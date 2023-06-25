Main picView gallery

TOKU DINNER

APPETIZERS

Big Eye Tuna Sashimi

$27.00

Lettuce Cups

$22.00

Chutoro Carpaccio

$40.00Out of stock

Crispy Rice

$27.00

Edamame

$11.00

Fluke Tiradito

$24.00

Guacamole Rice

$25.00

Kobe Beef Carpaccio

$27.00

Lobster Taco

$29.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$22.00Out of stock

Rice Blocks

$12.00

Salmon Nashi

$26.00

Salmon Sashimi

$26.00

Salmon Tartar

$22.00

Spicy Edamame

$12.00

Spicy Tuna

$27.00

Spicy Tuna Cucumber

$29.00

Spicy Tuna Half

$29.00

Spicy Tuna Wonton

$27.00

Tuna Pizza

$28.00

Tuna Spring Roll

$20.00

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$27.00

1/2 Lamb Spare Ribs

$15.00

Beef Skewer

$18.00

Chicken Skewer

$15.00

Duck Skewer

$17.00

Edamame Dumplings

$19.00

Foi Gras Skewer

$26.00

Fried Calamari

$23.00

King Crab Tempura

$38.00

Kobe Riverstone BBQ

$30.00

Kurobuta Pork Gyoza

$21.00

Lamb Spare Ribs

$25.00

Lobster Risotto

$35.00

Mushroom Tempura

$24.00

Pork Buns

$19.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$29.00

Sea Bass Rolls

$19.00

Shrimp Dumplings

$23.00

Shrimp Skewer

$17.00

Teriyaki Burger Sliders

$23.00

Vegetable Dumplings

$18.00

Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

SOUP

Hot & Sour Soup

$12.00

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$13.00

Toku Ramen

$20.00

Chicken Ramen

$19.00

SKEWERS

Duck & Lychee Skewer

$17.00

ji-dori Chicken & Scallion Skewer

$15.00

Kobe Beef & Shishito Pepper Skewer

$18.00

Spring Vegetable Skewer

$13.00

Thai Shrimp & Leek Skewer

$17.00

SALADS

Asian Beef Salad

$27.00

Caesar Salad

$23.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$26.00

Autumn Salad

$25.00

Chicken Salad

$25.00

Citrus Honey Salmon Filet Salad

$29.00

Calamari Salad

$26.00

Goi Coun Shrimp Summer Rolls

$22.00

Goi Coun Tuna Summer Rolls

$21.00

Grilled Cilantro Shrimp

$29.00

House Salad

$14.00

Jumbo Prawn Mesclun

$32.00

Lobster Salad

$41.00

Peking Duck Salad

$26.00

Seaweed Salad

$22.00

Toku Chopped Cobb Salad

$25.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$33.00

SEAFOOD

Branzino

$46.00Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass

$44.00

Crispy Whole Fish

$56.00

Jumbo Prawns Szechuan

$42.00

Miso Black Cod

$42.00

Roasted Lobster

$43.00

Seared Salmon

$35.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$40.00

Steamed Sea Bass Bundles

$26.00

Whole Lobster

$70.00

POULTRY

Angry Chicken

$27.00

Asian Chicken Paillard

$28.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$32.00

Chicken Teryaki

$32.00

Duck Breast

$35.00

Honey Chicken

$32.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$32.00

orange Chicken

$32.00

1/2 Peking Duck

$44.00

Peking Duck Whole

$78.00

Soy Sesame Chicken

$32.00

Wok Sesame Chicken

$32.00

MEAT

Braised Short Ribs

$37.00

Charred Filet of Beef

$52.00

Filet Mignon Szechuan

$29.00

Lamb Spare Ribs

$25.00

Sweet Soy Marinated Skirt Steak

$45.00

Toku Steak Bi Bim Bap

