Togoba Tea

review star

No reviews yet

Frontera Vista Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76179

Popular Items

Watermelon
Smoothies
Spring Fling

Boba Teas

Milk Teas

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00+

Love chocolate? Chocolate milk tea is a sweet, delicious, creamy chocolate drink that will lure any chocolate lovers.

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00+

Calling all coffee lovers! Our coffee milk tea is a creamy and smooth drink that is mixed with our non-dairy creamer or milk of choice. Brown sugar syrup is drizzled on the sides of the cup for added sweetness.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.00+

Mango Milk Tea is a fruity and creamy tea-based beverage. This refreshing drink results in a smooth and sweet taste that's perfect for any occasion.

Matcha Green Milk Tea

Matcha Green Milk Tea

$5.00+

Matcha green tea is delicious and smooth and has a velvety texture of matcha green tea flavor. The end result is a silky and comforting beverage.

Pineapple Milk Tea

Pineapple Milk Tea

$5.00+

Pineapple milk tea is a refreshing drink that is an exotic and creamy beverage, featuring a sweet fruity taste with a hint of tanginess.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00+

Strawberry milk tea is a smooth, creamy and sweet beverage with the perfect balance of fruity and floral notes. This a perfect treat for any strawberry lover.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Taro Milk Tea is a rich and nutty tea-based beverage that combines the unique flavor of taro root with creamy, milky goodness. The result is a creamy, nutty, slightly sweet and earthy flavored drink.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00+

Thai Milk Tea is a sweet and creamy tea-based beverage that originated in Thailand. This is perfect for those looking for an exotic and flavorful tea with a refreshingly unique taste.

Fruit Teas

Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.50+

Blueberry fruit tea has a sweet, fruity taste that resembles the natural flavor of blueberries. Blueberry is also believed to have several health benefits.

Grape

Grape

$4.50+

Grape fruit tea is light and has a fruity taste that resembles the natural flavor of grapes.

Green Apple

Green Apple

$4.50+

Green Apple fruit tea has a crisp, tangy taste that resembles the natural flavor of green apples.

Lychee

Lychee

$4.50+

Lychee fruit tea has a sweet, refreshing, fruity taste that resembles the natural flavor of lychees.

Mango

Mango

$4.50+

Mango fruit tea has a sweet, tropical flavor that resembles the natural taste of mangoes.

Passion fruit

Passion fruit

$4.50+

Passion fruit tea is a refreshing beverage that has a sweet and tangy taste that is both refreshing and tropical.

Peach

Peach

$4.50+

Peach fruit tea is a sweet and juicy flavor of the peaches blended perfectly with the bold taste of the tea, creating a refreshing and lightly fruity drink.

Pineapple

Pineapple

$4.50+

Pineapple fruit tea has a sweet and tropical taste that is refreshing and fruity, making it a popular drink during hot summer days.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.50+

Strawberry fruit tea has a sweet and refreshing flavor that is reminiscent of fresh strawberries.

Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.50+

Watermelon fruit tea is a sweet, juicy flavor that is reminiscent of fresh watermelon, making it a popular summertime drink. This is perfect for a hot day.

Create a Mix

$4.50+

Be creative and mix flavors of your choice. It's a great way to experiment with different fruit tea combinations to create your own signature blend.

Plain Iced Tea

$4.50+

Enjoy our fresh brewed teas plain with no added flavors. You may choose ice or no ice to have it hot or cold.

Boba Smoothies

A Boba Smoothie is a refreshing and creamy beverage that combines the delicious taste of fruit and milk or non-dairy creamer with chewy tapioca pearls or any of our bursting boba or jellies.

Smoothies

$6.00+

A Boba Smoothie is a refreshing and creamy beverage that combines the delicious taste of fruit and milk or non-dairy creamer with chewy tapioca pearls or any of our bursting boba or jellies.

Togoba Specials

Spring Fling

$4.50+

Welcome Spring with a refreshing combination of our pineapple and mango fruit tea with your choice of boba

Pastries

Cake Pops

Chocolate Cake Pop

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.00

Chocolate cake pop is a bite-sized treat that's rich, chocolatey, and perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.

Red Velvet Cake Pop

Red Velvet Cake Pop

$3.00

Red velvet cake pop is a delightful and sophisticated cake pop that has a slightly tangy and indulgent taste, with a classic red velvet cake flavor.

Strawberry Shortcake Cake Pop

Strawberry Shortcake Cake Pop

$3.00

Strawberry shortcake pop is a sweet and tangy treat that perfectly combines the flavors of fresh strawberries and buttery shortcake.

White Cake Pop

White Cake Pop

$3.00

White cake pop is a smooth and creamy taste of white cake mix and a delicate flavor that is perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

French Macarons

Almond Macaron

Almond Macaron

$1.25

Almond macaron is a sophisticated dessert that has a crunchy and chewy texture, with a sweet and nutty taste.

Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$1.25

Chocolate macaron is a small, round, and divine dessert that has a delicately crunchy and chewy texture and an indulgent chocolate flavor.

Lemon Macaron

Lemon Macaron

$1.25

Lemon macaron is a small and colorful dessert that tantalizes the senses with its bright lemony flavor and aroma.

Pistachio Macaron

Pistachio Macaron

$1.25

Pistachio macaron is a flavorful dessert that invigorates the senses with its delectable pistachio flavor and nutty aroma.

Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$1.25

Raspberry macaron is an elegant and tantalizing dessert that delights the senses with its sweet and tangy raspberry flavor and beautiful color.

Mochi Ice Cream

Green Tea Mochi

Green Tea Mochi

$1.50

Green tea mochi is a chewy and flavorful dessert that has a slightly bitter taste from the green tea powder and a sweet ice cream filling.

Mango Mochi

Mango Mochi

$1.50

Mango mochi is a delicious and tropical dessert that is small, round and chewy dessert that is the perfect combination of sweet and slightly tangy flavors.

Strawberry Mochi

Strawberry Mochi

$1.50

Strawberry mochi is a fruity ice cream dessert, perfect for those who love strawberries and for anyone who likes to try a unique and delicious dessert.

Vanilla Bean Mochi

Vanilla Bean Mochi

$1.50

Vanilla bean mochi is a delectable and simple dessert. Perfect for those who enjoy the simple and sweet taste of vanilla bean ice cream.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned and operated by husband-wife team. ToGoBa Teas offers many of the all-time, classic milk tea variations, such as Thai milk and Taro milk teas. In addition, many fruit tea variations are available, such as pineapple, strawberry, passion fruit, and peach. Of course, in addition to traditional boba pearls, we have bursting boba and jellies. We have great recipes, but welcome patrons' unique combinations and requests.

Frontera Vista Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

