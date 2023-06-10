  • Home
Tokyo Garden South Tulsa 7891 East 108th Street

No reviews yet

7891 East 108th Street

Tulsa, OK 74137

Food Menu

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybeans.

Pork Egg Roll

$4.00

Pork and vegetable, serve 2 sticks.

Gyoza (pot stckers)

$5.00

Pork pot stickers. Served 5 pcs with hot mustard sauce.

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Serve 7 pcs with ginger sauce.

Calamari Tempura

$8.00

Served 6-8 pcs with ginger sauce.

Boom Boom Chicken

$8.00

Popcorn chicken with special spicy sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Popcorn shrimp with special spicy sauce

Hibachi

Vegetables

$15.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken

$17.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Steak

$20.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Sukiyaki Steak

$21.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Filet mignon

$23.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Calamari

$19.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Salmon

$20.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp

$22.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Scallops

$23.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Lobster

$26.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Calamari

$21.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Salmon

$22.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Shrimp

$23.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Scallops

$24.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Steak

$24.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Filet Mignon

$27.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Chicken & Lobster

$29.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Steak & Calamari

$24.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Steak & Salmon

$26.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Steak & Scallops

$26.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Steak & Lobster

$31.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp & Calamari

$21.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp & Salmon

$23.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp & Scallops

$26.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp & Steak

$25.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp & Filet Mignon

$28.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shrimp & Lobster

$29.00

Calamari & Lobster

$27.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Scallops & Lobster

$30.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Steak & Filet MIgnon

$27.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Filet Mignon & Calamari

$27.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$28.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Filet MIgnon & Scallops

$29.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Filet MIgnon & Lobster

$33.00

Serve with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Geisha

$29.00

Serve Steak, Chicken, Shrimp with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Sakura

$33.00

Serve Filet mignon, Chicken, Shrimp with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Samurai

$35.00

Serve Lobster, shrimp, scallops with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Shogun

$36.00

Serve Lobster, Filet mignon, chicken with rice, soup, salad, and vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout)

Kids

K Chicken

$13.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Steak

$14.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Shrimp

$14.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Steak & Chicken

$17.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Steak & Shrimp

$18.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Filet Mignon

$16.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

K Filet Mignon & Chicken

$19.00

Serve rice, vegetables (mushroom, onions, zucchini, carrots, bean sprout), soup or salad.

Side

Side Noodles

$5.00

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Vegetables

$5.00

Side Lobster

$16.00

Side Calamari

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$11.00

Side Chicken

$10.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Scallops

$12.00

Side Filet Mignon

$14.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Hibachi Dressing

$0.50

BIG SAUCES

$8.00

Soups and Salads

Miso Soup

$4.00

Onion Soup

$4.00

House salad

$4.00

Seaweed salad

$6.00

Ika salad

$8.00

Signature roll

Aloha roll

$9.00

Bluefin tuna, crab stick, tempura shrimp, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Angry roll

$9.00

Crab stick, tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, tempura crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Atlantic roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch onion, spicy mayo, pink lady sauce

Awesome roll

$9.00

Fresh salmon, crab cake, cucumber, cream cheese, scallions, spicy mayo

Big fire roll

$14.00

Spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellow tail

Black dragon roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, mango, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

Blue spider roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, lobster salad, cucumber, baked eel, masago, eel sauce

Boston roll

$9.00

Yellow tail, salmon, masago, lemon, scallions, cucumber

California Dream roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, tuna, salmon, eel, yellowtail, white tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Casablanca roll

$13.00

Bluefin tuna, baked eel, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce

Crazy dragon roll

$13.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, masago, baked eel, eel sauce

Crispy roll

$9.00

Baked eel, cucumber, scallions, eel sauce

Crunch roll

$11.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, crab stick, crunch onion, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Fire Fighter roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, crab cake, tempura crab stick, avocado, green onion, crunch flake

Firework roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch onion, spicy mayo, pink lady sauce

G.I.Joe roll

$15.00

Crab cake, crab stick, chipotle cream cheese, spicy tuna, tuna, salmon, yellowtail.

Geisha roll

$9.00

Calamari tempura, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, lemon, spicy mayo

Godzilla roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, crab cake, seared tuna, 4 kinds of tobiko, miso sauce

Hawaiian roll

$11.00

tempura shrimp, spicy crab salad, crunch flake, spicy mayo, miso sauce

Jazz roll

$9.00

Bluefin tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, scallions, cucumber, spicy mayo

Jojo roll

$15.00

Bluefin tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, crab meat, avocado, cucumber, soy paper

Kabuki roll

$14.00

eel, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy crab salad, tuna, salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Lady in red

$14.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy white tuna, avocado, crunch onion

Lava roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, white tuna, avocado, masago, spicy mayo

Lobster roll

$14.00

Lobster, avocado, lobster salad, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo.