$26.00

Wagu Tomahawk

$275.00

Wagyu Steak Frites

$38.00

Wok Tenderloin Beef & Broccoli

$39.00

NOODLES

Peanut Udon Noodles

$15.00

Ginger & Scallion Yakisoba

$16.00

Jhap Chae

$17.00

Veg Udon Noodles

$18.00

RICE

Quinoa Vegetable Pilaf

$18.00

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp "XO" Pilaf

$25.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$8.00

Steamed White Rice

$8.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$19.00

Veg Fried Rice

$17.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Sushi Rice

$8.00

SIDES

Extra Avocado

$5.00

Extra Charge

Handcut Toku Fries

$13.00

Kimchee Chinese Broccoli

$13.00

Mixed Veggie

$14.00

Shishito Pepper Salad

$16.00

Side Cucumber

$4.00

Side Wonton chips

$5.00

Tempura Onion Rings

$11.00

Wok Bok Choy & Shiitake Mushrooms

$16.00

Wok Garlic Water Spinach

$12.00

Side Poached Chic

$10.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

SUSHI/SASHIMI

U Amber Jack

$8.00Out of stock

U Chutoro

$13.00

U Eel

$9.00

U Egg Omelette

$5.00

U Fish Roe

$8.00

U Fluke

$7.00

U Japanese Snapper

$8.00

U King Crab

$15.00

U Live Scallop

$8.00

U Mackerel

$7.00

U Octopus

$7.00

U Otoro

$15.00

U Salmon

$8.00

U Salmon Roe

$8.00

U Scottish Salmon

$8.00

U Sea Urchin

$8.00

U Shrimp

$7.00

U Smoked Salmon

$8.00

U Squid

$7.00Out of stock

U Striped Bass

$7.00

U Super White Tuna

$8.00

U Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

U Tuna

$8.00

U White Tuna

$8.00

U Yellowtail

$8.00

A Amber Jack

$8.00Out of stock

A Chutoro

$13.00

A Eel

$9.00

A Egg Omelette

$5.00

A Fish Roe

$8.00

A Fluke

$7.00

A Japanese Snapper

$8.00

A King Crab

$15.00

A Live Scallop

$8.00

A Mackerel

$7.00

A Octopus

$7.00

A Otoro

$15.00

A Salmon

$8.00

A Salmon Roe

$8.00

A Scottish Salmon

$8.00

A Sea Urchin

$8.00

A Shrimp

$7.00

A Smoked Salmon

$8.00

A Squid

$7.00Out of stock

A Striped Bass

$7.00

A Super White Tuna

$8.00

A Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

A Tuna

$8.00

A White Tuna

$8.00

A Yellowtail

$8.00

HOUSE ROLLS

Americana Roll

$30.00

Geisha Roll

$18.00

Kokomo Roll

$20.00

Pacific King Roll

$22.00

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

South Beach Roll

$20.00

Toro Scallion Roll

$22.00

James Roll

$30.00

Calvin Roll

$30.00

sp tuna truffle tuna top

$30.00

MAKI ROLLS

Avocado Roll

$9.00

Cooked Salmon & Asparagus Maki

$10.00

Cooked Salmon & Avocado

$10.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Ebi Roll

$16.00

Eel Avocado Maki

$12.00

King Crab California Maki

$16.00

MK $18 Special

$18.00

MK $25 Special

$25.00

MK $30 Special

$30.00

Salmon Avocado Maki

$12.00

Salmon Skin Maki

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$15.00

Soft Shell Crab Maki

$25.00

Spicy Salmon Maki

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$13.00

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$11.00

Toro Scallion Roll

$22.00

Tuna Maki

$12.00

Vegetable Maki

$9.00

Yellowtail Scallion Maki

$11.00

SUSHI CHEF COMBO

$45 Sushi Combo

$45.00

$90 Sushi Combo

