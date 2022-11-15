Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese

TOKIO

581 Reviews

$$

2907 Huron St #103

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Popular Items

Cremoso Diablo
Gyoza
Tonkotsu Ramen

Small Plates

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

sautéed with ginger sauce

Edamame

$6.00

choice of salted or spicy

Kushi Katsu

$8.00

panko breaded berkshire pork, onion, japanese Worchester

Kushi Onion

$5.00

panko onion, japanese worchester

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

pan-fried pork pot stickers (5pcs)

Shu Mai

Shu Mai

$8.00

steamed pork dumplings (4pcs)

Chicken Kara Age

$8.00

japanese-style fried chicken

Geso Kara Age

$9.00

japanese-style fried squid legs

Tuna Tataki Salad

Tuna Tataki Salad

$20.00

5pc tuna tataki topped with momiji, ponzu and garlic butter

Kaki Fry

$9.00

panko-breaded fried oysters

Agedashi Tofu

$5.00

Tofu fried tofu with tempura sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Grilled Octopus ball, made of wheat batter

Trumpet King Mushrooms

$10.00

sautéed in sake-butter soy

Japanese Pickles

$5.00

chef’s assortment

Miso marinated Black Cod

$17.00

miso marinated

Whole Squid

$16.00

WHOLE SQUIS COOKED ON THE GRILL SERVED WITH SOY GINGER SAUCE

Hokke

$18.00

ATKA MACKEREL

Sides

House Salad

$7.00

Organic

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Miso Soup

$4.00

Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Ponzu

$1.00

Side chili oil

$1.00

Side Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Eel Sauce

$1.00

Side Sushi Ginger

$0.50

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side 1/2 EGG

$0.50

Bowls/Dinner plates

Yakitori Don

$16.00

style veggies and boulder-natural chicken served over rice

Katsu Curry Rice Chicken

$17.00

panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix, red pickled ginger

Katsu Curry Rice Pork

$18.00

panko-breaded berkshire pork enderloin , green mix, red pickled ginger

Katsu Curry Ramen Chicken

$17.00

panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix, red pickled ginger

Katsu Curry Ramen Pork

$18.00

panko-breaded berkshire pork tenderloin, green mix, red pickled ginger

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Ramen

RAMEN CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

(100% PORK BROTH) cha syu pork, bok choy, pickled bamboo, carrot, green onion, red pickled ginger, spicy sesame oil, soft-boiled egg

Miso Ramen

$18.00

(PORK AND CHICKEN BROTH) cha syu pork, bok choy, bean sprout, pickled bamboo, green onion, spicy sesame oil, soft-boiled egg

Curry Ramen

$17.00

(JAPANESE STYLE CURRY WITH PORK AND CHICKEN BROTH) cha syu pork, bok choy, carrot, spinach, green onion, pickled bamboo, red pickled ginger, soft-boiled egg

Cremoso Diablo

Cremoso Diablo

$19.00

(PORK AND CHICKEN BROTH) - CREAMY AND SPICY cha syu pork, bok choy, bean sprout, pickled bamboo, green onion, spicy sesame oil, red pickled ginger, garnished with cheddar & jack cheese, heavy cream, soft-boiled egg

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

(100% CHICKEN BROTH) cha syu pork, fish cake, dark soy sauce, spinach, green onion, pickled bamboo, Japanese soy blend, soft-boiled egg

Spicy Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

(100% CHICKEN BROTH) cha syu pork, fish cake, dark soy sauce, spinach, bean sprout, green onion, pickled bamboo, soft-boiled egg

Shio Ramen

$16.00

(100% CHICKEN BROTH) cha syu pork, fish cake, white soy sauce, green onion, pickled bamboo, bean sprout, spinach, Japanese sea salt, soft-boiled egg

Ramen Air

$17.00

(100% VEGAN BROTH) soybean milk broth, carrot, bamboo, spinach, bok choy, red pickled ginger, green onion, tofu, spicy sesame oil

Sushi

Maguro Nigiri

$3.95

TUNA

Hamachi Nigiri

$3.95

YELLOWTAIL

Shake Nigiri

Shake Nigiri

$3.75

SALMON

Masuno Suke Nigiri

$5.50

KING SALMON

Tuna Tataki Nigiri

$4.25

SEARED TINA

Kani Nigiri

$6.00

CRAB

Ebi Nigiri

$3.50

SHRIMP

Unagi Nigiri

$4.25

EEL

Ikura Nigiri

$6.00

SALMON ROE

Masago Nigiri

$3.50

SMELT ROE

Tobiko Red Nigiri

$3.50

FLYING FISH ROE

Tobiko Black Nigiri

$3.50

FLYING FISH ROE

Tamago Nigiri

$2.75

EGG

Inari Nigiri

$2.00

TOFU POCKET

Tako Nigiri

$3.75

OCTOPUS

Ika Nigiri

$4.25

SQUID

Kaibashira Nigiri

$3.95

SCALLOP

Saba Nigiri

$3.75

MACKEREL

Suzuki Nigiri

$3.75

SEA BASS

Uzura Nigiri

$1.50

QUAIL EGG

Amaebi Nigiri

$6.00

RAW SHRIMP SERVED WITH FRIED HEAD

Maguro Sashimi

$3.95

TUNA

Hamachi Sashimi

$3.95

YELLOWTAIL

Shake Sashimi

$3.75

SALMON

Masuno Suke Sashimi

$5.50

KING SALMON

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$4.25

Kani Sashimi

$6.00

Ebi Sashimi

$3.50

Unagi Sashimi

$4.25

Ikura Sashimi

$6.00

Masago Sashimi

$3.50

Tobiko Red Sashimi

$3.50

Tobiko Black Sashimi

$3.50

Tamago Sashimi

$2.75

Inari Sashimi

$2.00

Tako Sashimi

$3.75

Ika Sashimi

$4.25

Kaibashira Sashimi

$3.95

Saba Sashimi

$3.75

Suzuki Sashimi

$3.75

Uzura Sashimi

$1.50

Amaebi Sashimi

$6.00

5 Piece Sashimi

$19.00

USUALLY CONTAINS TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL AND SEA BASS

