Tokyo Garden New

review star

No reviews yet

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd

Downey, CA 90242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Sushi
California Roll
T19 Shrimp Crunch Roll

Bottomless Soda

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Fruit Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Perrier

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Waiakea Hawaiian Water

$3.50

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$3.50

Golden Oolong Tea

$3.50

Ramune

$3.75

Beer

Sapporo (L)

$9.50

Asahi (L)

$9.50

Kirin Ichiban (L)

$9.50

Kirin Light (L)

$9.50

Sapporo (S)

$6.00

Asahi (S)

$6.00

Kirin light (S)

$6.00

Modelo

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Stella Beer

$9.00

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Manny Beer :-)

$3.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Japanese Plum Wine

$8.00

Tokyo Bomb

$9.00

Japanese Plum Wine ( Bottle)

$25.00

Soju

Korean Soju

$13.00

Peach Soju

$14.00

Citrus Soju

$14.00

Green Apple Soju

$14.00

Sake

Hot Sake (L)

$9.00

Hot Sake (S)

$6.00

Hakutsuru Draft (L)

$35.00

Hakutsuru Draft (S)

$16.00

Kikusui (L)

$42.00

Kikusui (S)

$19.00

Mango Nigori

$17.00

Pineapple Nigori

$17.00

Strawberry Nigori

$17.00

Sayuri Nigori

$17.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$16.00

Otokoyama

$19.00

Sho-Une (L)

$60.00

Sho-Une (S)

$26.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$80.00

Ozeki one cup sake

$6.00+

Wakatake Sake (Small)

$35.00

Sake bomb

$4.00

Premium Nigori (R)

$13.00

Premium Nigori (M)

$13.00

Chef Special Roll

C1 Oh My God Roll

$17.50

C2 Toyota Roll

$17.00

C3 Spicy Baby Rockstar Roll

$16.50

C4 Zen Roll

$17.00

C5 Alaska Roll

$17.50

C6 Spicy Baked Salmon Roll

$16.50

C7 Final Fantasy Roll

$16.50

C8 Protein Roll

$16.50

C9 Mexican Roll

$16.50

C10 Love Roll

$16.50

C11 Rain Tuna Roll

$16.50

C12 Mango Pina Roll

$16.50

C13 Hawaiian Roll

$16.00

C14 Rainbow Roll

$16.00

C15 Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

C16 B.S.C.R. Roll

$15.00

C17 MGI Roll

$15.00

C18 Philadelphia Roll

$15.00

C19 Godzilla Roll

$13.50

C20 Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$13.00

Dragon Roll

$17.50

Honda Roll

$17.50

Tokyo Garden Roll

$17.00

Sunkist Roll

$17.00

Pepino Roll

$17.00

Tiger Roll

$14.00

[Special Roll] Creamy Salmon Roll

$16.00

[Special Roll] Fresh Seasalt Roll

$15.00

Tempura Special Roll

T1 Hungry Roll

$17.50

T2 Tornado Roll

$17.50

T3 Crazy Roll

$17.50

T4 Black Spider Roll

$17.50

T5 Mango Salmon Roll

$17.50

T6 Mystery Roll

$17.50

T7 Caliente Roll

$17.50

T8 Monster Roll

$17.00

T9 Energy Roll

$16.50

T10 Downey Roll

$17.00

T11 Geisha Roll

$17.00

T12 Lady In Red Roll

$17.00

T13 Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

T14 Super Crunch Roll

$16.00

T15 Popcorn Rockstar Roll

$16.00

T16 Mountain Hand Roll

$15.50

T17 Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$13.50

T18 Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$13.00

T19 Shrimp Crunch Roll

$12.50

T20 Tempura California Roll

$11.00

Hot & Hot Roll

$17.00

Spider Roll

$16.50

Green Monster Roll

$16.50

Calamari Tempura Roll

$16.50

House Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy Albacore Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Roll

$6.50

Scallop Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.50

Fresh Water Eel Roll

$9.00

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$9.00

Blue Crab Hand Roll

$9.00

Spicy Octopus Hand Roll

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Hand roll

$6.00

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$10.00

Salads

S1 Sashimi Salad

$18.00

S1 Sashimi Salad [H]

$14.00

S2 Albacore Salad

$18.00

S2 Albacore Salad [H]

$14.00

S3 Spicy Tuna Salad

$18.00

S3 Spicy Tuna Salad [H]

$13.00

S4 Fire Cracker Salad

$17.00

S4 Fire Cracker Salad [H]

