Toku
2014 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
TOKU DINNER
APPETIZERS
Big Eye Tuna Sashimi
$27.00
Lettuce Cups
$22.00
Chutoro Carpaccio
$40.00Out of stock
Crispy Rice
$27.00
Edamame
$11.00
Fluke Tiradito
$24.00
Guacamole Rice
$25.00
Kobe Beef Carpaccio
$27.00
Lobster Taco
$29.00
Octopus Carpaccio
$22.00Out of stock
Rice Blocks
$12.00
Salmon Nashi
$26.00
Salmon Sashimi
$26.00
Salmon Tartar
$22.00
Spicy Edamame
$12.00
Spicy Tuna
$27.00
Spicy Tuna Cucumber
$29.00
Spicy Tuna Half
$29.00
Spicy Tuna Wonton
$27.00
Tuna Pizza
$28.00
Tuna Spring Roll
$20.00
Yellowtail Jalapeño
$27.00
1/2 Lamb Spare Ribs
$15.00
Beef Skewer
$18.00
Chicken Skewer
$15.00
Duck Skewer
$17.00
Edamame Dumplings
$19.00
Foi Gras Skewer
$26.00
Fried Calamari
$23.00
King Crab Tempura
$38.00
Kobe Riverstone BBQ
$30.00
Kurobuta Pork Gyoza
$21.00
Lamb Spare Ribs
$25.00
Lobster Risotto
$35.00
Mushroom Tempura
$24.00
Pork Buns
$19.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura
$29.00
Sea Bass Rolls
$19.00
Shrimp Dumplings
$23.00
Shrimp Skewer
$17.00
Teriyaki Burger Sliders
$23.00
Vegetable Dumplings
$18.00
Vegetable Tempura
$16.00
SKEWERS
SALADS
Asian Beef Salad
$27.00
Caesar Salad
$23.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
$26.00
Autumn Salad
$25.00
Chicken Salad
$25.00
Citrus Honey Salmon Filet Salad
$29.00
Calamari Salad
$26.00
Goi Coun Shrimp Summer Rolls
$22.00
Goi Coun Tuna Summer Rolls
$21.00
Grilled Cilantro Shrimp
$29.00
House Salad
$14.00
Jumbo Prawn Mesclun
$32.00
Lobster Salad
$41.00
Peking Duck Salad
$26.00
Seaweed Salad
$22.00
Toku Chopped Cobb Salad
$25.00
Tuna Tataki Salad
$33.00
SEAFOOD
POULTRY
MEAT
NOODLES
RICE
SIDES
Extra Avocado
$5.00
Extra Charge
Handcut Toku Fries
$13.00
Kimchee Chinese Broccoli
$13.00
Mixed Veggie
$14.00
Shishito Pepper Salad
$16.00
Side Cucumber
$4.00
Side Wonton chips
$5.00
Tempura Onion Rings
$11.00
Wok Bok Choy & Shiitake Mushrooms
$16.00
Wok Garlic Water Spinach
$12.00
Side Poached Chic
$10.00
Side Cole Slaw
$3.00
SUSHI/SASHIMI
U Amber Jack
$8.00Out of stock
U Chutoro
$13.00
U Eel
$9.00
U Egg Omelette
$5.00
U Fish Roe
$8.00
U Fluke
$7.00
U Japanese Snapper
$8.00
U King Crab
$15.00
U Live Scallop
$8.00
U Mackerel
$7.00
U Octopus
$7.00
U Otoro
$15.00
U Salmon
$8.00
U Salmon Roe
$8.00
U Scottish Salmon
$8.00
U Sea Urchin
$8.00
U Shrimp
$7.00
U Smoked Salmon
$8.00
U Squid
$7.00Out of stock
U Striped Bass
$7.00
U Super White Tuna
$8.00
U Sweet Shrimp
$8.00
U Tuna
$8.00
U White Tuna
$8.00
U Yellowtail
$8.00
A Amber Jack
$8.00Out of stock
A Chutoro
$13.00
A Eel
$9.00
A Egg Omelette
$5.00
A Fish Roe
$8.00
A Fluke
$7.00
A Japanese Snapper
$8.00
A King Crab
$15.00
A Live Scallop
$8.00
A Mackerel
$7.00
A Octopus
$7.00
A Otoro
$15.00
A Salmon
$8.00
A Salmon Roe
$8.00
A Scottish Salmon
$8.00
A Sea Urchin
$8.00
A Shrimp
$7.00
A Smoked Salmon
$8.00
A Squid
$7.00Out of stock
A Striped Bass
$7.00