Manhattan roll

$16.00

Lobster salad, crab cake, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, spicy tuna, jalapeno

Medusa roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, fried crab, masago

Mexican roll

$16.00

Spicy crab salad, spicy tuna, cucumber, crab cake, crunch onion, white tuna, jalapeno

Morning side roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, chipotle cream cheese, asparagus, mango, yellowtail

Newyork roll

$12.00

Boiled shrimp, spicy crab salad, avocado, chipotle cream cheese, scallions, spicy mayo

Paradise roll

$9.00

Fresh salmon, crab stick, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Rainbow roll

$13.00

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, shrimp

Red dragon roll

$15.00

Salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, tobiko

Rose roll

$13.00

Spicy yellowtail, super white tuna, masago, green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo

Ryan roll

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, white tuna, avocado, masago, mango, eel sauce

Salmon skin roll

$9.00

Baked salmon skin, cucumber, burdock, green onion

Screaming roll

$13.00

Salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Spicy dragon roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab salad, avocado, cucumber, crab cake, eel sauce

Spider roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sun Kissed roll

$12.00

Yellow tail, salmon, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo

Sunshine roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Super Rainbow roll

$16.00

Lobster salad, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, eel

Super spider roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, tempura crab meat, avocado, spicy tuna, spicy crab salad

Sushi tower roll

$17.00

spicy crab salad, spicy tuna, avocado, 4 kinds of tobiko, lemon

Tokyo roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, crab cake, asparagus, crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Volcano roll

$18.00

Scallops, shrimp, green mussel, langostino, crawfish, mushroom, masago, bake sauce

Sushi Roll

Alaske roll

$8.00

Asparagus roll

$4.00

Avocado roll

$4.00

Bluefin Tuna roll

$7.00

California roll

$7.00

Cucumber roll

$4.00

Eel roll

$7.00

Philadelphia roll

$8.00

Salmon roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura roll

$9.00

Spicy California roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail roll

$8.00

Super White Tuna roll

$6.00

Vegan roll

$7.00

Yellowtail roll

$7.00

Deep Fried roll

Caribbean Roll

$13.00

Salmon, Cream cheese, cucumber, crab salad, eel sauce

Gateway roll

$14.00

Salmon, cream cheese, spicy tuna, fried jalapeno, eel sauce, pink lady sauce

Jerry roll

$13.00

Smoked salmon, crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno, shrimp, eel sauce, spicy mayo

San Diego roll

$11.00

Avocado, cream cheese, crab stick, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Sunny roll

$13.00

Crab stick, avocado, jalapeno, spicy crab salad, chipotle cream cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Titan roll

$13.00

Titan roll

$13.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Titanic roll

$16.00

Whole soft shell crab, tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cream cheese, gampyo, avocado, eel sauce

Tulsa roll

$13.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, tamago, cucumber, eel sauce

Vegas roll

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, fried jalapeno, eel sauce, pink lady sauce

Happy & Boat

Trio set

$29.00

3 pcs each tuna, salmon, yellowtail sashimi with rainbow roll

Salmon set

$27.00

4 pcs salmon nigiri, 5 pcs salmon sashimi with spicy salmon roll

Tuna set

$27.00

4 pcs tuna nigiri, 5 pcs tuna sashimi with spicy tuna roll

Sushi boat A

$39.00

Spicy tuna roll, California roll, shrimp tempura roll, Hawaiian roll, 4 kinds of nigiri

Sushi boat B

$59.00

Rainbow roll, Lobster roll, Kabuki roll, Lava roll, 6 kinds of nigiri

Love boat

$75.00

Spicy dragon roll, Big fire roll, Godzilla roll, Sunshine roll, Lobsger roll, tokyo roll , 8 kinds of nigiri

Hand roll

Energy Hand roll

$8.00

Hungry Hand roll

$8.00

Monster Hand roll

$8.00

Mystery Hand roll

$8.00

Spicy Hand roll

$8.00

Nigiri

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Crab meat Nigiri

$4.00

Deluxe nigiri

$27.00

Nigiri Eel

$7.00

Nigiri Masago

$4.00

Nigiri Salmon

$6.00

Nigiri Salmon roe

$7.00

Nigiri Scallop

$6.00

Nigiri Shrimp

$4.00

Nigiri Smoke Salmon

$6.00

Nigiri Squid

$6.00

Nigiri Tamago

$4.00

Nigiri Tobiko

$5.00

Nigiri White Tuna

$6.00

Nigiri Yellowtail

$7.00

Poke bowl

Salmon Poke

$16.00

Salmon, cucumber, crab salad, seaweed salad, masago, corn, mango, avocado, carrot

Tuna poke

$16.00

Tuna, mushroom, fired onion, pineapple, corn, cucumber, card salad, masago, seaweed salad, carrot.

