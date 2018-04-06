Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing Clovis

review star

No reviews yet

1095 Herndon Ave., Ste. 107

Clovis, CA 93612

Order Again

PLATES

Chicken Kebab Plate

$12.30

Beef Kebab Plate

$13.49

Combo Kebab Plate

$15.99

Lamb(Shish) Kebab Plate

$15.99

Gyro Plate

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$11.99

Beef Shawarma Plate

$12.99

Salmon Plate

$16.99

Shrimp Plate

$16.99

Kafta Plate

$15.99

Vegetarian Plate

$13.99

SALADS

Greek Salad-Full

$9.99

Fatoush Salad-Full

$9.99

Shawarma Salad-Full

$9.99

House Salad-Full

$9.99

House Salad-Half

$7.99

Greek Salad-Half

$7.99

Fatoush Salad-Half

$7.99

Shawarma Salad-Half

$7.99

Kids Meal

Chicken Sh Rice Bowl

$7.00

Beef Sh Rice Bowl

$7.50

Pita Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Pita Quesadilha

$7.00

SIDES

Hummus LG

$6.50

Hummus-Small

$3.85

French Fries

$3.70

Garlic Sauce-Large

$6.50

Garlic Sauce-Small

$0.89

Rice Pilaf-Large

$4.00

Rice Pilaf-Small

$3.00

Juju Fries

$4.90

Juju Sauce-Large

$6.50

Juju Sauce-Small

$0.99

Baba Ganoush-Large

$6.50

Baba Ganoush-Small

$3.85

Pita Bread

$0.99

Tabouli-Large

$6.50

Tabouli-Small

$3.85

Tzatziki Sauce-Large

$6.50

Tzatziki Sauce-Small

$0.99

Pita Chips-Side

$0.79

House Yogurt-Large

$6.50

House Yogurt-Small

$3.85

Lentil Soup-Large

$6.50

Lentil Soup-Small

$4.00

Falafel-3pcs

$6.50

Tahini-Large

$6.50

Tahini-Small

$0.89

Grilled Veggies-Large

$3.45

Grilled Veggies-Small

$2.25

Grape Leaves

$6.50

House Salad Side

$3.99

Salad Dressing

$0.99

Beef Shawarma-Large

$9.00

Beef Shawarma-Small

$5.00

Kaft Side

$8.99

Chicken Shawarma-Large

$8.00

Chicken Shawarma-Small

$5.00

Beef Kebab-Large

$9.50

Beef Kebab-Small

$5.50

Gyro Meat

$7.49

Chicken Kebab-Large

$8.00

Chicken Kebab-Small

$5.00

Shrimp Side-7pcs

$11.99

Feta Cheese

$1.49

Salmon Side

$11.99

Shish Kebab-Large

$11.99

TOFAS TRIO

$11.00

Pickles Peppers-Side

$0.69

Salmon Side

$11.99

WRAPS

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.15

Beef Kebab Wrap

$9.70

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$8.70

Gyro Wrap

$9.50

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

Tri Tip Sandwhich

$11.50

Salmon Wrap

$14.50

Shish Kebab Wrap

$11.25

Kafta Wrap

$11.00

Lulu Lavash Wrap

$11.00

BURGERS

Greek Burger

$11.00

Lamb Burger

$13.50

Jr Greek Burger

$7.00

Flatbread Pizza

Med Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

Greek Flat Bread Pizza

$9.50

Desserts

Baklava

$1.75

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Cockies-3

$1.35

Kind Bar

$1.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Bourma

$1.75

Napolean

$4.75

"Surprise"

$3.50

Napolean Cone

$3.95

Napolean

$3.95

Macroon

$2.75

Lara Bar

$1.99

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Brown Ale

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Xtra

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

805

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Kona Beer

$6.00

New Castle

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

SamAdams-October Fest

$6.00

SamAdams-Winter

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Wine

Cab-Red

$6.50

Merlot-Red

$6.50

Pinot Noir-Red

$6.50

Pinot Grigio-White

$6.50

Chardonnay-White

$6.50

Moscato-White

$6.50

Zindanfel-White

$6.50

Riseling-White

$6.50

Sweet Red

$6.50

Grab & Go

Baba Ganoush G&G

$6.50

Grape Leaves G&G

$6.50

Hummus G&G

$6.50

Juju Sauce G&G

$7.00

Tabouli G&G

$5.45

Fatoush Dressing LG

$6.99

Fatoush Dressing LG G&G

$6.99

Greek Dressing LG G&G

$6.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bottled Water

$1.95

Pellegrino Water

$2.89

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.49

Switch Soda

$2.45

Coconut Water

$3.29

Organic Quenchers

$1.49

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.29

Yogurt Drink

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Body Armor

$2.99

Propel Water

$2.99

Sparkling Ice

$2.99

Bai Water

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Lipton Green Tea

$2.99

Nesquick Choco Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

La Croix

$1.25

Starbucks Coffee

$3.49

Starbucks Coffee

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Large Water Cup

$0.50

Catering Proteins

Beef

$16.99

Beef/Chicken

$17.99

Chicken

$15.99

Catering Rice Pilaf

Large Rice Tray 35-40

$59.99

Small Rice Tray 10-15

$29.99

Catering House Salad

Large House Salad Tray 25-30

$59.99

Small House Salad Tray 10-12

$29.99

Catering Hummus

Large Hummus Tray 35-45

$74.99

Small Hummus Tray 15-20

$34.99

Vegetarian Catering

Vegetarian Tray

$13.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy an authentic Mediterranean experience! We serve delicious Kebabs, Shawarma, Salads, Plates, Wraps, Pizzas, Burgers and more!

1095 Herndon Ave., Ste. 107, Clovis, CA 93612

TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing image
TOFAS Mediterranean Grill - Clovis Crossing image