$90.00

$120 Sushi Combo

$120.00

$45 Sashimi Combo

$45.00

$90 Sashimi Combo

$90.00

$120 Sashimi Combo

$120.00

$90 Sushi/Sashimi

$90.00

$120 Sushi/Sashimi

$120.00

SUSHI BAR SPECIALS

SUSHI SPECIAL

$37.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI SPECIAL

$37.00

SASHIMI SPECIAL

$37.00

MAKI ROLLS SPECIAL

$37.00

TOKU LUNCH

LUNCH PRIX FIXE

Lunch Prix Fixe

$35.00

Fire PF Entree

PF Dessert Choice

OMELETTE

Egg White Omelette

$20.00

Water Spinach & Gruyere Omelette

$19.00

TOFU

Grilled Tofu

$22.00

Mae Poe Tofu

$20.00

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$27.00

SLIDERS & SANDWICHES

Teriyaki Burger Sliders

$23.00

Tuna BLT Sliders

$29.00

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$24.00

Pork Buns

$19.00

BLT Cups

$27.00

Extra BLT Slider

$10.00

Extra BLT

$10.00

BENTO BOX

BENTO BOX DAILY SPECIAL

$34.00

SUSHI BAR SPECIALS

SUSHI SPECIAL

$37.00

SUSHI & SASHIMI SPECIAL

$37.00

SASHIMI SPECIAL

$37.00

MAKI ROLLS SPECIAL

$37.00

TOKU LUNCH ENTREE

Lunch Tuna

$32.00

Lunch Honey Chicken

$32.00

Lunch Kung Pow Chicken

$32.00

Schezwan Filet

$29.00

Beef & Broccoli

$39.00

DESSERT

Banana Wonton

$14.00

Fuji Tatin

$14.00

Warm Brownie

$14.00

Exotic Fruit Plate (small)

$17.00

Exotic Fruit Plate (large)

$26.00

Tartufo

$14.00Out of stock

Toku Ice Cream

$14.00

Assorted Mochi Ice Cream

$14.00

Ala Mode

$5.00

One Scoop

$5.00

Triangles

$5.00

Strawberry/ Cream

$15.00

Cake Fee

$3.00

BEVERAGES

COCKTAILS

Berry Caipirinha

$17.50

Chili Passion Martini

$17.50

Cucumber Martini

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$17.50

Fig Martini

$17.50

Ginger Martini

$17.50

Hibiscus tequila

$17.50

Jamaican Martini

$17.50

Lyche Martini

$17.50

Mandarin Mojito

$17.50

Mango Jalapeño

$17.50

Mango Martini

$17.50

Mystic Charmer

$17.50

Pacific Blue

$17.50

Passion Fruit Margarita

$17.50

Sakitini

$17.50

Spicy Pear

$17.50

Taijo

$17.50

TOKU-Gria

$17.50

TOKU-Tini

$17.50

Wasabi Bloody Mary

$17.50Out of stock

Martini

$17.50

Dirty Martini

$18.00

Margarita

$17.50

Mojito

$17.50

Old Fashioned

$17.50

Alabama Slammer

$17.50

Aperol Spritzer

$17.50

Apple Martini

$17.50

Appletini

$17.50

B-52

$17.50

Bay Breeze

$17.50

Bellini

$17.50

Berry Martini

$17.50

Black Russian

$17.50

Bloody Mary

$17.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$17.50

Boulevardie

$17.50

Champagne Cocktail

$17.50

Chocolate Martini

$17.50

Coconut Martini

$17.50

Cosmopolitan

$17.50

Cucumber Martini

$18.00

Daiquiri

$17.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$17.50

Dubonnet Cocktail

$17.50

Espresso Martini

$17.50

French 75

$17.50

French Martini

$17.50

Fuzzy Navel

$17.50

Gibson

$17.50

Gimlet

$17.50

Godfather

$17.50

Grasshopper

$17.50

Greyhound

$17.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$17.50

Hot Toddy

$17.50

Hurricane

$17.50

Kamikaze

$17.50

Kir

$17.50

Kir Royale

$17.50

Lake George

$17.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$17.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.50

