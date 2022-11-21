Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

6481 South Chickasaw Trail

Orlando, FL 32829

Order Again

Popular Items

Krab Rangoon
29. Chicken Tempura Roll
Kids Chicken

Appetizers

Edamame

$5.50

Whole Soybeans that are boiled and Salted.

Fried Gyoza

$5.25

Steamed Gyoza

$5.25

Spring Roll

$5.50

Four pieces of Fried Vegetable Rolls. Served with Sweet Plum Sauce.

Krab Rangoon

$5.95

Six pieces of Krabmeat and Cream Cheese-filled Fried Wontons. Served with Plum Sauce.

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$5.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, and Onions Rings. Served with Tempura Sauce.

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$6.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of 5 Chicken Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with Tempura Sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of 5 Shrimp Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with Tempura Sauce.

Calamari Tempura Appetizer

$6.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of Calamari. Served with Tempura Sauce.

Takoyaki

$7.25

Six pieces of Fried Wheat-Based Octopus Balls topped with Bonito Flakes and Japanese Mayo, and Eel Sauce.

Soft Shelled Crab

$9.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried Soft Shelled Crab. Drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce and Served with Tempura Sauce.

Spicy Tuna Kobachi

$13.95

Diced Tuna mixed with Avocado and Spicy Mayo. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Fish Eggs, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions

Hamachi Carpaccio

$11.95

Yellowtail Sashimi over Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Jalapeno and light Siracha Sauce

Tuna Tataki

$10.95

Thinly Sliced Seared Tuna topped with Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Fish Eggs. Served with Ponzu Sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$8.95

Five Pieces of Fish Served over Rice (Chef's Choice)

Sashimi Appetizer

$9.95

Sashimi Served over Salad with Light Ponzu Sauce

Spicy Snow Crab

$5.95

Agedashi Tofu

$5.25

Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Flakes and Scallions. Served with Tempura Sauce.

Steamed Shrimp Shumai

$5.25

Fried Shrimp Shumai

$5.25

Salads

Garden Salad

$2.50

Salad Served with Sweet Ginger Sauce

Krab Meat Salad

$6.95

Shredded Krab Meat served over salad with Light Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Fish Eggs

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Wakame Served over Cucumber

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.25

Grilled Shrimp over Salad Served with Sweet Ginger Sauce

Sashimi Salad

$9.25

Hibachi Dinners

Dinner Vegetable Hibachi

$14.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Chicken Hibachi

$17.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner NY Steak Hibachi

$19.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go. (Can be Upgraded to Filet Mignon)

Dinner Shrimp Hibachi

$20.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Scallop Hibachi

$20.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner King Salmon Hibachi

$20.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Shrimp & Chicken Hibachi

$19.95

Dinner Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Steak & Chicken Hibachi

$19.95

Dinner Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Steak & Scallop Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Steak & Salmon Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Scallop & Chicken Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Salmon & Chicken Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Salmon & Shrimp Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Salmon & Scallop Hibachi

$20.95

Dinner Steak Shrimp & Chicken Hibachi

$24.95

Dinner Steak Chicken & Scallop Hibachi

$24.95

Dinner Shrimp Salmon & Scallop Hibachi

$26.95

Dinner Steak Salmon & Scallop Hibachi

$27.95

Dinner Steak Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi

$27.95

Dinner Chicken Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi

$26.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$8.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup for To-Go

Kids Steak

$9.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup for To-Go

Kids Shrimp

$9.95

Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup for To-Go

Noodles & Rice

Vegetable Udon

$11.95

Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, & Carrot

Chicken Udon

$12.95

Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, & Carrot

Shrimp Udon

$13.95

Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Shrimp Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, & Carrot

Seafood Udon

$15.95

Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Scallops, Krab Meat, Napa, Broccoli, & Carrot

Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles

$8.95

Mixed Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles

Chicken Pan Fried Noodles

$10.95

Chicken & Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles

Beef Pan Fried Noodles

$11.95

Beef and Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles

Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles

$11.95

Shrimp and Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.95

Chicken over Fried Rice. Topped with Scallions and Sesame Seeds

Beef Fried Rice

$9.95

Beef over Fried Rice. Topped with Scallions

Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.95

Shrimp over Fried Rice. Topped with Scallions

Katsu Dinners

Dinner Chicken Katsu

$17.95

Two Filet of Chicken that are coated in Japanese Flour and Deep-Fried. Served with Rice, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Pork Katsu

$17.95

Two Filet of Pork that are coated in Japanese Flour and Deep-Fried. Served with Rice, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Salmon Katsu

$17.95

Two Filet of Salmon that are coated in Japanese Flour and Deep-Fried. Served with Rice, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Teriyaki Dinners

Dinner Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Two Filets of Chicken that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Steak Teriyaki

