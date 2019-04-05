Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

291 S Broadway Ste 7

Salem, NH 03079

Soup & Salads

Onion A La Japanese Soup

$2.95

Japanese Miso Soup

$3.50

Crispy Salad with House Dressing

$3.95

Noodles

N1 Chicken Udon Soup

$15.95

N2 Shrimp Udon Soup

$16.95

N3 Yaki Soba

$17.95

N4 Grilled Beef Udon Soup

$18.95

N5 Combo Udon Soup

$19.95

N6 Tokyo Special Noodles

$18.95

Appetizers From The Kitchen

Beef Kushi

$9.50

Chicken Tempura App

$7.95

Chicken Yakitori

$6.95

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Ginger Chicken Wings

$7.95

House Special Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Japanese Egg Rolls (2)

$4.95

Lobster Puff

$6.95

Pork Gyoza

$5.95

Shrimp Shumai App

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura App

$8.95

Spicy Garlic Chicken Wings

$8.95

Vegetable Tempura App

$6.95

Dinner Entrees

D1 Teppan Teriyaki Chicken

$19.95

D2 Teppanyaki Shrimp

$23.95

D3 Teppan Bonsai Scallops

$26.95

D4 Sukiyaki Sirloin Steak

$23.95

Thin Sliced Steak with Garlic & Scallions.

D5 Teppanyaki Sirloin Steak

$23.95

Cut & Grilled with House Special PepperySoy Sauce.

D6 Teppanyaki Filet Mignon

$30.95

D7 Teppanyaki Lobster Tails

$36.95

D8 Teppan Grilled Calamari

$20.95

D9 Teppan Mized Vegetables & Grilled Tofu

$18.95

D10 Teppanyaki Atlantic Salmon

$22.95

D11 Teppanyaki Monk Fish Fillet

$24.95

D12 Teppanyaki Swordfish

$23.95

Dinner Combinations

D13 Genji Special (Chicken & Shrimp)

$24.95

D14 Mikado Special (Chicken & Sirloin)

$28.95

D15 Fuji Special (Sirloin Steak & Shrimp)

$28.95

D16 Shogun Special (Sirloin Steak & Sea Scallops)

$32.95

D17 Samurai Choice (Filet Mignon & Shrimp)

$33.95

D18 Tokyo Tri-Stars (Sirloin, Chicken, and Shrimp)

$34.95

D19 Kobe Surf & Turf (Sirloin Steak & Lobster)

$34.95

D20 Hibachi Delight (Chicken & Sea Scallops)

$27.95

D21 Kikuyama Special (Calamari & Chicken)

$24.95

D22 Osaka Special (Filet Mignon & Chicken)

$32.95

D23 Land & Sea (Chicken & Salmon)

$25.95

D24 Kyoto Special (shrimp & Salmon)

$27.95

D25 Kobe King (Sirloin Steak & Salmon)

$29.95

D26 Fisher's Feast (Sea Scallops & Salmon)

$28.95

D27 Makata Choice (filet Mignon & Salmon)

$33.95

D28 House Special Combo (Filet Mignon & Lobster)

$35.95

D29 Queen's Dinner (Filet Mignon & Sea Scallops)

$25.95

D30 Shokado Special (Sea Scallops & Shrimp)

$29.95

D31 Sapporo Supreme (Lobster & Chicken)

$31.95

D32 Triple Delight (Sirloin Steak, Chicken, & Salmon)

$34.95

D33 Sea of Japan (Lobster, Shrimp, & Sea Scallops)

$41.95

D34 Bonzai Spirit (Lobster, Sea Scallops, & Salmon)

