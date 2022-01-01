Token Game Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Token Game Tavern specializes in geeks, drinks, food, and fun with craft beer, specialty drinks, great food, arcade games, pinball, board games, video game consoles, comic books, cosplay, and all sorts of super cool stuff to provide a great place to kick back and have a super awesome fun time! There's always something happening at Token with weekly events and parties and we also host catered events for our guests. Check the event calendar to see what's happening next!
Location
213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aroma Indian Kitchen - Cedar Bluff Rd
4.4 • 262
138 North Cedar Bluff Road Knoxville, TN 37923
View restaurant