A Super White Tuna
$8.00
A Sweet Shrimp
$8.00
A Tuna
$8.00
A White Tuna
$8.00
A Yellowtail
$8.00
HOUSE ROLLS
MAKI ROLLS
Avocado Roll
$9.00
Cooked Salmon & Asparagus Maki
$10.00
Cooked Salmon & Avocado
$10.00
Cucumber Roll
$8.00
Ebi Roll
$16.00
Eel Avocado Maki
$12.00
King Crab California Maki
$16.00
MK $18 Special
$18.00
MK $25 Special
$25.00
MK $30 Special
$30.00
Salmon Avocado Maki
$12.00
Salmon Skin Maki
$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Maki
$15.00
Soft Shell Crab Maki
$25.00
Spicy Salmon Maki
$12.00
Spicy Tuna Maki
$13.00
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
$11.00
Toro Scallion Roll
$22.00
Tuna Maki
$12.00
Vegetable Maki
$9.00
Yellowtail Scallion Maki
$11.00
SUSHI CHEF COMBO
SUSHI BAR SPECIALS
TOKU LUNCH
LUNCH PRIX FIXE
SLIDERS & SANDWICHES
BENTO BOX
SUSHI BAR SPECIALS
TOKU LUNCH ENTREE
BEVERAGES
COCKTAILS
Berry Caipirinha
$17.50
Chili Passion Martini
$17.50
Cucumber Martini
$18.00
Espresso Martini
$17.50
Fig Martini
$17.50
Ginger Martini
$17.50
Hibiscus tequila
$17.50
Jamaican Martini
$17.50
Lyche Martini
$17.50
Mandarin Mojito
$17.50
Mango Jalapeño
$17.50
Mango Martini
$17.50
Mystic Charmer
$17.50
Pacific Blue
$17.50
Passion Fruit Margarita
$17.50
Sakitini
$17.50
Spicy Pear
$17.50
Taijo
$17.50
TOKU-Gria
$17.50
TOKU-Tini
$17.50
Wasabi Bloody Mary
$17.50Out of stock
Martini
$17.50
Dirty Martini
$18.00
Margarita
$17.50
Mojito
$17.50
Old Fashioned
$17.50
Alabama Slammer
$17.50
Aperol Spritzer
$17.50
Apple Martini
$17.50
Appletini
$17.50
B-52
$17.50
Bay Breeze
$17.50
Bellini
$17.50
Berry Martini
$17.50
Black Russian
$17.50
Bloody Mary
$17.50
Blueberry Lemonade
$17.50
Boulevardie
$17.50
Champagne Cocktail
$17.50
Chocolate Martini
$17.50
Coconut Martini
$17.50
Cosmopolitan
$17.50
Cucumber Martini
$18.00
Daiquiri
$17.50
Dark 'N Stormy
$17.50
Dubonnet Cocktail
$17.50
Espresso Martini
$17.50
French 75
$17.50
French Martini
$17.50
Fuzzy Navel
$17.50
Gibson
$17.50
Gimlet
$17.50
Godfather
$17.50
Grasshopper
$17.50
Greyhound
$17.50
Harvey Wallbanger
$17.50
Hot Toddy
$17.50
Hurricane
$17.50
Kamikaze
$17.50
Kir
$17.50
Kir Royale
$17.50
Lake George
$17.50
Lemon Drop Martini
$17.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$17.50
Madras
$17.50
Mai Tai
$17.50
Manhattan
$17.50
Melon Martini
$17.50
Mimosa
$17.50
Mint Julep
$17.50
Moscow Mule
$17.50
Mudslide
$17.50
Negroni
$17.50
Paloma
$17.50
Perfect Pear
$17.50
Pineapple Martini
$17.50
Piña Colada
$17.50
Pomegranite Martini
$17.50
Rob Roy
$17.50
Rusty Nail
$17.50
Sazerac
$17.50
Screwdriver
$17.50
Sea Breeze
$17.50
Sex ion the Beach
$17.50
Sidecar
$17.50
Singapore Sling
$17.50
Sombrero
$17.50
Spritzer Red
$17.50
Spritzer White
$17.50
St Germain
$17.50
Tequila Sunrise
$17.50
Toasted Almond
$17.50
Tom Collins
$17.50
Vesper Martini
$17.50
Whiskey Smash
$17.50
Whiskey Sour
$17.50
White Russian
$17.50
Ginza No Suzume
$12.00
Hama No Imota
$16.00
Sultry Sake
