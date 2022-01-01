BG picView gallery

Lola's By MFK 2410 East Katella Avenue

2410 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

Popular Items

Calamansi Juice
iloco Moco Chicken Fried Steak
Adobo Fried Rice Omelet

Lola's Specials

Lola's Crispy Sisig

$13.95

Adobo Fried Rice Omelet

$13.00

Spring Salad

$11.00

Birria Chilaquiles

$18.00

iloco Moco Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Chicky Fried Steak Sammich

$14.00

Bangus Plate

$18.50

Bangus Sisig

$21.00

Silog Breakfast Bowls

Silog - Adobo Bowl

$12.00

Silog - Beef Tapa Bowl

$15.00

Silog - Birria Bowl

$15.00

Silog - Longanisa Bowl

$12.00

Silog - SPAM Bowl

$12.00

Silog - Tocino Bowl

$12.00

Pancakes

Sweet Avocado Pancakes

$14.00

Ube Pancakes

$14.00

Nutella Pancakes

$15.00

Pancakes

$14.00

Mango Pancakes

$15.00

Leche Flan Pancakes

$14.50

Two Egg Classic

Two Egg - Adobo

$13.00

Two Egg - Beef Tapa

$15.00

Two Egg - Longanisa

$13.00

Two Egg - Birria

$17.00

Two Egg - SPAM

$13.00

Two Egg - Tocino

$13.00

French Toasts

Ube Tres Leches French Toast

$14.95

Nutella French Toast

$14.50

Sweet Avocado French Toast

$14.50

Regular French Toast

$14.50

Waffles

Oreo Nutella Waffle

$15.00

Banana Fosters Turon Waffle

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Garlic Rice

$3.00

Tomato Salad

$3.00

Cage Free Egg

$2.00

Side Longanisa

$5.00

Side Beef Tapa

$8.00

Side Spam 2 pcs

$4.00

Side Chicken Adobo

$5.00

Side Tocino

$5.00

Side Birria

$8.00

Gravy

Ube Sauce

Avocado Sauce

Nutella Sauce

Consume

Side Of Toast

$3.00

Side Of Homefries

$5.00

Juice / Soda / Coffee

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

Soda Water

Calamansi Jamaica

$4.00

Ube Horchata

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Water

Mango Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Calamansi Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Filipino Brunch with Ube Tres Leches French Toas, Birria Chilaquiles, Silogs and more!

Website

Location

2410 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

