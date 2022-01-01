- Home
- /
- Oviedo
- /
- East Orlando
- /
- Tokyo Tapas
Tokyo Tapas
669 Reviews
$$
1813 E Broadway St
Oviedo, FL 32765
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Tapas
Miso Soup
organic miso, dashi, scallion, fried onion, nori, tofu bit
Ginger Green Salad
fresh chop, in-house ginger dressing
Garlic Sea Salt
in-house garlic salt, sea salt
7 Spice Edamame
in-house garlic salt, shichimi pepper, sea salt
Sweet Flame Edamame
garlic & sea salt, shichimi, fried onion, sweet sriracha
Seaweed Salad
Hiyashi wakame, masago
Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)
thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy
Spicy Fried Potatoes
thick cut, spicy aioli
Crispy Chicken Gyoza (6pc)
chicken, thin sliced vegetables, sweet soy
Crispy Chili Rub Tofu
salt & shichimi pepper, scallion
K.O. Chicken Tenders (4pc)
hand battered, panko crust, sweet flames
Super Seaweed Salad
wakame, cuke, avocado, crab medley, spicy tuna, masago
Spicy Tuna Crunch
spicy ahi tuna, avocado, tostone, aioli, eel sauce
Avocado Salmon Tartare
sesame soy salmon, avocado, masago, tostone
Sashimi Ceviche
avocado, cucumber, cilantro, scallion, tostone, citrus ceviche
Seared Ahi Tuna
tuna tataki, masago, scallion, sesame, citrus ponzu
Blue Crab Mofongo
mashed tostone, avocado, blue crab, citrus aioli
Sushi Man’s Mofongo - Fri & Sat Only
mashed tostone, avocado, spicy tuna, volcano
Hibachi & Grill
Hibachi Crispy Tofu
hand battered & fried natural soy beans (non-gmo)
Hibachi Chicken
natural, grilled tender white meat
Hibachi N.Y. Strip Steak
House cut New York Strip, seared medium
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
5 jumbo, golden fried shrimp tempura
Hibachi Chicken & Steak
full portions of hibachi chicken & N.Y. strip steak
Sushi List
California Roll
kanikama, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, & sliced cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
ahi tuna, shichimi pepper, sliced cucumber, & scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
hand battered shrimp, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Fried Chicken Tempura
hand battered tenderloin, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Fuji Flames
spicy tuna, cucumber w. kanikama jalapeno-crunch
Blue Crab Crunch
blue crab, avocado, cucumber, swt. crunch w. masago
Tokyo Crunch
tempura shrimp, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese w. swt onion crunch
Sumo Slapper
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber w. panko & salmon
Ravenous Rainbow
kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, salmon, & escolar
Yo Yojimbo
kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. cream cheese, eel, tuna
Mexican Monster
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno w. spicy tuna
Rock & Ronin
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber w. kanikama & tuna tartare
Marco Pollo
tempura chicken, cream cheese w. panko & kanikama
Red Rainbow
picy tuna, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, & scallion
Dr. Dr. Dragon
tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese w. sliced avocado & masago
7 Samurai
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. diced avocado & 7spice salmon skin
Vociferous Volcano
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. hot volcano topping
Tokyo Titan
tuna, avocado, cream cheese, cuke w. hot volcanic crunch, spicy tuna, masago
El Nino Ninja
eel, spicy tuna, avocado, cuke w. tuna tatare, salmon crackling
Build Your Own
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Nigiri
Escolar Sashimi
Escolar Nigiri
Eel Sashimi
Eel Nigiri
Hibachi & Grill (GF)
Sushi List (GF)
California Roll
kanikama, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, & sliced cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
ahi tuna, shichimi pepper, sliced cucumber, & scallion
Ravenous Rainbow
kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, salmon, & escolar
Red Rainbow
picy tuna, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, & scallion
Vociferous Volcano
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. hot volcano topping
Tapas (V)
Garlic Sea Salt
in-house garlic salt, sea salt
7 Spice Edamame
in-house garlic salt, shichimi pepper, sea salt
Ginger Green Salad
fresh chop, in-house ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Hiyashi wakame, masago
Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)
thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy
Spicy Fried Potatoes
thick cut, spicy aioli
Crispy Chili Rub Tofu
