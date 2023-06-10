Tokyo Garden South Tulsa 7891 East 108th Street
7891 East 108th Street
Tulsa, OK 74137
Food Menu
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed soybeans.
Pork Egg Roll
Pork and vegetable, serve 2 sticks.
Gyoza (pot stckers)
Pork pot stickers. Served 5 pcs with hot mustard sauce.
Veggie Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
Serve 7 pcs with ginger sauce.
Calamari Tempura
Served 6-8 pcs with ginger sauce.
Boom Boom Chicken
Popcorn chicken with special spicy sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp with special spicy sauce
Hibachi
Vegetables
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Steak
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Sukiyaki Steak
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Filet mignon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Calamari
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Salmon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Scallops
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Lobster
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Calamari
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Salmon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Shrimp
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Scallops
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Steak
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Filet Mignon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Chicken & Lobster
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Steak & Calamari
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Steak & Salmon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Steak & Scallops
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Steak & Lobster
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp & Calamari
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp & Salmon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp & Scallops
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp & Steak
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp & Filet Mignon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shrimp & Lobster
Calamari & Lobster
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Scallops & Lobster
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Steak & Filet MIgnon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Filet Mignon & Calamari
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Filet Mignon & Salmon
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Filet MIgnon & Scallops
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Filet MIgnon & Lobster
Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Geisha
Serve Steak, Chicken, Shrimp with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Sakura
Serve Filet mignon, Chicken, Shrimp with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Samurai
Serve Lobster, shrimp, scallops with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Shogun
Serve Lobster, Filet mignon, chicken with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)
Kids
K Chicken
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Steak
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Shrimp
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Chicken & Shrimp
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Steak & Chicken
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Steak & Shrimp
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Filet Mignon
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
K Filet Mignon & Chicken
Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.
Side
Side Noodles
Side Steamed Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side Vegetables
Side Lobster
Side Calamari
Side Shrimp
Side Chicken
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Scallops
Side Filet Mignon
Spicy Mayo
Eel Sauce
Sriracha
Salad Dressing
Hibachi Dressing
BIG SAUCES
Signature roll
Aloha roll
Bluefin tuna, crab stick, tempura shrimp, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Angry roll
Crab stick, tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, tempura crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Atlantic roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch onion, spicy mayo, pink lady sauce
Awesome roll
Fresh salmon, crab cake, cucumber, cream cheese, scallions, spicy mayo
Big fire roll
Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellow tail
Black dragon roll
Tempura shrimp, mango, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
Blue spider roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, lobster salad, cucumber, baked eel, masago, eel sauce
Boston roll
Yellow tail, salmon, masago, lemon, scallions, cucumber
California Dream roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, tuna, salmon, eel, yellowtail, white tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Casablanca roll
Bluefin tuna, baked eel, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce
Crazy dragon roll
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, masago, baked eel, eel sauce
Crispy roll
Baked eel, cucumber, scallions, eel sauce
Crunch roll
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, crab stick, crunch onion, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Fire Fighter roll
Spicy tuna, crab cake, tempura crab stick, avocado, green onion, crunch flake
Firework roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch onion, spicy mayo, pink lady sauce
G.I.Joe roll
Crab cake, crab stick, chipotle cream cheese, spicy tuna, tuna, salmon, yellowtail.
Geisha roll
Calamari tempura, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, lemon, spicy mayo
Godzilla roll
Tempura shrimp, crab cake, seared tuna, 4 kinds of tobiko, miso sauce
Hawaiian roll
tempura shrimp, spicy crab salad, crunch flake, spicy mayo, miso sauce
Jazz roll
Bluefin tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions, cucumber, spicy mayo