$41.95

Side Orders

Bean Sprouts

$5.95

Beef Fried Rice

$10.95

Bonsai Scallops

$13.95

Calamari

$9.95

Chef's Special Fried Rice

$7.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Filet Mignon

$16.95

Grilled Plain Garlic Noodles

$6.95

Grilled Salmon

$12.95

Grilled Tofu

$5.95

Lobster

$17.95

Mixed Vegetables

$7.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.95

Sirloin Steak

$15.95

Small Fried Rice

$2.50

Small Noodles

$2.95

Sushi Rice

$2.95

Swordfish

$12.95

Teppanyaki Shrimp

$9.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.95

White Rice

$2.50

Children's Menu

C1 Sirloin Steak & Teriyaki Chicken

$17.95

C2 Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

$15.95

C3 Teppanyaki Shrimp

$14.95

C4 Teriyaki Chicken

$12.95

C5 Teppanyaki Sirloin Steak

$16.95

C6 Teppanyaki Sirloin Steak & Shrimp

$17.95

C7 Teppanyaki Salmon

$14.95

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.95

Ice Cream Tempura

$5.50

Cheesecake Tempura

$5.50

Birthday Ice Cream Tempura

Soups & Salads

Avocado Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Crispy Salad with House Dressing

$3.95

Japanese Miso Soup

$3.50

Onion A La Japanese Soup

$2.95

Osaka Salad (Octopus, Squid & Seaweed Salad)

$8.95

Seaweed Salad (Cucumbers in Light Vinegar)

$5.50

Spicy Squid Salad

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Salad (Tuna, Spring Mix & Spicy Mayo)

$10.95

Sumimono Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Tokyo Salad

$6.50

Starters

Beef Tataki (quick seared in Ponzu sauce)

$14.95

Ebi Su

$7.95

Edamame (steamed soybean)

$5.50

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.95

Ika Hotate

$11.95

Maguro Sashimi

$10.95

Makimono Combo App

$11.95

Naruto

$8.95

Nuta (Tako, Ika or Ebi)

$7.95

Red Snapper Sashimi

$9.95

Salmon Sashimi

$10.95

Sashimi (assortment of filets of fresh fish)

$10.95

Scallop Sashimi

$13.95

Sexy Jalapenos

$10.95

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.95

Sushi Sampler (Chef’s Choice of Five Sushi)

$10.95

Suzukuri

$8.95

Tako Mango

$8.95

Tako Su

$7.95

Tiger-Eye (Crab Meat, Avocado & Squid)

$8.95

Tokyo Special Chips

$8.95

Torches Tuna Tataki (with Ponzu Sauce)

$12.95

Torches Yellowtail Tataki (with Ponzu Sauce)

$12.95

Truffle Tuna Tata

$13.95

Yuzu Salmon

$12.95

Sushi Ala Carte

Ebi (Shrimp)

$4.95

Fresh Scallop

$5.95

Hamachi (Yellow Tail)

$5.50

Hirame (Fluke)

$5.25

Hokkigai (Surf Clam)

$5.50

Ika (Squid)

$4.95

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$5.95

Ikura Quail Egg

$7.50

Kanikama (Crab Meat)

$4.50

Maguro (Tuna)

$5.50

Red Snapper

$4.95

Saba (Mackerel)

$4.95

Sake (Salmon)

$5.50

Smoked Sake (Smoked Salmon)

$5.50

Spicy Scallop

$5.50

Suzuke (Bass)

$5.25

Sweet Shrimp

$5.50

Tako (Octopus)

$4.95

Tamago (Egg)

$3.95

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$5.50

Tobiko Quail Egg

$7.50

Unagi (Eel)

$5.50

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$7.50

Uni Quail Egg

$8.95

White Tuna

$5.50

Maki Rolls/Hand Rolls

Alaskan Maki (Salmon & Avocado Roll)

$6.95

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$5.95

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Banana Roll (Crab Roll with Banana.)

$7.50

Bobby Roll

$16.95

Boston Maki (Smoked Salmon & Avocado Roll)

$6.95

California Roll I/O (Crab Meat & Avocado)

$6.50

California Roll (Crab Meat & Avocado)

$6.50

Chicken Tempura Maki

$8.95

Crazy Maki (Spicy Tuna & Shrimp Tempura)

$10.95

Dragon Maki

$13.95

Fuji Mountain Maki

$12.95

Futomaki (Egg, Crab Meat, Shrimp & Vegetable)

$8.95

Green Dragon Roll (Eel Roll, Avocado Outside)

$13.95

Green Spider Maki

$12.95

Hotate Roll (Sweet Potato.)

