fries

Mini Burger with Fries Mini Hamburguesa Con Papas Fritas

$6.99

Meat or chicken, yellow cheese, chips and sauces (Carne o pollo, queso amarillo, papitas y salsas)

Postres

Chucherias

Susy

$2.00

Cocossete

$2.00

Samba

$2.00

Toronto

$2.00

Pirucream

$7.99

Savoy Milk

$2.00

Galak

$2.00

Cri-Cri

$2.00

Toops Flee

$2.00

Cri Cri Grande

$5.15

Paleta 2

$4.59

Palito

$2.00

Oyomaltina

$2.00

CARRE

$4.00

Helados

Tetas

$4.50

Cepillados

$4.50

Paletas

$4.50

TORTAS

Tres leches

$7.50

Chocolate

$7.50

Pina

$7.50

menu de fiesta

Tequenos

25 piezas

$25.99

50 piezas

$49.99

100 piezas

$99.99

Variados

25 piezas

$25.99

50 piezas

$49.99

1

$99.99

Mini arepas

30 pzas

$60.99

50 piezas

$100.99

100 piezas

$200.99

Navidad

Hallacas

1 hallaca

$6.99

4 hallacas

$27.96

6 hallacas

$41.94

12 hallacas

$83.88