Yellowtail Poke

$16.00

Yellowtail, mango, tomato, cucumber, masago, corn, crab salad, carrot, seaweed salad.

Chirashi

$27.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, tamago, seaweed salad with sushi ric

Unaju

$21.00

7 pcs baked eel with avocado, 4 kinds of tobiko with sushi rice

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$17.00

Yellowtail, cilantro, ponzu sauce, jalapeno, 7 spice

Sashimi

Sashimi Bluefin Tuna

$17.00

7-8 pieces per order.

Deluxe Sashimi

$29.00

16 pcs with Tuna, salmon, white tuna, yellow tail

Sashimi Fresh Salmon

$16.00

7-8 pieces per order.

Sashimi Smoked Salmon

$16.00

7-8 pieces per order.

Sashimi Squid

$15.00

7-8 pieces per order.

Sashimi Super White Tuna

$16.00

7-8 pieces per order.

Sashimi Yellow Tail

$17.00

7-8 pieces per order.

Drinks

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud LIght

$4.00

Bud Weiser

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness Can

$7.00

Michelo Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Sappro Can

$8.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Wine

Glass of House Cab

$5.00

Glass of House Chd

$5.00

Glass of House Zin

$5.00

Glass of Kendall Jackson CHAR

$12.00

Glass of Plum Wine

$9.00

Glass of Broadside

$12.00

Glass of Champagne Spumante

$9.00

Glass of Deloach CAB

$9.00

Glass of Malbec

$9.00

Glass of Merlot

$10.00

Glass of Moscato

$9.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Glass of Riesling

$10.00

Glass of Red Blend

$9.00

Glass of Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass of Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Glass of Sweet Red

$9.00

Glass of wine Rose

$9.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$14.00

Bottle Champagne

$36.00

Bottle of Ant Moore

$36.00

Bottle of Broadside

$48.00

Bottle of Deloach

$36.00

Bottle of Kendall Jackson

$48.00

Bottle of Malbec

$36.00

Bottle of Merlot

$40.00

Bottle of Moscato

$36.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Bottle of Plum Wine

$36.00

Bottle of Red Blend

$36.00

Bottle of Riesling

$40.00

Bottle of Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Bottle of Sweet Red

$38.00

Bottle of Wine Rose

$36.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$56.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Karate Punch

$4.00

Strong NInja

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cherry pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Japanese Liquor

Suntory Haku Vodka

$8.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$7.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey

$13.00

Kamiki Whiskey

$15.00

Kaiyo Whiskey

$16.00

Kaiyo Whiskey the Peated

$23.00

Kaiyo Whiskey cask strengh

$24.00

Shinobu pure malt Whiskey

$18.00

Whiskey

Cask & Crew ginger

$7.00

Jack Daniel

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$7.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Vodka

Tito;s

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Three Lives Rose

$7.00

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red Lebel

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black Lebel

$10.00

Buchanan's 12 years

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Pomp & Whimsy

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Dickel

$7.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

House Cocktail

Sakura

$9.00

House Sangria

$8.00

Geisha

$9.00

Old Tokyo

$10.00

Zen Tea

$8.00

Silk Kimono

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Shimizu margarita

$9.00

Monkey Business

$9.00

Banzai

$8.00

Blood Mary

$9.00

L.I.T

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Sakura

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Virgin P colada

$8.00

Sake

Gekkeikn Small

$5.00

Gekkeikn Large

$8.00

Tozai Plum 300

$12.00

Tozai Plum 150

$10.00

Tozai Typhoon 150

$5.00

Tozai Typhoon 300

$8.00

Tozai Snow Maiden

$16.00

Sake Flight

$14.00

Sake Bomb

$14.00

Rihaku Poet

$25.00

Kontekli Pearl

$29.00

Perfec Snow sake

$16.00Out of stock

Organic Sake

$18.00

Draft

Asahi

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Cabin Boys

$8.00

Coop F5

$7.00

Dos Equis XX

$8.00

EBB & Flow

$7.00

Everything Org

$7.00

Marshall Volk

$8.00

D. Michelob

$4.00

Sappro

$8.00

Yuengling

$7.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
