Token Game Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

213 N Seven Oaks Dr

Knoxville, TN 37922

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Shareables

Ciabatta Pizza Bites

Ciabatta Pizza Bites

$8.75

Ciabatta mini-pizzas with pepperoni and basil, served with garlic sauce.

Corn Dog Nuggets

$9.50

Nathan's Famous mini corn dogs served with Dijon mustard.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.75

Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.

Chips And Dip

$7.50

Tortilla chips with salsa and choice of white queso or house-made guacamole.

Cantina Tacqueria

Southwest inspired dishes, add side chips and salsa to tacos or quesadillas - 1.75

Baja Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Chicken, bacon, jack cheese, buffalo ranch, pico, sour cream, on flour tortillas.

California Quesadillas

$11.50

Pulled chicken, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese, with side sour cream and ranch.

Carnitas Street Tacos

Carnitas Street Tacos

$10.50

Carnitas pork, onion, cilantro, avocado, lime, side sour cream on corn tortillas.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Side Chip & Salsa

$4.50

Slider Dogs

2 Mix & Match Dogs

$8.00
3 Mix & Match Dogs

3 Mix & Match Dogs

$11.00

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Roasted chicken with ranch, buffalo sauce, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Classic grilled cheese on sourdough with white American cheese.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Sliced American, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomato, and pesto mayo.

White Pie Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Garlic bread, American cheese, mozzarella, bacon, and green onion.

Flatbreads

BBQ Pork Flat

$9.75

Pulled pork, bbq sauce, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, avocado.

Buffalo Chicken Flat

Buffalo Chicken Flat

$9.75

Chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, red & green onion, ranch dressing.

Flatbread Cheese Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Mozzarella and pesto in a folded over flat, sliced into strips and served with side marinara.

Goat Cheese & Fig Flat

Goat Cheese & Fig Flat

$9.75

Goat cheese, chopped figs, bacon, basil, balsamic drizzle.

Mac and Cheese Flat

$10.50Out of stock

White queso, Kraft mac and cheese, cheddar, bacon, and green onion.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Soup & Salad

Bowl Of Chili

Bowl Of Chili

$6.50

Chili Mac

$7.25
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Cup Of Chili

$4.50

Hot Dog Mac

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.75

Sides

Mac And Cheese

$3.75

Sauce & Dressing

$0.50

Side of Potato Salad

$3.00

Sd Bb Ranch

$0.50

Sd Bb Honey Must

$0.50

Take Home Beverages

Soda To-Go

$3.00

Frozen Slush To-Go

$3.75

Red Bull To-Go

$4.00

Ocean Breeze Popping Soda To-Go

$4.50

Vanilla Cream Popping Soda To-Go

$4.50

Strawberry Cream Popping Soda To-Go

$5.00

Beer

24 oz - PBR

$5.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Blue Moon Sky

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Guinness Stout

$4.50

High noon lime

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Lagunitas Ipa

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Sweetwater G13

$4.50

Sweetwater Ipa - 16oz

$4.50

Truly Blackberry and Lemon

$5.00

Truly Cherry and Lime

$5.00

Truly Peach and Tang

$5.00

Truly Pineapple and Cranberry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$4.50