Madras

$17.50

Mai Tai

$17.50

Manhattan

$17.50

Melon Martini

$17.50

Mimosa

$17.50

Mint Julep

$17.50

Moscow Mule

$17.50

Mudslide

$17.50

Negroni

$17.50

Paloma

$17.50

Perfect Pear

$17.50

Pineapple Martini

$17.50

Piña Colada

$17.50

Pomegranite Martini

$17.50

Rob Roy

$17.50

Rusty Nail

$17.50

Sazerac

$17.50

Screwdriver

$17.50

Sea Breeze

$17.50

Sex ion the Beach

$17.50

Sidecar

$17.50

Singapore Sling

$17.50

Sombrero

$17.50

Spritzer Red

$17.50

Spritzer White

$17.50

St Germain

$17.50

Tequila Sunrise

$17.50

Toasted Almond

$17.50

Tom Collins

$17.50

Vesper Martini

$17.50

Whiskey Smash

$17.50

Whiskey Sour

$17.50

White Russian

$17.50

Ginza No Suzume

$12.00

Hama No Imota

$16.00

Sultry Sake

$17.50

Spicy Ginger

$17.50

Jougo

$9.00

Sho-Zen

$17.50

Summer Shocho

$17.50

Wasabi Shochu

$14.00

Virgin Coconut Martini

$12.00

Virgin Pineapple Martini

$12.00

Virgin Lychee Martini

$12.00

Virgin Chili Passion

$12.00

Virgin Mango Martini

$12.00

Virgin Mary

$9.00Out of stock

Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Virgin Tropical

$12.00

BEER

Amstel Light

$7.00

Echigo Koshihikari

$8.00

Echigo Red Ale

$8.00

Echigo Stout

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Hitachino

$26.00

Kaliber NA

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Sapporo Reserve

$8.00

Tsing Tao

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Special Red

$8.00

Special Stout

$8.00

LIQUOR

Absolut

$16.00

Absolut Citron

$16.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$16.00

Absolut Peach

$14.00

Absolut Ruby

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$16.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Effen Vodka

