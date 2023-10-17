Restaurant info

Distinctive, vibrant, and fast, Todofresco offers top-quality superfoods and beverages to-go. Our fresh salads, rice bowls, smoothies, healthy snacks, and cold-pressed juices are inspired by global flavors and made from high-quality ingredients to nourish and delight. The Mission: To bring Madisonians vibrant and versatile food that fits their lifestyle. Our food is globally inspired, locally crafted, and here to fuel your day, deliciously. The Menu: We’ve got all the good stuff. We’re proud to offer top-quality produce at the peak of freshness, high-welfare meat, chef-crafted sauces and dressings, and freshly pressed juices high in antioxidants and vitamins. No frozen ingredients, no GMOs, no added sugars or artificial sweeteners. When we say “superfood”, we mean it. The Neighborhood: Just steps off the Capitol Square, Todofresco is located around the corner from Lucille on 114 E Main St. Madison, WI. Open for online order pickup or delivery, seven days a week.

