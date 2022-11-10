Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tokyo Fried Chicken Co - MP

2,181 Reviews

$$

122 S Atlantic Blvd

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

3pc Box
2pc Box
Buddy Pack

SNACKS

Truffle Butter Edamame
$4.50

Truffle Butter Edamame

$4.50

Potato Chips w/ Secret Seasoning

$4.75

Our version of a thin classic potato chip dusted with our special seasoning

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin

Crispy Fried Chicken Skin

$5.50

*spicy

CHICKEN

Tokyo Chicken Sandwich

Tokyo Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, TFC sauce, pickles, and side of our potato chips with secret seasoning.

2pc Box

$13.25+

choice of 2 pieces of chicken, small side, chicken rice, house pickles, choice of sauce

3pc Box

$17.75+

choice of 3 pieces of chicken, small side, chicken rice, house pickles, and choice of sauce

Buddy Pack

$36.50+

6pc bucket, medium chicken rice, ginger pickled cabbage, 2 small sides, 2 sauces

Family Pack

$68.50+

12pc bucket, 2 medium sides, large chicken rice, ginger pickled cabbage, and choice of 2 sauces

Kids Box

$6.50+

choice of chicken piece, kids rice, kids side, and juice box

JUST THE BIRD

Single Tender

$4.00

Single Drum

$3.50

Half Dozen Tenders

$24.00

Half Dozen Mixed

$22.50

3 drums + 3 tenders

Dozen Tenders

$48.00

Dozen Mixed

$45.00

6 drums + 6 tenders

A LA CARTE SIDES

Small Corn Potage (corn soup)

Small Corn Potage (corn soup)
$3.50

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50+
Curry creamed corn

Curry creamed corn
$3.50+

$3.50+
Soy glazed yams

Soy glazed yams
$3.50+

$3.50+
BBQ baked beans with chicken

BBQ baked beans with chicken
$3.50+

$3.50+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50+
Small Cabbage Salad with House Dressing

Small Cabbage Salad with House Dressing
$3.50

$3.50
Dashi Braised Collard Greens w/ Bacon

Dashi Braised Collard Greens w/ Bacon
$3.50+

$3.50+

EXTRAS

Chicken Rice

Chicken Rice

$2.25+
Pickled Ginger Cabbage

Pickled Ginger Cabbage
$2.25

$2.25

House pickles

Yuzu Pepper Sauce (1 Tblsp)

Yuzu Pepper Sauce (1 Tblsp)
$1.75

$1.75
Sweet Ponzu each

Sweet Ponzu each
$0.55

$0.55
Sweet Spicy Ponzu each

Sweet Spicy Ponzu each
$0.55

$0.55

Tokyo Mayo (non-spicy)

$0.55

Tokyo Spicy Mayo

$0.55

Paper Plate

$0.29

REFRESHING DRINKS

Yuzu Lemonade

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.25

House made and our most popular beverage!

Sweet Iced Green Tea

Sweet Iced Green Tea
$3.25

$3.25
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Half yuzu lemonade, half sweet iced green tea

Mikan - Kimino Sparkling Juice

Mikan - Kimino Sparkling Juice

$6.00

Mandarin Sparkling Juice

Ringo - Kimino Sparkling Juice

Ringo - Kimino Sparkling Juice

$6.00

Fuji Apple Sparkling Juice

Melon Creamy Soda

Melon Creamy Soda
$5.75

$5.75
Oolong Tea can

Oolong Tea can
$5.25

$5.25
Mexican Coke bottle

Mexican Coke bottle
$4.00

$4.00
Sprite can

Sprite can

$2.50
Diet Coke can

Diet Coke can
$2.50

$2.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

SAKE & WINE

**NEW**Spiced Apple Cider Hot Sake Bottle

$22.00

House made Spiced Apple Cider Sake served in a 16oz glass bottle. **hot drink**

Kiku-Masamune Cup

Kiku-Masamune Cup

$8.75

light, extra dry SMV: +10.5

Otokoyama (720ml bottle)

