Lola's By MFK 2410 East Katella Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Filipino Brunch with Ube Tres Leches French Toas, Birria Chilaquiles, Silogs and more!
Location
2410 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Non's Kitchen - 2422 East Katella Avenue
No Reviews
2422 East Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant