Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
No reviews yet
6481 South Chickasaw Trail
Orlando, FL 32829
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Whole Soybeans that are boiled and Salted.
Fried Gyoza
Steamed Gyoza
Spring Roll
Four pieces of Fried Vegetable Rolls. Served with Sweet Plum Sauce.
Krab Rangoon
Six pieces of Krabmeat and Cream Cheese-filled Fried Wontons. Served with Plum Sauce.
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, and Onions Rings. Served with Tempura Sauce.
Chicken Tempura Appetizer
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of 5 Chicken Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with Tempura Sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of 5 Shrimp Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with Tempura Sauce.
Calamari Tempura Appetizer
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried of Calamari. Served with Tempura Sauce.
Takoyaki
Six pieces of Fried Wheat-Based Octopus Balls topped with Bonito Flakes and Japanese Mayo, and Eel Sauce.
Soft Shelled Crab
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried Soft Shelled Crab. Drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce and Served with Tempura Sauce.
Spicy Tuna Kobachi
Diced Tuna mixed with Avocado and Spicy Mayo. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Fish Eggs, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
Hamachi Carpaccio
Yellowtail Sashimi over Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Jalapeno and light Siracha Sauce
Tuna Tataki
Thinly Sliced Seared Tuna topped with Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Fish Eggs. Served with Ponzu Sauce
Sushi Appetizer
Five Pieces of Fish Served over Rice (Chef's Choice)
Sashimi Appetizer
Sashimi Served over Salad with Light Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Snow Crab
Agedashi Tofu
Fried Tofu topped with Bonito Flakes and Scallions. Served with Tempura Sauce.
Steamed Shrimp Shumai
Fried Shrimp Shumai
Salads
Garden Salad
Salad Served with Sweet Ginger Sauce
Krab Meat Salad
Shredded Krab Meat served over salad with Light Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Fish Eggs
Seaweed Salad
Wakame Served over Cucumber
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp over Salad Served with Sweet Ginger Sauce
Sashimi Salad
Hibachi Dinners
Dinner Vegetable Hibachi
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Chicken Hibachi
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner NY Steak Hibachi
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go. (Can be Upgraded to Filet Mignon)
Dinner Shrimp Hibachi
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Scallop Hibachi
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner King Salmon Hibachi
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Shrimp & Chicken Hibachi
Dinner Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Steak & Chicken Hibachi
Dinner Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
Dinner Steak & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Steak & Salmon Hibachi
Dinner Scallop & Chicken Hibachi
Dinner Salmon & Chicken Hibachi
Dinner Salmon & Shrimp Hibachi
Dinner Salmon & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Steak Shrimp & Chicken Hibachi
Dinner Steak Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Shrimp Salmon & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Steak Salmon & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Steak Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
Dinner Chicken Shrimp & Salmon Hibachi
Kids Menu
Noodles & Rice
Vegetable Udon
Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, & Carrot
Chicken Udon
Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, & Carrot
Shrimp Udon
Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Shrimp Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, & Carrot
Seafood Udon
Thick Wheat Flour Noodle served with Scallops, Krab Meat, Napa, Broccoli, & Carrot
Vegetable Pan Fried Noodles
Mixed Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles
Chicken Pan Fried Noodles
Chicken & Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles
Beef Pan Fried Noodles
Beef and Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles
Shrimp Pan Fried Noodles
Shrimp and Vegetables over Wheat Based Noodles
Vegetable Fried Rice
Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken over Fried Rice. Topped with Scallions and Sesame Seeds
Beef Fried Rice
Beef over Fried Rice. Topped with Scallions
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp over Fried Rice. Topped with Scallions
Katsu Dinners
Dinner Chicken Katsu
Two Filet of Chicken that are coated in Japanese Flour and Deep-Fried. Served with Rice, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Pork Katsu
Two Filet of Pork that are coated in Japanese Flour and Deep-Fried. Served with Rice, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Salmon Katsu
Two Filet of Salmon that are coated in Japanese Flour and Deep-Fried. Served with Rice, and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Teriyaki Dinners
Dinner Chicken Teriyaki
Two Filets of Chicken that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Steak Teriyaki
Two Filets of Steak that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Salmon Teriyaki
Two Filets of Salmon that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Tempura Bento Boxes
Vegetable Tempura Bento Box
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, and Onions Rings. Served with California Roll, Spring Roll, Fried Gyoza, and Tempura Sauce. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Chicken Tempura Bento Box
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried 5 Chicken Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with California Roll, Spring Roll, Fried Gyoza, and Tempura Sauce. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Shrimp Tempura Bento Box
Lightly Battered and Deep-Fried 5 Shrimp Tempura and Onions Rings. Served with California Roll, Spring Roll, Fried Gyoza, and Tempura Sauce. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Teriyaki Bento Boxes
Side Orders
Steam Rice Side Order
Fried Rice Side Order
Noodle Side Order
Vegetable Side Order
Chicken Side Order
Steak Side Order
Shrimp Side Order
Scallop Side Order
Salmon Side Order
Clear Soup
Beef Based Broth Served with Scallions, Tempura Flakes, and Mushrooms
Miso Soup
Fish Based Broth Served with Tofu and Seaweed
Sushi Rolls
27. Rock N' Roll
[5 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Krab Meat, Cream Cheese & Fish Eggs. Topped with Eel Sauce
28. Dynamite
[5 Pcs] Deep Fried Salmon, Crab, & Aspargus. Topped with Japanese Mayo & Siracha
29. Chicken Tempura Roll
[6 Pcs] Chicken Tempura, Avocado, & Cream Cheese. Topped with Teriyaki Sauce
30. California Roll
[6 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs
31. Philadelphia Roll
[6 Pcs] Krab Meat & Cream Cheese
32. Eel & Cucumber
[6 Pcs] Eel, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce
33. Double Roll
[6 Pcs] Tuna, Yellowtail, Scallions. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs & Ponzu Sauce
34. Krab Stick Roll
[6 Pcs] Krab Stick with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
35. Kamakazi Tuna Roll
[6 Pcs] Spicy Tuna & Avocado. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs
36. Shrimp w. Mayo & Cucumber
[6 Pcs] Steamed Shrimp, Japanese Mayo, & Cucumber
37. Shrimp Tempura Roll
[6 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Flying Fish Eggs, Spicy Mayo, & Eel Sauce
38. Spider Roll
[5 Pcs] Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Fish Eggs. Topped with Eel Sauce
39. Salmon Katsu Roll
[6 Pcs] Salmon Katsu, Avocado, Cream Cheese
40. Bay Breeze
[8 Pcs] Avocado, Cream Cheese, Cucumber. Topped with Inari Tofu
41. Asparagus Roll
[6 Pcs] Asparagus with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
42. Avocado Roll
[6 Pcs] Avocado with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
43. Cucumber Roll
[6 Pcs] Cucumber with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
44. Sweet Potato Roll
[6 Pcs] Sweet Potato Tempura
45. Veggie Combo
[5 Pcs] Garden Salad, Avocado, Asparagus, & Cucumber
46. Tuna Roll
[6 Pcs] Tuna with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
47. Salmon Roll
[6 Pcs] Salmon with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
48. Spicy Tuna Roll
[6 Pcs] Tuna & Spicy Mayo
49. Spicy Salmon Roll
[6 Pcs] Salmon & Spicy Mayo
50. Yellowtail Roll
[6 Pcs] Yellowtail with Seaweed Wrapped on the Outside
51. Rainbow Roll
[8 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs
52. JB Roll
[6 Pcs] Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese
53. Cold Roll
[5 Pcs] Cucumber Wrap with Krab Meat, Cream Cheese, Salmon, & Ponzu Sauce
54. Spicy Conch & Cucumber Roll
[6 Pcs] Conch, Cucumber, & Spicy Mayo
55. Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Roll
[6 Pcs] Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, & Spicy Mayo
Tokyo Specialty Rolls
1. Red Dragon
[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber. Topped with Spicy Tuna, Tempura Flakes, & Siracha
2. Beauty Alaska
[8 Pcs] Spicy Salmon, Tempura Flakes, & Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Avocado, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs
3. X'mas Times
[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber. Topped with Shredded Krab Meat
4. Earth Quake
[8 Pcs] Shredded Krab Meat & Tempura Flakes. Topped with Tuna, White Fish, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Japanese Mayo, & Siracha
5. Mexican Roll
[6 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, & Tomato. Topped with Spicy Mayo & Siracha
6. Dino Roll
[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Tuna, Krab Meat, Shrimp, & Eel. Topped with Eel Sauce
7. Crunch Roll
[6 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, Cucumber, & Cream Cheese. Topped with Tempura Flakes & Eel Sauce
8. Texas Ranger
[8 Pcs] Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber. Topped with Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Siracha, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs
9. Kamakazi Salmon
[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Salmon, Cream Cheese, & Krab Meat. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, & Scallions
10. Tuna Crunch
[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Shredded Tuna & Avocado. Topped with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, & Scallions
11. Diablo Roll
[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, & Krab Meat. Topped with Japanese Mayo, Siracha, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs
12. Jimmy Smith
[8 Pcs] Deep Fried Smoked Salmon, Krab Meat, and Cream Cheese. Topped with Spicy Mayo
13. Crazy Roll
[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Scallions. Topped with Smoked Salmon
14. Caterpillar Roll
[8 Pcs] Eel & Cucumber. Topped with Avocado & Eel Sauce
15. Dragon Roll
[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber. Topped with Eel & Eel Sauce.
16. Annie Roll
[6 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber. Topped with Roasted Almonds & Eel Sauce
17. Gator Roll
[8 Pcs] Shredded Krab Meat. Topped with Tuna
18. New Rainbow Roll
19. Dancing Eel
[8 Pcs] Krab Meat & Cream Cheese. Topped with Eel & Eel Sauce
20. Romantic
[8 Pcs] Spicy Salmon & Tempura Crunch. Topped with Tuna, Avocado, Lemon, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs
21. Volcano
[8 Pcs] Krab Meat, Avocado, & Cucumber. Topped with Baked Shredded Krab Meat & Special Mayo Sauce
22. Triple X
[8 Pcs] Salmon, Tuna, & White Fish. Topped with White Fish & Special Mayo Sauce
23. Salmon After Burner
[8 Pcs] Salmon Katsu, Asparagus, & Cucumber. Topped with Special Mayo Sauce, Siracha, & Flying Fish Eggs
24. Mermaid Roll
[8 Pcs] Krab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado, & Aspargus. Topped with Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad, & Plum Sauce
25. Phoenix Roll
[8 Pcs] Shredded Tuna & Tempura Flakes. Topped with Furikake (Rice Seasoning)
26. Oishi Roll
[8 Pcs] Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, & Cream Cheese. Topped with White Fish Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Scallions, & Flying Fish Eggs
Nigiri
Krab Stick Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Krab Stick wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice
Escolar Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Escolar (White Tuna) over Rice
Tuna Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Tuna over Rice
Shrimp Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Shrimp over Rice
Salmon Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Salmon over Rice
Smoked Salmon Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Smoked Salmon over Rice
Scallop Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Scallop wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice
Octopus Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Octopus over Rice
Baby Octopus Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Baby Octopus wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice
Yellowtail Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Yellowtail over Rice
Surf Clam Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Surf Clam wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice
Squid Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Squid over Rice
Eel Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Eel wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice
Conch Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Conch over Rice
White Fish Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of White Fish over Rice
Egg Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Egg wrapped over with Seaweed over Rice
Flying Fish Egg Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Servings of Flying Fish Eggs wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice
Inari Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Pieces of Inari wrapped over Rice
Salmon Roe Nigiri (2 Pieces)
Two Servings of Salmon Roe wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice
Sashimi
Krab Stick Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Pieces of Krab Stick
Escolar Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Escolar (White Tuna)
Tuna Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Tuna
Shrimp Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Pieces of Shrimp
Salmon Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Salmon
Smoked Salmon Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Smoked Salmon
Scallop Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Pieces of Scallop
Octopus Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Octopus
Baby Octopus Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Pieces of Baby Octopus
Yellowtail Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Yellowtail
Surf Clam Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Pieces of Surf Clam
Squid Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Squid
Eel Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Eel
Conch Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Conch
White Fish Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of White Fish
Egg Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Cuts of Egg
Flying Fish Egg Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Servings of Flying Fish Eggs
Inari Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Pieces of Inari
Salmon Roe Sashimi (3 Pieces)
Three Servings of Salmon Roe
Chef's Choice
S1. Sushi Regular
13 Pieces of Nigiri & a California Roll Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
S2. Sashimi Dinner
15 Pieces of Sashimi & Sushi Rice Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
S3. Sushi & Sashimi Combination
8 Pieces of Nigiri, 9 Pieces of Sashimi, & a California Roll. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
S4. Lover's Boat
10 Pieces of Sushi, 9 Pieces of Sashimi, & 3 Sushi Rolls. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Casual Japanese eatery featuring sushi, hibachi items, sake bar & AYCE on Tuesdays and Sundays.
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL 32829