$17.50
Spicy Ginger
$17.50
Jougo
$9.00
Sho-Zen
$17.50
Summer Shocho
$17.50
Wasabi Shochu
$14.00
Virgin Coconut Martini
$12.00
Virgin Pineapple Martini
$12.00
Virgin Lychee Martini
$12.00
Virgin Chili Passion
$12.00
Virgin Mango Martini
$12.00
Virgin Mary
$9.00Out of stock
Virgin Mojito
$12.00
Virgin Tropical
$12.00
BEER
LIQUOR
Absolut
$16.00
Absolut Citron
$16.00
Absolut Grapefruit
$16.00
Absolut Peach
$14.00
Absolut Ruby
$12.00
Absolut Vanilla
$16.00
Belvedere
$16.00
Chopin
$16.00
Ciroc
$16.00
Effen Vodka
$16.00
Elite
$19.00
Finlandia
$16.00
Finlandia Frapefruit
$14.00
Finlandia Mango
$16.00
Grey Goose
$16.00
Grey Goose Citron
$16.00
Grey Goose Orange
$16.00
Grey Goose Pear
$16.00
Infused Fig
$16.00
Ketel Citroen
$14.00
Ketel Cucumber
$16.00
Ketel One
$16.00
Stoli Blueberry
$16.00
Stoli Orange
$16.00
Stoli Raspberry
$16.00
Stoli Vanilla
$16.00
Stolichnaya
$16.00
Svedka Vodka
$11.00
Titos
$16.00
Van Gogh Dbl E's
$16.00
Van Gogh Espresso
$16.00
Van Gogh Pineapple
$16.00
Ciroc Coconut
$16.00
Beefeater
$16.00
Beefeater 24
$14.00
Bombay
$14.00
Bombay Sapphire
$16.00
Botonist gin
$16.00
Brockamns
$14.00
Hendricks
$16.00
House Gin
$14.00
Monkey
$16.00
Tanqueray
$16.00
Tanqueray 10
$15.00
Appleton Rum
$16.00
Bacardi Light
$16.00
Bacardi Limon
$16.00
Bacardi Select
$16.00
Bacardi Silver
$16.00
Captain Morgan
$16.00
Don Q
$14.00
House Rum
$16.00
Leblon
$14.00
Malibu
$16.00
Meyers Dark
$16.00
Oronoco Rum
$12.00
Pyrat Cask
$45.00
Pyrat RSVP
$14.00
Tommy Bahama Gold
$14.00
Tommy Bahama White
$14.00
818 Reposado
$18.00
Baron Añejo
$22.00
Casamigos Añejo
$22.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Cielo Añejo
$14.00
Clase Azul Añejo
$95.00
Clase Azul Gold
$75.00
Clase Azul Muertos
$150.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$35.00
Clase Azul Silver
$25.00
Cuervo 1800
$16.00
Cuervo Gold
$16.00
Don Julio
$16.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio Añejo
$22.00
Don Julio Primaver
$30.00
Don Julio Reposado
$18.00
Hornitos
$16.00
House Tequila
$16.00
Mezcal Casamigos
$22.00
Mezcal Dos Hombres
$16.00
Partida Añejo
$22.00
Patron Añejo
$28.00
Patron Burdeos
$65.00
Patron Platnum
$45.00
Patron Reposado
$18.00
Patron Silver
$16.00
Patron XO Cafe
$18.00
Villa One Añejo
$22.00
Villa One Reposado
$18.00
Villa One Silver
$16.00
Baker's Bourbon
$16.00Out of stock
Basil Hatden
$16.00
Blanton's
$16.00Out of stock
Booker's
$16.00
Brothers Bond
$16.00
Bulleir Rye
$16.00
Bulleit Batch 2
$16.00
Bulliet
$16.00
Bushmills
$12.00
Canadian Club
$16.00
Crown Apple
$16.00Out of stock
Crown Royal
$16.00
Gentleman jack
$16.00
Hibiki
$45.00Out of stock
Jack Daniel's
$16.00
Jamesons
$16.00
Jamesons 18
$24.00
Jamesons Gold
$16.00
Jamesons Vintage
$45.00
Jim Beam
$16.00
Kikori
$22.00
Knob Creek
$16.00
Maker's Mark
$16.00
Makers Mark 46
$14.00
Old Bushmills
$12.00
Seagrams VO
$13.00
Southern Comfort
