Tokyo Tapas

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi N.Y. Strip Steak

Tapas

Miso Soup

$2.95

organic miso, dashi, scallion, fried onion, nori, tofu bit

Ginger Green Salad

$4.95

fresh chop, in-house ginger dressing

Garlic Sea Salt

$4.95

in-house garlic salt, sea salt

7 Spice Edamame

$4.95

in-house garlic salt, shichimi pepper, sea salt

Sweet Flame Edamame

$5.95

garlic & sea salt, shichimi, fried onion, sweet sriracha

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Hiyashi wakame, masago

Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)

$5.95

thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy

Spicy Fried Potatoes

$5.95

thick cut, spicy aioli

Crispy Chicken Gyoza (6pc)

$5.95

chicken, thin sliced vegetables, sweet soy

Crispy Chili Rub Tofu

$7.95

salt & shichimi pepper, scallion

K.O. Chicken Tenders (4pc)

$9.95

hand battered, panko crust, sweet flames

Super Seaweed Salad

$8.95

wakame, cuke, avocado, crab medley, spicy tuna, masago

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$9.95

spicy ahi tuna, avocado, tostone, aioli, eel sauce

Avocado Salmon Tartare

$9.95

sesame soy salmon, avocado, masago, tostone

Sashimi Ceviche

$9.95

avocado, cucumber, cilantro, scallion, tostone, citrus ceviche

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.95

tuna tataki, masago, scallion, sesame, citrus ponzu

Blue Crab Mofongo

$12.95Out of stock

mashed tostone, avocado, blue crab, citrus aioli

Sushi Man’s Mofongo - Fri & Sat Only

$12.95

mashed tostone, avocado, spicy tuna, volcano

Hibachi & Grill

Hibachi Crispy Tofu

$10.45

hand battered & fried natural soy beans (non-gmo)

Hibachi Chicken

$11.95

natural, grilled tender white meat

Hibachi N.Y. Strip Steak

$14.95

House cut New York Strip, seared medium

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$15.45

5 jumbo, golden fried shrimp tempura

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$17.45

full portions of hibachi chicken & N.Y. strip steak

Sushi List

California Roll

$5.50

kanikama, avocado, & sliced cucumber

Philly Roll

$6.50

salmon, cream cheese, & sliced cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

ahi tuna, shichimi pepper, sliced cucumber, & scallion

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.95

hand battered shrimp, avocado, & sliced cucumber

Fried Chicken Tempura

$6.95

hand battered tenderloin, avocado, & sliced cucumber

Fuji Flames

$9.95

spicy tuna, cucumber w. kanikama jalapeno-crunch

Blue Crab Crunch

$13.95Out of stock

blue crab, avocado, cucumber, swt. crunch w. masago

Tokyo Crunch

$9.95

tempura shrimp, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese w. swt onion crunch

Sumo Slapper

$9.95

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber w. panko & salmon

Ravenous Rainbow

$9.95

kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, salmon, & escolar

Yo Yojimbo

$9.95

kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. cream cheese, eel, tuna

Mexican Monster

$9.95

tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeno w. spicy tuna

Rock & Ronin

$9.95

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber w. kanikama & tuna tartare

Marco Pollo

$9.95

tempura chicken, cream cheese w. panko & kanikama

Red Rainbow

$9.95

picy tuna, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, & scallion

Dr. Dr. Dragon

$9.95

tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese w. sliced avocado & masago

7 Samurai

$9.95

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. diced avocado & 7spice salmon skin

Vociferous Volcano

$9.95

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. hot volcano topping

Tokyo Titan

$13.95

tuna, avocado, cream cheese, cuke w. hot volcanic crunch, spicy tuna, masago

El Nino Ninja

$13.95

eel, spicy tuna, avocado, cuke w. tuna tatare, salmon crackling

Build Your Own

$4.25

Tuna Sashimi

$1.75Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

$1.75Out of stock

Salmon Sashimi

$1.75Out of stock

Salmon Nigiri

$1.75Out of stock

Escolar Sashimi

$1.75Out of stock

Escolar Nigiri

$1.75Out of stock

Eel Sashimi

$2.00Out of stock

Eel Nigiri

$2.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$6.50

Kids Crispy Gyoza

$6.50

Kids Harumaki Rolls

$6.50

Kids Crispy Chicken

$6.50

Kids California Roll

$7.50

Sides

2pc Tempura Shrimp

$4.95

Side Chicken

$4.95

Side Steak

$7.50

Side Veggies

$4.50

Side Tofu

$4.95

Side Teppan Noodles

$4.95

Side Hibachi Rice

$4.95

Side White Rice

$2.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Volcano topping

$4.95

Soda & Tea

Coke (F)

$2.95

Diet Coke (F)

$2.95

Mr. Pibb (F)

$2.95Out of stock

Lemonade (F)

$2.95

Fruit Punch (F)

$2.95

Sprite (F)

$2.95

Coke (B)

$2.95

Sprite (B)

$2.95

Fanta (B)

$2.95

Fuji Water

$2.95

Pelllegrino/Perrier

$2.95

Filtered Water

Hibachi & Grill (GF)

Hibachi Crispy Tofu

$10.45

hand battered & fried natural soy beans (non-gmo)

Hibachi Chicken

$11.95

natural, grilled tender white meat

Hibachi Ny Steak

$12.95

Sushi List (GF)

California Roll

$5.50

kanikama, avocado, & sliced cucumber

Philly Roll

$6.50

salmon, cream cheese, & sliced cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

ahi tuna, shichimi pepper, sliced cucumber, & scallion

Ravenous Rainbow

$9.95

kanikama, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, salmon, & escolar

Red Rainbow

$9.95

picy tuna, avocado, cucumber w. tuna, & scallion

Vociferous Volcano

$9.95

salmon, cream cheese, cucumber w. hot volcano topping

Tapas (V)

Garlic Sea Salt

$4.95

in-house garlic salt, sea salt

7 Spice Edamame

$4.95

in-house garlic salt, shichimi pepper, sea salt

Ginger Green Salad

$4.95

fresh chop, in-house ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Hiyashi wakame, masago

Harumaki Spring Rolls (5pc)

$5.95

thin sliced vegetables, sweet ginger soy

Spicy Fried Potatoes

$5.95

thick cut, spicy aioli

Crispy Chili Rub Tofu

$7.95

salt & shichimi pepper, scallion

Avocado Ceviche

$8.95

Mr. Monfongo - Fri & Sat ONLY

$9.95

Hibachi & Grill (V)

Hibachi Crispy Tofu

$10.45

hand battered & fried natural soy beans (non-gmo)

Sushi List (V)

Vegetarian California Roll

$5.00

Vegetarian Philly Roll

$5.00

Green Gallery

$7.95

Giants Garden

$7.95

Smiling Sumo

$7.95

Mexican Magic

$7.95

Venetian Volcano

$8.95

Sauce

White sauce - 2 included per meal

+White sauce

$0.50

Eel sauce

Spicy Mayo

+Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sriracha

Soy sauce

Ginger Dressing

Ketchup

Ginger Sushi

Wasabi

Spring Roll sauce

Sweet Soy

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu sauce

Pint of White sauce

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1813 E Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765

Directions

Gallery
Tokyo Tapas image

