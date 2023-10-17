Popular Items

MOJO ROJO CHICKEN BOWL
$14.75

mojo rojo roast chicken, herbed white rice, arugula, pico de gallo, roasted corn, herb yogurt, mango & tamarind chutney, corn nuts

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE
$8.00

16oz. pineapple, mango, banana, orange, lime, coconut water

TODOFRESCO CHOPPED SALAD
$14.75

mojo rojo roast chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted sweet corn, tomato-braised chickpeas, bell peppers, cotija, avocado crema

UTENSILS

How Many Cutlery Packs?
How Many Cutlery Packs?

WARM BOWLS

MOJO ROJO CHICKEN BOWL
$14.75

mojo rojo roast chicken, herbed white rice, arugula, pico de gallo, roasted corn, herb yogurt, mango & tamarind chutney, corn nuts

CHORIZO SAUSAGE & PEPPER BOWL
$14.25

chorizo verde & peppers, herbed white rice, baby spinach, pico de gallo, al pastor beans, chili-chipotle vinaigrette

CHILI GLAZED SHRIMP POKE BOWL
$15.95Out of stock

citrus & chili shrimp, citrus & herb white rice, pickled sweet peppers, cucumber, edamame, spiced cabbage slaw, sliced avocado, sesame potato chip chili crunch, chili-chipotle vinaigrette

SLOW-COOKED ADOBO BEEF BOWL
$16.05

slow-cooked adobo shredded beef, herbed white rice, chopped kale, tomato braised chickpeas, pickled sweet peppers, sliced avocado, curried coconut dressing

BUILD YOUR OWN WARM BOWL
$9.00

+ Starting at

SALADS

HEARTY GREENS CAESAR
$14.25

mojo rojo roast chicken, chopped kale, romaine lettuce, shaved cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, chipotle caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, sea salt & lime tortilla chips

TODOFRESCO CHOPPED SALAD
$14.75

mojo rojo roast chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted sweet corn, tomato-braised chickpeas, bell peppers, cotija, avocado crema

CARROT & JICAMA CRUNCH SALAD
$14.75

mojo rojo roast chicken, baby spinach, roasted carrots, fresh jicama, shaved vegetables, orange segments, honey & lime vinaigrette, sesame potato chip chili crunch

SPICED ROOTS SALAD
$14.25

harissa-spiced sweet potato vegan “wings”, baby spinach, roasted seasonal vegetables, curry spiced quinoa, shaved vegetables, mango & tamarind chutney, curried coconut dressing, paneer

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
$9.00

SOUPS, SIDES & WINGS

SOUP

KHAO SOI MUSHROOM BISQUE
$8.00

onion, coconut milk, curry, palm sugar, mushroom stock, cilantro, crispy chickpeas

WINGS

6 PIECE CHICKEN WING
$10.50

thai sweet & sour glazed, pickled chili & herb salad, sesame potato chip chili crunch

6 PIECE VEGAN FRITTER "WING"
$12.00

thai sweet & sour glazed, pickled chili & herb salad, chili crunch

SIDES

DIPS & DRESSINGS
$1.00

(dips and dressings cannot be modified)

TROPICAL FRUIT & TAJIN
$4.00
PICO DE GALLO WITH SEA SALT & LIME TORTILLA CHIPS
$3.75

diced tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro, black pepper

BEAN SALAD AL PASTOR
$4.75

spiced beans, caramelized onion, pineapple, cilantro

STREET CORN SALAD
$5.75

pickled chilis, sarvecchio, avocado crema

JUICES, SMOOTHIES & REFRESHERS

COLD-PRESSED JUICES

#1 GINGER SPICE (16oz)
$6.50

16oz cold-pressed carrot, orange, lemon, pineapple, ginger, turmeric

#2 GODDESS BLEND (16oz)
$6.50

16oz cold-pressed cucumber, celery, ginger, green apple, lemon, parsley

#3 UP BEET (16oz)
$6.50Out of stock

16oz cold-pressed carrot, beet, apple, lemon, orange, ginger

#4 ORANGE JUICE (12oz)
$6.50

16 oz cold-pressed orange juice

REFRESHERS & LEMONADE

16 oz
AGUA FRESCA
$5.00

16 oz

FRESH HOUSE LEMONADE (12oz)
$5.00

16 oz

FRESH HOUSE HIBISCUS LEMONADE (12oz)
$5.00

16 oz

SMOOTHIES & AÇAÍ BOWL

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE
$7.00

16oz. strawberry, banana, oat milk or coconut water

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE
$8.00

16oz. pineapple, mango, banana, orange, lime, coconut water

AÇAÍ BOWL
$10.00

açaí, blueberry, mango, banana, chocolate, granola, chia seeds

OTHER BEVERAGES

WATER & SPARKLING

6.75 Ounce, fruit-infused, vegan friendly, gluten free, sugar free, preservative free, no diet sweeteners
Bubblr’ Tropical Dreamer Antioxidant Sparkling Water
$4.95

