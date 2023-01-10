  • Home
Tokio Express 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway Ste A

1900 George Washington Memorial Highway Ste A

Yorktown, VA 23693

Appetizer

Spring rolls 2pc

$3.25

Pork egg roll 2pc

$3.25

Edamame

$4.99

Pork gioza

$5.99

Shrimp sumai

$5.99

Crispy Calamari

$5.99

Salad/soup

House salad

$2.99

Avocado salad

$4.99

Crab salad

$4.99

Squid salad

$5.99

Seaweed salad

$5.25

Miso soup

$2.50

Hibachi Lunch

L Hibachi Vegetable

$7.99

L Hibachi Chicken

$8.99

L Hibachi Steak

$9.99

L Hibachi Shrimp

$9.99

L Hibachi Salmon

$10.99

L Hibachi Scallops

$10.99

L Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$11.49

L Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$11.49

L Hibachi Steak & Scallops

$11.99

L Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$11.99

L Hibachi Chicken & Scallops

$11.99

L Hibachi Shrimp & Scallops

$11.99

Hibachi dinner

D Hibachi Vegetable

$8.99

D Hibachi Chicken

$10.99

D Hibachi Steak

$12.99

D Hibachi Shrimp

$12.99

D Hibachi Salmon

$12.99

D Hibachi Scallopps

$12.99

D Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$13.49

D Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$13.49

D Hibachi Steak & Scallops

$13.99

D Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$13.99

D Hibachi Chicken & Scallops

$13.99

D Hibachi Shrimp & Scallops

$13.99

Small Fried Rice

Fried Rice And Meat (No Vegetables)

Chicken Small

$8.25

Steak Small

$8.50

Shrimp Small

$8.75

Large Fried Rice

Fried Rice And Protein (No Vegetables)

Chicken Large

$10.25

Shrimp Large

$10.75

Steak Large

$10.50

Combo Large

$12.99

Chicken,Shrimp & Steak

$13.99

Sides

Steamed Rice Side

$3.99

Fried Rice Side

$4.99

Fried rice Large Side

$6.99

Vegetables Side

$6.50

Chicken Side

$7.00

Shrimp Side

$7.75

Steak Side

$7.50

Salmon Side

$8.00

Scallops Side

$8.25

Sushi Rolls

1. Vegetable Roll 6pc

$4.50

Lettuce,Avocado,Cucumber And Carrots

2. Cucumber Roll 6pc

$4.50

Cucumber

3. Avocado Roll 6pc

$4.50

Avocado

4. Crab Roll 6pc

$5.50

Crab Sticks

5. California Roll 8pc

$5.50

Crab sticks,Avocado,and Cucumber inside,Masago(fish egg) on top.

9. Eel Roll 8pc

$6.50

Eel and Cucumber inside,Eel sauce on Top

10. Crunchy Roll

$4.50

Tempura Flake,Mayonnaise & Masago

31. Crab Cream Cheese Roll 8pc

$6.50

Crab Meat and Cream Cheese

11. Asparagus Roll 6pc

$5.50

Asparagus

12. Shrimp Tempura Roll 8pc

$6.50

Tempura Shrimp and Tempura Flake

14. Snow Crab Roll 8pc

$5.50

Snow Crab and Cucumber inside,Tempura Flake on Top

16. Spider Roll 6pc

$10.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab,Cucumber,Masago and Spicy Mayonaise

17. Volcano Roll 8pc

$10.50

Spicy Tuna & Tempura Flake Baked,Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayonaise on Top of California Roll

18. Dancing Eel Roll 8pc

$10.99

Tempura Shrimp and Cream Cheese Inside,Eel & Avocado on Top

19. Dragon Roll 8pc

$10.99

Eel,Avocado and Eel Sauce on top of California Roll

24. Caterpillar Roll 8pc

$10.99

Eel and Cucumber inside,Avocado and Eel Sauce on Top

25. Dynamite Roll 8pc

$10.99

Baked Shrimp,Scallops & Crab Meat mix on Top of California Roll With Spicy Mayonnaise & Eel Sauce

26. Tornado Roll 8pc

$10.99

Tempura Shrimp & Cream Cheese Inside,Crab Meat and Eel Sauce on Top

27. Titanic Roll 8pc

$10.99

Tempura Shrimp,Cream Cheese,Crab Meat & Avocado With Soy Wrapper,Eel Sauce on Top

28. Baked Seafood Roll 8pc

$10.99

Shrimp,Scallops & Crab Meat Baked With Tempura Flake and Spicy Mayonnaise in Soy Wrapper

29. Spicy Crab Roll 8pc

$9.99

Spicy Crab Meat With Soy Wrapper

30. Yorktown Roll 8pc

$10.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab,Avocado,Crab Sticks and Cream Cheese in Soy Wrapper Topped With Spicy Mayonnaise,Eel Sauce and Masago

Raw Rolls

RAW ROLLS

6. Tuna Roll 6pc

$5.50

Tuna

7. Salmon Roll 6pc

$6.50

Salmon

15. Alaska Roll 6pc

$6.50

Salmon and Avocado

8. Philly Roll 6pc

$5.50

Salmon,Avocado,and Cream Cheese

13. Spicy Tuna Roll 6pc

$5.50

Spicy Tuna inside,Eel Sauce on Top

20. Ahi Crunchy Roll 8pc

$10.99

Tempura Flake,Mayonaise and masago inside,Tuna and avocado on Top

21. Rainbow Roll 8pc

$10.99

Crab Sticks,Avocado and Cucumber inside.Tuna,Salmon,White Fish,Avocado and Fish Egg on Top

Fried Rolls

22. Rock & Roll 8pc

$6.99

Spicy Tuna Inside The Roll.Deep Fried.Eel Sauce,Spicy Mayo and Masago on Top.Served on Lettuce

23. Oishi Roll 6pc

$8.99

Grilled Tuna Inside The Roll.Deep Fried. Eel Sauce,Spicy Mayo and Masago on top

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Bottled water

$1.25

Bottled soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Yaki Soba

Stir Fried Soba Noodles With Eggs,Onions,Bean Sprouts & Scallions

Soba Chicken

$12.99

Soba Shrimp

$12.99

Yaki Udon

Stir Fried Udon Noodles with Onions,Bean Sprouts & Scal;lions.

Udon Chicken

$12.99

Udon Shrimp

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fast and Delicious

Location

1900 George Washington Memorial Highway Ste A, Yorktown, VA 23693

Directions