$18.95

Two Filets of Steak that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Dinner Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

Two Filets of Salmon that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Tempura Bento Boxes

Vegetable Tempura Bento Box

$12.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, and Onions Rings. Served with California Roll, Spring Roll, Fried Gyoza, and Tempura Sauce. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Chicken Tempura Bento Box

$13.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried 5 Chicken Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with California Roll, Spring Roll, Fried Gyoza, and Tempura Sauce. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Shrimp Tempura Bento Box

$14.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried 5 Shrimp Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with California Roll, Spring Roll, Fried Gyoza, and Tempura Sauce. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

Teriyaki Bento Boxes

Dinner Teriyaki Bento Chicken

$20.95

Dinner Teriyaki Bento Shrimp

$21.95

Dinner Teriyaki Bento Steak

$21.95

Dinner Teriyaki Bento Salmon

$23.95

Side Orders

Steam Rice Side Order

$2.50

Fried Rice Side Order

$3.50

Noodle Side Order

$3.50

Vegetable Side Order

$5.95

Chicken Side Order

$6.95

Steak Side Order

$7.95

Shrimp Side Order

$7.95

Scallop Side Order

$7.95

Salmon Side Order

$9.95

Clear Soup

$2.00

Beef Based Broth Served with Scallions, Tempura Flakes, and Mushrooms

Miso Soup

$2.50

Fish Based Broth Served with Tofu and Seaweed

Sushi Rolls

27. Rock N' Roll

$6.75

[5 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Krab Meat, Cream Cheese & Fish Eggs. Topped with Eel Sauce

28. Dynamite

$7.25

[5 Pcs] Deep Fried Salmon, Crab, & Aspargus. Topped with Japanese Mayo & Siracha

29. Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.50

[6 Pcs] Chicken Tempura, Avocado, & Cream Cheese. Topped with Teriyaki Sauce

30. California Roll

$6.25

[6 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs

31. Philadelphia Roll

$6.25

[6 Pcs] Krab Meat & Cream Cheese

32. Eel & Cucumber

$6.75

[6 Pcs] Eel, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce

33. Double Roll

$8.95

[6 Pcs] Tuna, Yellowtail, Scallions. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs & Ponzu Sauce

34. Krab Stick Roll

$5.25

[6 Pcs] Krab Stick with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

35. Kamakazi Tuna Roll

$7.95

[6 Pcs] Spicy Tuna & Avocado. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs

36. Shrimp w. Mayo & Cucumber

$5.75

[6 Pcs] Steamed Shrimp, Japanese Mayo, & Cucumber

37. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.95

[6 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs, Spicy Mayo, & Eel Sauce

38. Spider Roll

$7.95

[5 Pcs] Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Fish Eggs. Topped with Eel Sauce

39. Salmon Katsu Roll

$7.25

[6 Pcs] Salmon Katsu, Avocado, Cream Cheese

40. Bay Breeze

$8.95

[8 Pcs] Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber. Topped with Inari Tofu

41. Asparagus Roll

$5.00

[6 Pcs] Asparagus with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

42. Avocado Roll

$5.00

[6 Pcs] Avocado with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

43. Cucumber Roll

$5.00

[6 Pcs] Cucumber with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

44. Sweet Potato Roll

$5.95

[6 Pcs] Sweet Potato Tempura

45. Veggie Combo

$6.50

[5 Pcs] Garden Salad, Avocado, Asparagus, & Cucumber

46. Tuna Roll

$6.95

[6 Pcs] Tuna with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

47. Salmon Roll

$6.25

[6 Pcs] Salmon with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

48. Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.25

[6 Pcs] Tuna & Spicy Mayo

49. Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.75

[6 Pcs] Salmon & Spicy Mayo

50. Yellowtail Roll

$5.75

[6 Pcs] Yellowtail with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside

51. Rainbow Roll

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs

52. JB Roll

$7.25

[6 Pcs] Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese

53. Cold Roll

$8.25

[5 Pcs] Cucumber Wrap with Krab Meat, Cream Cheese, Salmon, & Ponzu Sauce

54. Spicy Conch & Cucumber Roll

$7.25

[6 Pcs] Conch, Cucumber, & Spicy Mayo

55. Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Roll

$6.25

[6 Pcs] Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, & Spicy Mayo

Tokyo Specialty Rolls

1. Red Dragon

$11.95

[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, & Siracha

2. Beauty Alaska

$11.95

[8 Pcs] Spicy Salmon, Tempura Flakes, & Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Avocado, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs

3. X'mas Times

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber. Topped with Shredded Krab Meat

4. Earth Quake

$14.95

[8 Pcs] Shredded Krab Meat & Tempura Flakes. Topped with Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Japanese Mayo, & Siracha

