Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tokyo Garden Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

4020 South Memorial Drive

Tulsa, OK 74145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Egg Roll

$5.00

Gyoza (pot stckers)

$5.00

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Calamari Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$8.00

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

Sushi Appetizer

$12.00

Beef Yakitori

$7.00

Chicken Yakitori

$6.00

Side

SIDE Noodles

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00

SIDE Vegetables

$5.00

SIDE Lobster

$16.00

SIDE Calamari

$9.00

SIDE Shrimp

$11.00

SIDE Chicken

$10.00

SIDE Steak

$12.00

SIDE Salmon

$10.00

SIDE Scallops

$12.00

SIDE Filet Mignon

$14.00

Tokyo Sauce

$4.00

Soups and Salads

Miso Soup

$4.00

Onion Soup

$4.00

House salad

$4.00

Seaweed salad

$6.00

Taco salad

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$13.00

Kids Steak

$14.00

Kids Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Kids Steak & Chicken

$17.00

Kids Steak & Shrimp

$18.00

Kids Filet Mignon

$16.00

Kids Filet Mignon & Chicken

$19.00

Hibachi

Calamari

$19.00

Chicken

$17.00

Filet mignon

$23.00

Lobster

$26.00

Salmon

$20.00

Scallops

$23.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Steak

$20.00

Vegetables

$15.00

Sukiyaki Steak

$21.00

Calamari & Lobster

$27.00

Calamari & Salmon

$21.00

Chicken & Calamari

$21.00

Chicken & Filet Mignon

$27.00

Chicken & Lobster

$29.00

Chicken & Salmon

$22.00

Chicken & Scallops

$24.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$23.00

Chicken & Steak

$24.00

Filet Mignon & Calamari

$27.00

Filet MIgnon & Lobster

$33.00

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$28.00

Filet MIgnon & Scallops

$29.00

Scallop & Salmon

$26.00

Scallops & Lobster

$30.00

Shrimp & Calamari

$21.00

Shrimp & Filet Mignon

$28.00

Shrimp & Lobster

$29.00

Shrimp & Salmon

$23.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Shrimp & Steak

$25.00

Steak & Calamari

$24.00

Steak & Filet MIgnon

$27.00

Steak & Lobster

$31.00

Steak & Salmon

$25.00

Steak & Scallops

$26.00

Geisha

$29.00

Sakura

$32.00

Samurai

$35.00

Shogun

$36.00

Nigiri

Crab

$4.00

Egg

$4.00

Eel

$6.00

Masago

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Snapper

$6.00

Snow crab

$6.00

Tuna

$6.00

Escolar

$6.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Sashimi

3 Pcs - Solmon

$8.00

6 Pcs- Salmon

$13.00

3 Pcs - Snappler

$8.00

6 Pcs - Snappler

$13.00

3 Pcs - Tuna

$9.00

6 Pcs - Tuna

$14.00

3 Pcs - Escolar

$9.00

6 Pcs - Escolar

$14.00

3 pcs- Yellowtail

$9.00

6 Pcs - Yellowtail

$14.00

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

combo

Regular

$23.00

Deluxe

$27.00

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

Combo

$32.00

Sushi Roll

Alaska

$10.00

American

$13.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

California

$5.50

California w/ masago

$6.00

Caterpillar

$13.00

Cobra

$13.00

Crab

$5.00

Crunch Maki

$12.00

Cucumber

$3.00

Dragon

$1.00

Dragon Ball

$8.00

Dynamite

$18.00

Escolar

$6.00

Geisha

$13.00

Hawaiian

$14.00

Kabuki

$13.00

Kris Roll

$14.00

Lobster

$14.00

Monkey ball

$10.00

Ohno

$13.00

Oklahoma

$14.00

Philly

$8.00

Rainbow

$14.00

Salmon

$6.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

$7.00

Sappro

$12.00

Scorpion

$13.00

Shogun

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.00

Spider

$11.00

Tokyo Garden

$14.00

Tornado

$12.00

Tuna

$6.00

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber

$7.00

Vegas

$13.00

Veggie

$7.00

Yellowtail

$6.00

Hibachi Allergy (Copy)

Vegetables

$15.00

Chicken

$17.00

Steak

$20.00

Sukiyaki Steak

$21.00

Filet mignon

$23.00

Calamari

$19.00

Salmon

$20.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Scallops

$23.00

Lobster

$26.00

Chicken & Calamari

$21.00

Chicken & Salmon

$22.00

Chicken & Shrimp

$23.00

Chicken & Scallops

$24.00

Chicken & Steak

$24.00

Chicken & Filet Mignon

$27.00

Chicken & Lobster

$29.00

Steak & Calamari

$24.00

Steak & Salmon

$25.00

Steak & Scallops

$26.00

Steak & Lobster

$31.00

Shrimp & Calamari

$21.00

Shrimp & Salmon

$23.00

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Shrimp & Steak

$25.00

Shrimp & Filet Mignon

$28.00

Shrimp & Lobster

$29.00

Calamari & Lobster

$27.00

Scallops & Lobster

$30.00

Scallop & Salmon

$26.00

Steak & Filet MIgnon

$27.00

Filet Mignon & Calamari

$27.00

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$28.00

Filet MIgnon & Scallops

$29.00

Filet MIgnon & Lobster

$33.00

Kids Chicken

$13.00

Kids Steak

$14.00

Kids Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Steak & Chicken

$17.00

Kids Steak & Shrimp

$18.00

Kids Filet Mignon

$16.00

Kids Filet Mignon & Chicken

$19.00

Geisha

$29.00

Sakura

$32.00

Samurai

$35.00

Shogun

$36.00

SIDE Noodles

$5.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00

SIDE Vegetables

$5.00

SIDE Calamari

$9.00

SIDE Shrimp

$11.00

SIDE Chicken

$10.00

SIDE Salmon

$10.00

SIDE Steak

$12.00

SIDE Filet Mignon

$14.00

SIDE Scallops

$12.00

SIDE Lobster

$16.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Hibachi restaurant in town.

Location

4020 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK 74145

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Desi Wok
orange starNo Reviews
3966 South Hudson Avenue Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Stuff That Turkey
orange starNo Reviews
7836 E 22nd Pl Tulsa, OK 74129
View restaurantnext
Tico's Burritos - 2030 South Sheridan Road
orange starNo Reviews
2030 South Sheridan Road Tulsa, OK 74112
View restaurantnext
Waffle That! - 5079 S Yale Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5079 S Yale Ave Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
2Chiefs BBQ - 4807 E. 40th Street, Tulsa, OK
orange starNo Reviews
4807 East 40th Street Tulsa, OK 74135
View restaurantnext
Delta Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4515 E. 51ST STREET TULSA, OK 74135
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tulsa

Kilkenny's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 5,213
1413 E 15TH ST Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
JC's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 3,652
2911 S Harvard Ave Tulsa, OK 74114
View restaurantnext
Coney I-Lander - #5 11th Street
orange star4.6 • 2,554
2838 East 11th Street Tulsa, OK 74104
View restaurantnext
Juniper Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,495
324 E 3rd Street Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Prossimo
orange star4.5 • 2,395
1550 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
orange star4.8 • 1,951
1334 E 15th St Tulsa, OK 74120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tulsa
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston