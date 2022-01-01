Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Tokyo Wako - Long Beach

1,031 Reviews

$$

310 S. Pine Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90802

Popular Items

Wako Grand Prix
S Chk FRice
Garlic Soybean

Appetizers

Garlic Soybean

$7.95

Truffle Buttr Soybean

$8.50

Soybean

$7.95

Spicy Garlic Soybean

$8.00

Beef Sashimi

$14.25

Shrimp Tempura

$13.50

Vegetable Tempura

$10.50

Dynamite

$13.00

Gyoza

$9.50

Pocky Ball

$16.25

Spicy Tofu

$9.25

Calamari Tempura

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Apptzr

$13.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$4.50

Japanese Mushroom Onion Soup

$4.25

Miso Soup

$4.50

Mixed Seaweed & Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.25

Sashimi Salad

$18.75

Tuna Tataki Salad

$17.75

Seaweed Only Salad

$7.00

Cucumber Only Salad

$6.00

Bento Box

L - Bento B

$23.25

D - Bento A

$31.50

D - Bento B

$36.95

D-Bento CX-CARoll

$31.50

D-Bento SAL--CARoll

$36.95

D-Bento STK-CARoll

$36.95

D-Bento CX-Temp

$31.50

D-Bento SAL-Temp

$36.95

D-Bento STK-Temp

$36.95

Dinner - Bento A

$31.50

Dinner - Bento B

$36.95

Kids

KIDs Chicken

$17.50

KIDs Shrimp

$20.50

KIDs Steak

$21.25

Dinner Teppan-Yaki

Emperor Steak

$34.50

Filet Mignon

$37.50

H Chicken

$29.00

H Salmon

$34.00

H Scallop

$36.00

H Shrimp

$34.00

H Tuna Steak

$34.50

Ichi Ban

$51.95

7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster

Jumbo Shrimp

$37.00

Ni Ban

$49.50

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak, 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops.

San Ban

$48.50

5oz. Salmon, 4oz. Scallops, and 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp.

S-Anita Derby

$38.25

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast

Seafood Matsuri

$55.50

4oz. Lobster and 4oz. Scallops

Teri Chicken

$29.00

Teri Steak

$34.50

Tokyo Bay Scallop

$41.50

4pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops

Tokyo Choice

$46.50

7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Sea Scallops

Tokyo Imperial

$46.00

7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp

D-CK/Shrimp

$37.75

7oz. Chicken Breast and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp

D-CK/Scallop

$40.50

7oz Chicken Breast and 4oz. Scallops.

Wako Deluxe

$41.50

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Salmon

Wako Grand Prix

$41.50

7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.

Prime Ribeye

$46.25

8oz. Ribeye Steak

Wako W Special

$41.00

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 3pcs Jumbo Shrimp

Vegetarian Plate

$22.25

Teriyaki glazed tofu served with hibachi stir fried Napa Cabbage, Green Onions, Sweet Yellow Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Asparagus.

Yakisoba Beef

$30.25

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Chicken

$27.75

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Shrimp

$30.25

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Vegetable

$27.75

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Lobster Dinner 2pcs

$56.00

S Veg FRice

$3.50

S Chk FRice

$4.25

Ninja Chicken

$17.50

Samurai Steak

$21.25

Karate Shrimp

$20.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese Steak House and Sushi.

Website

Location

310 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Tokyo Wako image
Tokyo Wako image

