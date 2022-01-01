Token Game Tavern

Castle Ravenloft

Evil lurks in the towers and dungeons of Castle Ravenloft, and only heroes of exceptional bravery can survive the horrors within. Designed for 1–5 players, this boardgame features multiple scenarios, challenging quests, and cooperative game play. You and your fellow Heroes must work as a team to succeed in the adventures that unfold within the castle. You either win together or lose together. Each player selects a Hero, who has come to Barovia to discover the secrets of Castle Ravenloft. Choose from the Dragonborn Fighter, Human Rogue, Dwarf Cleric, Eladrin Wizard, and Human Ranger. Heroes explore the dungeons beneath the castle, solve mysteries, fight Monsters, and uncover magic treasure. The game runs the Traps, Events, Monsters, and Villains contained within the halls of Castle Ravenloft (with a little help from you).