Tokyo Shokudo - HQ
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
In Japanese, “shokudo'' means diner. Our name “Tokyo Shokudo” comes from Japan’s capital and its rich food culture. With our signature offering of “teishoku” or Japanese set meals, our goal is to bring the Tokyo diner experience to U.S. food lovers. We’re committed to providing our customers an experience with great food and great times with loved ones. Your happiness is our happiness!
Location
4709 W. Parker RD Suite 450, Plano, TX 75093