Jojo roll
Bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, soy paper
Kabuki roll
eel, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy crab salad, tuna, salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Lady in red
Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy white tuna, avocado, crunch onion
Lava roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, masago, spicy mayo
Lobster roll
Lobster, avocado, lobster salad, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Manhattan roll
Lobster salad, crab cake, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, spicy tuna, jalapeno
Medusa roll
Tempura shrimp, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, fried crab, masago
Mexican roll
Spicy crab salad, spicy tuna, cucumber, crab cake, crunch onion, white tuna, jalapeno
Morning side roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, chipotle cream cheese, asparagus, mango, yellowtail
Newyork roll
Boiled shrimp, spicy crab salad, avocado, chipotle cream cheese, scallions, spicy mayo
Paradise roll
Fresh salmon, crab stick, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Rainbow roll
Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, shrimp
Red dragon roll
Salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, tobiko
Rose roll
Spicy yellowtail, super white tuna, masago, green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo
Ryan roll
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, white tuna, avocado, masago, mango, eel sauce
Salmon skin roll
Baked salmon skin, cucumber, burdock, green onion
Screaming roll
Salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Spicy dragon roll
Tempura shrimp, spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber, crab cake, eel sauce
Spider roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sun Kissed roll
Yellow tail, salmon, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo
Sunshine roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Super Rainbow roll
Lobster salad, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, eel
Super spider roll
Soft shell crab, tempura crab meat, avocado, spicy tuna, spicy crab salad
Sushi tower roll
spicy crab salad, spicy tuna, avocado, 4 kinds of tobiko, lemon
Tokyo roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, crab cake, asparagus, crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Volcano roll
Scallops, shrimp, green mussel, langostino, crawfish, mushroom, masago, bake sauce
Sushi Roll
Alaske roll
Asparagus roll
Avocado roll
Bluefin Tuna roll
California roll
Cucumber roll
Eel roll
Philadelphia roll
Salmon roll
Shrimp Tempura roll
Spicy California roll
Spicy Salmon roll
Spicy tuna roll
Spicy Yellowtail roll
Super White Tuna roll
Vegan roll
Yellowtail roll
Deep Fried roll
Caribbean Roll
Salmon, Cream cheese, cucumber, crab salad, eel sauce
Gateway roll
Salmon, cream cheese, spicy tuna, fried jalapeno, eel sauce, pink lady sauce
Jerry roll
Smoked salmon, crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, shrimp, eel sauce, spicy mayo
San Diego roll
Avocado, cream cheese, crab stick, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Sunny roll
Crab stick, avocado, jalapeno, spicy crab salad, chipotle cream cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Titan roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Titanic roll
Whole soft shell crab, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cream cheese, gampyo, avocado, eel sauce
Tulsa roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tamago, cucumber, eel sauce
Vegas roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, fried jalapeno, eel sauce, pink lady sauce
Happy & Boat
Trio set
3 pcs each tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi with rainbow roll
Salmon set
4 pcs salmon nigiri, 5 pcs salmon sashimi with spicy salmon roll
Tuna set
4 pcs tuna nigiri, 5 pcs tuna sashimi with spicy tuna roll
Sushi boat A
Spicy tuna roll, California roll, shrimp tempura roll, Hawaiian roll, 4 kinds of nigiri
Sushi boat B
Rainbow roll, Lobster roll, Kabuki roll, Lava roll, 6 kinds of nigiri
Love boat
Spicy dragon roll, Big fire roll, Godzilla roll, Sunshine roll, Lobsger roll, tokyo roll , 8 kinds of nigiri
Hand roll
Nigiri
Poke bowl
Salmon Poke
Salmon, cucumber, crab salad, seaweed salad, masago, corn, mango, avocado, carrot
Tuna poke
Tuna, mushroom, fired onion, pineapple, corn, cucumber, card salad, masago, seaweed salad, carrot.
Yellowtail Poke
Yellowtail, mango, tomato, cucumber, masago, corn, crab salad, carrot, seaweed salad.
Chirashi
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, tamago, seaweed salad with sushi ric
Unaju
7 pcs baked eel with avocado, 4 kinds of tobiko with sushi rice
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Yellowtail, cilantro, ponzu sauce, jalapeno, 7 spice
Sashimi
Sashimi Bluefin Tuna
7-8 pieces per order.
Deluxe Sashimi
16 pcs with Tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellow tail
Sashimi Fresh Salmon
7-8 pieces per order.
Sashimi Smoked Salmon
7-8 pieces per order.
Sashimi Squid
7-8 pieces per order.
Sashimi Super White Tuna
7-8 pieces per order.
Sashimi Yellow Tail
7-8 pieces per order.
Drinks
Beer
Wine
Glass of House Cab
Glass of House Chd
Glass of House Zin
Glass of Kendall Jackson CHAR
Glass of Plum Wine
Glass of Broadside
Glass of Champagne Spumante
Glass of Deloach CAB
Glass of Malbec
Glass of Merlot
Glass of Moscato
Glass of Pinot Grigio
Glass of Riesling
Glass of Red Blend
Glass of Sauvignon Blanc
Glass of Sparkling Rose
Glass of Sweet Red
Glass of wine Rose
Glass Pinot Noir
Bottle Champagne
Bottle of Ant Moore
Bottle of Broadside
Bottle of Deloach
Bottle of Kendall Jackson
Bottle of Malbec
Bottle of Merlot
Bottle of Moscato
Bottle of Pinot Grigio
Bottle of Plum Wine
Bottle of Red Blend
Bottle of Riesling
Bottle of Sparkling Rose
Bottle of Sweet Red
Bottle of Wine Rose
Bottle Pinot Noir
Beverages
Japanese Liquor
Whiskey
Vodka
Scotch
Tequila
House Cocktail
Sake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
