Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Tokyo Wako - Long Beach
1,031 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese Steak House and Sushi.
Location
310 S. Pine Ave., Long Beach, CA 90802
Gallery