Otokoyama (720ml bottle)

$69.50

clean, extremely dry SMV: +14

Kubota (720ml bottle)

Kubota (720ml bottle)

$72.50Out of stock

fruity, clean-crisp finish SMV: +0

Rosé Awashizuku Raspberry Infused Sake (300ml bottle)

Rosé Awashizuku Raspberry Infused Sake (300ml bottle)

$38.00

tart & effervescent flavor SMV: -10

Kobe Sake

Kobe Sake

$15.00

Ginjo style sake. Light body with hints of pineapple, melon rind, almond milk and white strawberry.

Cliché Wine Hard Seltzer - Lemon and Blueberry

Cliché Wine Hard Seltzer - Lemon and Blueberry
$10.00

$10.00
Cliché Wine Hard Seltzer - Mirabelle Plum and Hibiscus

Cliché Wine Hard Seltzer - Mirabelle Plum and Hibiscus
$10.00

$10.00

BEER

Please have ID ready to verify upon pick up when ordering alcoholic beverages.
Large Asahi Super Dry

Large Asahi Super Dry

$7.75

21.4 fl. oz.

Asahi Beer Cocktail

$15.50

Current flavor: Kyoho Grape or Lychee

Orion Mugishokunin 6-pack

Orion Mugishokunin 6-pack

$32.50

Orion Brewery, Okinawa ABV: 5.5% 11.8 fl. oz.

Orion Mugishokunin

Orion Mugishokunin

$6.50

Orion Brewery, Okinawa ABV: 5.5% 11.8 fl. oz.

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Lager

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Lager

$8.25

Echigo Brewery, Niigata ABV: 5.0% 11.83 fl. oz.

Lucky Chicken Red IPA

Lucky Chicken Red IPA

$11.50

Kizakura Brewery, Kyoto ABV: 5.5% 11.8 fl oz.

Hitachino Nest White Ale

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$15.50

Kiuchi Brewery, Naka. ABV: 5.5% 11.83 fl oz

Tokyo Black Porter

Tokyo Black Porter

$12.50

YOHO Brewing, Nagano. ABV: 5.0%. 350ml

Hell or High Watermelon Wheat Beer

Hell or High Watermelon Wheat Beer

$9.99

21st Amendment Brewery. 12oz can

Fortunate Islands Tropical Pale Ale

Fortunate Islands Tropical Pale Ale

$11.99

Modern Times Brewery. 16oz can

Getaway Dinosaur Hazy IPA

Getaway Dinosaur Hazy IPA

$13.99

Modern Times Brewery. 16oz can

SAUCE

SWEET PONZU Container

SWEET PONZU Container

$8.20

8 oz. container, Non-Spicy

SWEET SPICY PONZU Container

SWEET SPICY PONZU Container

$8.20Out of stock

8 oz. container, Spicy!

YUZU PEPPER 4oz Jar

YUZU PEPPER 4oz Jar

$6.95Out of stock

4 oz. bottle, Spicy!

MERCH

**NEW** TFC Long Sleeve

**NEW** TFC Long Sleeve
$35.00

$35.00
T-shirt in black

T-shirt in black

$20.00

Tokyo Fried Chicken Typeface Can be shipped. Call for more information.

T-shirt in gray

T-shirt in gray

$20.00

Tokyo Fried Chicken Typeface Can be shipped. Call for more information.

T-shirt in navy blue

T-shirt in navy blue

$25.00

Tokyo Fried Chicken Original Logo Can be shipped. Call for more information.

Hoodie in navy blue

Hoodie in navy blue

$45.00

Tokyo Fried Chicken Original Logo Can be shipped. Call for more information.

T-shirt in brown (Multi-color Logo)

T-shirt in brown (Multi-color Logo)
$30.00

$30.00
T-shirt in off-white (Original Logo)

T-shirt in off-white (Original Logo)
$30.00

$30.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Japanese & Southern-style fried chicken with comforting sides

Website

Location

122 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