$5.95

House Special Tempura Maki

$11.95

Jumbo Roll

$11.95

Kappa Maki

$4.50

Kiwi, Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$6.50

Manhattan Roll (California Roll with Tobiko)

$6.95

Negihama Maki (Yellowtail & Scallion Roll)

$6.95

Oshinko Maki

$4.50

Philadelphia Maki (Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese)

$6.50

Pizza Maki

$10.95

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Red Snapper Maki

$5.95

Sake Mango Maki

$12.95

Sakyu Tempura Roll

$10.95

Salmon Maki

$5.95

Salmon Tempura Roll

$8.95

Seaweed Salad Maki

$5.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp with Cucumber Maki

$5.95

Shrimp-Cheese Maki

$5.95

Spicy Crab Maki

$6.50

Spicy Lobster Roll

$16.95

Spicy Salmon Maki

$6.95

Spicy Scallop Maki

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Maki

$6.95

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$6.95

Spider Roll (Softshell Crab & Spicy Sauce)

$10.95

Sunshine Maki

$13.95

Tekka Maki (Tuna Roll.)

$5.95

Tokyo Special Roll

$13.95

Tuna Tempura Maki

$8.95

Unagi Maki (Eel & Avocado Roll.)

$6.95

Vegetable Maki

$6.95

Vegi Tempura Roll

$7.50

White Mountain Roll

$11.95

House Special Torched Maki

Torched Rainbow Roll

$16.50

Torched Salmon Roll

$15.50

Torched Tuna Roll

$16.50

Torched Yellow Tail Roll

$16.50

Sushi Chef’s Specials

Baked Salmon Maki

$15.95

Beauty on the Beach

$14.95

Black Spider Maki

$15.95

Broadway Maki

$13.95

Crunch Maki

$12.95

Dynamite Maki

$8.95

Ebi Shrimp Mango Maki

$12.95

Fireball Maki

$10.95

Hawaiian Maki

$12.95

Honey Bear Maki

$15.95

Hot Lover Maki

$13.95

Jade Maki

$14.95

Kiwi Scallop Maki

$17.95

Lobster Salad Maki

$14.95

Lucy Maki

$10.95

Mexican Maki

$12.95

Nobu Maki

$14.95

Red Sox Maki

$14.95

Red Spider Maki

$16.95

Sake Bomb Maki

$14.95

Sashimi Fusion

$11.95

Saskia Wrap

$10.95

Scorpion Maki

$14.95

Snow Mountain Maki

$14.95

Spicy Salmon Skin Maki

$5.95

Spicy Soy Paper Maki

$9.95

Spicy Tuna & Salmon Maki

$15.95

Summer Maki

$10.95

Volcano Maki

$15.95

Sushi Dinners

D1 * Sushi Dinner

$21.95

D2 * Sushi Deluxe

$23.95

D3 * Sashimi Dinner

$24.95

D4 * Sashimi Deluxe (21 pieces)

$27.95

D5 * Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 1

$30.95

D6 * Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 2

$54.95

D7 Chirashi (Sashimi on seasoned rice)

$23.95

D8 Unagi Don (Broiled Eel on Seasoned Rice)

$23.95

D9 * Makimono Combo 1

$18.95

D10 * Makimono Combo 2

$23.95

Sushi Boats

D11 * Sushi Boat for 2

$59.95

D12 * Sushi Boat for 3

$87.95

D13 * Sushi Boat for 4

$115.95

Extras

==== Separate Package ====

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Extra Radish

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

Side Eel Sauce

Side Ginger

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

No Ginger

No Wasabi

No Sesame Seeds

Adjustments

Bonus Card

-$10.00

Non-Food

Mai Tai Cup

$12.95

T-Shirt

$15.00

Scorpion Bowl Glassware

$25.95
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Allow our table-side chefs to entertain you! Enjoy the freshest sushi and our amazing exotic drinks.

Website

Location

291 S Broadway Ste 7, Salem, NH 03079

Directions

