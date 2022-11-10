Tokyo Fried Chicken Co - MP
2,181 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Japanese & Southern-style fried chicken with comforting sides
122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
