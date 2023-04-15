Togoba Tea

Restaurant info

Family owned and operated by husband-wife team. ToGoBa Teas offers many of the all-time, classic milk tea variations, such as Thai milk and Taro milk teas. In addition, many fruit tea variations are available, such as pineapple, strawberry, passion fruit, and peach. Of course, in addition to traditional boba pearls, we have bursting boba and jellies. We have great recipes, but welcome patrons' unique combinations and requests.