12 oz

Bubblr’ Passionfruit Antioxidant Sparkling Water
$4.95

12 oz

Vida Coconut Water
$4.95Out of stock

16 oz

Boxed Water
$4.95

16 oz

Liquid Death Still Water
$3.95

16 oz

Liquid Death Sparkling Water
$3.95

16 oz

Topo Chico Mineral Water
$3.95
Surly Sparkling Hop Water
$2.25

12 oz zippy and zingy highly carbonated dry-hopped sparkling water (N/A)

Alo Aloe Vera Water
$5.95

16 oz

Hint Kids Water - Apple
$2.75
Hint Kids Water - Cherry
$2.75
Hint Kids Water - Watermelon
$2.75
Hint Kids Water - Blackberry
$2.75

SODAS

Poppi Grape Soda
$4.95

12 oz

Poppi Strawberry Soda
$4.95

12 oz

Poppi Orange Soda
$4.95

12 oz

Jarritos Mandarin Soda
$3.50

12 oz

Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda
$3.50

12 oz

Jarritos Lime Soda
$3.50

12 oz

COFFEES & TEAS

16 oz
Hot Coffee
$3.25

12 oz, Locally Roasted by Kin-Kin Coffee, Madison, Wis.

Housemade Cold Brew
$3.75

16 oz

Housemade Elderberry Hibiscus Tea
$3.95

16 oz

Nessalla Peach Blush Kombucha
$5.75

16 oz

Nessalla Blueberry Mint Kombucha
$3.95

12 oz

La Colombe Coffee Oatmilk Vanilla Latte
$4.75

9 oz

La Colombe Coffee Mocha
$4.75

9 oz

FOR THE FAMILY

KIDS MEAL

CHICKEN KIDS MEAL
$7.00

- choice of herbed white rice or brown rice - mojo rojo chicken (not spicy) - mixed roasted vegetables - ramekin of fruit

VEGETARIAN KIDS MEAL
$7.00

- choice of herbed white rice or brown rice - sweet potato & black bean fritters - mixed roasted vegetables - ramekin of fruit

Hint Kids Water - Apple
$2.75
Hint Kids Water - Cherry
$2.75
Hint Kids Water - Watermelon
$2.75
Hint Kids Water - Blackberry
$2.75

FAMILY MEAL DINNER BOXES

FAMILY MEAL - MOJO ROJO CHICKEN
$47.00

Comes with: - One Pound Container of Mojo Rojo Chicken - One Pound Container of Herbed White Rice or Brown Rice - 2 4oz portions of Signature Sauce - One Signature Side - One Signature Salad without protein

FAMILY MEAL - CHORIZO VERDE & PEPPERS
$45.00

Comes with: - Large Container of Chorizo Verde & Peppers - Large Container of Herbed White Rice or Brown Rice - Large Container of Choice of Greens - Large Container of Roasted Seasonal Vegetables - Choice of 2 Large Containers of Sauce

FAMILY MEAL - CITRUS & CHILI SHRIMP
$54.00

Comes with: - Large Container of Citrus & Chili Shrimp - Large Container of Herbed White Rice or Brown Rice - Large Container of Choice of Greens - Large Container of Roasted Seasonal Vegetables - Choice of 2 Large Containers of Sauce

FAMILY MEAL - SLOW COOKED ADOBO BEEF
$58.00

Comes with: - Large Container of Slow Cooked Adobo Beef - Large Container of Herbed White Rice or Brown Rice - Large Container of Choice of Greens - Large Container of Roasted Seasonal Vegetables - Choice of 2 Large Containers of Sauce

FAMILY MEAL - HARISSA SPICED SWEET POTATO "MEATBALLS"
$43.00

Comes with: - Large Container of Harissa Spiced Sweet Potato "Meatballs" - Large Container of Herbed White Rice or Brown Rice - Large Container of Choice of Greens - Large Container of Roasted Seasonal Vegetables - Choice of 2 Large Containers of Sauce

RETAIL

TODOFRESCO PHYSICAL GIFT CARD
TODOFRESCO PHYSICAL GIFT CARD

To receive your gift card in the mail, please include your mailing address in the special instructions and select "pick up" during the checkout process! (Our team will know to mail it out when they see your mailing address). Otherwise select "delivery" if you'd like the gift card to be delivered to you right away!

TODOFRESCO HAT
$24.00
TODOFRESCO TSHIRT
$26.00