5. Mexican Roll

$7.95

[6 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, & Tomato. Topped with Spicy Mayo & Siracha

6. Dino Roll

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Tuna, Krab Meat, Shrimp, & Eel. Topped with Eel Sauce

7. Crunch Roll

$7.95

[6 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber, & Cream Cheese. Topped with Tempura Flakes & Eel Sauce

8. Texas Ranger

$13.95

[8 Pcs] Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Siracha, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs

9. Kamakazi Salmon

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Salmon, Cream Cheese, & Krab Meat. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, & Scallions

10. Tuna Crunch

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Shredded Tuna & Avocado. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, & Scallions

11. Diablo Roll

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, & Krab Meat. Topped with Japanese Mayo, Siracha, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs

12. Jimmy Smith

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Smoked Salmon, Krab Meat, and Cream Cheese. Topped with Spicy Mayo

13. Crazy Roll

$10.95

[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Scallions. Topped with Smoked Salmon

14. Caterpillar Roll

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Eel & Cucumber. Topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce

15. Dragon Roll

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber. Topped with Eel & Eel Sauce.

16. Annie Roll

$7.95

[6 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber. Topped with Roasted Almonds & Eel Sauce

17. Gator Roll

$10.95

[8 Pcs] Shredded Krab Meat. Topped with Tuna

18. New Rainbow Roll

$10.95

19. Dancing Eel

$10.95

[8 Pcs] Krab Meat & Cream Cheese. Topped with Eel & Eel Sauce

20. Romantic

$13.95

[8 Pcs] Spicy Salmon & Tempura Crunch. Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Lemon, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs

21. Volcano

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Baked Shredded Krab Meat & Special Mayo Sauce

22. Triple X

$10.95

[8 Pcs] Salmon, Tuna, & White Fish. Topped with White Fish & Special Mayo Sauce

23. Salmon After Burner

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Salmon Katsu, Asparagus, & Cucumber. Topped with Special Mayo Sauce, Siracha, & Flying Fish Eggs

24. Mermaid Roll

$10.95

[8 Pcs] Krab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado, & Aspargus. Topped with Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad, & Plum Sauce

25. Phoenix Roll

$9.95

[8 Pcs] Shredded Tuna & Tempura Flakes. Topped with Furikake (Rice Seasoning)

26. Oishi Roll

$13.95

[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, & Cream Cheese. Topped with White Fish Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs

Nigiri

Krab Stick Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of Krab Stick wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice

Escolar Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Escolar (White Tuna) over Rice

Tuna Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Tuna over Rice

Shrimp Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of Shrimp over Rice

Salmon Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Salmon over Rice

Smoked Salmon Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Smoked Salmon over Rice

Scallop Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Scallop wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice

Octopus Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of Octopus over Rice

Baby Octopus Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of Baby Octopus wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice

Yellowtail Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Yellowtail over Rice

Surf Clam Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Surf Clam wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice

Squid Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Squid over Rice

Eel Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Eel wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice

Conch Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Two Pieces of Conch over Rice

White Fish Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of White Fish over Rice

Egg Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of Egg wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice

Flying Fish Egg Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Servings of Flying Fish Eggs wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice

Inari Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Two Pieces of Inari wrapped over Rice

Salmon Roe Nigiri (2 Pieces)

$6.00

Two Servings of Salmon Roe wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice

Sashimi

Krab Stick Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Pieces of Krab Stick

Escolar Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Escolar (White Tuna)

Tuna Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Tuna

Shrimp Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Pieces of Shrimp

Salmon Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Salmon

Smoked Salmon Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Smoked Salmon

Scallop Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Pieces of Scallop

Octopus Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Cuts of Octopus

Baby Octopus Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Pieces of Baby Octopus

Yellowtail Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Yellowtail

Surf Clam Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Pieces of Surf Clam

Squid Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Squid

Eel Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Eel

Conch Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$6.00

Three Cuts of Conch

White Fish Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Cuts of White Fish

Egg Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Cuts of Egg

Flying Fish Egg Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Servings of Flying Fish Eggs

Inari Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$5.00

Three Pieces of Inari

Salmon Roe Sashimi (3 Pieces)

$7.00

Three Servings of Salmon Roe

Chef's Choice

S1. Sushi Regular

$21.95

13 Pieces of Nigiri & a California Roll Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

S2. Sashimi Dinner

$24.95

15 Pieces of Sashimi & Sushi Rice Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

S3. Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$29.95

8 Pieces of Nigiri, 9 Pieces of Sashimi, & a California Roll. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

S4. Lover's Boat

$49.95

10 Pieces of Sushi, 9 Pieces of Sashimi, & 3 Sushi Rolls. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Casual Japanese eatery featuring sushi, hibachi items, sake bar & AYCE on Tuesdays and Sundays.