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$18.00
Yamazaki 12 Years
$50.00
Aberfeldy 12yr
$14.00
Balantons
$14.00
Balvenie 15yr
$20.00Out of stock
Brother's Bond
$16.00
Bruichladdich
$16.00
Chivas Regal
$16.00
Dalwhinnie 15
$16.00
Dewars
$16.00
Glenfiddich
$18.00
Glenlivit
$18.00
Glenlivit 15
$20.00
Glenlivit 18
$40.00
Glenlivit 25
$65.00
Glenmorangie
$16.00
House Scotch
$14.00
J & B
$14.00
J. W. Gold
$18.00
J. W. Swing
$18.00
Johnny Walker Black
$16.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$55.00
Johnny Walker Red
$12.00
Lagavulin 10Yrs
$18.00
Laphroag
$14.00
Macallan 12
$18.00
Macallan 18
$65.00
Oban
$18.00
Talisker 10
$16.00
Yamazaki 12yr
$25.00
Amaretto Di Saron
$14.00
Anisette
$14.00
Apricot Brandy
$14.00
Averna
$14.00
B & B
$14.00
Baileys Irish
$14.00
Campari
$14.00
Canton Ginger
$14.00
Cassis
$12.00
Chambord
$14.00
Cointreau
$14.00
Drambuie
$14.00
Dry Sack Sherry
$12.00
Dubonnet
$14.00
Frangelico
$14.00
Godiva Dark
$14.00
Godiva White
$14.00
Grand Marnier
$14.00
Grand Marnier 100
$24.00
Grand Marnier 150
$36.00
Harvey's Bristol Creme
$12.00
Irish Miust
$14.00
Kahlua
$14.00
La Ina Fino
$12.00
Lemoncello
$14.00
Licor 43
$12.00
Lillet
$14.00
Menthe Green
$14.00
Menthe White
$14.00
Metaxa 5 Star
$14.00
Midori
$14.00
Nonino Chard
$12.00
Nonino Merlot
$16.00
Nonino Picolit
$26.00
Ouzo
$14.00
Pama
$14.00
Peach Schnappsd
$12.00
Pernod
$14.00
Sambuca Black
$14.00
Sambuca Molinar
$12.00
Sambuca ObalNera
$12.00
Sambuca Roma
$14.00
Southern Comfort
$14.00
Strega
$12.00
Tia Maria
$14.00
Triple Sec
$12.00
Vermouth Dry
$14.00
Vermouth Sweet
$14.00
Nonino Chard
$16.00
Nonino Moscato
$16.00
Nonino Quintess
$14.00
Hennessy VS GLS
$17.00
Remy VSOP GLS
$17.00
Courvoisier VSOP GLS
$17.00
Remy X.O. GLS
$32.00
Martell Cordon Bkeu GLS
$32.00
Ramos Pinto GLS
$14.00
Taylor Fladgate GLS
$15.00
Fonseca GLS
$21.00
Quinta Do Vesuvi GLS
$21.00
Sandeman GLS
$21.00
NA BEVS
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Hot Water
Lemongrass Aid
$5.00
Lg Fiji
$10.00
Lg Organic Tea
$10.00
Lg Voss
$10.00
Milk
$2.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sm Fiji
$5.00
Sm Organic Tea
$7.00
Sm Voss
$5.00
Soda
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Coffee Regular
$4.50
Coffee Decaf
$4.50
Americano
$6.00
Americano Decaf
$6.00
Cafe Latte
$5.50
Cafe Latte Decaf
$5.50
Cappucino
$6.00
Cappuccino Decaf
$6.00
Espresso
$5.00
Espresso Decaf
$5.00
Dbl Espresso
$5.50
DL Espresso Decaf
$5.50
Macchiato
$4.25
Macchiato Decaf
$4.25
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Iced Cappucino
$6.00
Iced Tea
$5.00
Sm Organic Tea
$7.00
Thai Ice Tea
$5.00
Toku House IT
$5.00
Vietnamese Coffee
$5.00
Hot Water
Refill Hot Water
Refill Coffee
Refill Decaf
Iced Coffee Decaf
Iced Cappucino Decaf
$6.00
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Modern Asian Cuisine
Location
2014 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030
Gallery