salt & shichimi pepper, scallion
Avocado Ceviche
Mr. Monfongo - Fri & Sat ONLY
Hibachi & Grill (V)
Sushi List (V)
Tapas - OLO
Miso Soup
organic miso, dashi, scallion, fried onion, nori, tofu bit
Ginger Green Salad
fresh chop, in-house ginger dressing
Garlic Sea Salt
in-house garlic salt, sea salt
7 Spice Edamame
in-house garlic salt, shichimi pepper, sea salt
Sweet Flame Edamame
garlic & sea salt, shichimi, fried onion, sweet sriracha
Seaweed Salad
Hiyashi wakame, masago
Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)
thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy
Spicy Fried Potatoes
thick cut, spicy aioli
Crispy Chicken Gyoza (6pc)
chicken, thin sliced vegetables, sweet soy
Crispy Chili Rub Tofu
salt & shichimi pepper, scallion
K.O. Chicken Tenders (4pc)
hand battered, panko crust, sweet flames
Super Seaweed Salad
wakame, cuke, avocado, crab medley, spicy tuna, masago
Spicy Tuna Crunch
spicy ahi tuna, avocado, tostone, aioli, eel sauce
Avocado Salmon Tartare
sesame soy salmon, avocado, masago, tostone
Sashimi Ceviche
avocado, cucumber, cilantro, scallion, tostone, citrus ceviche
Seared Ahi Tuna
tuna tataki, masago, scallion, sesame, citrus ponzu
Hibachi & Grill - OLO
Hibachi Crispy Tofu
hand battered & fried natural soy beans (non-gmo)
Hibachi Chicken
natural, grilled tender white meat
Hibachi N.Y. Strip Steak
House cut New York Strip, seared medium
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
5 jumbo, golden fried shrimp tempura
Hibachi Chicken & Steak
full portions of hibachi chicken & N.Y. strip steak
Sushi List - OLO
California Roll
kanikama, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, & sliced cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
ahi tuna, shichimi pepper, sliced cucumber, & scallion
Shrimp Tempura Roll
hand battered shrimp, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Fried Chicken Tempura
hand battered tenderloin, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Fuji Flames
spicy tuna, cucumber w. kanikama jalapeno-crunch
Blue Crab Crunch
blue crab, avocado, cucumber, swt. crunch w. masago
Tokyo Crunch
tempura shrimp, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese w. swt onion crunch
Sumo Slapper
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber w. panko & salmon
Ravenous Rainbow
kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, salmon, & escolar
Yo Yojimbo
kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. cream cheese, eel, tuna
Mexican Monster
tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno w. spicy tuna
Rock & Ronin
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber w. kanikama & tuna tartare
Marco Pollo
tempura chicken, cream cheese w. panko & kanikama
Red Rainbow
picy tuna, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, & scallion
Dr. Dr. Dragon
tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese w. sliced avocado & masago
7 Samurai
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. diced avocado & 7spice salmon skin
Vociferous Volcano
salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. hot volcano topping
Tokyo Titan
tuna, avocado, cream cheese, cuke w. hot volcanic crunch, spicy tuna, masago
El Nino Ninja
eel, spicy tuna, avocado, cuke w. tuna tatare, salmon crackling
Build Your Own
Tuna Sashimi
Tuna Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Nigiri
Escolar Sashimi
Escolar Nigiri
Eel Sashimi
Eel Nigiri
Sides - OLO
Kid's Menu - OLO
Tapas (Vegetarian) - OLO
Garlic Sea Salt
in-house garlic salt, sea salt
7 Spice Edamame
in-house garlic salt, shichimi pepper, sea salt
Ginger Green Salad
fresh chop, in-house ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Hiyashi wakame, masago
Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)
thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy
Spicy Fried Potatoes
thick cut, spicy aioli
Crispy Chili Rub Tofu
salt & shichimi pepper, scallion
Avocado Ceviche
Mr. Monfongo - Fri & Sat ONLY
Hibachi & Grill (Vegetarian) - OLO
Sushi List (Vegetarian) - OLO
Tapas (Gluten Friendly) - OLO
Sushi List (Gluten Friendly) - OLO
California Roll
kanikama, avocado, & sliced cucumber
Philly Roll
salmon, cream cheese, & sliced cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
ahi tuna, shichimi pepper, sliced cucumber, & scallion
Ravenous Rainbow
kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, salmon, & escolar
Red Rainbow
picy tuna, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, & scallion
Soda & Tea - OLO
Fountain Drinks - OLO
Bottled Soda - OLO
Premium Iced Tea - OLO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1813 E Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765