$16.00

Elite

$19.00

Finlandia

$16.00

Finlandia Frapefruit

$14.00

Finlandia Mango

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Citron

$16.00

Grey Goose Orange

$16.00

Grey Goose Pear

$16.00

Infused Fig

$16.00

Ketel Citroen

$14.00

Ketel Cucumber

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Stoli Blueberry

$16.00

Stoli Orange

$16.00

Stoli Raspberry

$16.00

Stoli Vanilla

$16.00

Stolichnaya

$16.00

Svedka Vodka

$11.00

Titos

$16.00

Van Gogh Dbl E's

$16.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$16.00

Van Gogh Pineapple

$16.00

Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

Beefeater

$16.00

Beefeater 24

$14.00

Bombay

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Botonist gin

$16.00

Brockamns

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

House Gin

$14.00

Monkey

$16.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Tanqueray 10

$15.00

Appleton Rum

$16.00

Bacardi Light

$16.00

Bacardi Limon

$16.00

Bacardi Select

$16.00

Bacardi Silver

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Don Q

$14.00

House Rum

$16.00

Leblon

$14.00

Malibu

$16.00

Meyers Dark

$16.00

Oronoco Rum

$12.00

Pyrat Cask

$45.00

Pyrat RSVP

$14.00

Tommy Bahama Gold

$14.00

Tommy Bahama White

$14.00

818 Reposado

$18.00

Baron Añejo

$22.00

Casamigos Añejo

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cielo Añejo

$14.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$95.00

Clase Azul Gold

$75.00

Clase Azul Muertos

$150.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Clase Azul Silver

$25.00

Cuervo 1800

$16.00

Cuervo Gold

$16.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Añejo

$22.00

Don Julio Primaver

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Hornitos

$16.00

House Tequila

$16.00

Mezcal Casamigos

$22.00

Mezcal Dos Hombres

$16.00

Partida Añejo

$22.00

Patron Añejo

$28.00

Patron Burdeos

$65.00

Patron Platnum

$45.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron XO Cafe

$18.00

Villa One Añejo

$22.00

Villa One Reposado

$18.00

Villa One Silver

$16.00

Baker's Bourbon

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Hatden

$16.00

Blanton's

$16.00Out of stock

Booker's

$16.00

Brothers Bond

$16.00

Bulleir Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Batch 2

$16.00

Bulliet

$16.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Canadian Club

$16.00

Crown Apple

$16.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$16.00

Gentleman jack

$16.00

Hibiki

$45.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel's

$16.00

Jamesons

$16.00

Jamesons 18

$24.00

Jamesons Gold

$16.00

Jamesons Vintage

$45.00

Jim Beam

$16.00

Kikori

$22.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Makers Mark 46

$14.00

Old Bushmills

$12.00

Seagrams VO

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Yamazaki 12 Years

$50.00

Aberfeldy 12yr

$14.00

Balantons

$14.00

Balvenie 15yr

$20.00Out of stock

Brother's Bond

$16.00

Bruichladdich

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$16.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$16.00

Dewars

$16.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Glenlivit

$18.00

Glenlivit 15

$20.00

Glenlivit 18

$40.00

Glenlivit 25

$65.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

House Scotch

$14.00

J & B

$14.00

J. W. Gold

$18.00

J. W. Swing

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$55.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Lagavulin 10Yrs

$18.00

Laphroag

$14.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$65.00

Oban

$18.00

Talisker 10

$16.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$25.00

Amaretto Di Saron

$14.00

Anisette

$14.00

Apricot Brandy

$14.00

Averna

$14.00

B & B

$14.00

Baileys Irish

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Canton Ginger

$14.00

Cassis

$12.00

Chambord

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Dry Sack Sherry

$12.00

Dubonnet

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Godiva Dark

$14.00

Godiva White

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grand Marnier 100

$24.00

Grand Marnier 150

$36.00

Harvey's Bristol Creme

$12.00

Irish Miust

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

La Ina Fino

$12.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Lillet

$14.00

Menthe Green

$14.00

Menthe White

$14.00

Metaxa 5 Star

$14.00

Midori

$14.00

Nonino Chard

$12.00

Nonino Merlot

$16.00

Nonino Picolit

$26.00

Ouzo

$14.00

Pama

$14.00

Peach Schnappsd

$12.00

Pernod

$14.00

Sambuca Black

$14.00

Sambuca Molinar

$12.00

Sambuca ObalNera

$12.00

Sambuca Roma

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Strega

$12.00

Tia Maria

$14.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

Vermouth Dry

$14.00

Vermouth Sweet

$14.00

Nonino Chard

$16.00

Nonino Moscato

$16.00

Nonino Quintess

$14.00

Hennessy VS GLS

$17.00

Remy VSOP GLS

$17.00

Courvoisier VSOP GLS

$17.00

Remy X.O. GLS

$32.00

Martell Cordon Bkeu GLS

$32.00

Ramos Pinto GLS

$14.00

Taylor Fladgate GLS

$15.00

Fonseca GLS

$21.00

Quinta Do Vesuvi GLS

$21.00

Sandeman GLS

$21.00

NA BEVS

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Water

Lemongrass Aid

$5.00

Lg Fiji

$10.00

Lg Organic Tea

$10.00

Lg Voss

$10.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sm Fiji

$5.00

Sm Organic Tea

$7.00

Sm Voss

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$4.50

Coffee Decaf

$4.50

Americano

$6.00

Americano Decaf

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$5.50

Cafe Latte Decaf

$5.50

Cappucino

$6.00

Cappuccino Decaf

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Decaf

$5.00

Dbl Espresso

$5.50

DL Espresso Decaf

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.25

Macchiato Decaf

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Cappucino

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Sm Organic Tea

$7.00

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Toku House IT

$5.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Hot Water

Refill Hot Water

Refill Coffee

Refill Decaf

Iced Coffee Decaf

Iced Cappucino Decaf

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Asian Cuisine

Location

2014 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