7 Piece Sashimi

$24.00

USUALLY CONTAINS TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL AND SEA BASS

10 Piece Sashimi

$30.00

USUALLY CONTAINS TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL AND SEA BASS

Tokio Sashimi

$20.00

Choice of tuna, yellowtail, salmon or a combo seared with olive & sesame oil and yuzu soy sauce

Suzuki Carpaccio

Suzuki Carpaccio

$18.00

Striped Bass Sashimi w/ Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Black Pepper & Capers

Tuna Tataki Sashimi appetizer

$18.00

5 piece tuna tataki topped with ponzu momiji & garlic butter

Sunomono Salad

$12.00

Cucumber Salad, Real Crab and Octopus serverd w/ Soy Dressing

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

JUST AVOCADO

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

JUST CUCUMBER

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

JUST TUNA

Yellowtail Roll (Negihama Roll)

$9.00

Yellowtail and Green Onion

Salmon Roll

$9.00

JUST SALMON

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna With Avocado

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Spicy Yellow Tail With Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon mixed w/ smelt egg, japanese mayo, avocado, and sriracha sauce

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO

Shrimp Temp Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Salmon & cream cheese

Unakyu Roll

Unakyu Roll

$9.00

BBQ fresh water eel & cucumber

Tokio B&B

$18.00

Shrimp tempura inside, spicy tuna on top, Avocado, Mayo, Flying Roe, Eel Sauce

Diablo Roll

Diablo Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, avocado inside, seared tuna with garlic butter & ponzu sauce on top

Futomaki

$12.00

Tamago, spinach, eel, crab, cucumber & fish flakes

Rock n Rolla

$18.00

Eel, crab meat, cream cheese & avocado deep fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce on top

Hip/Hop

$18.00

Spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado inside, seared salmon on top w/ garlic butter, yuzu, house flake, special miso sauce & crunchy onion

Caterpilar Roll

Caterpilar Roll

$14.00

Fresh water eel & egg custard /Avocado on top

TOKIO Roll

TOKIO Roll

$27.00

lobster tempura and avocado, w/ kobe beef and garlic butter on top, garnished w/ shoe string potatoes

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

tempura salmon and avocado w/ crunchy onion, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel Sauce on top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, crab meat, and avocado w/ eel, tobiko on top

Dynamite Roll

$14.00

spicy tuna and cream cheese, baked w/ house special mayo sauce and crunchy onion on top

Lobster Tempura Roll

$17.00

lobster tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, and mayo

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

california roll w/ tuna, salmon, yellow tail, white fish, and shrimp

Sexy Roll

Sexy Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna and tempura shrimp w/ avocado, strawberry, mango sauce on top

Volcano Roll

$16.00

spicy salmon and avocado w/ red snapper, baked w/ house special mayo sauce on top

Avocado HR

$5.00

Cucumber HR

$5.00

Tuna HR

$7.50

Yellowtail HR

$8.00

Salmon HR

$7.00

Salmon Skin HR

$7.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$8.50

Spicy Salmon HR

$7.00

California HR

$7.00

Shrimp Temp HR

$8.00

Philadelphia HR

$8.00

Unagi HR

$7.00

Kani HR

$8.00

King Salmon HR

$8.00

Scallop HR

$7.00

Tuna Tataki HR

$8.00

Negihama HR

$8.00

Specials

Black Angus Beef (TOKIO Sashimi)

$26.00

Uni Nigiri

$16.00

Sea Urchin Sushi

Uni Sashimi

$16.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi

Kanpachi Nigiri

$5.50

Amberjack

Kanpachi Sashimi

$5.50

Amberjack sashimi

Kanpachi 4pc Sashimi

$20.00

Amberjack 4pc Sashimi

Black Cod Fry 2pc

$7.00
Kakiage Udon

Kakiage Udon

$9.00+

Sunomono Crab Salad

$12.00

Sweets

Green Tea Cheese Cake

$9.00

Mille-crepe Vanilla

$9.00

Mango Mochi

$5.00

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Green tea Mochi

$5.00

Choco Mochi

$5.00

Mochi Combo 3 Flavors

$6.00

3 FLAVORS OF THE CHEFS CHOICE

Ginger Ice Cream

$5.00

made by Little Man Ice Cream

Sake

Onikoroshi 720

$92.00

Kanchiku 720

$84.00

Kubota 300mi

$28.00

(Blue)Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$18.00

(Black)Hakushika Junmai Ginjyo

$23.00

Hatsumago 720

$67.00

Snow Beauty

$17.00

Sayuri 300

$22.00

Ozeki Sparkling Peach Sake Hana Awa Ka

$19.00

Ozeki sake Jelly

$10.00

Beer

Asahi

Asahi

$6.00
Kirin Ichiban Lager

Kirin Ichiban Lager

$6.00
Orion Lager

Orion Lager

$6.00
Sapporo Lager

Sapporo Lager

$6.00
Flying IPA

Flying IPA

$8.00

Wine

Btl Dr. Konstantin Frank

$46.00

Btl Paul Ponnelle Pinot Noir

$46.00

N/A Beverage

Soft Drink

$3.00

Ramune

$5.00