$12.00

S5 Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

S6 Crab Salad

$14.00

S7 Avocado Salad

$11.00

S8 Seaweed Salad

$8.00

S9 Cucumber Salad

$7.00

S10 House Ginger Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

S6 Half Crab Salad

$8.00

Tokyo Garden Special

X1 Salmon Blue Crab

$16.00

X2 Yellowtail Sunrise

$15.00

X3 Tuna Popeye

$15.00

X4 Truffle Tako

$14.50

X5 Spicy Tuna Crunch

$14.50

X6 Crunch Onion Albacore

$14.50

X7 Sushi Blossom

$14.00

X8 French Kiss

$14.00

X9 Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

$12.00

X10 Crispy Squid Leg

$11.00

X11 Soft Shell Shrimp

$10.00

X12 Takoyaki

$9.00

X5 Spicy Tuna Crunch - OLD Style

$14.50

Salmon Special Roll

$19.00

Sergio Special

$17.00

Salmon Calpaccio

$17.00

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$3.80

Salmon Sushi

$3.40

Yellowtail Sushi

$4.00

Albacore Sushi

$3.20

Seared Albacore Sushi

$3.40

Halibut Sushi

$4.30

Snapper Sushi

$3.80

Sea bass Sushi

$3.40

Escolar Sushi

$3.00

Fresh Water Eel Sushi

$3.80

Mackerel Sushi

$3.20

Shrimp Sushi

$3.20

Octopus Sushi

$3.20

Squid Sushi

$3.20

Scallop Sushi

$3.20

Salmon Egg Sushi

$3.80

Smelt Egg Sushi

$3.00

Egg Sushi

$3.00

Jumbo Scallop Sushi

$4.00

Snow Crab Sushi

$3.90

Sea Urchin Sushi

$8.00

Seared Tuna Sushi

$3.80

Bluefin Tuna Sushi

$4.80

Two-Now Sushi [Mild] 2pcs

$7.00

Two-Now Sushi [Spicy] 2pcs

$7.00

Smoked Salmon (1pc)

$3.80

Sulf Clam

$3.20

Seared Albacore

$3.40

Albacore Belly

$3.50

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Tuna Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

Salmon Sashimi 3pc

$10.50

Salmon Sashimi 6pc

$19.00

Yellowtail Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Yellowtail Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

Albacore Sashimi 3pc

$9.00

Albacore Sashimi 6pc

$17.00

Halibut Sashimi 3pc

$12.00

Halibut Sashimi 6pc

$22.00

Snapper Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Snapper Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

Sea bass Sashimi 3pc

$10.50

Sea bass Sashimi 6pc

$19.00

Escolar Sashimi 3pc

$8.50

Escolar Sashimi 6pc

$16.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

Octopus Sashimi 3pc

$8.50

Octopus Sashimi 6pc

$16.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi 6pc

$36.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Seared Tuna Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi 3pc

$13.50

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi 6pc

$26.00

Toro Sashimi 3pc

$20.00

Toro Sashimi 6pc

$38.00

Fatty Salmon Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Fatty Salmon Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi 3pc

$11.00

Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi 6pc

$20.00

SA11 Sashimi Combo A 12 pcs

$36.00

SA12 Sashimi Combo B 18 pcs

$48.00

SA13 Sashimi Combo C 24 pcs

$64.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (3pcs)

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (6pcs)

$20.00

Jumbo Scallop Sashimi (6pc)

$20.00

Seared Albacore Sashimi (3pc)

$9.00

Seared Albacore Sashimi (6pc)

$17.00

Poke Special

Salmon Poke Special

$17.00

Tuna Poke Special

$17.00

Albacore Poke Special

$17.00

Sushi Bar Special

SD2 Tokyo Garden’s Deluxe Sushi

$36.00

SD3 Sashimi & Sushi Combination

$40.00

SD4 Chirashi Sushi

$38.00

SD5 Sushi Combo A

$24.00

SD6 Sushi Combo B

$25.00

SL1 TG Sushi Lunch

$22.00

SL2 Sashimi Luncheon

$26.00

SL3 Chirashi Sushi Lunch

$28.00

Chef’s Boat Party

B1 Ninja Boat

$120.00

B2 Samurai Boat

$145.00

B3 Tokyo Garden Boat

$155.00

Small Dish

A1. Sashimi Moriwase

$20.00

A2. Scallop Dynamite

$15.00

A3. Shrimp Shumai

$13.00

A4. Crispy Shrimp with Spicy Mayo

$13.00

A5. Calamari Tempura

$13.00

A6. Sof Shell Crab

$11.00

A7. Shrimp & Veggie Tempura (2/7pcs)

$10.00

Veggie Tempura (9pcs)

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$9.00

A8. Sesame Chicken

$11.00

A9. Creamy Jalapeno

$11.00

A10. Baked New Zealand Mussel

$11.00

A11. Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

A12. Beef Gyoza

$8.00

A13. Shrimp Pop

$9.00

A15. Mozza Mozza

$11.00

A16. Chicken Teriyaki

$9.00

Y . T Collar

$12.00

Salmon Collar

$9.00

Popcorn Shrimp AP

$9.50

Egg Roll (4pcs)

$8.00

E.A.T

$10.00

Dinner

D1 Dinner Sp Box

$19.00

D2 Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$16.00

Chicken Teriyak Don

$15.50

D3 Beef Teriyaki Plate

$17.00

D4 Salmon Teriyaki Plate

$19.00

D5 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.50

D6 Udon (Japanese Hot Noodle)

$16.50

Dinner Box TO - GO

$20.00

Combo

DC1 Ninja Combo

$24.00

DC2 Samurai Combo

$28.00

DC3 Tokyo Garden Combo

$34.00

Chicken Katsu (5oz) + Shrimp Tempura (1pcs)

$13.00

Chicken Katsu (10oz) + Shrimp Tempura (2pcs)

$17.00

Side Order

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Salad

$5.00

Rice

$2.50

Edamame

$4.50

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Special Hot Sauce

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura 1pc

$2.50

Miso Soup To-go (L)

$8.00

Salad Dressing To-go (L)

$10.00

Dessert

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Macaron Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

BDay Special

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11946-48 S. Paramount Blvd, Downey, CA 90242

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