BearWalker Ale

$4.50Out of stock

Bitburger Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Blizzberry

$4.50Out of stock

Cerveza Regular

$4.75Out of stock

Crumb Cake

$4.50Out of stock

DF Sea Quench Sour

$4.50

Fanatic Blonde

$4.50Out of stock

Fanatic Red

$4.50Out of stock

Oberon

$4.50Out of stock

Paradise Now

$4.50Out of stock

REGULAR Beer

$4.75

Schulz Hellas

$5.00Out of stock

Wiseacre ANANDA

$4.50Out of stock

Wiseacre Banana

$4.50Out of stock

Wiseacre Beach

$4.50

Wiseacre Gotta Get Up

$4.50

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$4.50

31 Pumpkin

$5.50Out of stock

Ace Space Orange Cider

$5.00Out of stock

AGT Ky Ryed Chx

$10.00Out of stock

AGT Soul Mate

$7.75

Blackberry Hopped Sour

$5.50Out of stock

Blackberry Hopped Sour

$5.50Out of stock

Blake’s American Apple

$6.50Out of stock

Blake’s Apple Lantern

$5.00

Blake’s Caramel Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Boyfriend

$7.50Out of stock

Breath of Nebula

$9.50Out of stock

Can I Get A Woop

$9.00Out of stock

Coin Operated Grissette

$7.75Out of stock

DON'T BE MEAN TO PEOPLE

$8.00Out of stock

DuClaw Dark N Stormy

$8.00

DuClaw Pulp And Peel

$5.50

Duclaw Pulp and Peel

$5.50

Duclaw Sour Me Watermelon

$8.25

EO Orange Creamsicle

$8.25Out of stock

EO Sour Apricot Peach

$9.00Out of stock

Just the Juice

$5.50

Just The Juice Imperial

$6.00Out of stock

Life In Clouds

$8.00Out of stock

Lil Sour Me

$5.50Out of stock

Low Key Pineapple

$4.75Out of stock

Maibock Lager

$5.50

Mangolorian

$6.00Out of stock

Mead BlackBerry

$6.50

Misfit Red

$5.50Out of stock

Misrule

$5.25Out of stock

Moon Pie Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Neon Rainbow

$7.50Out of stock

Neon Rainbow GIANTS

$8.50Out of stock

Orange Crusher

$5.50Out of stock

Palomania Gose

$5.50

PastryArchy Irish Cream

$8.25Out of stock

Peach Crumble

$10.00Out of stock

Pink Guava Funk Sour

$7.50Out of stock

Pinwheel

$5.25Out of stock

Plasma Gun

$8.00Out of stock

Prairie Key Lime

$7.75Out of stock

Prairie Painkiller

$8.25

Prairie PB&J Sour

$9.75

Prairie Prickly Pear

$8.25

Prairie Strawberry banana Squeeze

$9.75

Pretzel Frucht Gose

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie SOUR

$9.75

Radio the Mothership

$9.50Out of stock

Rainbow Sherbet

$7.00

Ransack the Universe

$8.00Out of stock

Refresh Mint SOUR

$5.50

Rhinegeist Dad

$4.50Out of stock

Rose Colored Glass

$5.50

Sauer Peach

$5.95Out of stock

Sin Black Widow

$5.50

Sin Crimson Chaos

$5.50

Sin Pear

$5.50Out of stock

Sin Unfiltered Fiji

$5.50Out of stock

Sloop Adult Bev

$9.50Out of stock

Sloop Cold Side

$9.50Out of stock

Sour Me Dark & Stormy

$8.25

Sour Me Rose

$8.00

Sour Me Watermelon

$8.25

Space Camper

$6.00Out of stock

Space Lettuce

$6.00Out of stock

Spicy pickle monster

$7.75Out of stock

Spider Queen Amber

$7.75Out of stock

Spyglass

$5.25Out of stock

Stranger the Fiction

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet baby CHAI

$5.50

Sweet Baby Swirl

$5.50Out of stock

Swt Baby Java

$5.50

Swt Baby Jesus

$5.50

Thanks For Giving A Crap!

$5.50Out of stock

Tiny Esses Skittle

$9.95Out of stock

Unicorn Farts

$8.50

Vape Tricks

$7.75Out of stock

Watermelon Girlfriend

$7.00

Westbrook PS Milkshake

$10.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$5.75

Dungeons & Dragons

MINI MYSTERY PAINTING KIT

MINI MYSTERY PAINTING KIT

$15.00

Take home a fun activity with your food and drink! Includes one random D&D miniature, 3 random paints, and 2 paint brushes (1 base and 1 detail).

Castle Ravenloft

Castle Ravenloft

$52.95Out of stock

Evil lurks in the towers and dungeons of Castle Ravenloft, and only heroes of exceptional bravery can survive the horrors within. Designed for 1–5 players, this boardgame features multiple scenarios, challenging quests, and cooperative game play. You and your fellow Heroes must work as a team to succeed in the adventures that unfold within the castle. You either win together or lose together. Each player selects a Hero, who has come to Barovia to discover the secrets of Castle Ravenloft. Choose from the Dragonborn Fighter, Human Rogue, Dwarf Cleric, Eladrin Wizard, and Human Ranger. Heroes explore the dungeons beneath the castle, solve mysteries, fight Monsters, and uncover magic treasure. The game runs the Traps, Events, Monsters, and Villains contained within the halls of Castle Ravenloft (with a little help from you).

Betrayal at Baldur's Gate

Betrayal at Baldur's Gate

$49.95

The shadow of Bhaal has come over Baldur's Gate, summoning monsters and other horrors from the darkness! As you build and explore the iconic city's dark alleys and deadly catacombs, you must work with your fellow adventurers to survive the terrors ahead.

Lords of Waterdeep

Lords of Waterdeep

$39.95

Lords of Waterdeep is a strategy board game for 2-5 players. You take on the role of one of the masked Lords of Waterdeep, secret rulers of the city. Through your agents, you recruit adventurers to go on quests on your behalf, earning rewards and increasing your influence over the city.

Board Games

Bananagrams

$15.95Out of stock

Battleship

$19.95Out of stock
Battletech Beginner Box

Battletech Beginner Box

$16.95Out of stock
Betrayal Legacy

Betrayal Legacy

$75.00Out of stock
Boss Monster

Boss Monster

$19.95Out of stock

Cards Against Humanity

$32.95Out of stock
Clue: Dungeons and Dragons

Clue: Dungeons and Dragons

$44.95
Codenames

Codenames

$17.95Out of stock

Connect Four

$15.95Out of stock

Coup

$12.95Out of stock
DC Spyfall

DC Spyfall

$21.95

Exploding Kittens

$21.95

Final Fantasy TCG FFIX Starter Deck

$11.95

Fruit Ninja

$12.95
Game of Thrones Monopoly

Game of Thrones Monopoly

$32.95Out of stock

Jenga

$12.95Out of stock

Marvel Contest of Champions: Battle Realm

$24.95Out of stock
Marvel Dice Masters Campaign Box

Marvel Dice Masters Campaign Box

$22.95
Marvel Legendary 10th Anniversary

Marvel Legendary 10th Anniversary

$37.95Out of stock
MTG Heroes of Dominaria

MTG Heroes of Dominaria

$39.95

Munchkin Full Color Version

$19.95Out of stock

Munchkin Starfinder

$19.95Out of stock
Munchkin Warhammer 40k

Munchkin Warhammer 40k

$24.95Out of stock

New Phone, Who Dis?

$25.95Out of stock
New Phone, Who Dis?

New Phone, Who Dis?

$24.95
Onitama

Onitama

$19.95

Rent a Hero

$9.95

Resistance: Avalon

$19.95

Rick and Morty - Rickshank Rickdemption

$24.95Out of stock

Rick and Morty - The Ricks Must Be Crazy

$14.95Out of stock

Senshi

$9.95Out of stock

Smash City

$30.95
Smash Up

Smash Up

$29.95Out of stock
The Palace of Mad King Ludwig

The Palace of Mad King Ludwig

$39.95

Transformers TCG Starter Deck Autobots

$12.95

Transformers TCG Starter Set Bumblebee vs Megatron

$12.95
Tsuro: Phoenix Rising

Tsuro: Phoenix Rising

$32.00
Warhammer: Rise and Fall of Anvalor

Warhammer: Rise and Fall of Anvalor

$44.95
Welcome Back to the Dungeon

Welcome Back to the Dungeon

$9.95

Werebeasts

$14.95
Werewords

Werewords

$11.95

What do you Meme

$34.95Out of stock

Merch

K-Boom T Shirt

$25.00

K-Boom Hoodie

$45.00

Supplies

Hand Sanitizer (4 oz Liquid Spray Bottle)

Out of stock

Paper Towel Roll

$3.75

Toilet Paper Roll

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Token Game Tavern specializes in geeks, drinks, food, and fun with craft beer, specialty drinks, great food, arcade games, pinball, board games, video game consoles, comic books, cosplay, and all sorts of super cool stuff to provide a great place to kick back and have a super awesome fun time! There's always something happening at Token with weekly events and parties and we also host catered events for our guests. Check the event calendar to see what's happening next!

Website

Location

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922

Directions

Gallery
Token image
Token image
Token image
Token image

