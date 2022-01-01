Tokyo Shokudo - HQ

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

Takoyaki

$6.99

Fried dough ball with Octopus

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Potato

Edamame

$4.99

Boiled Edamame with salt

Chicken Karaage

$7.99

Deep Fried Chicken with marinade Soy sauce flavor

Teriyaki Chicken

$6.99

Grilled chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce

Gyoza

$5.99

Pan Fried Dumpling Chicken & Pork

Fried Squid

$6.49

Deep Fried Calamari

Griled Sausage

$6.49

Grilled Sausage w/ ketchup

Katsu-Ni(Pork Or Chicken)

$7.99

Pork or Chicken Cutlet with Egg

Unatama

$8.99

Grilled Eel with Mixed egg

Char-Siu

$5.99

Grilled POrk Char-Siu

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$4.99

Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp

Fried Oyster

$6.99

Deep Fried bread Oyster

Grilled Salmon

$6.99

Grilled Salmon w/ grated Daikon Radish

Grilled Mackerel

$6.99

Grilled Mackerel w/ grated Daikon Radish

Miso-Katsu(Pork or Chicken)

$8.99

Bread Pork or Chicken Cutlet w/ Original Miso Sauce

Salad

Green Salad

$4.49

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomato

Sausage Salad

$5.49

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Fried Squid Salad

$6.49

Chicken Karaage Salad

$7.99

Beef Salad

$8.99

Plate

Chicken Karaage Plate

$14.49

Fried Chicken, Rice, Miso soup, Pickles, Small Side

Chicken Cutlet Plate

$13.49

Chicken Cutlet, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Chichken Cutlet Boiled Plate

$15.49

Chicken Cutlet w/Mixed Egg, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Miso Chicken Cutlet Plate

$13.99

Chicken Cutlet w/ Original Miso Sauce, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$14.49

Grilled Chicken w/ Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Plate

$14.99

Grilled Chicken w/ Spicy Teriyaki Sauce, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Pozu Oroshi Chicken Plate

$14.49

Chicken Cutlet w/ Grated Daikon Radish Ponzu Sauce, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Miso Chicken Cutlet Boiled Plate

$15.49

Chicken Cutlet w/ Original Miso Sauce, Soft Boiled Egg,

Pork Cutlet Plate

$13.99

Fried Pork Cutlet, Rice, Miso Soup, Pickles, Small Side

Pork Cutlet Boiled Plate

$15.99

Miso Pork Cutlet Plate

$14.49

Ponzu Oroshi Pork Plate

$14.99

Miso Pork Cutlet Boiled Plate

$15.99

Sukiyaki Plate

$18.99

Yakiniku(BBQ)Plate

$17.49

Spicy Yakiniku(BBQ)Plate

$17.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Plate

$15.99

Mixed Fried Plate

$18.49

Fried Oyster Plate

$15.49

Grilled Salmon Plate

$14.99

Grilled Mackerel Plate

$14.99

Bowl

Pork Cutlet Bowl

$14.49

Chicken Cutlet Bowl

$13.99

Miso Pork Cutlet Bowl

$14.49

Miso Chicken Cutlet Bowl

$13.99

Beef Bowl

$11.99

Spicy Beef Bowl

$12.49

Chicken&Egg Bowl

$13.99

Eel Egg Bowl

$18.99

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$14.99

Ponzu Oroshi Pork Cutlet Bowl

$13.99

Ponzu Oroshi Chicken Cutlet Bowl

$13.49

Mini Beef Bowl

$8.99

Spicy Mini Beef Bowl

$9.49

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$12.49

Ontama Beef Bowl

$12.99

Udon

Kake(Plane) Udon

$8.99

Ontama(Porched Egg) Udon

$9.99

Tempura(Shrimp) Udon

$11.99

Sansai(Wild Mountain Vegetable) Udon

$9.49

Kakiage Tempura(Mixed Ingredient Tempura) Udon

$9.49Out of stock

Kitsune(Deep Fried Soybean Curd) Udon

$9.99

Tanuki(Tempura Flakes) Udon

$9.99

Beef Udon

$11.99

Nikutama Udon

$12.99

Cold Oroshi(Daikon Radish) Udon

$9.49

Pork Cutlet Udon

$12.99

Chicken Cutlet Udon

$11.99

Curry Udon

$11.99

Beef Curry Udon

$12.99

Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

$14.99

Chicken Cutlet Curry Udon

$13.99

Soba

Kake(Plane) Soba

$8.99

Ontama(Porched Egg) Soba

$9.99

Tempura(Shrimp) Soba

$11.99

Sansai(Wild Mountain Vegetable) Soba

$9.49

Kakiage Tempura(Mixed Ingredient Tempura) Soba

$9.49Out of stock

Kitsune(Deep Fried Soybean Curd) Soba

$9.99

Tanuki(Tempura Flakes) Soba

$9.99

Beef Soba

$11.99

Nikutama Soba

$12.99

Cold Oroshi(Daikon Radish) Soba

$9.49

Fried Pork Cutlet Soba

$12.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet Soba

$11.99

Curry Soba

$11.99

Beef Curry Soba

$12.99

Pork Cutlet Curry Soba

$14.99

Chicken Cutlet Curry Soba

$13.99

Curry

Fried Pork Cutlet Curry

$14.99

Fried Chicken Cutlet Curry

$14.49

Beef Curry

$13.99

Fried Oyster Curry

$14.49

Chicken Karaage Curry

$14.49

Spicy Beef Curry

$14.49

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Curry

$16.49

Sausage Curry

$13.99

Spinach Curry

$13.49

Fish Fried Curry

$14.99

Pork Cutlet Boiled Curry

$16.49

Chicken Cutlet Boiled Curry

$15.99

Teriyaki Chicken Curry

$15.49

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken Curry

$15.99

Shrimp Tempura Curry

$14.99

Fried Squid Curry

$14.99

Gyoza Curry

$13.99

Croquette Curry

$13.99

Double Pork Cutlet Curry

$18.99

Champion Curry

$20.99

Kids

Kids Plate

$8.99

Kids Ramen

$8.99

Kids Curry

$8.99

Kids Soba

$8.99

Kids Udon

$8.99

Side

Rice

$3.00

Ex/ Cheese

$1.49

Ex/ Sausage (1)

$1.99Out of stock

Ex/ Bacon

$1.49

Ex/ Gyoza (2)

$2.49

Ex/ Corquette

$2.49

Ex/ Calamari (3)

$1.49

Ex/ Pork

$5.99

Ex/ Chicken Cutlet

$4.99

Ex/ Beef

$3.99

Ex/ Teriyaki

$6.99

Ex/ Jumbo Shrimp

$4.99

Ex/ Vegetable

$1.99

Ex/ Oyster (1)

$1.99

Ex/ Spinach

$1.49

Ex/ Karaage

$1.99

Ex/ Tempura Shrimp (1)

$1.99

Ex/ Curry Sauce

$1.99

Ex/ Corn

$0.99

Ex/ Char Siu

$2.99Out of stock

Ex/ Radish

$1.00

Ex/ Small Salad

$1.00

Ex/ Ponzu Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In Japanese, “shokudo'' means diner. Our name “Tokyo Shokudo” comes from Japan’s capital and its rich food culture. With our signature offering of “teishoku” or Japanese set meals, our goal is to bring the Tokyo diner experience to U.S. food lovers. We’re committed to providing our customers an experience with great food and great times with loved ones. Your happiness is our happiness!

Website

Location

4709 W. Parker RD Suite 450, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

