Korean

Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

review star

No reviews yet

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd.

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

T1. BEEF_TOFU_SOUP
C1.KOREAN GALBI B.B.Q + TOFU SOUP
T11. SEAFOOD_TOFU SOUP

APPETIZER

A1.FRIED VEGETABLE DUMPLING

A1.FRIED VEGETABLE DUMPLING

$7.99
A3.SCALLION SEAFOOD PANCAKE

A3.SCALLION SEAFOOD PANCAKE

$11.99+

SMALL $10.99 , LARGE $14.99

A4.KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE

A4.KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE

$11.99+

SMALL $10.99, LARGE $14.99

A5.CHIVE SEAFOOD PANCAKE

A5.CHIVE SEAFOOD PANCAKE

$11.99+

SMALL $10.99, LARGE $14.99

A2.FRIED MEAT DUMPLING

A2.FRIED MEAT DUMPLING

$8.99

Meat and vegetable mix dumpling

COMBO

C1.KOREAN GALBI B.B.Q + TOFU SOUP

C1.KOREAN GALBI B.B.Q + TOFU SOUP

$27.99

Combo is designed and prepared for one person

C4.GRILLED MACKEREL + TOFU SOUP

C4.GRILLED MACKEREL + TOFU SOUP

$20.99
C7. Rexsole + Soy bean paste stew

C7. Rexsole + Soy bean paste stew

$21.99

Rex sole and soy bean paste

C5.Grilled MACKEREL+ Soy bean paste stew

C5.Grilled MACKEREL+ Soy bean paste stew

$21.99

Grilled mackerel and soy bean paste stew

C6.Rex sole +Tofu soup

$27.99

Grilled rex sole and tofu soup

C2.GALBI B.B.Q+MULNAENGMYEON

$27.99

KOREAN B.B.Q & COLD NOODLE

C3.GALBI B.B.Q + BIBIM NAENGMYEON

$27.99

KOREAN B.B.Q and COLD NOODLE

STIR FRY

F1.BULGOGI_STIRFRY

F1.BULGOGI_STIRFRY

$19.99

sliced marinated rib eye

F2.SPICY PORK_STIRFRY

F2.SPICY PORK_STIRFRY

$18.99

sliced marinated pork

F3.SPICY CHICKEN_STIRFRY

F3.SPICY CHICKEN_STIRFRY

$17.99

onion, broccoli, carrot, cabbage

F4. SPICY SQUID_STIRFRY

F4. SPICY SQUID_STIRFRY

$17.99

onion, green onion, pepper, carrot

F5. SPICY BABY OCTUPUS_STIRFRY

F5. SPICY BABY OCTUPUS_STIRFRY

$18.99

onion, green onion, pepper, carrot

TOFU SOUP - BEEF BASE

T1. BEEF_TOFU_SOUP

T1. BEEF_TOFU_SOUP

$12.99

T2. PORK_TOFU_SOUP

$12.99

made with beef broth

T3. CHICKEN_TOFU_SOUP

$12.99

made with beef broth

T4. BEEF INTESTINE_TOFU_SOUP

T4. BEEF INTESTINE_TOFU_SOUP

$13.99

T6. DUMPLING_TOFU_SOUP

$12.99

kimchi pork dumpling

T5. KIMCHI _TOFU_SOUP

T5. KIMCHI _TOFU_SOUP

$12.99
T7. HAM & CHEESE_TOFU_SOUP

T7. HAM & CHEESE_TOFU_SOUP

$12.99

sausage, spam, cheese, kimchi

T8.BEEF& SEAFOOD_TOFU_SOUP

$13.99

TOFU SOUP - VEGETABLE BASE

T11. SEAFOOD_TOFU SOUP

T11. SEAFOOD_TOFU SOUP

$13.99

shrmip, clams, oyster

T12. OYSTER_TOFU SOUP

$13.99
T16.MUSHROOM_TOFU SOUP

T16.MUSHROOM_TOFU SOUP

$12.99
T17.VEGETABLE_TOFU SOUP

T17.VEGETABLE_TOFU SOUP

$12.99

zucchini, broccoli, carrot, onion, mushroom

T18.SOYBEAN PASTE_TOFU SOUP

$12.99

clams, onion, zucchini, mushroom

T19. NOODLE_TOFU SOUP

$12.99

noodles, clams

T20. WILD SESAME_TOFU SOUP

$13.99

wild sesame, shrimp, oyster, clams, rice cake

T21. SEAFOOD & SUJEBI TOFU SOUP

T21. SEAFOOD & SUJEBI TOFU SOUP

$13.99

shrimp, oyster, clams, sujebi

T15. CLAM_TOFU SOUP

$13.99
T13.Fish Roe Tofu Soup

T13.Fish Roe Tofu Soup

$13.99

Fish roe tofu soup

HOT STONE

D1. BULGOGI_BIBIMBAP

D1. BULGOGI_BIBIMBAP

$18.99

marinated ribeye, spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish

D2.SPICY PORK_BIBIMBAP

D2.SPICY PORK_BIBIMBAP

$17.99

spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish

D7.TOFU_BIBIMBAP

D7.TOFU_BIBIMBAP

$15.99

spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish

D8. VEGETABLE_BIBIMBAP

D8. VEGETABLE_BIBIMBAP

$14.99

spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish

D4. SPICY SEAFOOD_BIBIMBAP

D4. SPICY SEAFOOD_BIBIMBAP

$18.99

squid, baby octopus, shrimp, onion, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage

D5. SPICY BABY OCTUPUS_BIBIMBAP

$17.99

onion, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage

D6. SPICY SQUID_BIBIMBAP

D6. SPICY SQUID_BIBIMBAP

$17.99

onion, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage

D3.SPICY CHICKEN_BIBIMBAP

D3.SPICY CHICKEN_BIBIMBAP

$17.99

onion, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, cabbage

D9. KIMCHI FRIED RICE

D9. KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$16.99

kimchi fried rice, spam, fried egg

SPECIALITIES

S1. GALBI B.B.Q.

S1. GALBI B.B.Q.

$28.99

Korean B.B.Q-beef short rib

S4.GRILLED MACKEREL

S4.GRILLED MACKEREL

$16.99
S3.DON KATSU

S3.DON KATSU

$14.99

pork cutlet, sauce on top, rice, salad

S6. SPICY BEEF SOUP YUKGAEJANG

S6. SPICY BEEF SOUP YUKGAEJANG

$14.99

beef, flowering fern, bean sprouts, green onion, egg

S7.MILITARY STEW

S7.MILITARY STEW

$13.99

kimchi, sausage, and ham stew

S2.BULGOGI JAPCHAE

S2.BULGOGI JAPCHAE

$16.99

Korean vermicelli noodles, rib eye, vegetable

S10.MUL-NAENGMYEON

S10.MUL-NAENGMYEON

$12.99

cold buckwheat noodles

S5.GRILLED REX SOLE

S5.GRILLED REX SOLE

$16.99

Grilled rex sole

S8.KIMCH STEW

$12.99Out of stock
S9. Soy bean paste stew

S9. Soy bean paste stew

$12.99

Soy bean paste stew

S13.TRADITIONAL_BIBIMBAP

S13.TRADITIONAL_BIBIMBAP

$14.99

mixed assortment of vegetables, includes beef topped with an egg

EXTRA

E1. STEAMED RICE

$2.00

E2. MIXED RICE

$3.00

E3. COMBO GALBI

$14.99

E4. COMBO SOYBEAN PASTE STEW

$6.99

E5. EGG FRY

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tofu soup, Korean B.B.Q and more take out

Website

Location

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097

Directions

Gallery
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek image
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek image

Map
